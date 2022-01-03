Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Highlights, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Full cricket score: Proteas post 35/1 at stumps on Day 1, trail by 167 runs

21:12 (IST)

So that's about it for the day. 237 runs scored, 11 wickets taken on Day 1 of the second Test in Johannesburg. The Indian batters, barring KL Rahul (50) and R Ashwin (46) will be disappointed with how they showcased today. South Africa have lost just that one wicket, and Elgar and Keegan will look to start afresh when they walk out to bat on Day 2 on Tuesday. Till then, it's goodbye and good night from us! 

21:03 (IST)

After 18 overs,South Africa 35/1 ( Dean Elgar (C) 11 , Keegan Petersen 14)

Bumrah to bowl the last over of the day. And he finishes it with a maiden over, and that will be STUMPS. 

So, South Africa have lost just that one wicket of Markram, with Elgar and Keegan looking to stabilise their innings. They head to stumps on Day 1 at 35/1, trailing India by 167 runs. 

20:58 (IST)

After 17 overs,South Africa 35/1 ( Dean Elgar (C) 11 , Keegan Petersen 14)

Siraj continues. He's about to bowl the last ball but before completing the runup he seems to be in some sort of trouble. Looks like a hamstring issue, and he walks back to the dressing room with the physio. Shardul Thakur completes the over for him. Maiden over. 

20:44 (IST)

After 14 overs,South Africa 35/1 ( Dean Elgar (C) 11 , Keegan Petersen 14)

Bumrah continues. He replaces Sham. In the second ball, which is short, outside the off-stump, Pant gives his flying best to take a catch, but misses out. Seemed like he just got a grasp of the ball before surrendering it. Just two runs from the over. 

20:39 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 35/0 ( KL Rahul (C) 9 , Mayank Agarwal 25)

Siraj into the attack again. He's just bowled the one over so far in this match. Elgar, meanwhile, is taking a cautious approach in tackling the Indian pacers. Short ball from Siraj in the second, and Elgar pulls towards backward square leg for a four. Just the boundary in the over. 

20:17 (IST)

After 8 overs,South Africa 26/1 ( Dean Elgar (C) 6 , Keegan Petersen 11)

Shami continues. In the fifth ball of the over, Keegan Peterson with a lovely on drive down the ground towards long-on for a four. Eight runs off the over. 

20:03 (IST)

After 4 overs,South Africa 14/1 ( Dean Elgar (C) 5 , Keegan Petersen 0)

Shami continues, and gets his first wicket. Markram's struck LBW in what looked plumb, Markram was looking to play on the leg side but gets beaten on the inside edge and the ball crashes into middle and leg. Keegan Peterson walks in. 

20:00 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Full and straight from Shami and Markram's struck leg before wicket! It's a plumb leg before, Markram's contemplating to for the review, but Elgar at the other end advises otherwise. Markram lbw b Shami 7

19:47 (IST)

After 1 overs,South Africa 1/0 ( Dean Elgar (C) 0 , Aiden Markram 0)

Bumrah with the ball for India. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram are the openers for South Africa. Proteas are off the mark courtesy a single in the form of a leg bye. 

19:42 (IST)

Time for South Africa's first innings. Jasprit Bumrah with the ball. Dean Elgar on strike, Aiden Markram the batter at non-striker's end. 

20:00 (IST)

OUT! Full and straight from Shami and Markram's struck leg before wicket! It's a plumb leg before, Markram's contemplating to for the review, but Elgar at the other end advises otherwise. Markram lbw b Shami 7
19:34 (IST)

OUT! Last one to depart is Siraj, who gets an edge and onto keeper Verrynne off Rabada's ball. That's wicket number three for Rabada. India are all out for 202. Siraj c Verreynne b Rabada 1
19:24 (IST)

OUT! No fifty this time for Ashwin as Jansen claims his fourth wicket. Ashwin backs away to play this upper cut, but miscues this one. Short ball from Jansen, and Ashwin gets a top edge towards Keegan Peterson at point region. Ashwin c Keegan Petersen b Marco Jansen 46
19:13 (IST)

OUT! Caught and bowled by Rabada as Mohammed Shami departs. Shami c and b Rabada 9
18:54 (IST)

OUT! Wicket number seven down for India as Shardul Thakur looks to steer it square on the off-side, but ends up giving a catching practice to Keegan Peterson at gully. Thakur c Keegan Petersen b Olivier 0
18:46 (IST)

OUT! Third wicket for Jansen as Pant gets an inside edge to gift this one to Verreynne behind the wickets. Jansen's perfect line just outside off and his good length ball does the trick for Proteas. Pant c Verreynne b Marco Jansen 17
17:50 (IST)

OUT! Oh No! KL Rahul (50) is the one to depart as he falls to the trap of Jansen's bouncer. Short, outside off, Rahul attempts for the pull but gets the top edge and the ball flies towards fine leg. Rabada with the catch in the deep. Rahul c Rabada b Marco Jansen 50
17:42 (IST)

FIFTY! KL Rahul notches up his 13th Test fifty, this one coming even more important under a pressure situation. He gets to the milestone with a single. 
17:16 (IST)

OUT! Short and quick ball from Rabada and Vihari, looking to fend it away, gets an inside edge towards van der Dussen at forward short leg. Hanuma Vihari c van der Dussen b Rabada 20
15:23 (IST)

Two in two balls for Olivier as Rahane succumbs to a first-ball duck! 50th Test wicket for Duanne Olivier. 
15:22 (IST)

OUT! Caught by Bavuma at gully region as Pujara departs. Olivier with the wicket for Proteas. 
14:39 (IST)

OUT! Breakthrough after drinks as Marco Jansen gets rid of Mayank Agarwal. Caught by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne. 

2nd Test preview: Indian captain Virat Kohli has every reason to be confident his team can seal a historic Test series win in South Africa when they face the hosts in the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

"It's a ground we all loving playing on and we are looking forward to it," said Kohli after India won the first Test at Centurion by 113 runs on Thursday.

The numbers bear out Kohli's optimism.

India have yet to be beaten in a Test match at South Africa's premier cricket stadium and have a record of two wins and three draws since their first tour of South Africa in 1992/93.

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score of 2nd Test Match at Johannesburg, Day 1 latest updates

Despite the Wanderers being renowned as a ground favouring fast bowlers — which should have put India at a disadvantage on some of their earlier tours, before the emergence of their potent current pace bowling attack — India have performed consistently well in Johannesburg.

The ground holds particularly happy memories for some of the Indian touring party.

New coach Rahul Dravid made his first Test century in a drawn match in 1996/97 and ten years later captained India to their first Test win in South Africa.

Kohli gave a batting masterclass when he made 119 and 96 in a high-scoring draw in 2013/14 to enable India to set the hosts a seemingly impossible target of 458 runs to win.

In that match, though, South Africa came close to beating India for the only time in Johannesburg, making 450 for eight in a dramatic draw.

Kohli then led India to victory on a sub-standard pitch four seasons ago, a win he has highlighted as a "milestone" which gave the side the belief to follow up with a series win in Australia last January.

They also lead England 2-1 with the final Test — called off last year due to covid in the Indian camp — to be played later in 2022.

Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane all made crucial runs on a pitch which was halted at one stage because conditions were regarded as dangerous, while Mohammed Shami, one of the heroes of the win in Centurion, took five for 28 in the second innings.

A series win in South Africa remains a final frontier for India, who now have the opportunity to wrap up an historic triumph with a match to spare.

Here are all the details about the second Test between South Africa and India.

When will the second Test between South Africa and India take place?

The second Test between India and South Africa will take place from 3-7 January 2022.

What is the venue for the South Africa-India match?

The match will take place at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST on Day 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Likely teams:

South Africa (from): Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi, Glenton Stuurman.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Risabh Pant (wkt), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Allahuddien Paleker (both RSA).

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA).

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).

With AFP inputs

