South Africa Vs India At The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 03 January, 2022

03 January, 2022
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

202/10 (63.1 ov)

266/10 (60.1 ov)

2nd Test
South Africa

229/10 (79.4 ov)

118/2 (40.0 ov)

Live Blog
India South Africa
202/10 (63.1 ov) - R/R 3.2 229/10 (79.4 ov) - R/R 2.87
266/10 (60.1 ov) - R/R 4.42 118/2 (40.0 ov) - R/R 2.95

Stumps

South Africa need 122 runs to win with 8 wickets remaining

Dean Elgar (C) - 14

Rassie van der Dussen - 11

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Dean Elgar (C) Batting 46 121 2 0
Rassie van der Dussen Batting 11 37 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 9 2 22 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 93/2 (27.2)

25 (25) R/R: 1.97

Keegan Petersen 28(44) S.R (63.63)

lbw b Ravichandran Ashwin
Highlights, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3, Full cricket score: Proteas 118/2 at stumps in chase of 240

21:10 (IST)

Yet another closely-fought day today, but at the end of Day 3, South Africa seem to be the much happier side. With Dean Elgar (46*) and Rassie van der Dussen (11*) batting, their score reads 118/2 (Target 240). So far, Shardul Thakur and R Ashwin have taken a wicket each this innings, and come Day 4, the Indian bowlers will have their task cut out. That's all from us tonight, do join us for as we will continue our LIVE coverage of this Test on Day 4. Until, then, stay safe and goodbye! 

21:02 (IST)

After 40 overs,South Africa 118/2 ( Dean Elgar (C) 46 , Rassie van der Dussen 11)

Shami returns for probably the day's final over. Just one run conceded from the last over, but the Proteas will be happy. To put things into context, South Africa's score reads 118/2, needing just 122 runs to win with eight wickets and two days remaining in this Test. 

20:52 (IST)

After 38 overs,South Africa 115/2 ( Dean Elgar (C) 45 , Rassie van der Dussen 9)

Shami is back. Just the single from Elgar in the over. 

20:48 (IST)

After 37 overs,South Africa 114/2 ( Dean Elgar (C) 44 , Rassie van der Dussen 9)

Shardul continues. Elgar calls for the phisio. He gets his right ring finger iced and sprayed. Moments later, he's good to go. Three runs from the over. South Africa need 126 more runs to win. 

20:38 (IST)

After 35 overs,South Africa 108/2 ( Dean Elgar (C) 39 , Rassie van der Dussen 8)

Shardul Thakur is back. He's registered figures of 1`/17 so far, and concedes a couple of runs more. 

20:08 (IST)

After 28 overs,South Africa 93/2 ( Dean Elgar (C) 32 , Rassie van der Dussen 0)

Ashwin strikes in his latest over. Keegan Petersen is struck LBW. Length ball just outside off, Petersen misses the flick and gets stuck in front of middle and leg. Petersen decides against reviewing this one. Wicket maiden. 

20:04 (IST)
wkt

19:56 (IST)

After 26 overs,South Africa 90/1 ( Dean Elgar (C) 32 , Keegan Petersen 25)

Ashwin is back. He's bowling to Keegan, who collects a single off the second ball. Another clean over this one. 

19:53 (IST)

After 25 overs,South Africa 89/1 ( Dean Elgar (C) 32 , Keegan Petersen 24)

Siraj with the ball after drinks as final hour of play today gets underway. Tidy over from Siraj, with Keegan punching through point for the only run this over. 

19:50 (IST)

Time for the final hour of play today, as play resumes post the drinks break. KL Rahul is seen having a talk with his Indian teammates. What could he be saying there? Let's find out. 

Siraj to bowl the over. 

21:10 (IST)

20:04 (IST)

OUT! LBW! Ashwin breaks the Keegan-Elgar stand, with Keegan being trapped leg before wicket. Length ball just outside off, Petersen misses the flick and is struck in front of middle and leg. Keegan opts not to review this one. Keegan Petersen lbw b Ashwin 28
18:47 (IST)

OUT! It's that man again. Shardul traps Markram LBW and Markram opts against reviewing this. Markram lbw b Thakur 31
17:31 (IST)

OUT! Cleaned up! And those are the finishing touches of this innings as Siraj departs to bowl out India for 266. This means that South Africa will need 240 runs to win the Test and level the series. Siraj b Ngidi 0
17:13 (IST)

OUT! Caught at point by Jansen as Bumrah departs. Ngidi with the wicket.  Bumrah c Marco Jansen b Ngidi 7
16:56 (IST)

OUT! Caught by Verreynne and Shami departs. Jansen with the wicket again. 
16:41 (IST)

OUT! Caught at the hands of Keshav Maharaj at deep square leg, as Shardul looks to clear the boundary off this short ball from Jansen. Shardul with an entertaining cameo. Thakur c Maharaj b Marco Jansen 28
15:28 (IST)

OUT! Another blow for India before lunch as Ashwin departs. Caught by Verreynne. Ashwin c Verreynne b Ngidi 16
15:03 (IST)

OUT! Wicket number three for Rabada as Pant is caught by Verreynne. Pant c Verreynne b Rabada 0
14:55 (IST)

OUT! Back of a length ball from Rabada, and Pujara's struck LBW. Pujara straight away opts for DRS, which shows no bat involved, and the wickets are hitting. Decision stand, and Pujara has to depart. Pujara lbw b Rabada 53
14:44 (IST)

OUT! Edged and caught as Rahane makes the long walk back. Short of length, moving quite away, Rahane gets a slight outside edge and onto Verreynne. 
Rahane c Verreynne b Rabada 58
14:24 (IST)

FIFTY! Rahane too scores his half-century with a four towards third man boundary. This one comes in 67 balls. 
14:14 (IST)

FIFTY! 32nd Test fifty for Cheteshwar Pujara and he reaches the milestone in just 62 balls

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Johannesburg, Day 3, Latest Scorecard and Updates: Yet another closely-fought day today, but at the end of Day 3, South Africa seem to be the much happier side. With Dean Elgar (46*) and Rassie van der Dussen (11*) batting, their score reads 118/2 (Target 240). So far, Shardul Thakur and R Ashwin have taken a wicket each this innings, and come Day 4, the Indian bowlers will have their task cut out. That's all from us tonight, do join us for as we will continue our LIVE coverage of this Test on Day 4. Until, then, stay safe and goodbye!

That's tea on Day 3 of the second Test. South Africa post 34/0, needing another 206 runs to win. But, India will need to find ways to break this opening stand before it gets too late.

Do join us back in 20 minutes for the final session of the day.

Day 2 report: India took a 58-run lead over South Africa by stumps on the second day of the second Test on Tuesday and the match was heading for a tight finish on a tricky Wanderers pitch where any score over 200 appeared to be competitive.

Cheteshwar Pujara (35 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (11 not out) guided India to 85-2 in its second innings at the close, and India hoped it could expand that slender 58-run advantage to a series-winning one on the third day.

India leads the three-match series 1-0 and is seeking a slice of history from its first Test series win in South Africa.

But nothing was guaranteed on a Wanderers surface that has seen India bowled out for 202 in its first innings and South Africa reply with 229 all out.

The seam bowlers ruled in Johannesburg, and especially India's Shardul Thakur, who was magnificent for career-best figures of 7-61 and who almost single-handedly stopped South Africa taking control.

South Africa started the day 35-1 in its first innings and built itself into a position of strength at 88-1 when Thakur struck three times in quick succession before lunch to remove Proteas captain Dean Elgar for 28, Keegan Petersen for 62 and Rassie van der Dussen for 1. Suddenly, South Africa went to lunch 102-4.

South Africa rebuilt in the afternoon and appeared set to forge well ahead at 162-4 only for Thakur to intervene again. This time, he broke a 60-run stand between Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne. He ended up removing both, seeing off Bavuma for 51 and adding two more lower-order wickets.

The game swung yet again late in the afternoon when openers KL Rahul, standing in as India captain for the injured Virat Kohli, and Mayank Agarwal went cheaply and India was 44-2 in its second innings.

The experienced Pujara and Rahane, who might be playing for their places after poor runs of form, steadied things and made sure there was no more damage before stumps.

Pujara didn't just defend, as he cracked seven fours in his 35 not out from just 42 balls to counterattack. Rahane dug in alongside him.

Their partnership, which was 41 off 52 balls, might be crucial for the match and the series with no Kohli to help after the captain and batting superstar was ruled out before the game with an upper back spasm.

Top-ranked India is seeking to finally crack South Africa and win a Test series in the country on its eighth attempt.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: January 05, 2022 21:13:13 IST

