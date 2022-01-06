Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

South Africa Vs India At The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 03 January, 2022

03 January, 2022
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

202/10 (63.1 ov)

266/10 (60.1 ov)

2nd Test
South Africa

South Africa

229/10 (79.4 ov)

243/3 (67.4 ov)

South Africa beat India by 7 wickets

Live Blog
India South Africa
202/10 (63.1 ov) - R/R 3.2 229/10 (79.4 ov) - R/R 2.87
266/10 (60.1 ov) - R/R 4.42 243/3 (67.4 ov) - R/R 3.59

Match Ended

South Africa beat India by 7 wickets

Dean Elgar (C) - 37

Temba Bavuma - 23

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Dean Elgar (C) not out 96 188 10 0
Temba Bavuma not out 23 45 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shardul Thakur 16 2 47 1
Ravichandran Ashwin 11.4 2 26 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 175/3 (54)

68 (68) R/R: 4.91

Temba Bavuma 23(45)

Rassie van der Dussen 40(92) S.R (43.47)

c Cheteshwar Pujara b Mohammed Shami
Highlights, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Cricket Match, Day 4, Full cricket score: Elgar stars in Proteas' seven-wicket win to level series

21:52 (IST)

So that's that. Despite all the rain delay in the first part of the day, South Africa had it comfortable, with Dean Elgar (96*) starring in their seven-wicket win. This makes things interesting for the third and final Test that starts on 11 January, with the series now level 1-1. That's all we have from this match. Until the next game, it's goodbye and good night! This is PN Vishnu signing off. 

Full Scorecard
21:48 (IST)

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 96: The basics of batting bowling and batting don't go away, we missed that in the first game. Saying that, it wasn't easy. Tough conditions we had to face as a batting unit. As a bowling unit, the Indians were on top at times. Massive respect to our bowling unit, they showed a lot of character. Always a privilege to represent your country.

Full Scorecard
21:44 (IST)

Time for the Presentation ceremony. First, it's India skipper KL Rahul: "Every Test match we play we feel we should win and want to win. That's the kind of team we are, we compete really hard and we leave everything on the field. So yes a bit disappointing but credit to the way South Africa played. They really batted well and bowled well. We were really looking forward to getting go nth field. We all felt we could do something special, 122 wasn't going to be that easy to get .the pitch was up and down but like I said, the South African batsmen were really determined and got the job done."

Full Scorecard
21:26 (IST)

After 67.4 overs,South Africa 243/3 ( Dean Elgar (C) 96 , Temba Bavuma 23)

DONE AND DUSTED! Elgar finishes it in impeccable fashion, smashing a boundary over deep midwicket to register their first-ever win over India in a Test at the Bull Ring. Ashwin bowled the over, Elgar and Bavuma scored a single each before the skipper finished things off. The Test series is level at 1-1 heading to final Test in Cape Town that starts on 11 January. 

Full Scorecard
21:12 (IST)

After 65 overs,South Africa 229/3 ( Dean Elgar (C) 89 , Temba Bavuma 16)

Siraj into the attack, to Elgar. And Elgar begins the over with back-to-back boundaries, taking South Africa even closer to victory. 18 runs from the over. 

Full Scorecard
20:57 (IST)

After 62 overs,South Africa 200/3 ( Dean Elgar (C) 73 , Temba Bavuma 10)

Bumrah to continue. Bavuma with another brilliant boundary, comfortably easing on the front foot and initiating a cover drive. Six off it, South Africa touch 200, just 40 more runs needed to win. 

Full Scorecard
20:40 (IST)

After 58 overs,South Africa 190/3 ( Dean Elgar (C) 72 , Temba Bavuma 2)

Shami continues after the drinks break. Elgar goes straight down the ground towards long on for the bboundary. Anither boundary as Elgar collects back-to-back fours. Nine runs off the over. 

Full Scorecard
20:26 (IST)

After 55 overs,South Africa 176/3 ( Dean Elgar (C) 60 , Temba Bavuma 0)

Mohammed Shami with the breakthrough for India, as van der Dussen gets an outside edge and onto Pujara at first slip. van der Dussen was looking to defend it but due to the ball's away movement, he got an edge there. Temba Bavuma is the new batter. 

Full Scorecard
20:23 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Caught by Pujara at first slip as Shami strikes! Rassie van der Dussen departs. van der Dussen c Pujara b Shami 40

Full Scorecard
20:08 (IST)

After 51 overs,South Africa 172/2 ( Dean Elgar (C) 57 , Rassie van der Dussen 39)

Right. Shardul Thakur into the attack, from the Golf Course End. van der Dussen with another boundary, fining the gap through the vacant gully region and onto third man, where there's nobody either. From the looks of it, the Proteas are looking to finish this match off in a hurry. Problems aplenty for India at the moment. Van der Dussen finishes the over with another perfectly-slotted boundary. 11 runs off it. 

Full Scorecard
Load More

Day 3 report: South Africa was 118-2 at stumps Wednesday chasing 240 to win the second test and level the series against India, setting up a potentially fascinating finish to the game at the Wanderers.

The test swung back and forth on Day 3 as India put itself on the brink of a dominant, series-clinching position in its second innings at 155-2, only to falter and lose its last eight wickets for 110 runs.

India was ultimately bowled out for 266, giving South Africa a sight at victory and a chance to send the series to a deciding test in Cape Town next week. South Africa was 122 runs away from doing that with eight wickets left.

But nothing was guaranteed on a wearing Wanderers surface that has hassled batsmen throughout the first three days and with India's four-man pace attack looking threatening.

India's bowlers struck twice before the close, removing Aiden Markram for 31 when the opener was getting into his stride. Medium-pacer Shardul Thakur had that breakthrough to add to this superb seven-wicket haul in the first innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Keegan Petersen lbw for 28 to see the back of South Africa's top-scorer in the first innings. It was also a rare wicket for a slow bowler this test.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar held firm through to stumps for his 46 not out, and after being hit on the grill of his helmet by a bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah. Rassie van der Dussen fought for over an hour alongside Elgar for his 11 not out.

Top-ranked India has never won a test series in South Africa and can change that with victory in Johannesburg after a big win in the first test.

It seemed a likely outcome earlier on the third day when the experienced pair of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane both reached half-centuries and put on a 111-run stand for the third wicket for India.

At that stage, India appeared to be on the way to setting South Africa an unreachable target.

Kagiso Rabada intervened with a three-wicket burst before lunch, removing Rahane for 58, Pujara for 53 and the dangerous Rishabh Pant for a duck.

He found support from fellow fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and India was on the rack — only to bounce back.

Hanuma Vihari, a late call up to the India team after captain Virat Kohli was ruled out with injury, provided solid resistance for his 40 not out and Thakur showed his ability with the bat to help set a competitive target.

Thakur connected for five fours and one six in his free-swinging innings of 28. It may only have lasted 24 deliveries but the way he attacked South Africa's bowling seemed to swing the momentum back in India's favor.

In a marker of how good India's bowling has been, and the extent of the challenge ahead for South Africa, the home team needs to make its highest total of the series so far to win the test.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: January 06, 2022 21:52:51 IST

