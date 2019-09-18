-
Live Updates
Highlights, India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I at Mohali, Full Cricket Score: Kohli, Iyer guide hosts to seven-wicket win
Date: Wednesday, 18 September, 2019 22:44 IST
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Match Ended
India beat South Africa by 7 wickets
India beat South Africa by 7 wickets
Highlights
-
22:18 (IST)
-
22:16 (IST)
Highest T20I run-getter!
Virat Kohli is now the highest run-getter in T20Is, going past Rohit Sharma’s 2,434 runs.
-
22:13 (IST)
-
21:58 (IST)
-
21:49 (IST)
-
21:11 (IST)
-
20:37 (IST)
-
20:28 (IST)
-
20:20 (IST)
-
19:58 (IST)
-
19:52 (IST)
-
19:50 (IST)
-
19:50 (IST)
-
19:19 (IST)
-
18:41 (IST)
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (c,wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
-
18:35 (IST)
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini
-
18:31 (IST)
India win the toss, and skipper Virat Kohli opts to bowl first
That's all from us. Thank you for company tonight. Kohli and his boys had it easy in Mohali and they will head to Bengaluru for the final T20 that is to be played on Sunday. South Africa will have a chance to square the series but it will be a uphill task for the Proteas at Kohli's IPL home. Do join us for the final game, untill then we bid you goodbye.
South Africa missed a trick by holding back Rabada for the final over. Should have bowled the 17th and 19th over. Not a very impressive tactic form the first-time skipper de Kock.
Overall, it has been a thoroughly professional performance by India. They dominated the match throughout and finished with an over to spare. And yet another unbeaten innings for Virat in a successful run-chase.
Virat Kohli is the Man of the Match!
Kohli: Thank you, you reminded me of the best T20I game (IND vs AUS, 2016 WT20) of my career! Today was slightly different, and a slightly better pitch, so you could get more value for your shots. Lot of character. They got off to a good start. To pull things back from that shows a lot of character. We're looking to try new people, see who stands up in crunch situations. Lots of positives for us.
(What inspires his consistency?) The badge in front of my shirt. It's the pride of playing for one's country. If you want to make your team win, you will find a way to perform. Get the team across the line anyhow. Test cricket, one-day cricket, the will should be to win for your country.
Quinton de Kock, SA captain: I think we got off to a great start. They bowled pretty well towards the end. They assessed and understood the conditions much quicker than we did. There's a lot of pressure for some of the new guys coming in and I thought they played really well. Obviously we didn't get a winning start but I thought they held their nerve very well. Bowled really well against the world class batting line up for India. Unfortunately when there was pace on the ball it looked like it was easier to bat on, so it was about taking the pace off. Since I am coming back from time off and getting ready for the new cricketing season I was nice and refreshed and quite hungry to get out there.
Shikhar Dhawan: Good start for all of us. I was timing the ball really well and enjoying my batting. Look forward to score more runs. We practice a lot in the nets at that pace and we're used to it, and can counter it (as a result). (On Miller's catch) It was an unbelievable catch, and I'm sure Virat must be thinking the same. Have to really appreciate it. I hit it hard. he took a tremendous catch. I took it in my stride.
SIX! Kohli jumps down the pitch and he has the spin covered and clobbers it over long on for another maximum. India one-hit away.
After 18 overs,India 138/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 64 , Shreyas Iyer 11)
Kohli begins the over with a wonderful six over backward square leg and even though Rabada is able to give just a single off the next five balls, India need run-a-ball to register a win.
SIX! Geez! What.A.Shot!! Rabada slants a delivery on Kohli's legs and that has been flicked with a nonchalant flick. This a phenomenal shot to say the least. High, high quality hit. Shot of the day!
After 17 overs,India 131/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 57 , Shreyas Iyer 11)
Kohli with a couple of boundaries as India are now closing in on what looks a certain victory. The Indian captain is at the forfront of it as he raises his 22nd T20I half-century. Phehlukwayo's over costs 11 runs and India now need just 19 off 18 balls.
When you are not in form, nothing goes in your way. This is exactly what is happening with Rishabh Pant. Having been criticised for recklessness in the recent past, Pant wanted to prove a point tonight. Played his initial few balls cautiously. But just when he got that rank long hop, he wanted to take full advantage of that, which is very much justifiable. But unfortunately, he hit it straight to the fielder.
After 16 overs,India 120/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 47 , Shreyas Iyer 10)
Fortuin slips in a very tidy over given the stage of the game. Just five singles from this over. India now need 30 runs off 24 balls. Kohli inching towards his fifty
After 15 overs,India 115/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 44 , Shreyas Iyer 8)
Iyer provides a much-needed boundary for India, just when the Proteas were trying to increase the gap between the runs required and balls left but Nortje's over has helped them with 10 runs. India need 35 runs off 30 balls now.
FOUR! Iyer intentionally opens the face of the bat late, but probably gets it finer than where he was targetting, goes just past the diving De Kock and into the third man boundary
After 14 overs,India 105/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Shreyas Iyer 1)
Another day and anothed wasted opportunity for Rishabh Pant. Fortuin picks his first wicket of a ball which is surely not going to fetch him many.
That catch was just unbelievable. Miller first made some ground and then just threw himself to the line of the ball to take that one-handed blinder.
However, Pant has come out to bat at No 4. It will be interesting to see his approach tonight following the recent criticism from the head-coach. The youngster will be desperate to stay at the crease till the end of this game.
After 13 overs,India 101/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 40 , Rishabh Pant (W) 2)
Anrich Nortje returns to the bowling crease after his solitary over that went for 13 runs. Much better second over for the fast bowler allowing only five runs from the over, but the Proteas had a chance had Bavuma hit the stumps at the non-striker's end as Pant hurries for a single. India go past the 100-run mark, need 49 in 42 balls.
After 12 overs,India 96/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 37 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1)
Kohli flicks onto the onside for what was heading towards the boundary before Bavuma makes a diving intervention to keep it down to three, if his fielding effort was valiant, Miller's catch was very close to realms of fables and fantasies. Dhawan's departure brings Rishabh Pant in the middle with a lot of expectations riding on him. A gift of a full toss from Shamsi to help the wicket-keeper batsman to bunt it down to long on for a single to get off the mark. Seven runs from the over. India need 54 runs in 48 balls.
After 11 overs,India 89/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 39 , Virat Kohli (C) 32)
First look of Bjorn Fortuin. In what was turning out to be a rather good first over in T20Is for Fortuin is ruined by a six off the last ball by a helmet-less Shikhar Dhawan. Ten runs from the over.
Not much is happening for the South African bowlers at this point. Both Virat and Shikhar are running away with the game.
Meanwhile for Shikhar, who has been out of form of late, these two T20Is on batting friendly wickets, will be a perfect platform to have some runs under his belt and get his confidence back. Going into the next World T20, India will be playing a lot of white-ball cricket and Shikhar is an important part of this set-up.
SIX! After a couple of sighters, Dhawan goes for the big one and connects it sweetly. He was always going to take on the left-arm spinner. He is down on his knee and drags the ball from outside off over cow corner with a slog sweep for a six.
After 10 overs,India 79/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 31 , Virat Kohli (C) 30)
Shamsi continuing. He is only bowler to successfully not leak a boundary after bowling couple of overs, the Proteas do have another spinner in their ranks in Bjorn Fortuin but he is playing his first match, we might see him soon. Six singles and a wide from the over as India reach the halfway mark. With nine wickets in hand they need 71 runs off the final 10, should be an easy chase.
After 9 overs,India 72/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 28 , Virat Kohli (C) 27)
Just when South Africa got couple of good overs in and were trying to pull things back, the Indians have taken 15 runs from Pretorius' over to ensure their control doesn't slip away. Kohli with a six to begin the over and then Dhawan with a boundary down the ground.
FOUR! Super shot! Full delivery on middle and leg stump and the southpaw has lifted it straight over the bowler's head. Couple of bounces and over the fence
SIX! Virat Kohli on the prowl! Advances down the pitch, converts a good length ball outside off into a half volley and hits it over the top. The ball goes over the fence for the first six from Kohli's bat.
After 8 overs,India 57/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 23 , Virat Kohli (C) 17)
Spin for the first time in the innings. Tabraiz Shamsi, the left-arm wrist-spinner is into the attack. Very tidy start from him, just five runs from the over. Clearly the more pace you provide the more easy it is for batsmen to score runs is what one can deduce from how things have progressed so far. Dhawan and Kohli recognise that and knock the ball around for singles.
After 7 overs,India 52/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 21 , Virat Kohli (C) 14)
In what was looking a rather quiet over, could have been really bad one for India had bowler Pretorius hit the stumps from what looked like few yards to run out Shikhar Dhawan, who responded for a quick single after the ball rolled on to the leg side of the pitch. Lucky escape for Dhawan, India go past the 50-run mark in the over as well.
After 6 overs,India 47/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 12)
A lovely cover drive from Kohli to start the over but there is more action as SA review for a caught behind against Kohli. The Indian captain was cut in halves with a ball that just jagged back a touch, there is clear evidence of no bat involved but the ball had brushed the back pad and hence they had to check for the leg before as well, which turned out to be too close for comfort in the end as the ball tracking showed that the ball would have clipped the bails and Kohli survives on umpire's call. Phehlukwayo continues to create a lot of problems with the ball.
FOUR! All class from VK! Not too full a delivery, but Kohli is on the front foot, providing the full face of the bat and caresses his drive it on the up. Finds the narrow gap through the off side and there is no stopping that. Pristine timing on that punch.
After 5 overs,India 41/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 7)
Another bowling change: Dwaine Pretorius comes into the attack. Dhawan is off the strike with a single before Kohli picks up a couple and then whips one for a boundary. A single of the penultimate ball to garner eight runs from the over.
FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius bowls it on Kohli's pads and the Indian captain has played a delightful glance through mid wicket for a boundary. Super stroke.
So, the change of length has worked for South Africa. Rohit was taking the game away from them. Well now, just brace yourself for the much-awaited Rabada vs Kohli contest for the first time in this season.
Recently in the Ashes, we had experienced some epic battle between Smith and Archer. Let's hope this Virat-Rabada rivalry will also live upto the expectations.
After 4 overs,India 33/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 18 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
The ploy to take pace off the ball worked really well for the Indian bowlers, especially towards the end of South Africa's innings and here now, De Kock bringing in Andile Phehlukwayo has provided immediate result. Norjte was bowling close to 150 clicks, Phehlukwayo bowls around 130. Rohit Sharma misses out after two big sixes and new man Virat Kohli has a streaky first ball, who gets a leading edge on the off side but short of the fielder.
Against Rohit, the back of a length ploy won't work here. The square boundaries are big here at Mohali and perhaps that's why the South African pacers bowled that length to him. But for a batsman of Rohit's class, it's a bread and butter stuff.
After 3 overs,India 30/0 ( Rohit Sharma 12 , Shikhar Dhawan 15)
Blistering start from the Indian openers at Mohali. Rabada did well to keep it down to nine runs considering the first two balls of the over went to the boundary. India flying at 10 runs an over.
FOUR! Angled across Dhawan from Rabada and he once again looks to slice the ball through point but gets a bottom edge through the vacant slip region. Consecutive boundary for India as the ball runs down to third man fence.
FOUR! Quick hands from Dhawan. Little width, outside off and he has blast this on the up through extra cover as the ball hurries to the fence.
After 2 overs,India 21/0 ( Rohit Sharma 12 , Shikhar Dhawan 6)
Anrich Nortje comes on to bowl his first over. His speeds near the 150 kmph mark but the ball has flown at the rate even speed guns cannot record. Rohit Sharma with couple of majestic pulls for two spectacular sixes! India on top.
SIX! And again! Oh Rohit Sharma! He's making batting look ridiculously easy here. Once again short of a length, around off stump and Rohit unleashes the pull again, this time sending the ball over backward square leg for another maximum.
SIX! Gorgeous! Anrich Nortje drops it short and that is right up Rohit Sharma's alley. A little step across the line and he plays the trademark pull with sublime timing to send the ball flying over deep mid wicket
After 1 overs,India 8/0 ( Rohit Sharma 0 , Shikhar Dhawan 5)
Rabada just struggling to get his line right as he begins with a wide down the leg side. He slants another pacy delivery into Rohit's pads followed by what can be passed as half shout. He slants another delivery down the leg side and De Kock's dive is able to keep down the damage to two. Dhawan is the mark with a boundary to deep point. Eight runs off the first over.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Mohali Latest Updates: India win second T20I by seven wickets to beat South Africa for the first time in India. Shreyas Iyer with a boundary to clinch the win for India. The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0.
2nd T20I preview: India take on South Africa in the 2nd T20I at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Punjab.
Rains played spoilsport in the first T20I at Dharamsala as the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
The action now moves on to Mohali and the two teams would be looking to draw first blood. It's a litmus test for the inexperienced pace bowling attack in absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The trio of Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed had impressed in the West Indies series where India clean-swept the hosts 3-0. As per the forecast, there is no threat of rain and the conditions are expected to be warm and humid.
Navdeep had a brilliant debut while Chahar impressed with his swing. This is their chance to build on those performances in the Caribbean and take one step forward towards staking a claim in the T20 side.
It will be a challenge for the pacers and the Proteas have already sorted out their strategies. Assistant batting coach Lance Klusener has said that they will look to take advantage of the inexperience in the pace attack.
“Looking at the Indian team, that [inexperienced bowling attack] is an area we are going to take advantage of just as I suppose, you look at opposing teams and at areas, which you can take advantage of,” Klusener had said on the eve of the Dharamsala T20I.
“They are great cricketers and we are not taking anything away from that and our focus will be on ourselves and little areas that we can take advantage and maybe that’s one of them,” he added.
Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul will be battling it out for the opening slot while Rishabh Pant would be looking to forge consistency with flamboyance.
South Africa, on the other hand, has the exuberance of youth backed by the experience of Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada. They would be looking to help the youngsters with all the experience gained while playing in the IPL.
They have some exciting batsmen in Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen who will form the support system of the pivots De Kock and Miller. India would be looking to exploit South Africa's weak spot that is their inexperienced spin department consisting of Tabraiz Shamsi, who has played 14 T20Is and averaged 38.70 with 10 wickets and an economy rate of 7.74, and Linde and Bjorn Fortuin who are yet to play a T20I.
While South Africa are looking to bounce back from World Cup disappointment and build for the future, India would be looking to continue the momentum from the Caribbean and figure out the ideal team combination.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde
