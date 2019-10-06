Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

Highlights, India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 5 at Visakhapatnam, Full Cricket Score: Shami, Jadeja guide hosts to 203-run win

Date: Sunday, 06 October, 2019 14:19 IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Match Ended

India beat South Africa by 203 runs

India
502/7 & 323/4 OV : (67.0) RR.(4.82)
South Africa
431/10 & 191/10 OV : (63.5) RR.(3.01)
Match Ended:

India beat South Africa by 203 runs

Man Of the Match:

This over 63.5

  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0(W)

batsman

Senuran Muthusamy

  • 49 (108)
  • 4s X 5
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Ravichandran Ashwin

  • 44 (20)
  • M X 5
  • W X 1

Ravindra Jadeja

  • 87 (25)
  • M X 6
  • W X 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket

30 ( 4.4 ) R/R: 6.42

Kagiso Rabada 18(19)

Senuran Muthusamy 11(9)

191/10 (63.5 over)

Kagiso Rabada 18 (19) SR: S.R (94.74)

c Wriddhiman Saha b Mohammed Shami

Freedom Trophy 2019 1st Test Match Result India beat South Africa by 203 runs

Highlights, India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 5 at Visakhapatnam, Full Cricket Score: Shami, Jadeja guide hosts to 203-run win

Highlights

14:19 (IST)

That's it from us as well. India win the first Test and move to Pune. The second Test starts on 10 October. We will be live blogging for all the five days. So we look forward to serve you again with the over-by-over updates and live score of the match. For now, we will take you leave. Bye bye.smiley

Full Scorecard
14:17 (IST)

Rohit Sharma is the Player of the Match for his consecutive centuries (176 and 127) on his debut as Test opener! 

Rohit: I just wanted to go out there and do what I do best. Was a great opportunity for me at the top of the order. At the same time, really thankful to the coach and the captain for considering me for that slot. But ultimately, winning the Test match was more important. Those 40 points matter. That was communicated to me about two years ago. So whenever I was not playing a Test, I was still practicing with a new red ball in the reds. I was ready for it. The management communicated to be way before. Whether it's red ball or white ball, when you are starting the innings, you've got to be a little careful. You got to assess quickly. My job is to play in a certain manner, and I'm going to do it. I took a bit of risk, and that is what my game is all about. A little caution mixed with aggression. That is the mantra that I wanted to follow. (On records broken in this Test, and whether he was aware or not) Not really. There are lot of things in Test matches which I'm not aware of in terms of records. My only focus was to go out there and have fun, and put my team in a good position. 

Full Scorecard
14:15 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain: I think the wicket played really good for first three days. We lost a few sessions and it was going to get tougher for us to gain momentum back. We expressed ourselves in second innings. Rohit was outstanding. Mayank was too. Pujara played with the tempo. It was a hard grind with the pitch slowing down. It is all about the attitude. If fast bowlers begin to think spinners would do all the job, it does not do any good. In India too, they are making to look contributions. They are giving 100 percent. 

Jadeja and Ash were really good. Ash was good in first innings. The pitch was flat, he picked up six, It was a great effort. Jadeja in the second innings, making quick breakthroughs. Shami has been consistent now. All the guys stood up in the game. 

If the ball remains hard for at least 60 overs, it is better. It is good for Test cricket. It has improved but we will still want it to be hard for at least 60 overs. 

Full Scorecard
14:08 (IST)

Did you know?

Mohammad Shami became the first pacer to take two five-fors against South Africa in the fourth innings of a Test.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
14:08 (IST)
Full Scorecard
14:07 (IST)

Faf du Plessis, South African captain: Great start. Obviously, India started really well. Two great knocks from Mayank and Rohit. Second innings was tough. In an ideal world, we would’ve bowled them out for 250 to give ourselves a chance. On Day 5, when the pitch starts misbehaving like that, it’s part of cricket. You always sit and think of ‘what-ifs’ and think of the changes. The seamers’ job right through this Test was that of holding. When we get to the second innings, we will try to get those three-four wickets for them (spinners). (On 2nd innings collapse) We were thinking in the change room of the same thing. That’s the nature of the beast of Test cricket. It should be like that. (His 2nd innings dismissal) Nothing you can do about that. Just get ready for the next Test.

Full Scorecard
13:55 (IST)

Indian pacers with a 5-for in the fourth innings of a Test at home:


Karsan Ghavri v England, Mumbai, 1977

Kapil Dev v England, Mumbai, 1981

Madan Lal v England, Mumbai, 1981

Javagal Srinath v South Africa, Ahmedabad, 1996

Mohammad Shami v South Africa, Vizag, 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
13:55 (IST)
Full Scorecard
13:55 (IST)

That's it. Fiver from Shami after a lot of waiting around. He really should have bowled after lunch, but never mind. He used the up-down bounce on day five to great effect and South African batsmen were too tame in their footwork to respond. Perhaps caught unaware because they expected spin to be the main weapon. 

Even so, India take a 1-0 lead in the series. Yet, again full points in the WTC so that's a perfect record so far. Good start on the road to 2021. More importantly, this was a very comprehensive performance in every way possible with even the last debate getting shut for a while now as Rohit Sharma came good as opener. 

South Africa have a lot of head scratching to do but conditions in Pune should be slightly different than here. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Vizag
13:55 (IST)
Full Scorecard
13:54 (IST)

Mohammed Shami: Was getting very difficult to bowl on this wicket as it was getting slower. We wanted to attack the stumps. We bowlers support each other. We thought if the ball is bouncing or staying low, it will be advantageous for us. It was important for us to get rid off first five batsmen. That was the plan. 

Full Scorecard
13:53 (IST)

One of the positives for the Proteas from this match

Full Scorecard
13:48 (IST)

Here is India's first win in this series and home season!

Shami bowls outside the off stump and Rabada goes hard at it, the ball kisses the edge and flies to keeper Saha who takes a safe catch to end this match. Shami gets his five-wicket haul, what an effort this has been from him! Rabada c Saha b Shami 18(19)

India win by 203 runs and go 1-0 up in the series!

Full Scorecard
13:46 (IST)

Pretty sure the Indians feel the same

Full Scorecard
13:44 (IST)

After 63 overs,South Africa 190/9 ( Senuran Muthusamy 48 , Kagiso Rabada 18)

Jadeja continues. Rabada continues frustrate India. Piedt has left and he has taken the baton from him. Not the best display of bowling from Jadeja either. Length has been on shorter side.

Full Scorecard
13:43 (IST)

FOUR! Short ball from Jadeja and Rabada goes back and punches it four through cover for four runs. 

Full Scorecard
13:41 (IST)

After 62 overs,South Africa 185/9 ( Senuran Muthusamy 47 , Kagiso Rabada 14)

Alright, no first slip means the edge of Muthusamy flies through it as keeper and second slip look at each other. Frustrating to see for Indians. Kohli brings himself at third slip but still no first slip. Ball going past edges. Rabada and Muthusamy live for one more over. 

Full Scorecard
13:38 (IST)

FOUR! The long gap between wide first slip and wicket-keeper is back into relevance as the edge of Muthusamy flies through it for four runs

Full Scorecard
13:36 (IST)

After 61 overs,South Africa 176/9 ( Senuran Muthusamy 38 , Kagiso Rabada 14)

Jadeja back on, bowling to Rabada. Gets beaten on first two balls and decides to smash everything from thereon, gets 10 runs off two balls for himself in the process.

Full Scorecard
13:35 (IST)

SIX! KG gets serious this time and hits Jadeja for a massive six over long on. That's one way to survive against spin. 

Full Scorecard
13:34 (IST)

FOUR! KG smashes the fuller length delivery from Jadeja for four to deep mid-wicket 

Full Scorecard
13:32 (IST)

After 60 overs,South Africa 166/9 ( Senuran Muthusamy 38 , Kagiso Rabada 4)

Shami back on and he has struck. Piedt is back in hunt but only after having put part in the fight that South Africa showed in last two hours or so. Rabada is the last man for visitors and in an unconvincing fashion gets off the mark with a boundary. Shami is on song, we wonder where he was all that while since lunch? Hmmm.

Full Scorecard
13:30 (IST)

FOUR! Edge off new man Rabada's bat and it flies for four through vacant fourth slip region for four runs

Full Scorecard
13:30 (IST)

Why was Shami held back since lunch? Great unknowns of Virat's captaincy. But this has gone on for too long now. One more wicket to go for full points in a Test for India. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Vizag
13:30 (IST)
Full Scorecard
13:29 (IST)

Indian pacers with four bowled dismissals in a Test innings:

Jasprit Bumrah v West Indies, North Sound, 2019
Mohammad Shami v South Africa, Vizag, 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
13:29 (IST)
Full Scorecard
13:25 (IST)

OUT! Wickets not coming? What do you do? You turn to Shami. Shami gets Piedt on the first ball of his new spell, around the off stump line and Piedt's inside edge disturbs the stumps which were at peace for long. India get their ninth victim. A 'great' knock comes to an end. D Piedt b Shami 56(107)

Full Scorecard
13:22 (IST)

After 59 overs,South Africa 161/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 38 , Dane Piedt 56)

Ashwin changes angle. He is coming across the umpire to bowl. Looking to take it spin it in to Piedt from that angle. But once he got too flow and the batsman drove him for four through covers. 

Full Scorecard
13:21 (IST)

FOUR! Too full from Ashwin and Piedt drives it though for four runs

Full Scorecard
13:19 (IST)

After 58 overs,South Africa 156/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 38 , Dane Piedt 51)

One more over goes by without a wicket. Muthusamy has used his feet so well so far. Jadeja spun big on one occasion to Piedt and it went to Rahane at first slip who could not hold on to it. For a second, it seemed as if it was a dropped chance. 

Full Scorecard
13:16 (IST)

After 57 overs,South Africa 154/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 37 , Dane Piedt 51)

It's getting difficult over after over to dismiss either of these two. The partnership has not happened just like that. Very sound technique on this track by both the batsmen. They are not letting the spinners dominate with defensive play and never miss the chance to score the odd boundary.

Full Scorecard
13:13 (IST)

After 56 overs,South Africa 153/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 36 , Dane Piedt 51)

Fielding needs to be better. Two singles came in the over where the ball should have been stopped easily. One ball flew off Muthusamy'a bat in the air to short cover but there was no one to take the catch. 

Full Scorecard
13:10 (IST)

After 55 overs,South Africa 150/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 34 , Dane Piedt 50)

Ashwin continues. 150 comes up for South Africa. At 70 for 8, this was an unlikely happening. But Piedt and Muthusamy have been really good today. Just 1 off the over. 

Full Scorecard
13:07 (IST)

Piedt, who hasn't had the best match, has got a fifty here. This is a weird passage of play. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Vizag
13:07 (IST)
Full Scorecard
13:06 (IST)

No. 10 batsmen to score a fifty against India in Tests:


H Verity, Kolkata, 1934

A Roberts, Kolkata, 1983

G Robertson, Chennai, 1998

A Mendis, Colombo (PSS), 2010

Dane Piedt, Vizag, 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
13:06 (IST)
Full Scorecard
13:06 (IST)

After 54 overs,South Africa 149/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 33 , Dane Piedt 50)

Jadeja it is from this end. And one more time it has happened. Piedt plays another slog sweep and the bounce on the ball beats him all ends up off Jadeja. Maiden over from Jadeja. 

Full Scorecard
13:05 (IST)

Rohit bowling now. Unless this is for changing ends, it doesn't make sense. Shami also hasn't bowled after lunch yet. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Vizag
13:05 (IST)
Full Scorecard
13:05 (IST)

Did you know?

The current stand between Piedt and Muthusamy is now the highest stand for South Africa for ninth wicket in Asia in Tests, going past 66 runs stand between JP Duminy and Morne Morkel (v Sri Lanka at Galle in 2014).

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
13:05 (IST)
Full Scorecard
13:04 (IST)

After 53 overs,South Africa 149/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 33 , Dane Piedt 50)

Ashwin changes end so it seems Rohit's over was more of way to change the spinners' bowling ends. Jadeja should be back from the other end. Let's see. 

Full Scorecard
13:01 (IST)

After 52 overs,South Africa 149/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 33 , Dane Piedt 50)

Alright, more work for Rohit Sharma as he comes into the attack. Batsmen are more aware and alert against Ashwin and Co, so a part-timer might break that approach with some loose deliveries. That is the thought. This plan has worked before teams, it may work for India. Rohit did produce an inside edge which flow through vacant short leg for a single. Piedt meanwhile has reached his maiden Test fifty. South Africa dressing room rose and applauded. Indians did not enjoy that one. 

Full Scorecard
13:00 (IST)

FIFTY for Dane Piedt, his maiden half-century, and he brings it up in his style, with a boundary to deep cover

Full Scorecard
12:56 (IST)

After 51 overs,South Africa 146/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 32 , Dane Piedt 48)

Piedt hits a boundary at the start of the over and moves closer to fifty. Arm ball from Jadeja almost hit the off stump on one occasion. Four off the over. 

Full Scorecard
12:55 (IST)

FOUR! Short ball from Jadeja and Piedt smashes it to deep mid-wicket boundary for four runs. 

Full Scorecard
12:54 (IST)

After 50 overs,South Africa 142/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 32 , Dane Piedt 44)

Ashwin continues. What these two 'bowlers' are doing here is making Faf confused. They have had ordinary outings in both the innings with the ball but with bat, they have showed great amount of patience and skill. So should Faf drop them because of their bowling performances in next Test or should he include them because of their good batting skills?

Full Scorecard
12:54 (IST)

With a partnership that's currently worth 72

Full Scorecard
12:52 (IST)

After 49 overs,South Africa 142/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 32 , Dane Piedt 44)

South Africa bowlers reaching batting milestones at Vizag. Jadeja is getting good bounce off the track. There have been times when both the tail-enders have lost patience but luck has saved them. Like the last ball of the over when Piedt tried to smash one but missed it completely and the ball missed the stumps and the edge of his bat. 

Full Scorecard
12:50 (IST)

After 48 overs,South Africa 138/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 32 , Dane Piedt 40)

Right then, Ashwin from the other end. Muthusamy cuts him for four to frustrate India more. But he was not done yet, he hit one more on the last ball to add to India's woes. 

Full Scorecard
12:49 (IST)

FOUR! And one more, fuller from Ashwin and Muthusamy this time beautifully leans into the shot and drives through the cover for four

Full Scorecard
12:47 (IST)

FOUR! Wow, another boundary, short stuff from Ashwin and Muthusamy rocks back and cuts it for four runs

Full Scorecard
12:47 (IST)

After 47 overs,South Africa 130/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 24 , Dane Piedt 40)

Piedt is taking on Jadeja here. Inside out shot for four must have hurt Jadeja's ego. Catching chance at silly point but was a tough take really. Jadeja too kicks the ground, his frustration and dust comes out. 

Full Scorecard
12:45 (IST)

FOUR! Piedt goes inside out and hits it to deep extra cover region for another boundary. 

Full Scorecard
12:43 (IST)

After 46 overs,South Africa 125/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 23 , Dane Piedt 36)

Frustration growing on India now. Ishant threw one back at the batsman unnecessarily in frustration and then put on a wry smile. Piedt hit him for a boundary two balls later. The last ball of the over passed the edge, squaring up Piedt. That phase of the game for India. Wickets are suddenly hard to come by. 

Full Scorecard
12:41 (IST)

FOUR! Alright one more boundary for Piedt, he guides this outside the off stump line delivery for four to third man. 

Full Scorecard
12:37 (IST)

After 45 overs,South Africa 121/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 23 , Dane Piedt 32)

Muthusamy hits four to bring up the fifty-run stand between him and Piedt for the ninth wicket. Jadeja bowling the right line, attacking the stumps. If the batsmen misses it, it will be all over for him. 

Full Scorecard
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 5 at Visakhapatnam Latest Updates: Here is India's first win in this series and home season! Shami bowls outside the off stump and Rabada goes hard at it, the ball kisses the edge and flies to keeper Saha who takes a safe catch to end this match. Shami gets his five-wicket haul, what an effort this has been from him! India win by 203 runs and go 1-0 up in the series!

First Test, Day 4 report: Rohit Sharma on Saturday struck a second hundred in his debut as Test opener to help India set South Africa a daunting 395 to win the opening match of their series.

The hosts declared their second innings on 323 for four in the final session of day four in Visakhapatnam.

South Africa were 11 for one at stumps with Aiden Markram, on three, and Theunis de Bruyn, on five, at the crease.

The visitors need another 384 runs and India nine wickets on the final day to get ahead in the three-match series.

"We picked up a crucial wicket, so as a team we are happy with the way things went today and hope to start off well (tomorrow)," Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 81 in India's second innings, told reporters.

"It will not be easy to bat on this pitch on day five, with a little more assistance for the spinners. And with variable bounce, even the fast bowlers will come into play."

Ravindra Jadeja struck early after trapping first-innings centurion Dean Elgar for two in the fourth over of the innings.

The left-handed Elgar, who made 160 in the first innings, was given not out by the on-field umpire only for India to get the decision overturned with a TV review.

Markram and de Bruyn then played out the remaining overs from spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja until bad light forced the extended play -- to make up for lost time due to thunderstorm on day one -- to be called off.

Sharma, who made 176 in India's first innings of 502 for seven declared, is the first batsman to hit two tons in his first match as a Test opener.

He also hit 13 sixes, the most in a Test match, breaking Wasim Akram's record of 12.

Sharma put on 169 with Pujara to frustrate South Africa after the loss of opener Mayank Agarwal for seven.

"The way Rohit was playing allowed me to settle down. Only he can play such shots on this track," said Pujara.

"Our partnership between lunch and tea was crucial. Our communication was good as we have batted together a lot in Under-19 cricket. It was enjoyable to watch his batting from the non-striker's end."

Proteas in good spirit

Pujara was trapped lbw by Vernon Philander after he completed his 21st Test half-century.

Sharma survived a reprieve on 50 when he was caught at the boundary off Dane Piedt. Replays indicated that fielder Senuran Muthusamy's foot had touched the rope.

He was finally stumped off Keshav Maharaj as he attempted a big hit.

Jadeja hit a 32-ball 40 before being bowled by paceman Kagiso Rabada.

Maharaj struck before lunch, grabbing the key wicket of Agarwal, who hit 215 in the first innings, but the bowlers then struggled.

Earlier, Ashwin completed a haul of seven wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 431 in the morning session.

Ashwin got overnight batsman Maharaj out for nine and then trapped Rabada, leaving the Proteas 71 runs behind.

Philander said South Africa are confident of a good show come Sunday.

"We have had a really good first innings with the bat. The guys are in good spirits. It is going to be a challenge but one we look forward to," said the fast bowler.

"There is no game that is a safe game. The batters are looking in good form and hopefully we can get a good start tomorrow."

Elgar was the hero of the South African innings with his 12th century that revived the tourists' batting after they had slipped to 63 for four.

His century partnerships with skipper Faf du Plessis, who made 55, and Quinton de Kock, who hit 111, were key to the Proteas fightback.

 Squads

India

Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2019

