Live Updates
Highlights, India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 5 at Visakhapatnam, Full Cricket Score: Shami, Jadeja guide hosts to 203-run win
Date: Sunday, 06 October, 2019 14:19 IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Match Ended
India beat South Africa by 203 runs
This over 63.5
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0(W)
batsman
- 49 (108)
- 4s X 5
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 44 (20)
- M X 5
- W X 1
- 87 (25)
- M X 6
- W X 4
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
30 ( 4.4 ) R/R: 6.42
Kagiso Rabada 18(19)
Senuran Muthusamy 11(9)
|
191/10 (63.5 over)
Kagiso Rabada 18 (19) SR: S.R (94.74)
c Wriddhiman Saha b Mohammed Shami
Highlights
-
13:48 (IST)
Here is India's first win in this series and home season!
Shami bowls outside the off stump and Rabada goes hard at it, the ball kisses the edge and flies to keeper Saha who takes a safe catch to end this match. Shami gets his five-wicket haul, what an effort this has been from him! Rabada c Saha b Shami 18(19)
India win by 203 runs and go 1-0 up in the series!
-
13:25 (IST)
OUT! Wickets not coming? What do you do? You turn to Shami. Shami gets Piedt on the first ball of his new spell, around the off stump line and Piedt's inside edge disturbs the stumps which were at peace for long. India get their ninth victim. A 'great' knock comes to an end. D Piedt b Shami 56(107)
-
10:55 (IST)
OUT! Jadeja;s on a hat-trick, this time the umpire raising his finger right away after the left-arm spinner appeals for an lbw against new batsman Maharaj. The batsman reviews it right away, but gets an 'umpire's call' during the review. India just two wickets away from recording a massive victory now. SA 70/8
Maharaj lbw Jadeja 0(1)
-
10:52 (IST)
OUT! Philander bags a pair! Second wicket of the over for Jadeja, who gets the ball to turn back sharply to trap Philander leg-before for a three-ball duck. Except the umpire initially turned the appeal down, leading to the Indians successfully overturning it. SA 70/7
Philander lbw Jadeja 0(3)
-
10:48 (IST)
OUT! Jadeja removes the last big threat for the hosts, collecting a fine return catch off his own bowling to send Markram back to the dressing room for 39. The left-arm spinner gave this a bit more air and induced the batsman forward into a drive, but Markram could only toe-end this one back to the bowler. SA 70/6
Markram c and b Jadeja 39(74)
-
10:34 (IST)
BOWLED EM! A third wicket for Shami now, this time beating de Kock's defence with an inswinger that rattles the off stump. South Africa have now lost half their side with 60 on board — 34 of those coming off Markram's bat. SA 60/5
De Kock b Shami 0(2)
-
10:27 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Shami strikes again, this time with a delivery that angles back in sharply! The SA skipper thinks of leaving it alone, and ends up hearing the death rattle of leather meeting timber, which sends the off stump cartwheeling. Drinks taken after the dismissal. SA 52/4
Du Plessis b Shami 13(26)
-
09:43 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Now Bavuma's gone, the ball staying a touch low and beating Bavuma's defence, the batsman losing his balance and getting floored in the process. He departs for a two-ball duck. South Africa falling apart early on the final day. SA 20/3
Bavuma b Shami 0(2)
-
09:38 (IST)
BOWLED EM! De Bruyn chops the ball onto his stumps to knock the middle pole over as Ravichandran Ashwin collects his 350th Test wicket in the process! SA 19/2
De Bruyn b Ashwin 10(25)
-
08:07 (IST)
A very warm welcome to one and all for Day five of the first Test match between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam. It was a run-fest on Saturday, with a total of 380 runs being scored, thanks to Rohit Sharma's century and Cheteshwar Pujara's knock of 81. That guided them to 323-4 when they declared, setting up the Proteas a target of 395.
They have already lost Dean Elgar. Can Aiden Markram and Theunis de Bruyn give some hope for the visitors?
That's it from us as well. India win the first Test and move to Pune. The second Test starts on 10 October. We will be live blogging for all the five days. So we look forward to serve you again with the over-by-over updates and live score of the match. For now, we will take you leave. Bye bye..
Rohit Sharma is the Player of the Match for his consecutive centuries (176 and 127) on his debut as Test opener!
Rohit: I just wanted to go out there and do what I do best. Was a great opportunity for me at the top of the order. At the same time, really thankful to the coach and the captain for considering me for that slot. But ultimately, winning the Test match was more important. Those 40 points matter. That was communicated to me about two years ago. So whenever I was not playing a Test, I was still practicing with a new red ball in the reds. I was ready for it. The management communicated to be way before. Whether it's red ball or white ball, when you are starting the innings, you've got to be a little careful. You got to assess quickly. My job is to play in a certain manner, and I'm going to do it. I took a bit of risk, and that is what my game is all about. A little caution mixed with aggression. That is the mantra that I wanted to follow. (On records broken in this Test, and whether he was aware or not) Not really. There are lot of things in Test matches which I'm not aware of in terms of records. My only focus was to go out there and have fun, and put my team in a good position.
Virat Kohli, India captain: I think the wicket played really good for first three days. We lost a few sessions and it was going to get tougher for us to gain momentum back. We expressed ourselves in second innings. Rohit was outstanding. Mayank was too. Pujara played with the tempo. It was a hard grind with the pitch slowing down. It is all about the attitude. If fast bowlers begin to think spinners would do all the job, it does not do any good. In India too, they are making to look contributions. They are giving 100 percent.
Jadeja and Ash were really good. Ash was good in first innings. The pitch was flat, he picked up six, It was a great effort. Jadeja in the second innings, making quick breakthroughs. Shami has been consistent now. All the guys stood up in the game.
If the ball remains hard for at least 60 overs, it is better. It is good for Test cricket. It has improved but we will still want it to be hard for at least 60 overs.
Faf du Plessis, South African captain: Great start. Obviously, India started really well. Two great knocks from Mayank and Rohit. Second innings was tough. In an ideal world, we would’ve bowled them out for 250 to give ourselves a chance. On Day 5, when the pitch starts misbehaving like that, it’s part of cricket. You always sit and think of ‘what-ifs’ and think of the changes. The seamers’ job right through this Test was that of holding. When we get to the second innings, we will try to get those three-four wickets for them (spinners). (On 2nd innings collapse) We were thinking in the change room of the same thing. That’s the nature of the beast of Test cricket. It should be like that. (His 2nd innings dismissal) Nothing you can do about that. Just get ready for the next Test.
Indian pacers with a 5-for in the fourth innings of a Test at home:
Karsan Ghavri v England, Mumbai, 1977
Kapil Dev v England, Mumbai, 1981
Madan Lal v England, Mumbai, 1981
Javagal Srinath v South Africa, Ahmedabad, 1996
Mohammad Shami v South Africa, Vizag, 2019*
That's it. Fiver from Shami after a lot of waiting around. He really should have bowled after lunch, but never mind. He used the up-down bounce on day five to great effect and South African batsmen were too tame in their footwork to respond. Perhaps caught unaware because they expected spin to be the main weapon.
Even so, India take a 1-0 lead in the series. Yet, again full points in the WTC so that's a perfect record so far. Good start on the road to 2021. More importantly, this was a very comprehensive performance in every way possible with even the last debate getting shut for a while now as Rohit Sharma came good as opener.
South Africa have a lot of head scratching to do but conditions in Pune should be slightly different than here.
Mohammed Shami: Was getting very difficult to bowl on this wicket as it was getting slower. We wanted to attack the stumps. We bowlers support each other. We thought if the ball is bouncing or staying low, it will be advantageous for us. It was important for us to get rid off first five batsmen. That was the plan.
One of the positives for the Proteas from this match
Muthisamy and Piedt have now scored more runs and played more balls in this partnership than all those that preceded them! This is a fine effort— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 6, 2019
Pretty sure the Indians feel the same
hurry up India the NRL kicks off in 20 minutes— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) October 6, 2019
After 63 overs,South Africa 190/9 ( Senuran Muthusamy 48 , Kagiso Rabada 18)
Jadeja continues. Rabada continues frustrate India. Piedt has left and he has taken the baton from him. Not the best display of bowling from Jadeja either. Length has been on shorter side.
FOUR! Short ball from Jadeja and Rabada goes back and punches it four through cover for four runs.
After 62 overs,South Africa 185/9 ( Senuran Muthusamy 47 , Kagiso Rabada 14)
Alright, no first slip means the edge of Muthusamy flies through it as keeper and second slip look at each other. Frustrating to see for Indians. Kohli brings himself at third slip but still no first slip. Ball going past edges. Rabada and Muthusamy live for one more over.
FOUR! The long gap between wide first slip and wicket-keeper is back into relevance as the edge of Muthusamy flies through it for four runs
After 61 overs,South Africa 176/9 ( Senuran Muthusamy 38 , Kagiso Rabada 14)
Jadeja back on, bowling to Rabada. Gets beaten on first two balls and decides to smash everything from thereon, gets 10 runs off two balls for himself in the process.
SIX! KG gets serious this time and hits Jadeja for a massive six over long on. That's one way to survive against spin.
After 60 overs,South Africa 166/9 ( Senuran Muthusamy 38 , Kagiso Rabada 4)
Shami back on and he has struck. Piedt is back in hunt but only after having put part in the fight that South Africa showed in last two hours or so. Rabada is the last man for visitors and in an unconvincing fashion gets off the mark with a boundary. Shami is on song, we wonder where he was all that while since lunch? Hmmm.
FOUR! Edge off new man Rabada's bat and it flies for four through vacant fourth slip region for four runs
OUT! Wickets not coming? What do you do? You turn to Shami. Shami gets Piedt on the first ball of his new spell, around the off stump line and Piedt's inside edge disturbs the stumps which were at peace for long. India get their ninth victim. A 'great' knock comes to an end. D Piedt b Shami 56(107)
After 59 overs,South Africa 161/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 38 , Dane Piedt 56)
Ashwin changes angle. He is coming across the umpire to bowl. Looking to take it spin it in to Piedt from that angle. But once he got too flow and the batsman drove him for four through covers.
After 58 overs,South Africa 156/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 38 , Dane Piedt 51)
One more over goes by without a wicket. Muthusamy has used his feet so well so far. Jadeja spun big on one occasion to Piedt and it went to Rahane at first slip who could not hold on to it. For a second, it seemed as if it was a dropped chance.
After 57 overs,South Africa 154/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 37 , Dane Piedt 51)
It's getting difficult over after over to dismiss either of these two. The partnership has not happened just like that. Very sound technique on this track by both the batsmen. They are not letting the spinners dominate with defensive play and never miss the chance to score the odd boundary.
After 56 overs,South Africa 153/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 36 , Dane Piedt 51)
Fielding needs to be better. Two singles came in the over where the ball should have been stopped easily. One ball flew off Muthusamy'a bat in the air to short cover but there was no one to take the catch.
After 55 overs,South Africa 150/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 34 , Dane Piedt 50)
Ashwin continues. 150 comes up for South Africa. At 70 for 8, this was an unlikely happening. But Piedt and Muthusamy have been really good today. Just 1 off the over.
After 54 overs,South Africa 149/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 33 , Dane Piedt 50)
Jadeja it is from this end. And one more time it has happened. Piedt plays another slog sweep and the bounce on the ball beats him all ends up off Jadeja. Maiden over from Jadeja.
After 53 overs,South Africa 149/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 33 , Dane Piedt 50)
Ashwin changes end so it seems Rohit's over was more of way to change the spinners' bowling ends. Jadeja should be back from the other end. Let's see.
After 52 overs,South Africa 149/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 33 , Dane Piedt 50)
Alright, more work for Rohit Sharma as he comes into the attack. Batsmen are more aware and alert against Ashwin and Co, so a part-timer might break that approach with some loose deliveries. That is the thought. This plan has worked before teams, it may work for India. Rohit did produce an inside edge which flow through vacant short leg for a single. Piedt meanwhile has reached his maiden Test fifty. South Africa dressing room rose and applauded. Indians did not enjoy that one.
FIFTY for Dane Piedt, his maiden half-century, and he brings it up in his style, with a boundary to deep cover
After 51 overs,South Africa 146/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 32 , Dane Piedt 48)
Piedt hits a boundary at the start of the over and moves closer to fifty. Arm ball from Jadeja almost hit the off stump on one occasion. Four off the over.
FOUR! Short ball from Jadeja and Piedt smashes it to deep mid-wicket boundary for four runs.
After 50 overs,South Africa 142/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 32 , Dane Piedt 44)
Ashwin continues. What these two 'bowlers' are doing here is making Faf confused. They have had ordinary outings in both the innings with the ball but with bat, they have showed great amount of patience and skill. So should Faf drop them because of their bowling performances in next Test or should he include them because of their good batting skills?
With a partnership that's currently worth 72
Muthu and Piedt just showing to their teammates you can bat on this pitch #IndvSA— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) October 6, 2019
After 49 overs,South Africa 142/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 32 , Dane Piedt 44)
South Africa bowlers reaching batting milestones at Vizag. Jadeja is getting good bounce off the track. There have been times when both the tail-enders have lost patience but luck has saved them. Like the last ball of the over when Piedt tried to smash one but missed it completely and the ball missed the stumps and the edge of his bat.
After 48 overs,South Africa 138/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 32 , Dane Piedt 40)
Right then, Ashwin from the other end. Muthusamy cuts him for four to frustrate India more. But he was not done yet, he hit one more on the last ball to add to India's woes.
FOUR! And one more, fuller from Ashwin and Muthusamy this time beautifully leans into the shot and drives through the cover for four
FOUR! Wow, another boundary, short stuff from Ashwin and Muthusamy rocks back and cuts it for four runs
After 47 overs,South Africa 130/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 24 , Dane Piedt 40)
Piedt is taking on Jadeja here. Inside out shot for four must have hurt Jadeja's ego. Catching chance at silly point but was a tough take really. Jadeja too kicks the ground, his frustration and dust comes out.
FOUR! Piedt goes inside out and hits it to deep extra cover region for another boundary.
After 46 overs,South Africa 125/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 23 , Dane Piedt 36)
Frustration growing on India now. Ishant threw one back at the batsman unnecessarily in frustration and then put on a wry smile. Piedt hit him for a boundary two balls later. The last ball of the over passed the edge, squaring up Piedt. That phase of the game for India. Wickets are suddenly hard to come by.
FOUR! Alright one more boundary for Piedt, he guides this outside the off stump line delivery for four to third man.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 5 at Visakhapatnam Latest Updates: Here is India's first win in this series and home season! Shami bowls outside the off stump and Rabada goes hard at it, the ball kisses the edge and flies to keeper Saha who takes a safe catch to end this match. Shami gets his five-wicket haul, what an effort this has been from him! India win by 203 runs and go 1-0 up in the series!
The hosts declared their second innings on 323 for four in the final session of day four in Visakhapatnam.
South Africa were 11 for one at stumps with Aiden Markram, on three, and Theunis de Bruyn, on five, at the crease.
The visitors need another 384 runs and India nine wickets on the final day to get ahead in the three-match series.
"We picked up a crucial wicket, so as a team we are happy with the way things went today and hope to start off well (tomorrow)," Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 81 in India's second innings, told reporters.
"It will not be easy to bat on this pitch on day five, with a little more assistance for the spinners. And with variable bounce, even the fast bowlers will come into play."
Ravindra Jadeja struck early after trapping first-innings centurion Dean Elgar for two in the fourth over of the innings.
The left-handed Elgar, who made 160 in the first innings, was given not out by the on-field umpire only for India to get the decision overturned with a TV review.
Markram and de Bruyn then played out the remaining overs from spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja until bad light forced the extended play -- to make up for lost time due to thunderstorm on day one -- to be called off.
Sharma, who made 176 in India's first innings of 502 for seven declared, is the first batsman to hit two tons in his first match as a Test opener.
He also hit 13 sixes, the most in a Test match, breaking Wasim Akram's record of 12.
Sharma put on 169 with Pujara to frustrate South Africa after the loss of opener Mayank Agarwal for seven.
"The way Rohit was playing allowed me to settle down. Only he can play such shots on this track," said Pujara.
"Our partnership between lunch and tea was crucial. Our communication was good as we have batted together a lot in Under-19 cricket. It was enjoyable to watch his batting from the non-striker's end."
Proteas in good spirit
Pujara was trapped lbw by Vernon Philander after he completed his 21st Test half-century.
Sharma survived a reprieve on 50 when he was caught at the boundary off Dane Piedt. Replays indicated that fielder Senuran Muthusamy's foot had touched the rope.
He was finally stumped off Keshav Maharaj as he attempted a big hit.
Jadeja hit a 32-ball 40 before being bowled by paceman Kagiso Rabada.
Maharaj struck before lunch, grabbing the key wicket of Agarwal, who hit 215 in the first innings, but the bowlers then struggled.
Earlier, Ashwin completed a haul of seven wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 431 in the morning session.
Ashwin got overnight batsman Maharaj out for nine and then trapped Rabada, leaving the Proteas 71 runs behind.
Philander said South Africa are confident of a good show come Sunday.
"We have had a really good first innings with the bat. The guys are in good spirits. It is going to be a challenge but one we look forward to," said the fast bowler.
"There is no game that is a safe game. The batters are looking in good form and hopefully we can get a good start tomorrow."
Elgar was the hero of the South African innings with his 12th century that revived the tourists' batting after they had slipped to 63 for four.
His century partnerships with skipper Faf du Plessis, who made 55, and Quinton de Kock, who hit 111, were key to the Proteas fightback.
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date: