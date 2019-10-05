-
Highlights, India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4 at Visakhapatnam, Full Cricket Score: Proteas 11/1 at stumps
Date: Saturday, 05 October, 2019 17:32 IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Stumps
This over 9.0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 3 (18)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
- 5 (20)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 7 (5)
- M X 2
- W X 0
- 3 (4)
- M X 2
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
7 ( 5.3 ) R/R: 1.27
Aiden Markram 2(13)
Theunis de Bruyn 5(20)
|
4/1 (3.3 over)
Dean Elgar 2 (16) SR: S.R (12.50)
lbw b Ravindra Jadeja
Highlights
-
17:01 (IST)
OUT! And that is the first wicket. Great review by Kohli and India. Jadeja fires it to Elgar and it stays low, hits him on front pad, huge appeal follows but umpire Illingworth turns it down. Kohli reviews and three reds show which means Elgar has to go. Elgar lbw b Jadeja 2(16)
-
16:40 (IST)
After 67 overs,India 323/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 31 , Ajinkya Rahane 27)
India declare finally at 323/4, and have lead of 394 runs. SA need 395 to win. Needless to say that a win for SA looks impossible now. SA will look to first evade any loss of wicket in 13 overs to be played this evening. We will be back with the chase.
-
16:17 (IST)
OUT! And that's Rabada's first wicket in the match. Length ball, came in to Jadeja, who missed it completely while playing a heave and the ball ripped apart the stumps. Jadeja b Rabada 40(32)
-
15:51 (IST)
OUT! That's the end of a great innings. Rohit dances down the track and misses to connect it against Maharaj, de Kock does the rest of the job. Rohit is walking back disappointed. He is hungry and he wanted more. wow.
Rohit st de Kock b Maharaj 127(149)
-
15:20 (IST)
OUT! Pujara is gone, and he has wasted a review as well. Philander trapped him right in front of the off stump but after a short chat with Rohit, he decided to go for review. That was hitting top of the stumps. Pujara walks back for 81.
Pujara lbw b Philander 81(148)
-
14:39 (IST)
150 of the partnership up between Rohit and Pujara for the second wicket, the latter collecting a single off Philander to bring up the milestone. IND 171/1
-
14:00 (IST)
100-partnership up between Pujara and Rohit for the second wicket, the former collecting a single after completing his half-century to bring up this milestone. IND 121/1
-
13:59 (IST)
FOUR! Cheteshwar Pujara brings up his 21st Test half-century, collecting a boundary off Rabada to get to the milestone off 106 deliveries. Has been an innings of two halves for him so far today, scoring at a snail’s pace before suddenly picking up speed after the second drinks break of the day. IND 120/1
-
13:15 (IST)
Fifty up for Rohit Sharma off 72 deliveries, the opening batsman collecting a single off the first ball of the 29th over to bring up the milestone. What a match he's having in his first outing as a Test opener, having collected 176 in the previous innings. IND 74/1
-
13:13 (IST)
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Pujara, this time whipped away a lot squarer through the leg side to bring up the fifty stand with Rohit for the second wicket. IND 73/1
-
11:09 (IST)
OUT! Maharaj has got Mayank with a lovely off spinner, which pitches on the off stump and turns away from Mayank, taking his outside edge to Faf du Plessis at first slip. The first innings double century maker is out for just 7 in second innings. Agarwal c du Plessis b Maharaj 7(31)
-
10:28 (IST)
After 131.2 overs,South Africa 431/10 ( Senuran Muthusamy 33)
SA bowled out, finally. India have a decent lead of 71 runs. Great fight from the visitors, something which no one expected, to be honest. But they have brought this match to a very interesting point. How much does India think is enough on this track as the pitch becomes tougher to bat on? We will be back with India's second innings in quick time.
-
10:26 (IST)
OUT! Finally, the last wicket falls and India have bowled Proteas out for 431. Ashwin gets his seventh. Rabada went too deep in his crease and was right in front of the stumps when ball hit his pads. Rabada lbw b Ashwin 15(17)
-
09:54 (IST)
OUT! Here comes the wicket, Ashwin tossed it up to Maharaj who was beaten on a similar delivery one ball earlier, this time he danced down the track and hit it to wide of long on where Mayank Agarwal was placed just for this kind of shot. Maharaj c Agarwal b Ashwin 9(31)
-
08:01 (IST)
Hello and a warm welcome to Day four of the first India-South Africa Test match at Visakhapatnam. In reply to the hosts' first innings total of 502, the Proteas scripted a brilliant comeback with Dean Elgar (160) and Quinton de Kock (111) scoring centuries, while Faf du Plessis (55) registered a half-century.
R Ashwin claimed another five-wicket haul, having registered figures of 5-128 so far. The visitors are 385-8, still trailing by 117 runs.
An exciting day of Test cricket comes to end. The match is in India's grip. They need just 9 wickets to win. With Ashwin and Jadeja getting a lot of help from the track, India are favourites tomorrow. Proteas however would be looking to dig in for long and try to save the Test.
See you tomorrow again. Bye bye for now.
And that's it for today. Umpires got together and decided that it was too dark to go on. Stumps called due to bad light. Four overs were remaining to be bowled. South Africans won't mind this. They need 384 more runs to win. India need 9 wickets to go 1-0 up.
After 9 overs,South Africa 11/1 ( Aiden Markram 3 , Theunis de Bruyn 5)
Ashwin continues. Maiden over from him. The last ball did not turn as much as de Bruyn thought it would Straightened up after pitching rather.
After 8 overs,South Africa 11/1 ( Aiden Markram 3 , Theunis de Bruyn 5)
Jadeja completes a quick over. Both the batsmen defending well for far, coming forward to play the ball. Using the feet well. Five more overs of test remains as far as this day is concerned.
After 7 overs,South Africa 9/1 ( Aiden Markram 1 , Theunis de Bruyn 5)
Ashwin bowls to de Bruyn from round the wicket. Five dots before he goes over the wicket. This is a much better line of attack. He should stick to this angle.
After 6 overs,South Africa 9/1 ( Aiden Markram 1 , Theunis de Bruyn 5)
Jadeja continues with a silly point, gully, first slip and short mid on in place. He is attacking the stumps of the batsmen. But Markram tried to cut him once but did not judge the length of the ball.
After 5 overs,South Africa 9/1 ( Aiden Markram 1 , Theunis de Bruyn 5)
Ashwin continues. Theunis de Bruyn is the new batsman and he must be very nervous. Facing Jadeja and Ashwin on this uneven track with just 8 overs remaining. He scores a boundary to ease some pressure.
FOUR! De Bruyn gets his first boundary. Makes use of his long reach and drives it to four through covers
No Ishant and Shami in action for the remainder of today's play
The artificial light starting to take over. The umpires have said that fast bowlers cannot bowl.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 5, 2019
After 4 overs,South Africa 5/1 ( Aiden Markram 1 , Theunis de Bruyn 1)
Jadeja comes round the wicket and removes Elgar for just 2. There will only be spinners till the close of play, umpires have told both the teams as the artificial lights are on. But it means more trouble for the Proteas. 9 overs left today.
Massive wicket. And what do you know... Jadeja convinced Virat to go for DRS and he got it right. Don't remember the last time it happened because you know, Jadeja... South Africa one down and this is why this passage of play was so crucial for India to have a late go at them. Game on!
OUT! And that is the first wicket. Great review by Kohli and India. Jadeja fires it to Elgar and it stays low, hits him on front pad, huge appeal follows but umpire Illingworth turns it down. Kohli reviews and three reds show which means Elgar has to go. Elgar lbw b Jadeja 2(16)
After 3 overs,South Africa 4/0 ( Aiden Markram 1 , Dean Elgar 2)
Ashwin continues. He is slightly fuller in length to Elgar but pitching it in right areas to Markram. Just 1 off the over.
After 2 overs,South Africa 3/0 ( Aiden Markram 1 , Dean Elgar 1)
Jadeja completes a quick over. Markram and Elgar watchful as the ball is staying very low. 11 more overs to go today.
After 1 overs,South Africa 2/0 ( Aiden Markram 1 , Dean Elgar 1)
Ashwin bowls the first over. Elgar is the key man here. Markram takes single off the first ball. The penultimate ball stayed so low that it beat Elgar and hit keeper's boots. That was very close to off stump as well.
Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram come out to start the big chase. R Ashwin to bowl the first over. Here we go.
So, target is 395. Minimum 13 overs remain in the day. Add 98 tomorrow and there is sufficient time for India to force through a result. Bottomline though is how much the pitch has deteriorated? Indian batsmen were stepping out and hitting through the line on a day four pitch. That's not a good sign. Atleast India - and Ashwin - will have two new balls to play with. The match remains intriguingly poised.
After 67 overs,India 323/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 31 , Ajinkya Rahane 27)
India declare finally at 323/4, and have lead of 394 runs. SA need 395 to win. Needless to say that a win for SA looks impossible now. SA will look to first evade any loss of wicket in 13 overs to be played this evening. We will be back with the chase.
FOUR! Kohli pulls Rabada in front of square to take India to 323 for 4. And then runs back to dressing room, suggesting that India have declared.,
After 66 overs,India 317/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , Ajinkya Rahane 26)
Quite strange that Kohli is still going on. No declaration. Rahane playing some lusty strokes. But for how long would India bat now? Only 16 overs left today. Ashwin and Co must be itching to get out. India lead by 388 runs. Is 400 the number?
And now India's lead is touching almost 400!
Since the 35th over in this innings, India's chances for a win has changed from 59% to 69% according to #WinViz. In the last 30 overs, India have scored 202-3 at a very brisk rate of 6.65 runs per over. #INDvSA— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 5, 2019
SIX! Brilliant hit, inside out shot from Rahane, comes out and dispatches it over deep extra cover for a maximum
After 65 overs,India 308/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 24 , Ajinkya Rahane 19)
Two unconvincing boundaries from Rahane in the over. Rabada is one unlucky man as he produced two edges but one was not fell short of Faf and the other did not rise up enough. India lead by 379 runs.
FOUR! This one keeps low now, took the edge of the bat and it was so low that de Kock could not bend so much to collect it and it went for four after getting deflected off his boots.
FOUR! Faf misses to stop this one at first slip as Rabada produced an edge off Rahane's bat.
After 64 overs,India 300/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 24 , Ajinkya Rahane 11)
Kohli's leading edge almost travelled to the fielder at long on off Maharaj. Kohli was quick to pick up two. Rahane then picks two boundaries in the over to make it 14 from the over. India lead by 371 runs.
FOUR! Top shot from Rahane, now a reverse-sweep and it is hit from back of the bat. Too good.
After 63 overs,India 286/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
After almost four days, Rabada has got his first wicket on this track. Unbelievable really. He has removed Jadeja for 40. Rahane joins Kohli in the middle. India lead by 357 runs.
OUT! And that's Rabada's first wicket in the match. Length ball, came in to Jadeja, who missed it completely while playing a heave and the ball ripped apart the stumps. Jadeja b Rabada 40(32)
After 62 overs,India 285/3 ( Ravindra Jadeja 40 , Virat Kohli (C) 20)
Kohli and Jadeja making a mockery of the Proteas spinners at the moment. Jadeja now hits two sixes off Piedt. 18 off the over. This suddenly feels like a T20 match. India lead by 356 runs.
SIX! That's out of here, another tossed up delivery, Jadeja reaches to the pitch and hammers it into the top tier in the long on region
SIX! That's a massive shot from Jadeja now, tossed up by Piedt and the left-handed batsman goes big over the long on boundary
After 61 overs,India 267/3 ( Ravindra Jadeja 23 , Virat Kohli (C) 19)
Maharaj is being taken to the cleaners in Vizag. This is his worst bowling figure in a Test match. Kohli is adding more to his woes with some lusty blows. India lead by 338 runs.
SIX! That's a slog sweep from Kohli out of nowhere really. Maharaj tossed it up and Kohli smashed it over deep mid-wicket.
Rohit congratulated on his way back to the pavilion
After 60 overs,India 254/3 ( Ravindra Jadeja 22 , Virat Kohli (C) 7)
Piedt had a chat with Maharaj before bowling to Kohli. Wonder what it was for at this stage of the game? Maybe just to slow down the pace of the game. Just 1 off the over. Drinks taken. India lead by 325 runs.
After 59 overs,India 253/3 ( Ravindra Jadeja 21 , Virat Kohli (C) 7)
Maharaj continues and one can see now that South Africa are bowling to stop the boundaries. Kohli however knows how to get one. He smashes the last ball through covers. India lead by 324.
FOUR! What a shot, full flow of the bat, huge back lift and Kohli hits it through the cover fielder like a tracer bullet.
After 58 overs,India 244/3 ( Ravindra Jadeja 17 , Virat Kohli (C) 2)
Piedt continues. Kohli straightaway looking for runs. He must have a target in mind and is working towards it. Jadeja needs to start smashing now. It is about time.
After 57 overs,India 240/3 ( Ravindra Jadeja 14 , Virat Kohli (C) 1)
Maharaj delivers the wicket for Proteas. He gets the big man Rohit Sharma. What a knock from Hitman. Lived up to the reputation. Two tons in the same Test. A feat to cherish. Kohli joins Jadeja in the middle.
Fireworks from Rohit at the moment. And he's stumped. Replay of his dismissal in the first innings but he has done more than his job here. Now, 25 overs remaining for the day and I am sure India are looking for a target am sure. 350? More pointedly, they need 100 overs to bowl at South Africa and atleast two new balls.
OUT! That's the end of a great innings. Rohit dances down the track and misses to connect it against Maharaj, de Kock does the rest of the job. Rohit is walking back disappointed. He is hungry and he wanted more. wow.
Rohit st de Kock b Maharaj 127(149)
After 56 overs,India 234/2 ( Rohit Sharma 126 , Ravindra Jadeja 10)
Jadeja came in to start scoring quickly but it is Rohit who is doing the bulk of that work. Three consecutive sixes after having batted for so long in this humidity in Vizag. Talent alone cannot guarantee greatness, we are being told here.
SIX! And one more, yes, add one more, please. Rohit hits third consecutive six. He dances down and smashes this over cow corner
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 4 at Visakhapatnam Latest Updates: And that's it for today. Umpires got together and decided that it was too dark to go on. Stumps called due to bad light. Four overs were remaining to be bowled. South Africans won't mind this. They need 384 more runs to win. India need 9 wickets to go 1-0 up.
First Test, Day 3 report: Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock's knocks of 160 and 111 respectively ensured South Africa's fightback on day three of the first Test match against India.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
