Back to Firstpost
  1. Home >
  2. Cricket Latest News
  3. Live Blog

Live Updates

Highlights, India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4 at Visakhapatnam, Full Cricket Score: Proteas 11/1 at stumps

Date: Saturday, 05 October, 2019 17:32 IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Stumps

India
502/7 & 323/4 OV : (67.0) RR.(4.82)
South Africa
431/10 & 11/1 OV : (9.0) RR.(1.22)

This over 9.0

  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0

batsman

Aiden Markram

  • 3 (18)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

Theunis de Bruyn

  • 5 (20)
  • 4s X 1
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Ravichandran Ashwin

  • 7 (5)
  • M X 2
  • W X 0

Ravindra Jadeja

  • 3 (4)
  • M X 2
  • W X 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket

7 ( 5.3 ) R/R: 1.27

Aiden Markram 2(13)

Theunis de Bruyn 5(20)

4/1 (3.3 over)

Dean Elgar 2 (16) SR: S.R (12.50)

lbw b Ravindra Jadeja

Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

Highlights, India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4 at Visakhapatnam, Full Cricket Score: Proteas 11/1 at stumps

Highlights

17:32 (IST)

An exciting day of Test cricket comes to end. The match is in India's grip. They need just 9 wickets to win. With Ashwin and Jadeja getting a lot of help from the track, India are favourites tomorrow. Proteas however would be looking to dig in for long and try to save the Test. 

See you tomorrow again. Bye bye for now. 

Full Scorecard
17:17 (IST)

And that's it for today. Umpires got together and decided that it was too dark to go on. Stumps called due to bad light. Four overs were remaining to be bowled. South Africans won't mind this. They need 384 more runs to win. India need 9 wickets to go 1-0 up. 

Full Scorecard
17:15 (IST)

After 9 overs,South Africa 11/1 ( Aiden Markram 3 , Theunis de Bruyn 5)

Ashwin continues. Maiden over from him. The last ball did not turn as much as de Bruyn thought it would Straightened up after pitching rather. 

Full Scorecard
17:13 (IST)

After 8 overs,South Africa 11/1 ( Aiden Markram 3 , Theunis de Bruyn 5)

Jadeja completes a quick over. Both the batsmen defending well for far, coming forward to play the ball. Using the feet well. Five more overs of test remains as far as this day is concerned. 

Full Scorecard
17:11 (IST)

After 7 overs,South Africa 9/1 ( Aiden Markram 1 , Theunis de Bruyn 5)

Ashwin bowls to de Bruyn from round the wicket. Five dots before he goes over the wicket. This is a much better line of attack. He should stick to this angle. 

Full Scorecard
17:08 (IST)

After 6 overs,South Africa 9/1 ( Aiden Markram 1 , Theunis de Bruyn 5)

Jadeja continues with a silly point, gully, first slip and short mid on in place. He is attacking the stumps of the batsmen. But Markram tried to cut him once but did not judge the length of the ball. 

Full Scorecard
17:06 (IST)

After 5 overs,South Africa 9/1 ( Aiden Markram 1 , Theunis de Bruyn 5)

Ashwin continues. Theunis de Bruyn is the new batsman and he must be very nervous. Facing Jadeja and Ashwin on this uneven track with just 8 overs remaining. He scores a boundary to ease some pressure. 

Full Scorecard
17:05 (IST)

FOUR! De Bruyn gets his first boundary. Makes use of his long reach and drives it to four through covers

Full Scorecard
17:05 (IST)

No Ishant and Shami in action for the remainder of today's play

Full Scorecard
17:03 (IST)

After 4 overs,South Africa 5/1 ( Aiden Markram 1 , Theunis de Bruyn 1)

Jadeja comes round the wicket and removes Elgar for just 2. There will only be spinners till the close of play, umpires have told both the teams as the artificial lights are on. But it means more trouble for the Proteas. 9 overs left today. 

Full Scorecard
17:02 (IST)

Massive wicket. And what do you know... Jadeja convinced Virat to go for DRS and he got it right. Don't remember the last time it happened because you know, Jadeja... South Africa one down and this is why this passage of play was so crucial for India to have a late go at them. Game on! 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Vizag
17:02 (IST)
Full Scorecard
17:01 (IST)

OUT! And that is the first wicket. Great review by Kohli and India. Jadeja fires it to Elgar and it stays low, hits him on front pad, huge appeal follows but umpire Illingworth turns it down. Kohli reviews and three reds show which means Elgar has to go. Elgar lbw b Jadeja 2(16)

Full Scorecard
16:57 (IST)

After 3 overs,South Africa 4/0 ( Aiden Markram 1 , Dean Elgar 2)

Ashwin continues. He is slightly fuller in length to Elgar but pitching it in right areas to Markram. Just 1 off the over. 

Full Scorecard
16:54 (IST)

After 2 overs,South Africa 3/0 ( Aiden Markram 1 , Dean Elgar 1)

Jadeja completes a quick over. Markram and Elgar watchful as the ball is staying very low. 11 more overs to go today. 

Full Scorecard
16:51 (IST)

After 1 overs,South Africa 2/0 ( Aiden Markram 1 , Dean Elgar 1)

Ashwin bowls the first over. Elgar is the key man here. Markram takes single off the first ball. The penultimate ball stayed so low that it beat Elgar and hit keeper's boots. That was very close to off stump as well. 

Full Scorecard
16:50 (IST)

Did you know?

Keshav Maharaj conceded 318 runs in this Test which is the third most by any bowler in a Test. The record is held by Tommy Scott who conceded 374 runs against England at Kingston in 1929/30.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
16:50 (IST)
Full Scorecard
16:47 (IST)

Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram come out to start the big chase. R Ashwin to bowl the first over. Here we go. 

Full Scorecard
16:42 (IST)

So, target is 395. Minimum 13 overs remain in the day. Add 98 tomorrow and there is sufficient time for India to force through a result. Bottomline though is how much the pitch has deteriorated? Indian batsmen were stepping out and hitting through the line on a day four pitch. That's not a good sign. Atleast India - and Ashwin - will have two new balls to play with. The match remains intriguingly poised. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Vizag
16:42 (IST)
Full Scorecard
16:40 (IST)

After 67 overs,India 323/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 31 , Ajinkya Rahane 27)

India declare finally at 323/4, and have lead of 394 runs. SA need 395 to win. Needless to say that a win for SA looks impossible now. SA will look to first evade any loss of wicket in 13 overs to be played this evening. We will be back with the chase. 

Full Scorecard
16:39 (IST)

FOUR! Kohli pulls Rabada in front of square to take India to 323 for 4. And then runs back  to dressing room, suggesting that India have declared., 

Full Scorecard
16:33 (IST)

After 66 overs,India 317/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , Ajinkya Rahane 26)

Quite strange that Kohli is still going on. No declaration. Rahane playing some lusty strokes. But for how long would India bat now? Only 16 overs left today. Ashwin and Co must be itching to get out. India lead by 388 runs. Is 400 the number? 

Full Scorecard
16:33 (IST)

And now India's lead is touching almost 400! 

Full Scorecard
16:31 (IST)

SIX! Brilliant hit, inside out shot from Rahane, comes out and dispatches it over deep extra cover for a maximum

Full Scorecard
16:30 (IST)

After 65 overs,India 308/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 24 , Ajinkya Rahane 19)

Two unconvincing boundaries from Rahane in the over. Rabada is one unlucky man as he produced two edges but one was not fell short of Faf and the other did not rise up enough. India lead by 379 runs. 

Full Scorecard
16:28 (IST)

FOUR! This one keeps low now, took the edge of the bat and it was so low that de Kock could not bend so much to collect it and it went for four after getting deflected off his boots. 

Full Scorecard
16:26 (IST)

FOUR! Faf misses to stop this one at first slip as Rabada produced an edge off Rahane's bat. 

Full Scorecard
16:25 (IST)

After 64 overs,India 300/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 24 , Ajinkya Rahane 11)

Kohli's leading edge almost travelled to the fielder at long on off Maharaj. Kohli was quick to pick up two. Rahane then picks two boundaries in the over to make it 14 from the over. India lead by 371 runs. 

Full Scorecard
16:23 (IST)

FOUR! Top shot from Rahane, now a reverse-sweep and it is hit from back of the bat. Too good. 

Full Scorecard
16:22 (IST)

FOUR! Good shot from new man Rahane, sweeps Maharaj for four runs to fine leg. 

Full Scorecard
16:22 (IST)

After 63 overs,India 286/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)

After almost four days, Rabada has got his first wicket on this track. Unbelievable really. He has removed Jadeja for 40. Rahane joins Kohli in the middle. India lead by 357 runs. 

Full Scorecard
16:17 (IST)

OUT! And that's Rabada's first wicket in the match. Length ball, came in to Jadeja, who missed it completely while playing a heave and the ball ripped apart the stumps. Jadeja b Rabada 40(32) 

Full Scorecard
16:12 (IST)

After 62 overs,India 285/3 ( Ravindra Jadeja 40 , Virat Kohli (C) 20)

Kohli and Jadeja making a mockery of the Proteas spinners at the moment. Jadeja now hits two sixes off Piedt. 18 off the over. This suddenly feels like a T20 match. India lead by 356 runs. 

Full Scorecard
16:11 (IST)

SIX! That's out of here, another tossed up delivery, Jadeja reaches to the pitch and hammers it into the top tier in the long on region

Full Scorecard
16:10 (IST)

SIX! That's a massive shot from Jadeja now, tossed up by Piedt and the left-handed batsman goes big over the long on boundary

Full Scorecard
16:09 (IST)

After 61 overs,India 267/3 ( Ravindra Jadeja 23 , Virat Kohli (C) 19)

Maharaj is being taken to the cleaners in Vizag. This is his worst bowling figure in a Test match. Kohli is adding more to his woes with some lusty blows. India lead by 338 runs.

Full Scorecard
16:08 (IST)

FOUR! And now stretches to hit it to deep point for four off Maharaj is Virat Kohli. 

Full Scorecard
16:07 (IST)

SIX! That's a slog sweep from Kohli out of nowhere really. Maharaj tossed it up and Kohli smashed it over deep mid-wicket. 

Full Scorecard
16:04 (IST)

Rohit congratulated on his way back to the pavilion

Full Scorecard
16:03 (IST)

After 60 overs,India 254/3 ( Ravindra Jadeja 22 , Virat Kohli (C) 7)

Piedt had a chat with Maharaj before bowling to Kohli. Wonder what it was for at this stage of the game? Maybe just to slow down the pace of the game. Just 1 off the over. Drinks taken. India lead by 325 runs. 

Full Scorecard
16:00 (IST)

After 59 overs,India 253/3 ( Ravindra Jadeja 21 , Virat Kohli (C) 7)

Maharaj continues and one can see now that South Africa are bowling to stop the boundaries. Kohli however knows how to get one. He smashes the last ball through covers. India lead by 324. 

Full Scorecard
15:59 (IST)

FOUR! What a shot, full flow of the bat, huge back lift and Kohli hits it through the cover fielder like a tracer bullet. 

Full Scorecard
15:56 (IST)

After 58 overs,India 244/3 ( Ravindra Jadeja 17 , Virat Kohli (C) 2)

Piedt continues. Kohli straightaway looking for runs. He must have a target in mind and is working towards it. Jadeja needs to start smashing now. It is about time.

Full Scorecard
15:54 (IST)

Barrage of milestones
 

Rohit Sharma is now the first Indian player to be dismissed twice ‘STUMPED’ in a Test match.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
15:54 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:52 (IST)

After 57 overs,India 240/3 ( Ravindra Jadeja 14 , Virat Kohli (C) 1)

Maharaj delivers the wicket for Proteas. He gets the big man Rohit Sharma. What a knock from Hitman. Lived up to the reputation. Two tons in the same Test. A feat to cherish. Kohli joins Jadeja in the middle.  

Full Scorecard
15:52 (IST)

Fireworks from Rohit at the moment. And he's stumped. Replay of his dismissal in the first innings but he has done more than his job here. Now, 25 overs remaining for the day and I am sure India are looking for a target am sure. 350? More pointedly, they need 100 overs to bowl at South Africa and atleast two new balls. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Vizag
15:52 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:51 (IST)

Did you know?

Rohit Sharma is now the first player to hit more than 12 sixes in a Test match, going past Wasim Akram who hit 12 sixes against Zimbabwe at Sheikhpura in 1996.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
15:51 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:51 (IST)

OUT! That's the end of a great innings. Rohit dances down the track and misses to connect it against Maharaj, de Kock does the rest of the job. Rohit is walking back disappointed. He is hungry and he wanted more. wow. 
Rohit st de Kock b Maharaj 127(149) 

Full Scorecard
15:47 (IST)

After 56 overs,India 234/2 ( Rohit Sharma 126 , Ravindra Jadeja 10)

Jadeja came in to start scoring quickly but it is Rohit who is doing the bulk of that work. Three consecutive sixes after having batted for so long in this humidity in Vizag. Talent alone cannot guarantee greatness, we are being told here.

Full Scorecard
15:45 (IST)

SIX! And one more, yes, add one more, please. Rohit hits third consecutive six. He dances down and smashes this over cow corner

Full Scorecard
15:45 (IST)

SIX! And one more, he is hitting them for fun, this is a slog sweep for six over deep square leg 

Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 4 at Visakhapatnam Latest Updates: And that's it for today. Umpires got together and decided that it was too dark to go on. Stumps called due to bad light. Four overs were remaining to be bowled. South Africans won't mind this. They need 384 more runs to win. India need 9 wickets to go 1-0 up.

First Test, Day 3 report: Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock's knocks of 160 and 111 respectively ensured South Africa's fightback on day three of the first Test match against India.

Proteas ended day three at a score of 385/8, still trailing India by 117 runs.

Resuming day three at 39/3, Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma played cautiously and added 24 more runs to the overnight score, but their stint at the crease was cut short as Ishant Sharma trapped Bavuma (18) in the middle, getting him leg-before wicket to reduce South Africa to 63/4.

Skipper Faf du Plessis next came out to bat and he along with Elgar ensured Proteas don't lose any more wicket before the lunch break and the side went into the interval at 153/4.

After the break, the duo carried on with momentum and stitched together a partnership of 115 runs which saw both batsmen bringing up their half-centuries.

Ravichandran Ashwin finally provided the much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed du Plessis (55) to reduce South Africa to 178/5.

However, Elgar did not allow the Indian bowlers to pick up wickets in a cluster and he brought up his century. He found support from wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock and they ensured the side goes into the tea interval with five wickets in hand.

After the tea break, Elgar and de Kock increased the pace of run-scoring, and the left-handed Elgar went past the 150-run mark. Both batsmen put up a partnership of 164 runs, but their resistance finally ended in the 100th over as Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Elgar (160).

With this wicket, Jadeja registered his 200th Test wicket. However, de Kock carried on for the Proteas and he brought up his century in the 105th over.

De Kock and Senuran Muthusamy put up a brief 28-run stand, however, Ashwin finally ended de Kock's (111) innings as he dismissed him in the 110th over, reducing Proteas to 370/7.

Soon after, Ashwin picked up his fifth scalp as he clean bowled Vernon Philander (0) with South Africa at the score of 376/8.

Proteas did not lose any more wickets before the close of play. Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj will resume day four on their overnight scores of 12 and 3 respectively.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2019

Tags : #Cricket #Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium #Faf du Plessis #Hotstar #India #India vs South Africa 1st Test #India vs South Africa 2019 #india vs south africa live cricket score #India vs South Africa Schedule #Kuldeep Yadav #live cricket score #Live streaming #Quinton de Kock #South Africa #Sports #Vernon Philander #Virat Kohli #Visakhapatnam #Wriddhiman Saha

Also See