-
liveSA39/3 (20.0 ovr) R/R : 1.95IND502/7 (136.0 ovr) R/R : 3.69Stumps
-
liveSIN137/4 (15.3 ovr) R/R : 8.95ZIMYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
upcomingARGMEX
venueEl Cortijo Polo Club Pitch A Ground, LimaOct 3rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
-
upcomingCHIURU
venueEl Cortijo Polo Club Pitch C Ground, LimaOct 3rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
-
upcomingCOLPER
venueEl Cortijo Polo Club Pitch B Ground, LimaOct 3rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
-
upcomingPERWARGW
venueLima Cricket and Football Club, LimaOct 3rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
-
upcomingINDWSAW
venueLalabhai Contractor Stadium, Vesu, SuratOct 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBRAWCHIW
venueLima Cricket and Football Club, LimaOct 3rd, 2019, 10:00 PM IST
-
upcomingODSHAR
venueSGSA Cricket Ground, VadodaraOct 4th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingMPSER
venueSawai Mansingh Stadium, JaipurOct 4th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingTNJK
venueKL Saini Ground, JaipurOct 4th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
resultsRAJ265/4 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.30BEN266/5 (49.0 ovr) R/R: 5.43Bengal beat Rajasthan by 5 wickets
-
resultsBIH126/10 (42.2 ovr) R/R: 2.99GUJ128/3 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 6.70Gujarat beat Bihar by 7 wickets
-
resultsRLY285/6 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.70JK287/6 (49.1 ovr) R/R: 5.85Jammu and Kashmir beat Railways by 4 wickets
-
resultsCHA207/2 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 10.35AP117/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.85Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh by 90 runs
-
resultsAUSW226/2 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 11.30SLW94/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.70Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 132 runs
-
resultsINDW140/4 (17.0 ovr) R/R: 8.24SAW89/7 (17.0 ovr) R/R: 5.24India Women beat South Africa Women by 51 runs
-
resultsSLW84/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.20AUSW87/1 (9.4 ovr) R/R: 9.26Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
-
resultsAUSW217/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 10.85SLW176/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.80Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs
-
resultsMAL144/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.20VAN145/4 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 7.59Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 6 wickets
-
resultsMAL134/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.70VAN108/10 (17.1 ovr) R/R: 6.32Malaysia beat Vanuatu by 26 runs
-
resultsSL297/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.94PAK299/5 (48.2 ovr) R/R: 6.20Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
-
resultsZIM160/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.00NEP120/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.00Zimbabwe beat Nepal by 40 runs
Live Updates
Highlights, India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2 at Visakhapatnam, Full Cricket Score: Ashwin, Jadeja restrict Proteas to 39/3 at stumps
Date: Thursday, 03 October, 2019 17:32 IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Stumps
This over 20.0
- 0
- 2
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 27 (63)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 1
- 2 (7)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 8 (2)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 0 (2)
- M X 2
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
5 ( 2.3 ) R/R: 2
Dean Elgar 3(8)
Temba Bavuma 2(7)
|
34/3 (17.3 over)
Dane Piedt 0 (4) SR: S.R (0.00)
b Ravindra Jadeja
Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
17:19 (IST)
After 20 overs,South Africa 39/3 ( Dean Elgar 27 , Temba Bavuma 2)
STUMPS! SA 39/3, trail by 463 runs
Elgar and Bavuma remain unbeaten on 27 and 2 respectively which is not the scenario South Africa wanted. at the end of the day They would have liked both openers to stay there. Day 3 pitch is not going to turn into a batting paradise overnight. The cracks will widen and the rough patches will get darker which means Ashwin and Jadeja will become more dangerous. Elgar is key here for Proteas. Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock to follow but this has become an arduous task for Proteas.
-
17:10 (IST)
OUT! Night watchman Piedt has to take the long walk back as he has been done in by Jadeja who bowls an arm ball from round the wicket and the right-handed batsman completely missed to read the line. D Piedt b Jadeja 0(4)
-
17:06 (IST)
OUT! Ashwin goes around the stump to de Bruyn, pitches it on leg middle-leg stump line and drifts it away, the batsman goes for a cover drive but the ball takes the faint inside edge and Saha collects it safely. Second wicket down for Proteas. de Bruyn c Saha b Ashwin 4(25)
-
16:34 (IST)
OUT! That is a delivery which screams 'Ashwin is back'. Pitched it on the off stump line and sharply turns in to Markram, who defended but the ball took the inside edge and clipped his off stump. He was done in in the flight to be honest. This is why it is difficult to play Ashwin in India. Markram b Ashwin 5(21)
-
15:58 (IST)
After 136 overs,India 502/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 30 , Ravichandran Ashwin 1)
India declare!
End of 136th over, India 502 for 7 and Kohli calls his batsmen back. This is a massive total and with rain expected in remainder of the days, Kohli wants to use as much time to get Proteas out as possible. We will be back in 5 minutes with Proteas' innings.
-
15:42 (IST)
OUT! What a way to lose a wicket, short tracker from Piedt and Saha wanted to hit it over deep mid-wicket, ended up playing to the fielder placed their. Seventh wicket falls for India. Saha c Senuran Muthusamy b D Piedt 21(16)
-
15:17 (IST)
OUT! Sixth Indian wicket falls, Vihari survived a LBW call two balls earlier and then wanted to put this flighted delivery from Maharaj out of the park, however he could not connect it and ended up getting caught at long off. Hanuma Vihari c Elgar b Maharaj 10(24)
-
14:28 (IST)
OUT! Part-timer Dean Elgar it is who finally gets rid of Mayank Agarwal, the Karnataka batsman departing for a superb 215. Agarwal decided to slog-sweep a full toss from the left-arm spinner, and hit it from the meat of the bat. Unfortunately, the ball travelled straight to Piedt at deep midwicket, the fielder having to put in a dive to complete the dismissal. The South Africans, who have been nothing but sporting all the way, congratulate Agarwal for his outstanding knock. IND 436/5
Agarwal c Piedt b Elgar 215(371)
-
14:19 (IST)
OUT! Rahane goes for 15 as Maharaj collects another wicket! The vice-captain drives it straight to Bavuma at extra cover after stepping out of his crease. IND 431/4
Rahane c Bavuma b Maharaj 15(43)
-
14:17 (IST)
FOUR! Another full toss from Piedt, who's going through a rather lean spell and has leaked runs at nearly seven an over so far. Rahane punishes him for the loose stuff with a classy hit to the wide long off fence. Also brings up the fifty-stand for the fourth wicket. IND 430/3
-
14:08 (IST)
Maiden Test double century it is for Mayank Agarwal, bringing up the milestone in 358 deliveries! What an innings this has been from the man who defied all odds the break into the side, and justified his selection with consistent scores on testing conditions. Collects a brace at the start of the 116th over to get to the mark. IND 416/3
-
13:48 (IST)
SIX! What a way to bring up the team 400! Smashed over long off by Mayank Agarwal, who's batting in the nervous 190s now. IND 405/3
-
13:20 (IST)
OUT! Senuran Muthuswamy's first international wicket is Virat Kohli! The left-arm spinner's ecstatic after the dismissal, with the India skipper chipping the ball back to the bowler after getting foxed by the awkward bounce — the ball staying a touch low — and the extra turn. IND 377/3
Kohli c and b Muthusamy 20(40)
-
13:17 (IST)
SIX! Mayank back in control! This time smashes it straight down the ground, into the sight screen, for a maximum to bring up the fifty partnership with Kohli off 87 deliveries and moving into the 170s himself. IND 377/2
-
12:51 (IST)
FOUR! Agarwal now breaches the 150-run mark in what is his maiden Test hundred. Glances at a length delivery from Rabada and redirects it towards the vacant fine-leg fence. Also brings up the 350 for the hosts. IND 351/2
-
12:15 (IST)
BOWLED EM! First delivery of the second session, and Philander sends the off-stump flying! Pitched between off and middle, the ball straightens after landing and beats Pujara's outside edge to knock the pole out of its place. IND 324/2
Pujara b Philander 6(17)
-
11:06 (IST)
OUT! Rohit gets carried away, and loses his wicket away. He hit Maharaj for a six and then a four, tried to score one more boundary, came out of the crease to attempt a big shot but missed the ball completely, de Kock did the rest of the work. Rohit out for 176. Rohit st de Kock b Maharaj 176(244)
-
10:05 (IST)
HUNDRED for Mayank Agarwal, his first in Test cricket. Maharaj bowls outside the off stump and steers the ball to short third man and gets the single which takes him to the milestone.
-
09:47 (IST)
DROPPED! Philander produces an edge off Rohit's bat but de Kock could not hold on to it. He was standing up to the stumps and the ball had some pace on it. He ended up hurting his fingers as well.
-
08:01 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the second day of the first Test between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam. After getting the hosts off to a dominant start, openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal will be eager to build on their 202-run stand.
Day one was solely dominated by the hosts, despite rain forcing an early stumps shortly after tea.
That's it from us today as well. What a day of Test cricket. Rohit smashing 176 first and then Mayank reaching his maiden Test ton and then converting it into a double ton. Ashwin and Jadeja were at their ruthless best late in the day. South Africa did put in some effort in the afternoon session, picking up some wickets but they are completely on back foot at 39/3 while still trailing by 463 runs. It will take a mountain of an effort to match India's brilliance with the bat on a deteriorating pitch.
We will catch you again tomorrow, at sharp 8 am when our LIVE blog goes up. For now, take care and good bye.
Mayank Agarwal speaks to Murali Karthik after close of play.
"I'm extremely happy. It's (double ton) a feeling I can't describe. I've been batting well, and if we can keep batting together like this, Rohit and me, it will be great for the team. (On selection) You go through different emotions. But there has to be an opening for you to come in. You've got to be patient. It really tests your patience as a player. (Partnership with Rohit) We had a great partnership and laid the foundation. It was fantastic, just the way he batted and dominated the spinners. (Pitch behaviour) Initially it was doing a bit with the new ball. As the sun came out, it got better and better to bat. Around tea (today), the ball started reversing."
Day 2 ends with South African batting in tatters. It is going to be one hard grind from here. India's declaration was superbly timed and the spinners helped get those 20 overs in quickly. Long battle ahead for Elgar, Bavuma and Faf du Plessis to make a match of it. It will be intriguing to watch if they can do it on Friday.
After 20 overs,South Africa 39/3 ( Dean Elgar 27 , Temba Bavuma 2)
STUMPS! SA 39/3, trail by 463 runs
Elgar and Bavuma remain unbeaten on 27 and 2 respectively which is not the scenario South Africa wanted. at the end of the day They would have liked both openers to stay there. Day 3 pitch is not going to turn into a batting paradise overnight. The cracks will widen and the rough patches will get darker which means Ashwin and Jadeja will become more dangerous. Elgar is key here for Proteas. Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock to follow but this has become an arduous task for Proteas.
Complete annihilation of the South African top order this! Ashwin and Jadeja in tandem are no joke, and a very different proposition than Maharaj and company. Wondering if South Africa made a mistake in sending out the night watchman. He is a walking wicket at this point.
After 19 overs,South Africa 37/3 ( Dean Elgar 25 , Temba Bavuma 2)
Ashwin tried to bowl outside the off stump line to Bavuma as if asking him to go after him. Bavuma did hit to deep cover but Shami just about cut it off with the chase. Coming up is last over of the day.
After 18 overs,South Africa 34/3 ( Dean Elgar 24 , Temba Bavuma 0)
Jadeja removes the night watchman with an arm ball and Temba Bavuma has joined Elgar in the middle. Vihari drops Bavuma on 0 at short leg. That was hit directly at him but he was surprised by the speed of the ball. Bavuma gets a reprieve.
OUT! Night watchman Piedt has to take the long walk back as he has been done in by Jadeja who bowls an arm ball from round the wicket and the right-handed batsman completely missed to read the line. D Piedt b Jadeja 0(4)
After 17 overs,South Africa 31/2 ( Dean Elgar 21 , Dane Piedt 0)
Ashwin is all over Proteas right now. His strategy to come round the wicket to de Bruyn worked and was able to lure him to drive. Saha's safe hands come into business also. Dane Piedt, right handed bat, has come to the crease as night watchman.
OUT! Ashwin goes around the stump to de Bruyn, pitches it on leg middle-leg stump line and drifts it away, the batsman goes for a cover drive but the ball takes the faint inside edge and Saha collects it safely. Second wicket down for Proteas. de Bruyn c Saha b Ashwin 4(25)
After 16 overs,South Africa 31/1 ( Dean Elgar 21 , Theunis de Bruyn 4)
Jadeja continues. Elgar and de Bruyn are battling time here. Light will play its role soon it seems. Let's wait and watch.
After 15 overs,South Africa 28/1 ( Dean Elgar 19 , Theunis de Bruyn 4)
Umpires taking note of the light. It is getting darker because of the clouds. But they go ahead with the game. Seems it is fine for now. Change of ends for Ashwin as well so Shami was merely a way to change the ends of the spinners. Ashwin is varying his pace well.
After 14 overs,South Africa 28/1 ( Dean Elgar 19 , Theunis de Bruyn 4)
Change of ends or Jadeja. Ashwin is off now. It is also getting darker at the stadium. Jadeja needs to be more disciplined in his line.
After 13 overs,South Africa 27/1 ( Dean Elgar 18 , Theunis de Bruyn 4)
Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack. Jadeja has not looked at his best in this short stint. With ball still slightly new, Shami is looking for swing. He has for himself a short mid-on for de Bruyn. Must admit the right-handed batsman has applied himself really well here. Solid defensive play. The last ball however was very close to his off stump as he let it pass.
After 12 overs,South Africa 27/1 ( Dean Elgar 18 , Theunis de Bruyn 4)
Ashwin continues to come round the wicket to Elgar. The gully fielder has been on knees whenever he is bowling maybe to be ready for a low catch.
After 11 overs,South Africa 27/1 ( Dean Elgar 18 , Theunis de Bruyn 4)
Jadeja hit for six and Kohli gives him a long on and a short mid on beside the short leg. Elgar concentrating hard and trying to stay positive and not too defensive. Two slips for de Bruyn but he defends the last two balls pretty well.
SIX! Elgar comes out of the crease and punches it over the bowler's head for a six. Showing intent against spin.
After 10 overs,South Africa 20/1 ( Dean Elgar 11 , Theunis de Bruyn 4)
Ashwin continues. He continues to flight the ball and test the batsmen. Visitors are under pressure. 10 more overs to go today. India must be looking to pick at least two more.
After 9 overs,South Africa 20/1 ( Dean Elgar 11 , Theunis de Bruyn 4)
Leg slip and short leg in place, as Jadeja bowls wicket to wicket line to Elgar. One odd delivery might pitch at the rough and bounce and turn.
Ripper from Ashwin. From the very first time Markram faced him, there was a sizeable bat pad gap, which Ashwin has worked with here. Saying it sounds a lot easier though. Getting the right grip and turn to get the ball through is the tougher bit. South Africa's woes have just begun.
After 8 overs,South Africa 18/1 ( Dean Elgar 9 , Theunis de Bruyn 4)
Theunis de Bruyn, right handed bat, has come to the crease because Ashwin has removed Markram in typical off-spinner way. Lovely flight and drift. Already a difficult pitch to bat on against Ashwin and Co. Every ball appears to be a wicket-taking opportunity. de Bruyn gets off the mark with a four.
FOUR! Brave shot, slightly quicker and fuller from Ashwin and de Bruyn reverse-sweep to get four runs to open his innings.
OUT! That is a delivery which screams 'Ashwin is back'. Pitched it on the off stump line and sharply turns in to Markram, who defended but the ball took the inside edge and clipped his off stump. He was done in in the flight to be honest. This is why it is difficult to play Ashwin in India. Markram b Ashwin 5(21)
After 7 overs,India 19/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 11 , Rohit Sharma 8)
Jadeja bowls to Elgar and there is this rough patch around the off stump area. But Jadeja is bowling too straight and fast to the left-handed batsman. There was a run-out chance to dismiss Markram at the non-striker's end but Pujara's throw could not reach in time.
After 6 overs,South Africa 14/0 ( Dean Elgar 9 , Aiden Markram 5)
Ashwin continues. The ball is turning big, keeping low. Nightmare really for batsmen as Ashwin and Jadeja bowling in tandem. You always feel the wicket round the corner for India.
After 5 overs,South Africa 13/0 ( Dean Elgar 8 , Aiden Markram 5)
Spin from both the ends as Ravindra Jadeja, Left arm orthodox, is into the attack as well from the other end. Slip, gully and short cover in place against Markram. Leaks four off the first ball but makes a good comeback to keep it just 4 off the over.
FOUR! Jadeja comes into the attack and bowls a wide outside the off stump ball, Markram makes the most of it, cuts it away for four to deep point.
After 4 overs,South Africa 9/0 ( Dean Elgar 8 , Aiden Markram 1)
Here we go, Ravichandran Ashwin, right-arm off break, into the attack now. Shami removed after just one over. A slip and gully in place for Ashwin. He produces a big off spinner which beat both the batter and the keeper. There is short leg for Elgar as Ashwin bowls to him round the wicket.
After 3 overs,South Africa 8/0 ( Dean Elgar 8 , Aiden Markram 0)
Ishant continues.Comes round the wicket and bowls too straight a line to Elgar, gets hit for four on the last ball. How many overs till the spinners come into attack?
FOUR! Ishant comes round the wicket and bowls on the leg stump. Easy picking for Elgar, who guided it to fine leg for four.
After 2 overs,South Africa 4/0 ( Dean Elgar 4 , Aiden Markram 0)
Mohammed Shami bowls from the other end and he starts off with a maiden. Markram was watchful against his inswingers.
Some weird cricket in that hour of play. Firstly, is 500 enough? Perhaps not given how slow the turn is. Rain on day one has clearly spoiled chances of getting 600 which would have been a more comfortable score. But given the WTC and points' system, there is a need to push through, hence the declaration. But what was Ashwin doing? 0* off 13 balls when looking to declare? The one time Shami should have come out to bat, he was held back. Usually, the team management is very happy to send Shami out to bat higher up.
After 1 over,South Africa 4/0 ( Dean Elgar 4 , Aiden Markram 0)
Ishant begins and he is right on money from ball number 1. He is getting good seam movement. Elgar is cautious against him. One bad ball in the over, bowled at the legs of Elgar and he hit it for four.
FOUR! First bad ball from Ishant, on the legs and Elgar flicks it for four to backward square leg.
Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram come out to open the innings for South Africa. Ishant Sharma, right arm fast medium, to open the bowling for India.
Some weird cricket in that hour of play. Firstly, is 500 enough? Perhaps not given how slow the turn is. Rain on day one has clearly spoiled chances of getting 600 which would have been a more comfortable score. But given the WTC and points' system, there is a need to push through, hence the declaration. But what was Ashwin doing? 0* off 13 balls when looking to declare? The one time Shami should have come out to bat, he was held back. Usually, the team management is very happy to send Shami out to bat higher up.
After 136 overs,India 502/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 30 , Ravichandran Ashwin 1)
India declare!
End of 136th over, India 502 for 7 and Kohli calls his batsmen back. This is a massive total and with rain expected in remainder of the days, Kohli wants to use as much time to get Proteas out as possible. We will be back in 5 minutes with Proteas' innings.
500 up for India in 136th over of the innings! How many more will India score from here, is the big question.
After 135 overs,India 499/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 28 , Ravichandran Ashwin 0)
Alright India at 499/7 and Kohli almost at the exit gate of the dressing room, itching to go out and let his bowlers bowl at the visitors. The turn spinners is getting must have inspired him.
After 134 overs,India 498/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 27 , Ravichandran Ashwin 0)
Ashwin and Jadeja facing the Proteas spinners who are spinning it big. Quinton de Koc behind the stumps would be more troubled to see that. Still 24 overs left today. Let's see how many overs Kohli want to bowl today.
After 133 overs,India 495/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 24 , Ravichandran Ashwin 0)
Camera cuts to dressing room and we can see Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari sitting in their whites with hat and cap on respectively. Seems declaration is round the corner. Ashwin beaten by big turn off the pitch. Jadeja and him, batting currently, won't really mind that.
After 132 overs,India 494/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 23 , Ravichandran Ashwin 0)
Saha departs and Proteas inch closer to bowling out India. If they do, it will be a huge confidence booster for them after all that they have went through. Been a tough outing for visitors.
OUT! What a way to lose a wicket, short tracker from Piedt and Saha wanted to hit it over deep mid-wicket, ended up playing to the fielder placed their. Seventh wicket falls for India. Saha c Senuran Muthusamy b D Piedt 21(16)
FOUR! That was a genuine edge off Saha's bat and it spun a lot, there was no slip hence no luck and the ball went to four behind the wickets.
After 131 overs,India 489/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 22 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 17)
Another expensive over for Maharaj. He has bowled a lot today but has not been able to stop the boundaries scored off his bowling. Economy rate of 3.53 isn't too heartening.
After 130 overs,India 483/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 21 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 12)
Piedt back on. Gentle off spinners from him, maybe, to lure the batsmen to go after him and lose a wicket in the process. Saha has looked to play square off the wicket mostly in this innings so far. Jadeja itching to go after the bowlers.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 2 at Visakhapatnam Latest Updates:
Sharma had never opened even in domestic first-class cricket apart from his two-ball duck for the Indian Board President's XI against South Africans last week.
He was unbeaten on 115 — his fourth Test century — with 12 fours and five sixes. Mayank Agarwal also turned on the aggression, reaching 84 not out with 11 fours and two sixes as South Africa failed to break through in its 59.1 overs.
"I was told in West Indies (about opening in this series). It's about mentally training your mind more than anything else," Sharma said. "I prefer opening the innings and going out to bat without thinking too much. I was very clear in my mind about how I wanted to bat."
Bad light and thunder stopped play five minutes before tea with heavy rain shortly afterward.
Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat. Sharma and Agarwal, India's ninth different opening pairing in 24 Tests since July 2017, took the hosts to 91-0 at lunch in 30 overs.
Vernon Philander (0-34) was impressive with the new ball but couldn't claim a wicket.
The openers batted slowly through the first hour but picked up pace thereafter. Sharma reached his half-century off 84 balls before lunch. Offspinner Dane Piedt (0-43) went for more than six runs per over.
India scored 111 runs in the afternoon session.
India captain Virat Kohli said on Wednesday that limited-overs specialist Sharma, who averages 39.62 in 27 Tests since 2013, will open for the short term with Lokesh Rahul sent back to domestic cricket to regain form.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from AP
Updated Date: