Live Updates

Highlights, India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2 at Visakhapatnam, Full Cricket Score: Ashwin, Jadeja restrict Proteas to 39/3 at stumps

Date: Thursday, 03 October, 2019 17:32 IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Stumps

India
502/7 OV : (136.0) RR.(3.69)
South Africa
39/3 OV : (20.0) RR.(1.95)

This over 20.0

  • 0
  • 2
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0

batsman

Dean Elgar

  • 27 (63)
  • 4s X 2
  • 6s X 1

Temba Bavuma

  • 2 (7)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Ishant Sharma

  • 8 (2)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0

Mohammed Shami

  • 0 (2)
  • M X 2
  • W X 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket

5 ( 2.3 ) R/R: 2

Dean Elgar 3(8)

Temba Bavuma 2(7)

34/3 (17.3 over)

Dane Piedt 0 (4) SR: S.R (0.00)

b Ravindra Jadeja

Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

Highlights, India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2 at Visakhapatnam, Full Cricket Score: Ashwin, Jadeja restrict Proteas to 39/3 at stumps

Highlights

17:29 (IST)

That's it from us today as well. What a day of Test cricket. Rohit smashing 176 first and then Mayank reaching his maiden Test ton and then converting it into a double ton. Ashwin and Jadeja were at their ruthless best late in the day. South Africa did put in some effort in the afternoon session, picking up some wickets but they are completely on back foot at 39/3 while still trailing by 463 runs. It will take a mountain of an effort to match India's brilliance with the bat on a deteriorating pitch. 

We will catch you again tomorrow, at sharp 8 am when our LIVE blog goes up. For now, take care and good bye. 

Full Scorecard
17:26 (IST)

Mayank Agarwal speaks to Murali Karthik after close of play.

"I'm extremely happy. It's (double ton) a feeling I can't describe. I've been batting well, and if we can keep batting together like this, Rohit and me, it will be great for the team. (On selection) You go through different emotions. But there has to be an opening for you to come in. You've got to be patient. It really tests your patience as a player. (Partnership with Rohit) We had a great partnership and laid the foundation. It was fantastic, just the way he batted and dominated the spinners. (Pitch behaviour) Initially it was doing a bit with the new ball. As the sun came out, it got better and better to bat. Around tea (today), the ball started reversing."

Full Scorecard
17:23 (IST)

Day 2 ends with South African batting in tatters. It is going to be one hard grind from here. India's declaration was superbly timed and the spinners helped get those 20 overs in quickly. Long battle ahead for Elgar, Bavuma and Faf du Plessis to make a match of it. It will be intriguing to watch if they can do it on Friday. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Vizag
17:23 (IST)
Full Scorecard
17:19 (IST)

After 20 overs,South Africa 39/3 ( Dean Elgar 27 , Temba Bavuma 2)

STUMPS! SA 39/3, trail by 463 runs

Elgar and Bavuma remain unbeaten on 27 and 2 respectively which is not the scenario South Africa wanted. at the end of the day They would have liked both openers to stay there. Day 3 pitch is not going to turn into a batting paradise overnight. The cracks will widen and the rough patches will get darker which means Ashwin and Jadeja will become more dangerous. Elgar is key here for Proteas. Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock to follow but this has become an arduous task for Proteas. 

Full Scorecard
17:19 (IST)

Complete annihilation of the South African top order this! Ashwin and Jadeja in tandem are no joke, and a very different proposition than Maharaj and company. Wondering if South Africa made a mistake in sending out the night watchman. He is a walking wicket at this point. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Vizag
17:19 (IST)
Full Scorecard
17:15 (IST)

After 19 overs,South Africa 37/3 ( Dean Elgar 25 , Temba Bavuma 2)

Ashwin tried to bowl outside the off stump line to Bavuma as if asking him to go after him. Bavuma did hit to deep cover but Shami just about cut it off with the chase. Coming up is last over of the day. 

Full Scorecard
17:13 (IST)

After 18 overs,South Africa 34/3 ( Dean Elgar 24 , Temba Bavuma 0)

Jadeja removes the night watchman with an arm ball and Temba Bavuma has joined Elgar in the middle. Vihari drops Bavuma on 0 at short leg. That was hit directly at him but he was surprised by the speed of the ball. Bavuma gets a reprieve. 

Full Scorecard
17:10 (IST)

OUT! Night watchman Piedt has to take the long walk back as he has been done in by Jadeja who bowls an arm ball from round the wicket and the right-handed batsman completely missed to read the line. D Piedt b Jadeja 0(4)

Full Scorecard
17:08 (IST)

After 17 overs,South Africa 31/2 ( Dean Elgar 21 , Dane Piedt 0)

Ashwin is all over Proteas right now. His strategy to come round the wicket to de Bruyn worked and was able to lure him to drive. Saha's safe hands come into business also. Dane Piedt, right handed bat, has come to the crease as night watchman. 

Full Scorecard
17:06 (IST)

OUT! Ashwin goes around the stump to de Bruyn, pitches it on leg middle-leg stump line and drifts it away, the batsman goes for a cover drive but the ball takes the faint inside edge and Saha collects it safely. Second wicket down for Proteas. de Bruyn c Saha b Ashwin 4(25)

Full Scorecard
17:03 (IST)

After 16 overs,South Africa 31/1 ( Dean Elgar 21 , Theunis de Bruyn 4)

Jadeja continues. Elgar and de Bruyn are battling time here. Light will play its role soon it seems. Let's wait and watch. 

Full Scorecard
17:01 (IST)

After 15 overs,South Africa 28/1 ( Dean Elgar 19 , Theunis de Bruyn 4)

Umpires taking note of the light. It is getting darker because of the clouds. But they go ahead with the game. Seems it is fine for now. Change of ends for Ashwin as well so Shami was merely a way to change the ends of the spinners. Ashwin is varying his pace well. 

Full Scorecard
16:57 (IST)

After 14 overs,South Africa 28/1 ( Dean Elgar 19 , Theunis de Bruyn 4)

Change of ends or Jadeja. Ashwin is off now. It is also getting darker at the stadium. Jadeja needs to be more disciplined in his line. 

Full Scorecard
16:54 (IST)

After 13 overs,South Africa 27/1 ( Dean Elgar 18 , Theunis de Bruyn 4)

Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack. Jadeja has not looked at his best in this short stint. With ball still slightly new, Shami is looking for swing. He has for himself a short mid-on for de Bruyn. Must admit the right-handed batsman has applied himself really well here. Solid defensive play. The last ball however was very close to his off stump as he let it pass.

Full Scorecard
16:50 (IST)

After 12 overs,South Africa 27/1 ( Dean Elgar 18 , Theunis de Bruyn 4)

Ashwin continues to come round the wicket to Elgar. The gully fielder has been on knees whenever he is bowling maybe to be ready for a low catch. 

Full Scorecard
16:46 (IST)

After 11 overs,South Africa 27/1 ( Dean Elgar 18 , Theunis de Bruyn 4)

Jadeja hit for six and Kohli gives him a long on and a short mid on beside the short leg. Elgar concentrating hard and trying to stay positive and not too defensive. Two slips for de Bruyn but he defends the last two balls pretty well.  

Full Scorecard
16:44 (IST)

SIX! Elgar comes out of the crease and punches it over the bowler's head for a six. Showing intent against spin. 

Full Scorecard
16:42 (IST)

After 10 overs,South Africa 20/1 ( Dean Elgar 11 , Theunis de Bruyn 4)

Ashwin continues. He continues to flight the ball and test the batsmen. Visitors are under pressure. 10 more overs to go today. India must be looking to pick at least two more. 

Full Scorecard
16:40 (IST)

After 9 overs,South Africa 20/1 ( Dean Elgar 11 , Theunis de Bruyn 4)

Leg slip and short leg in place, as Jadeja bowls wicket to wicket line to Elgar. One odd delivery might pitch at the rough and bounce and turn. 

Full Scorecard
16:39 (IST)

Ripper from Ashwin. From the very first time Markram faced him, there was a sizeable bat pad gap, which Ashwin has worked with here. Saying it sounds a lot easier though. Getting the right grip and turn to get the ball through is the tougher bit. South Africa's woes have just begun. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Vizag
16:39 (IST)
Full Scorecard
16:39 (IST)

After 8 overs,South Africa 18/1 ( Dean Elgar 9 , Theunis de Bruyn 4)

Theunis de Bruyn, right handed bat, has come to the crease because Ashwin has removed Markram in typical off-spinner way. Lovely flight and drift. Already a difficult pitch to bat on against Ashwin and Co. Every ball appears to be a wicket-taking opportunity. de Bruyn gets off the mark with a four. 


 

Full Scorecard
16:37 (IST)

FOUR! Brave shot, slightly quicker and fuller from Ashwin and de Bruyn reverse-sweep to get four runs to open his innings. 

Full Scorecard
16:34 (IST)

OUT! That is a delivery which screams 'Ashwin is back'. Pitched it on the off stump line and sharply turns in to Markram, who defended but the ball took the inside edge and clipped his off stump. He was done in in the flight to be honest. This is why it is difficult to play Ashwin in India. Markram b Ashwin 5(21)

Full Scorecard
16:32 (IST)

After 7 overs,India 19/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 11 , Rohit Sharma 8)

Jadeja bowls to Elgar and there is this rough patch around the off stump area. But Jadeja is bowling too straight and fast to the left-handed batsman. There was a run-out chance to dismiss Markram at the non-striker's end but Pujara's throw could not reach in time. 

Full Scorecard
16:29 (IST)

After 6 overs,South Africa 14/0 ( Dean Elgar 9 , Aiden Markram 5)

Ashwin continues. The ball is turning big, keeping low. Nightmare really for batsmen as Ashwin and Jadeja bowling in tandem. You always feel the wicket round the corner for India.

Full Scorecard
16:27 (IST)

After 5 overs,South Africa 13/0 ( Dean Elgar 8 , Aiden Markram 5)

Spin from both the ends as Ravindra Jadeja, Left arm orthodox, is into the attack as well from the other end. Slip, gully and short cover in place against Markram. Leaks four off the first ball but makes a good comeback to keep it just 4 off the over. 

Full Scorecard
16:25 (IST)

FOUR! Jadeja comes into the attack and bowls a wide outside the off stump ball, Markram makes the most of it, cuts it away for four to deep point. 

Full Scorecard
16:24 (IST)

Highest totals for India v South Africa in Tests:

643/6d, Kolkata, 2010
627, Chennai, 2008
502/7d, Vizag, 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
16:24 (IST)
Full Scorecard
16:23 (IST)

After 4 overs,South Africa 9/0 ( Dean Elgar 8 , Aiden Markram 1)

Here we go, Ravichandran Ashwin, right-arm off break, into the attack now. Shami removed after just one over. A slip and gully in place for Ashwin. He produces a big off spinner which beat both the batter and the keeper. There is short leg for Elgar as Ashwin bowls to him round the wicket. 

Full Scorecard
16:21 (IST)

After 3 overs,South Africa 8/0 ( Dean Elgar 8 , Aiden Markram 0)

Ishant continues.Comes round the wicket and bowls too straight a line to Elgar, gets hit for four on the last ball. How many overs till the spinners come into attack?

Full Scorecard
16:20 (IST)

FOUR! Ishant comes round the wicket and bowls on the leg stump. Easy picking for Elgar, who guided it to fine leg for four.

Full Scorecard
16:15 (IST)

After 2 overs,South Africa 4/0 ( Dean Elgar 4 , Aiden Markram 0)

Mohammed Shami bowls from the other end and he starts off with a maiden. Markram was watchful against his inswingers.  

Full Scorecard
16:15 (IST)

Some weird cricket in that hour of play. Firstly, is 500 enough? Perhaps not given how slow the turn is. Rain on day one has clearly spoiled chances of getting 600 which would have been a more comfortable score. But given the WTC and points' system, there is a need to push through, hence the declaration. But what was Ashwin doing? 0* off 13 balls when looking to declare? The one time Shami should have come out to bat, he was held back. Usually, the team management is very happy to send Shami out to bat higher up. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Vizag
16:15 (IST)
Full Scorecard
16:11 (IST)

After 1 over,South Africa 4/0 ( Dean Elgar 4 , Aiden Markram 0)

Ishant begins and he is right on money from ball number 1. He is getting good seam movement. Elgar is cautious against him. One bad ball in the over, bowled at the legs of Elgar and he hit it for four. 

Full Scorecard
16:10 (IST)

FOUR! First bad ball from Ishant, on the legs and Elgar flicks it for four to backward square leg. 

Full Scorecard
16:07 (IST)

Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram come out to open the innings for South Africa. Ishant Sharma, right arm fast medium, to open the bowling for India.

Full Scorecard
16:05 (IST)

Full Scorecard
16:04 (IST)

Full Scorecard
15:58 (IST)

After 136 overs,India 502/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 30 , Ravichandran Ashwin 1)

India declare!

End of 136th over, India 502 for 7 and Kohli calls his batsmen back. This is a massive total and with rain expected in remainder of the days, Kohli wants to use as much time to get Proteas out as possible. We will be back in 5 minutes with Proteas' innings. 

Full Scorecard
15:55 (IST)

500 up for India in 136th over of the innings! How many more will India score from here, is the big question.

Full Scorecard
15:54 (IST)

After 135 overs,India 499/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 28 , Ravichandran Ashwin 0)

Alright India at 499/7 and Kohli almost at the exit gate of the dressing room, itching to go out and let his bowlers bowl at the visitors. The turn spinners is getting must have inspired him. 

Full Scorecard
15:50 (IST)

After 134 overs,India 498/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 27 , Ravichandran Ashwin 0)

Ashwin and Jadeja facing the Proteas spinners who are spinning it big. Quinton de Koc behind the stumps would be more troubled to see that. Still 24 overs left today. Let's see how many overs Kohli want to bowl today. 

Full Scorecard
15:47 (IST)

After 133 overs,India 495/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 24 , Ravichandran Ashwin 0)

Camera cuts to dressing room and we can see Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari sitting in their whites with hat and cap on respectively. Seems declaration is round the corner. Ashwin beaten by big turn off the pitch. Jadeja and him, batting currently, won't really mind that.

Full Scorecard
15:44 (IST)

After 132 overs,India 494/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 23 , Ravichandran Ashwin 0)

Saha departs and Proteas inch closer to bowling out India. If they do, it will be a huge confidence booster for them after all that they have went through. Been a tough outing for visitors.

Full Scorecard
15:42 (IST)

OUT! What a way to lose a wicket, short tracker from Piedt and Saha wanted to hit it over deep mid-wicket, ended up playing to the fielder placed their. Seventh wicket falls for India. Saha c Senuran Muthusamy b D Piedt 21(16)

Full Scorecard
15:40 (IST)

FOUR! That was a genuine edge off Saha's bat and it spun a lot, there was no slip hence no luck and the ball went to four behind the wickets. 

Full Scorecard
15:39 (IST)

After 131 overs,India 489/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 22 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 17)

Another expensive over for Maharaj. He has bowled a lot today but has not been able to stop the boundaries scored off his bowling. Economy rate of 3.53 isn't too heartening. 

Full Scorecard
15:37 (IST)

FOUR! Nice shot selection from Saha, sits and sweeps Maharaj for a boundary. 

Full Scorecard
15:35 (IST)

After 130 overs,India 483/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 21 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 12)

Piedt back on. Gentle off spinners from him, maybe, to lure the batsmen to go after him and lose a wicket in the process. Saha has looked to play square off the wicket mostly in this innings so far. Jadeja itching to go after the bowlers. 

Full Scorecard
15:33 (IST)

After 129 overs,India 478/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 20 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 8)

Maharaj continues. Jadeja finally showing some intent to hit the ball hard. A massive six in the over and the 4 byee. 12 runs in the over.

Full Scorecard
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 2 at Visakhapatnam Latest UpdatesAshwin tried to bowl outside the off stump line to Bavuma as if asking him to go after him. Bavuma did hit to deep cover but Shami just about cut it off with the chase. Coming up is last over of the day.

First Test, Day 1 report: Rohit Sharma scored a century in his Test debut as an opener as India reached 202-0 at stumps with rain preventing any play in the final session on Day 1 of the first test against South Africa on Wednesday.

Sharma had never opened even in domestic first-class cricket apart from his two-ball duck for the Indian Board President's XI against South Africans last week.

He was unbeaten on 115 — his fourth Test century — with 12 fours and five sixes. Mayank Agarwal also turned on the aggression, reaching 84 not out with 11 fours and two sixes as South Africa failed to break through in its 59.1 overs.

"I was told in West Indies (about opening in this series). It's about mentally training your mind more than anything else," Sharma said. "I prefer opening the innings and going out to bat without thinking too much. I was very clear in my mind about how I wanted to bat."

Bad light and thunder stopped play five minutes before tea with heavy rain shortly afterward.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat. Sharma and Agarwal, India's ninth different opening pairing in 24 Tests since July 2017, took the hosts to 91-0 at lunch in 30 overs.

Vernon Philander (0-34) was impressive with the new ball but couldn't claim a wicket.

The openers batted slowly through the first hour but picked up pace thereafter. Sharma reached his half-century off 84 balls before lunch. Offspinner Dane Piedt (0-43) went for more than six runs per over.

India scored 111 runs in the afternoon session.

India captain Virat Kohli said on Wednesday that limited-overs specialist Sharma, who averages 39.62 in 27 Tests since 2013, will open for the short term with Lokesh Rahul sent back to domestic cricket to regain form.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019

