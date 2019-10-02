-
Live Updates
Highlights, India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1 at Visakhapatnam, Full Cricket Score: Play called off due to rain; hosts 202/0 at stumps
Date: Wednesday, 02 October, 2019 15:54 IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Stumps
This over 59.1
- 0
batsman
- 84 (183)
- 4s X 11
- 6s X 2
- 115 (174)
- 4s X 12
- 6s X 5
bowler
- 34 (11.1)
- M X 2
- W X 0
- 35 (13)
- M X 5
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|
202 ( 59.1 ) R/R: 3.41
Mayank Agarwal 84(182)
Rohit Sharma 115(173)
Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
13:43 (IST)
HUNDRED for Rohit Sharma in his first innings as a Test opener, and his fourth in the format overall! What a way to utilise an opportunity! Rohit brings up the milestone off 154 balls, collecting 10 fours and four sixes along the way, and has likely captured the spot for now. India 179/0
-
12:38 (IST)
SIX! Inside-out lofted shot over long off for a maximum! What a way for Mayank Agarwal to bring up his fourth Test half-century. India 110/3
-
12:32 (IST)
FOUR! Mayank brings up the partnership milestone with an on drive! Century partnership up between openers Rohit and Mayank — the former making his debut at this slot in this format. First century opening stand for India in Tests since the one-off Afghanistan fixture last year. India 103/0
There had been a question mark hanging over the Indian Test opening combination for a while since the axing of Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul's dip in form. This pair could very well be the answer that the team management had been looking for.
-
11:28 (IST)
FOUR and that's 50 for Rohit Sharma. Not the best way to bring it up, half-hearted sweep, took the top edge and flew to square leg fielder who dived but failed to reach the ball, and then it rolled away for four runs. Rohit celebrates it by raising the bat. Mild celebration, we must mention.
-
08:01 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day one of the first Test between top-ranked India and South Africa, beginning Visakhapatnam. This will be the Proteas' inaugural Test series which is part of the newly-introduced ICC World Test Championship, whereas Virat Kohli and Co opened their campaign with a 2-0 series win over West Indies in August.
So that's that from us as well for today. We could not get any play in the final session of the day courtesy of rain. The highlight of the day was Rohit Sharma's gritty Test hundred, his fourth overall and first as an opener. Mayank Agarwal (84 not out) showed great character as well. India would be a happy side at the end of the day. Proteas have a lot of work left to be done on Day 2.
We will see you again at 8 am tomorrow. Till then, take care and good bye.
That's it then. Play has been called off for the day. Rain marred but Rohit Sharma has made this one to remember. Not to mention, his partnership with Mayank Agarwal has put India in the driver's seat given how the pitch is expected to take turn later on. For the moment, it remains to be seen if Rohit can convert this to a big double as he is used to doing in ODI cricket.
We know what you did there!
Like Sehwag, Rohit Sharma too scores a hundred on debut at No.6 and a hundred on debut as an opener. #RohitSharma #INDvSA— Nitin Naik (@toi_nitinnayak) October 2, 2019
Seems like we are in for a long, long wait!
October 2, 2019
Good to see that groundstaff have covered the entire ground with covers. Even if it rains a lot, the match can be resume quickly as there won't be any wet patches this way.
Seems the wait to get the play started will get longer!
Pouring now#INDvSA— Rajal Arora (@RajalArora) October 2, 2019
Rain has become heavier at Vizag!
Heavy rain now. The groundstaff busy covering as much of the ground as possible. There is no way play is resuming at 2.30pm scheduled time today.
Looks like the umpires have decided to call for tea five minutes before scheduled time, with dark clouds gathering above the venue and a downpour looking increasingle possible. Has been India's day so far, with Rohit Sharma slamming a ton in his first outing as a Test opener, and sealing the spot for himself in the near future. His partner Mayank Agarwal is batting on 84, surviving a close shave in the final over but otherwise looking solid. India have crossed the 200-run mark without losing a wicket so far, and will hope to put the game beyond South Africa's reach in their first innings itself.
After 59 overs,India 202/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 84 , Rohit Sharma 115)
Now the partnership crosses the 200-mark, courtesy a boundary off the first delivery off Mayank's bat, the ball running away to the third man fence on this occasion. Close shave for Mayank off the last delivery with Markram unable to latch on to another half chance, this time at silly point. Rohit and Mayank have shown the kind of dominance that has hardly been witnessed among Test openers this years.
FOUR! Mayank guides the ball towards third man to bring up the 200-opening stand with Rohit Sharma for the opening wicket. IND 202/0
After 58 overs,India 198/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 80 , Rohit Sharma 115)
Faf brings Big Vern back into the attack in place of Muthusamy. Eight off the over, with Rohit collecting two boundaries in three deliveries to move to 115.
FOUR! Two boundaries in three deliveries for Rohit, this one a lot more effortless. Cuts the ball through the vacant cover region, with the man running in from point unable to get to the ball in time. IND 198/0
FOUR! In the air for a bit, and perilously close to Markram at backward point. Rohit went for the cut, but nearly fell for the trap set by Faf. Walks away with a boundary in the end. IND 194/0
After 57 overs,India 190/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 80 , Rohit Sharma 107)
Eight off the over, including a six to Rohit off a slog-sweep, the batsman connecting it from the meat of the bat to get the required distance to clear the fence. Rohit had to endure a few nerves in the first hour of the day, but has been at his flamboyant best since.
SIX! Rohit slog-sweeps the ball over the square leg fence for another maximum — the fifth of his innings so far! IND 189/0
After 56 overs,India 182/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 79 , Rohit Sharma 100)
Agarwal drives the ball past extra cover off the second delivery, coming back for a second as the man running to his left from long off intercepts the ball near the boundary. Collects a single off the third. Dot off each of the remaining deliveries.
After 55 overs,India 179/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 76 , Rohit Sharma 100)
Maharaj bowls a spitter at the start of the over, the ball kicking up unexpectedly and catching both the batsman and the keeper by surprise and also getting a decent amount of turn. Maiden over for Maharaj.
Didn't seem like Rohit realized he had got a hundred, but yeah, he has. This will be a day to remember one way or another. In a way, it could define how India play Test cricket for the next 3-4 years. Or, they will reconsider everything as today won't be that effective when the overseas cycle starts. Rohit has always fought a battle of perception and for the moment he has come on the right side of it. Maiden hundred as opener, atleast, he has made this opportunity count.
After 54 overs,India 179/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 76 , Rohit Sharma 100)
Agarwal runs the ball down the ground for a single off the second delivery, a single that is met with a loud roar with Rohit coming on strike. The limited-overs vice-captain guides the ball towards midwicket for a brace to move to 99 before getting to the milestone three balls later with a single, one that is met with a standing ovation both from the fans as well as from the dressing room.
HUNDRED for Rohit Sharma in his first innings as a Test opener, and his fourth in the format overall! What a way to utilise an opportunity! Rohit brings up the milestone off 154 balls, collecting 10 fours and four sixes along the way, and has likely captured the spot for now. India 179/0
After 53 overs,India 174/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 75 , Rohit Sharma 97)
Agarwal collects a single off the first delivery. Rohit then inches closer to his ton in the next delivery with a late cut towards the third man fence for a four. Five off the over.
FOUR! Rohit goes for the late cut, the ball then running away to the third man fence to take the batsman's 'four' tally to 10. Rohit just three short of his ton now. IND 174/0
After 52 overs,India 169/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 74 , Rohit Sharma 93)
Piedt taken off the attack after that 12-run over, with Muthusamy taking his place. The left-arm spinner however, is greeted with a boundary of the first delivery of his new spell, Mayank timing and placing this one to perfection between extra cover and short mid off. Five off the over.
FOUR! Lovely placement from Mayank, piercing the gap between extra cover and short mid off to collect his 10th four. India 168/0
South Africa have played into India's hands with three spinners. Philander-Rabada won't bowl lengthy spells, no third pacer to back them up. They don't really have a pacer to hold one end up without tiring the two they have in hot and humid conditions. On this day one pitch, SA's spin attack not good enough to trouble Rohit, Mayank or others and that's why India are now in a free flow stage.
After 51 overs,India 164/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 69 , Rohit Sharma 93)
The ball deflects off short mid-off's hand after a well-timed drive by Mayank off the final delivery, allowing the batsman to collect a single and keep the strike. Just one from the over.
After 50 overs,India 163/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 68 , Rohit Sharma 93)
Rohit is seven short of a century at the end of the 50th over after collecting back-to-back sixes off Piedt's bowling.
SIX! Back-to-back sixes for Rohit off Piedt, the 'Hitman' now in the 90s with that shot! IND 163/0
SIX! Rohit charges down the track and smacks the ball into the stands beyond the midwicket fence — his fourth six of the innings! IND 157/0
After 49 overs,India 151/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 68 , Rohit Sharma 81)
Maharaj oversteps while bowling the second delivery of the over, eliciting cheers from the Vizag crowd. Bit of confusion between the two batsmen in running between the wickets after Agarwal's late cut is intercepted at short third man, with Rohit ultimately being sent back to the non-striker's end. Just one from the 49th.
Some pedestrian bowling from Piedt who is going for nearly 5.5/over. India in cruise mode at the moment. While Agarwal is set and doing his thing, Rohit is the one to watch out for. He is used to this pace, starting slow and then playing his familiar game. South Africa wouldn't know what has hit them if he gets a big one here.
After 48 overs,India 150/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 68 , Rohit Sharma 81)
Rohit-Mayank partnership worth 150 now, with the latter collecting two boundaries and a single in Piedt's sixth over to bring up the milestone and close the gap between him and his partner. The Indians are in cruise mode at the moment.
FOUR! Short ball from Piedt drifting down leg, all too easy delivery for Agarwal, who pulls this towards the square-leg fence to collect his second boundary of the over! India 149/0
FOUR! Hammered down the ground — the ball flying dangerously close to the Hitman! Mayank saw an opportunity, and didn't let go of it. India 145/0
After 47 overs,India 141/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 59 , Rohit Sharma 81)
Maharaj continues after drinks, conceding a couple of singles — the second one courtesy a fumble at cover that allows Agarwal to set off for the non-striker's end.
After 46 overs,India 139/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 58 , Rohit Sharma 80)
Piedt returns, with Rabada given a breather for now, with a slip and a leg slip in place. Agarwal charges down the crease in the second delivery, but can only steer it to sweeper point for a single. Rohit moves to 80 with a single two balls later. Time for the players to have a drink now.
After 45 overs,India 137/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 57 , Rohit Sharma 79)
The Proteas have a short fine leg in place for Rohit Sharma in Maharaj's 16th over, hoping he miscues another of his sweeps and this time gifts a catch to the fielder. Faf might stick with that one for a while, with the pace options hardly getting him any success today. Two runs collected in the over.
After 44 overs,India 135/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 56 , Rohit Sharma 78)
Rohit goes for pull shots against Rabada — collecting a boundary off the first delivery as the ball finds the midwicket fence, and a single off the third delivery. Seven off the over.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 1 at Visakhapatnam Latest Updates: Play has been called off due to incessant rain, with India 202/0 at stumps on the opening day.
Preview: One-day big hitter Rohit Sharma will stake a claim to become India's first-choice opening Test batsman when they start a series against South Africa on Wednesday looking for a record-breaking win.
Victory in the three-match series would see India break the record of 10 straight home series wins they currently hold with Australia.
Much focus in the first Test in Visakhapatnam will be on the 32-year-old Sharma – a star of India's limited-overs teams as well as skipper of the Mumbai Indians who won this year's Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.
Sharma has not been a Test regular, however. The last of his 27 Test caps since 2013 was in Australia last year.
He now has a new chance, replacing the out-of-form KL Rahul, as the opening positions remain a problem for India.
"He has worked so hard and if he gets an opportunity, I am sure he will do well," vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said of Sharma.
"We all know the quality he has. He is simply special."
The new Sharma experiment has had a disastrous start, however -- he was dismissed for a duck on the second ball he faced in a practice game against the South Africans.
Natural runs
India batting great VVS Laxman said Sharma needs to stick to his natural flair while opening in the longer format.
"If you tweak your natural game too much, then you will not get the results as your mind gets cluttered and you tend to lose your rhythm," said Laxman, a middle-order batsman who was forced to open for India.
"I can admit that my flow was affected when I opened. Rohit is a rhythm-based player and if his touch gets affected, then it will be difficult."
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date: