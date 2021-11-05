Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs Scotland LIVE SCORE (t20)

India Vs Scotland At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 05 November, 2021

05 November, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Scotland

Scotland

85/10 (17.4 ov)

Super 12 - Match 37
India

India

89/2 (6.3 ov)

India beat Scotland by 8 wickets

Scotland India
85/10 (17.4 ov) - R/R 4.81 89/2 (6.3 ov) - R/R 13.69

Match Ended

India beat Scotland by 8 wickets

Suryakumar Yadav - 6

Virat Kohli (C) - 1

Current Partnership Last Wicket 82/2 (6)

7 (7) R/R: 14

KL Rahul 50(19) S.R (263.15)

c Calum MacLeod b Mark Watt
Highlights, India vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Full Cricket Score: IND go past AFG, NZ with clinical win

22:10 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the India-Scotland Group 2 meeting in the T20 World Cup, with the Men in Blue blowing yet another opposition away in clinical fashion as they go past Afghanistan and New Zealand in terms of Net Run Rate, though the Black Caps still are ahead of them by a couple of points thanks to their superior performance through the campaign.

India have done their part, and now it is over to Afghanistan as far as their chances of making it to the semis is concerned. The only way India can advance to the knockouts is if Afghanistan beat New Zealand, preferrably by a small margin, and then the Men in Blue go on to produce another ruthless display against Namibia in the final league game of the tournament.

For now, it's time for us to bid you all good night!

22:03 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain: A dominating performance, something we were striving to do again. Will be interesting to see what will happen on the 7th. In the first couple of games, there were a few variables that came into play. Just glad we are back in our mojo. We spoke about 110-120 max. The execution was spot on. Precisely what happened with the bat as well. KL and Rohit were brilliant. We spoke about the 8-10 over bracket at the start of the innings. When they play like that, they’re going to give us the momentum. Once the cloud of pressure builds, if the bowling unit is smart enough, then they extend the pressure even further. Shami bowled with great intent. Jadeja was absolutely brilliant with the areas he bowled.

22:03 (IST)

Kyle Coetzer, Scotland captain: Tough day in the office. The only way we are going to improve is by going through games like these. Mark’s been excellent all tournament for us. That’s another reason being here is so important for us. He’s a fantastic player and a good striker of the cricket ball.

21:56 (IST)

Ruthless!

21:56 (IST)

Big game coming up for India next on Sunday, one that won't even involve them on the field

21:55 (IST)

Ravindra Jadeja (3/15) is the Player of the Match!

Jadeja: I was enjoying. Odd was turning and spinning. First one was the special one. Whenever you get batsman out on turning ball, that is special. We were looking to play a good brand of cricket. We were just looking to play out best game.

21:53 (IST)
six

After 6.3 overs,India 89/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 2 , Suryakumar Yadav 6)

SIX! Suryakumar Yadav launches the ball into the orbit straight down the ground to finish things off in style for Team India, who chase the modest 86-run target down in just 39 deliveries to go past Afghanistan and New Zealand in terms of Net Run Rate in the Group 2 points table!

India (89/2) hammer Scotland (85) by eight wickets!

21:49 (IST)

After 6 overs,India 82/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 1 , Suryakumar Yadav 0)

Watt returns. Rahul smashes a four and a six off the first three balls, followed by a single that brings up an 18-ball half-century for Rahul. Kohli gets off the mark with a single off the fifth, before Rahul perishes while looking to finish things off in style, getting caught by MacLeod at long on. India need just four off 84 balls.

21:47 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Rahul's fantastic innings comes to an end as he ends up mishitting a slog to offer long on an easy catch. Watt's among the wickets too after all! IND 82/2; need 4 to win

Rahul c MacLeod b Watt 50(19)

21:44 (IST)
fifty

Fifty or KL Rahul off just 18 balls! Smashes a four and a six off Watt at the start of the sixth over, before collecting a single to bring up the milestone. The equation, meanwhile, is in single digit for India at the moment. IND 81/1

21:40 (IST)

OUT! Wheal breaks the stand with a lovely yorker, trapping Rohit LBW for 30, and Scotland have something to smile about after all! Was an easy enough decision for umpire Erasmus. IND 70/1

Rohit LBW Wheal 30(16)
 
21:36 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Rohit and Rahul in just 3.5 overs! The former brings up the milestone with a beautifully-timed flick towards the midwicket fence for a boundary. IND 53/0
20:56 (IST)

BOWLED! Bumrah finishes things off as Mark Watt is the last batter to fall. Made plenty of room looking for a scoop over fine leg, and made no connection in the end that resulted in the ball smashing into the furniture. Scotland have been bowled out for 85 after being put in to bat

Watt b Bumrah 14(13)
20:50 (IST)

OUT! That's three wickets in as many deliveries for the Indians, as Shami gets rid of Alasdair Evans with a brute of a yorker, which deflects off his back foot before hitting the leg stump! That was 143 clicks, and simply too fast and furious for the Scotland No 10! SCO 81/9

Evans b Shami 0(1)
20:48 (IST)

OUT! Back-to-back dismissals for Scotland! Shayan Sharif sets off for the non-striker's end after an unsuccessful LBW appeal by Shami, without noticing his partner freezing after a couple of steps forward. Substitute Kishan charges towards the ball from midwicket, and instead of throwing decides to run all the way to the stumps to effect the run out. SCO 81/8

Sharif run out (Kishan) 0(1)
20:46 (IST)

BOWLED! Shami beats MacLeod with a searing yorker to collect his second wicket! SCO 80/7

MacLeod b Shami 16(28)
20:35 (IST)

OUT! Greaves' stay at the crease finally comes to an end as Ashwin collects his first wicket of the evening. Looked to go downtown over long off, but didn't get the connection to clear the boundary, resulting in a sitter for Pandya. SCO 63/6

Greaves c Pandya b Ashwin 1(7)
20:24 (IST)

OUT! Another entertaining cameo comes to an end as Leask is trapped leg-before by Jadeja, who has struck for a third time today. Went for the slog sweep, but ended up missing the ball completely. Was an easy enough decision in the end for the umpire. SCO 58/5

Leask LBW Jadeja 21(12)
20:07 (IST)

OUT! That looked plumb from the time it hit Matthew Cross' front pad. The Scotland keeper-bat goes for the review, and gets three reds as Jadeja strikes for a second time in his first over! SCO 29/4

Cross LBW Jadeja 2(9)
20:05 (IST)

OUT! Jadeja strikes not long after getting the ball in hand for the first time. Richie Berrington was looking to defend this, but got nowhere close to the line of the delivery, and heard the death rattle as a result. SCO 28/3

Berrington b Jadeja 0(5)
20:01 (IST)

OUT! Munsey's entertaining innings finally comes to an end as he hits straight to Pandya at mid on! Shami takes just two balls to make an impact! SCO 27/2

Munsey c Pandya b Shami 24(19)
19:41 (IST)

BOWLED! Bumrah with the breakthrough! Skipper Coetzer was looking to drive this slower delivery down through the covers, but ended up chopping the slower delivery onto his off stump. SCO 13/1

Coetzer b Bumrah 1(7)
19:10 (IST)

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal
19:03 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Virat Kohli opts to field

India vs Scotland, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: SIX! Suryakumar Yadav launches the ball into the orbit straight down the ground to finish things off in style for Team India, who chase the modest 86-run target down in just 39 deliveries to go past Afghanistan and New Zealand in terms of Net Run Rate in the Group 2 points table! India (89/2) hammer Scotland (85) by eight wickets!

Preview: An upbeat Indian team will hope to keep their semi-final chances alive with they take on Scotland in the T20 World Cup Group 2 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

After losing their opening games against Pakistan and New Zealand that has almost knocked them out of the mega event, India managed to collect their first points of the campaign with a rousing victory over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Indian batting unit was ruthless against the celebrated Afghan attack for a change. Openers Rohit Sharma (74) and KL Rahul (69) forged a 140-run opening stand after India were put in to bat at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, laying the foundation for the massive first innings total of 210/2.

Afghanistan, in reply, lost wickets from the outset and weren't able to build partnerships along the way. Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his first white-ball game for India since 2017, was among the wickets as he got rid of middle-order batters Gulbadin Naib and Najibullah Zadran to reduce the Afghans to 69/5 in the 12th over. Despite a fighting sixth-wicket stand from skipper Mohammad Nabi (35) and Karim Janat (42*), the Afghans never stood a chance thereafter, and ended up losing by 65 runs.

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of India vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Today's Ind vs Sco Match

India's win on Wednesday leaves Scotland as the only team on Group 2 without a victory so far in the Super 12s stage of the tournament. The Scottish team had earlier got their Round 1 campaign off to a stirring start with a narrow six-run win over Bangladesh, and would go on to defeat Papua New Guinea as well as Oman comfortably to progress to the Super 12s.

However, the second round of the biggest T20 event hasn't been kind to them. They started off with a 130-run thrashing at the hands of the ruthless Afghans, getting shot out for a paltry 60, and suffered a four-wicket loss at the hands of Namibia in their next game.

Despite the defeats, the Scots showed spirit in their 16-run loss to New Zealand in the first game of Wednesday's double header. After being set 173 to win by the Kiwis, with Martin Guptill missing out on a ton by seven runs, Scotland got off to a steady start, and were 66/1 in the eighth over before losing their next four wickets for 40 runs that complicated their job.

A fighting contribution from Michael Leask (42 not out off 20 balls, 3X4, 3X6) gave them a late boost and rekindled their hopes, but the Black Caps managed to hold on to their nerves to add another two points against their name in the end.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming game between India and Scotland:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between India and Scotland take place?

The match between India and Scotland will take place on 5 November 2021.

What is the venue for the India and Scotland match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the India and Scotland match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India and Scotland match

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

