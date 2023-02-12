Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match 4 HIghlights: Jemimah Rodrigues (53 not out) and Richa Ghosh (31 not out) guide India home with an unbroken 58-run stand for the fourth wicket.

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: File image of the India women's cricket team. Image credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

India Women Vs Pakistan Women At Newlands, Cape Town, 12 February, 2023

12 February, 2023
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Pakistan Women

Pakistan Women

149/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 4
India Women

India Women

151/3 (19.0 ov)

India Women beat Pakistan Women by 7 wickets

Live Blog
21:53 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of India's opening game of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup, with the Women in Blue beginning their campaign with a commanding victory over Pakistan, extending their head-to-head record against their arch-rivals to 5-2.

A big thank you to everyone who tuned in to our live coverage. On behalf of my colleagues at the sports desk at Firstpost, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all a good night!

21:50 (IST)

Jemimah Rodrigues is the Player of the Match for her unbeaten 53

Jemimah Rodrigues: I don’t know what to say. We knew we had to build partnerships. Me and Richa also had a good partnership against Bangladesh. This innings means a lot to me as I had not been getting big scores for a long time. My parents have also backed and supported me throughout this time. We were just keeping over-by-over targets because if you looked at the bigger picture, it was a lot of runs. It was a pretty good wicket, definitely on the slower side. It was easier for the set batter to play. We’re going to let it sink in today, but the tournament has just started.

21:41 (IST)
four

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score

After 19 overs,India Women 151/3 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 53 , Richa Ghosh (W) 31)

FOUR! FOUR! Jemimah Rodrigues finishes off in style with consecutive boundaries off Fatima Sana as Team India pull off the second-highest run-chase in the history of the T20 World Cup and open their account in the ongoing campaign in style!

And with the boundaries, Rodrigues also completes her 10th T20I half-century in just 38 deliveries, with the partnership with Ghosh worth 58 off 33 balls.

21:38 (IST)
four

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE Score

FOUR! Jemimah shuffles to her right and pulls towards the square-leg fence to bring the equation down to 9 off 10 balls! India nearly there now! IND 141/3

21:35 (IST)
four

IND vs PAK LIVE Score

FOUR! FOUR! FOUR! Consecutive poor deliveries from Aiman Anwar, firing full and wide, allowing Richa Ghosh to flex her arms and collect a boundary on both occasions! Ghosh then gets for an inside-out lofted drive to complete a hat-trick of boundaries! Just 15 needed now at nearly run-a-ball! IND 135/3

21:25 (IST)
four

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE

After 16 overs,India Women 109/3 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 33 , Richa Ghosh (W) 9)

FOUR! Smacked authoritatively towards the square leg fence by Ghosh off Iqbal, the wicketkeeper-batter collecting her first boundary in the process! She then gets a thick top-edge that sends the ball high over the keeper, towards long stop, allowing the batter to come back for a second. Iqbal then successfully appeals for a leg-before off her final delivery of the evening, and Ghosh reviews it straight away, overturning the decision after a nick off her glove is detected. India need 41 off 24 with seven wickets in hand.

21:23 (IST)
four

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score

After 15 overs,India Women 103/3 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 33 , Richa Ghosh (W) 3)

FOUR! Rodrigues shuffles to her right and paddles the ball over short fine to collect her fourth boundary and bring up the 100 for the Women in Blue. She also moves into the 30s in the process, and will hope to stay till the end. Ghosh, meanwhile, arrives at the centre after Kaur's exit and is off the mark already. Team India need another 47 to win off 30 balls.

21:17 (IST)
wkt

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE Score

OUT! Another key wicket for left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu, who has been the standout bowler among the two sides so far today! Harmanpreet Kaur perishes, getting a thick leading edge that results in a simple catch for her opposite number at short third man. The pressure created by Nashra's tidy bowling paid off in the end. IND 93/3; need 57 off 39

Kaur c Maroof b Sandhu 16(12)

21:11 (IST)

IND vs PAK LIVE Score

After 12 overs,India Women 85/2 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 19 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 15)

Skipper Harmanpreet decides to accelerate after the halfway mark, collecting two boundaries off seamer Fatima Sana, the first of which is an authoritative pull over midwicket off a short-of-length delivery. And when the boundaries are not coming by, Harman and Jemi are converting the ones into twos with some impressive running between the wickets to maintain the pressure on the opposition. The Women in Blue are going at over seven-an-over at the moment, and need another 65 off 48 with eight wickets in hand.

21:01 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE

After 10 overs,India Women 67/2 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 15 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 1)

Superb second over from Nashra Sandhu; not only does she get rid of the dangerous Shafali Verma, with Sidra Amin's sense of balance also taking some credit for that dismissal, she nearly gets Jemimah Rodrigues stumped three deliveries later, with the No 3 batter getting her back foot inside the popping crease in the nick of time. Pakistan are starting to claw back with the ball now. At the halfway stage of the chase, with India needing another 83 off 60, it still is anybody's game.

18:14 (IST)

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup LIVE Score

India: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Pakistan: Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

18:04 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE

Pakistan win the toss, and skipper Bismah Maroof opts to bat

Preview: India begin their quest for a maiden world title when they take on neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday.

While the Indians are unbeaten in their head-to-head record against the Pakistanis in ODI World Cups, the Pakistanis have got the better of them twice in T20 World Cups, including in the 2016 edition that was hosted by the Women in Blue. India, though, still have the upper hand in the overall record, leading the H2H count 4-2 which they will hope to extend later today.

The Women in Blue, however, were dealt a major blow ahead of the fixture when opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was ruled out due to a finger injury. However, the good news for them is that captain Harmanpreet Kaur is fit and raring to go after recovering from a shoulder niggle.

India had earlier participated in a triangular T20I series in South Africa featuring West Indies besides the Proteas. The Indians were undefeated until the final on 2 February, where a heroic half-century by Chloe Tryon helped the South Africans win by five wickets.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

Updated Date: February 12, 2023 21:55:32 IST

Tags:

