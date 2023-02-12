Jemimah Rodrigues is the Player of the Match for her unbeaten 53

Jemimah Rodrigues: I don’t know what to say. We knew we had to build partnerships. Me and Richa also had a good partnership against Bangladesh. This innings means a lot to me as I had not been getting big scores for a long time. My parents have also backed and supported me throughout this time. We were just keeping over-by-over targets because if you looked at the bigger picture, it was a lot of runs. It was a pretty good wicket, definitely on the slower side. It was easier for the set batter to play. We’re going to let it sink in today, but the tournament has just started.