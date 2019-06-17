00:14 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain: The pitch wouldn't have made too much of difference beside from the fact it started to spin in the later part of the match.But we wanted to bowl first to, if you bowled in the right areas, there was joy to be had. Rohit's knock was outstanding but to make 337 we need a team's batting effort. KL applied himself and helped Rohit, who becomes unstoppable once he scores 75-80. Then I could play the way I did and Hardik could come in and explode, that is the template we have been following and has been working for us. Rohit single-handedly winning us in the first game, a team effort in the second and showed why he's such a good ODI player again today.

Kuldeep Yadav was brilliant. Babar and Fakhar were trying to play him out, but I wanted him to have a longer spell. The ball to dismiss Babar was an outstanding delivery. The drift, the turn everything was really good. I think today was the best he bowled since he has been in England.

I think they outplayed us in the Champions Trophy final, but otherwise we have played them well. If you focus on this game as too emotional, things can go wrong. We never approach them from that perspective. We are professional about it and the result is what matters.Slight niggle for Bhuvi, he slipped on one of the footmarks. He's should be ok in about two to three games, but he should come back for us at some stage during this tournament. He is a vital player for us.