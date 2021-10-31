Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs New Zealand At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 31 October, 2021

31 October, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

110/7 (20.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 28
New Zealand

New Zealand

111/2 (14.3 ov)

New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets

Live Blog
India New Zealand
110/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 5.5 111/2 (14.3 ov) - R/R 7.66

Match Ended

New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets

Kane Williamson (C) - 12

Devon Conway (W) - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Kane Williamson (C) not out 33 31 3 0
Devon Conway (W) not out 2 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 19 2
Shardul Thakur 1.3 0 17 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 96/2 (12.4)

15 (15) R/R: 8.18

Daryl Mitchell 49(35) S.R (140)

c KL Rahul b Jasprit Bumrah
Highlights, India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021, Full Cricket Score: New Zealand beat India by eight wickets

22:54 (IST)

A decisive day for the T20 World Cup 2021 fortunes of both India and New Zealand. With that win, New Zealand are third in Group 2, behind Pakistan and Afghanistan (who have played one more game than the Kiwis). Meanwhile, India are fifth in the standings, one spot below Namibia! 

India still have three more matches left in the tournament, against Namibia, Afghanistan and Scotland. But their chances of making it to the semis are now slim. But with that we have arrived at the end of this liveblog. See you tomorrow with the live coverage of England vs Sri Lanka. 

22:44 (IST)

Kane Williamson: "It was a fantastic all-round performance from us against a formidable India side. We were able to build pressure throughout. We saw some very good signs in our first match as well and we built on that. Ish Sodhi is an outstanding T20 bowler, white-ball bowler in particular. He's been a big part and played in a number of competitions, and in these conditions, spin will play a part."

22:41 (IST)

Virat Kohli: It's quite bizarre. To be honest, we were just not brave enough today. New Zealand had better intensity, better body language. There's only one way to play on T20 cricket, you have to be optimistic. We have to disconnect from these results. We have to go out with a positive frame of mind."

22:34 (IST)

Ish Sodhi: "We weren't able to see the ground before we got here. First time we have set foot in Dubai stadium, and it was something we had to adapt to. Tim Southee getting the wicket late in the Powerplay was massive for us, it allowed the spinners to bowl. We had a tough loss against Pakistan."

22:32 (IST)

Ish Sodhi is the Player of the Match.

22:30 (IST)

NEW ZEALAND WIN BY 8 WICKETS

After their 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the first Super 12 game, India have lost by eight wickets to New Zealand in their second game. Daryl Mitchell's knock of 49 runs and skipper Kane Williamson's unbeaten 33-run innings guided New Zealand to an easy victory over Men in Blue. 

22:29 (IST)

India in T20 WC so far...

22:29 (IST)

Heartbreak

22:17 (IST)
wkt

Daryl Mitchell (49) c KL Rahul b Bumrah 

India have their man, but it's already too late with the Kiwis within sniffing distance of victory. What a measured innings Mitchell has played, starting brashly, but then ensuring that New Zealand breezed their way to the target.

22:14 (IST)

After 12 overs, New Zealand 94/1 (Daryl Mitchell 49, Kane Williamson 20)

Pandya comes into the attack and starts with a dot ball. The rest of the balls are all worked away for a run apiece. Kiwis need 17 runs from 48 balls. 

22:54 (IST)

A decisive day for the T20 World Cup 2021 fortunes of both India and New Zealand. With that win, New Zealand are third in Group 2, behind Pakistan and Afghanistan (who have played one more game than the Kiwis). Meanwhile, India are fifth in the standings, one spot below Namibia! 

22:41 (IST)

22:30 (IST)

NEW ZEALAND WIN BY 8 WICKETS

22:17 (IST)

Daryl Mitchell (49) c KL Rahul b Bumrah 

22:02 (IST)

After 10 overs, New Zealand 83/1 (Daryl Mitchell 46, Kane Williamson 13)

Daryl Mitchell is now toying with this Indian bowling attack. He's slammed two short deliveries from Shardul Thakur for a six and four, then hit a over-pitched ball for another boundary. 14 runs off that over. New Zealand need just 28 runs and have 10 overs to do so, with nine wickets in hand. India need a miracle. 
21:34 (IST)

Martin Guptill top edges the ball to Shardul Thakur right after he smashed a boundary off Bumrah. Guptill was looking threatening so far, hitting three boundaries, but he's perished for 20 runs.
21:01 (IST)

Shardul Thakur c Guptill b Boult 0 (3)

On the up, Thakur drives the fuller delivery. His timing was off and failed to find the distance. The ball skied in the air and Guptill took the catch at long-off.
20:58 (IST)

Hardik Pandya c Guptill b Boult 23(24)

Everything is going against India. Pandya holes out at long-off. Boult gets a wicket with a length ball. It was an off-cutter. Pandya played it on up but failed to time it.
20:41 (IST)

OUT! Rishabh Pant b Milne 12 (19)

The pacer fires it in full. Pant goes for a swipe. Fails to make proper contact and inside-edges the ball onto the middle stump. India keep losing wickets.
20:07 (IST)

WICKET! Rohit Sharma c Guptill b Sodhi 14 (14)

Sodhi goes a little bit short and Rohit mistimes his slog shot to the long-on fielder. It was right there to be hit out of the park.
19:44 (IST)

WICKET! Ishan Kishan c Mitchell b Boult 4 (8)

The Ishan Kishan experiment fails. He departs after getting caught at fine leg. He was under pressure to up the ante but found the fielder with his flick shot. 
19:03 (IST)

Toss: New Zealand opt to bowl first in Dubai against India in the virtual quarterfinals.

India vs New Zealand, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: After their 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the first Super 12 game, India have lost by eight wickets to New Zealand in their second game. Daryl Mitchell's knock of 49 runs and skipper Kane Williamson's unbeaten 33-run innings guided New Zealand to an easy victory over Men in Blue.

Preview: India take on New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India would be looking to bounce back hard after the hammering they received at the hands of Pakistan in their opening match. A crucial half-century from Virat Kohli and a vital hand from Rishabh Pant helped India post a respectable 151/7 after they were reduced to 31/3 inside the powerplay.

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of India vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match

A better fight was expected in the bowling department. However, they didn't manage to take a single wicket as Pakistan chased down the target with 13 balls to spare.

The top order will need to step up big time. It's a crucial match for both India and NZ as Pakistan are on the verge of qualifying for the semis with three wins in three. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav have a lot of responsibility on their shoulders and they need to make sure that the entire burden is not on Kohli. The bowling too needs to be sharp and incisive.

Shami had an off day going for 11.20 runs an over. He would be looking to bounce back hard. The good thing is that Hardik Pandya has started to bowl in the nets and it will be interesting to see whether he bowls in the game and even if he does, then how many overs? It will also be interesting to see if at all India can bring in the in-form Ishan Kishan into the line-up but they will then have to take the tough call of leaving out either Suryakumar or Pandya which seems to be unlikely.

The Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult battle will be the one to watch out for given Rohit's troubles with the ball coming in from left-arm bowlers.

New Zealand had their own batting problems as they could post just 134/8 against Pakistan in their opening clash. The batsmen got starts but couldn't carry on. The highest score was 27 — made by Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway. A much better bowling effort is the need of the hour.

The bowlers battled hard to push Pakistan back but couldn't get them past the finish line. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner will be the key.

With both teams looking to go all out in pursuit of a crucial win, we can expect a cracker.

Here's everything you need to know about the India vs New Zealand match in Dubai:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between India and New Zealand take place?

The match between India and New Zealand will take place on 31 October 2021.

What is the venue for India vs New Zealand match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will India vs New Zealand match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: October 31, 2021 22:54:45 IST

