Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at The Oval 21:13 (IST)

A wicket just before the end, but New Zealand ease past the finish line nevertheless. Ross Taylor began his last World Cup in fine fettle.

For India, the headlines will be about their batting. It's been 70 days that they have played ODI cricket but that cannot be an excuse. There was simply a lack of execution today. Will they brush it under the carpet as just a random failure in a non-consequential warm-up game? There are things to ponder over before the second warm-up against Bangladesh at Cardiff on Tuesday.