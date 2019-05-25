Auto Refresh
Highlights, India vs New Zealand Practice Match 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Match, full cricket score: Kiwis win by six wickets
Date: Saturday, 25 May, 2019 21:29 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: The Oval, London
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2019 Match 4 Match Result New Zealand beat India by 6 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
New Zealand beat India by six wickets in the first warm up game at The Oval
There it is! After a little stretch in the end. Henry Nicholls with a quick single to mid on completes the formalities as New Zealand win their first warm up game against India. The Kiwis chased down 180 with relative ease, sparing over 12,5 overs.
OUT! Jadeja has a wicket, right at the fag end of the match as Ross Taylor chips it to Virat Kohli at covers. The ball just seemed to hold a touch and hence he couldn't get the timing right. One more run is needed for NZ to complete the game.
OUT! Chahal gets the breakthrough. Very good delivery as he beguiles Williamson in the air. Lots of turn as well. Williamson was looking to work the ball towards the onside before the ball came to him, the leading edge carries to Rohit Sharma for a simple catch to backward point.
K Williamson c Sharma b Chahal 67 (87b)
FIFTY! A single followed by the big shot to bring up the half-century. Typical Williamson innings, taking some time to get going initially and after getting his eye in he unleashes some strokes.
OUT! Just short of a good length delivery on the pads and Guptill looked to flick the ball towards square leg. He was slightly early in the short and got the leading edge, more of the bottom of the bat, which resulted in the ball going high but not long and niether in the direction it was aimed. KL Rahul at mid on runs to his right and keeps his eyes fixed on the ball to take a super catch.
Guptill c Rahul b Hardik Pandya 22(28)
OUT! Boom! Bumrah with a stunning inswinging yorker. Catches Munro right on the boot. Munro was beaten by movement and pace, the bat was nowhere near the ball and neither it came down in time. Umpire did think for a couple of seconds before raising his finger. Munro knows he is out and heads towards the dressing room. Early wicket for Bumrah and India.
Munro lbw b Bumrah 4(3)
OUT!
That's the end of India innings. Short ball from Boult and Kuldeep tried to pull, ball took the leading edge and flew up in the over, came down at Boult who took a safe and easy catch. India bowled out for 179.
Kuldeep Yadav c and b Boult 19
OUT!
A fine innings from Jadeja comes to an end and it takes a brilliant catch from Guptill at point region to dismiss him. Width given by Ferguson and Jadeja cut it but the ball went to Guptill at rocket speed and he was quick in his reflexes to take the catch. Stunning catch to be honest. Jadeja c Guptill b Ferguson 54(50)
OUT!
That's the end of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, ball rising from the good length, and Bhuvi tried to hit it on off side, could not control the shot, the ball took the edge and flew to wide first slip where Ross Taylor took a good catch diving to his right. Bhuvneshwar c Ross Taylor b Neesham 1(17)
OUT!
Dhoni gone and India are now 7 down.
Dhoni came down the track to play a big shot through the leg side, Southee pulled back his length, which resulted in Dhoni hitting the ball straight to the fielder at short mid-wicket. Dhoni c Neesham b Southee 17(42)
OUT!
India in huge trouble here. Another one on the legs of Karthik, this was further down the leg side, and the right-handed batsman flicked again, this time the ball went in air and straight to the fielder at deep square leg. Unfortunate dismissal really, The ball should have been hit for four but it has sent DK back. Karthik c Ish Sodhi b Neesham 4(3)
OUT!
Well, Hardik is gone. Bowling change does the trick for New Zealand. Jimmy Neesham came into the attack, bowled a lovely outswinger, Pandya could not read the ball, ended up edging it to the hands of keeper. He walks back to the dressing room. Hardik Pandya c Tom Blundell b Neesham 30(37)
OUT!
CLEAN BOWLED! KOHLI GONE.
Colin de Grandhomme gets the ball in hand and on his third delivery produces the ball of the match, in-swinger, comes in from good length and disturbed the stumps. Kohli had no answer to that ball. India in big trouble. Kohli b de Grandhomme 18(24)
OUT!
Go big or go home, that's KL Rahul for you. He was looking in good touch but those half-hearted decisions of whether to go for the shot or not yet again resulted in his fall. Ball rising at him and he tried to dab it to off side, ended up chopping the ball on to his stumps. Kicked the ball off his legs as it disturbed the stumps. He was angry on himself and rightly so. Rahul b Boult 6(10)
OUT!
Dhawan is gone. Boult delivers again on the first ball of his over. Good length delivery, Dhawan thought it would go away, it came in and surprised him, took the inside edge of his bat and went to the keeper. New Zealand appealed half-heartedly but umpire Dharmasena was unmoved. Williamson opted for DRS and the third umpire found a spike as the ball passed the bat. Out, he said. Dharmasena had to reverse the decision. Dhawan c Tom Blundell b Boult 2(7)
OUT!
Well, Rohit has fallen on the first ball of the second over bowled by left-arm pacer Trent Boult. He has had issues with the ball coming in to him off the left-arm pacers and this time again, the same delivery has sent him back. The ball hit his back leg and Kiwis appealed in unison. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena took his time and raised his finger. Review did not help Rohit and he has to walk back. Rohit lbw b Boult 2(6)
New Zealand (players available for first warm-up): Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi
India (players available for first warm-up): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Toss News: Virat Kohli wins the toss and India will be batting first.
Thank you for joining us for the coverage of India's first warm up game against New Zealand. They will play against Bangladesh for the second warm-up games on Tuesday. Do join us for that.
Kane Williamson, NZ captain: I think the new ball did a bit, with something in the surface in it. Little bit of seam movement, not too much swing. We didn't get too much from the spinners but hopefully we can get them some work in the second warm-up game. It was quicker in the first innings than the second innings, it got slower. Obviously, warm-up games don't carry the same intensity, but it was good for us. Henry's (Nicholls) good, he can bat at the top and in the middle. It was on the dry side but was there was some grass that assisted seam movement. All in all a really good exercise for use, in particular because we haven't played together for a while. It was nice to get out on the park.
Virat Kohli: It was a good challenge upfront. It is going to be very different than batting second. 180 was a good effort to recover from there. Through the NZ innings, the wicket was not like what it was in the morning. Hardik, MS and Jadeja batted well. Lower order getting runs was the biggest positive. I think we bowled in the right area. If we keep hitting the areas consistently, we will be fine with the bowling attack.
Ross Taylor: Felt rusty at the start. But that is why we have warm ups. Definitely a little bit in there, a bit of swing. Been a lot of talk about big scores, but if the ball does swing like that, it'll be great. Didn't see the sun as often as I saw today from when I got here. Two batsmen had a good hit. The bowlers had a good hit. Haven't played for a long time as a team. The second game against West Indies would be good too. It just stuck. I didn't really see it, but I'll take it
A bad day in office for India
A wicket just before the end, but New Zealand ease past the finish line nevertheless. Ross Taylor began his last World Cup in fine fettle.
For India, the headlines will be about their batting. It's been 70 days that they have played ODI cricket but that cannot be an excuse. There was simply a lack of execution today. Will they brush it under the carpet as just a random failure in a non-consequential warm-up game? There are things to ponder over before the second warm-up against Bangladesh at Cardiff on Tuesday.
After 37 overs,New Zealand 179/4 ( Henry Nicholls 14 , Tom Blundell (W) 0)
Tom Blundell comes out to the middle after Taylor's wicket with NZ needing 1 run to win. Two forward defences to see out Jadeja's over. Fair to say that will be his only contribution with the bat for this warm up game.
OUT! Jadeja has a wicket, right at the fag end of the match as Ross Taylor chips it to Virat Kohli at covers. The ball just seemed to hold a touch and hence he couldn't get the timing right. One more run is needed for NZ to complete the game.
After 36 overs,New Zealand 177/3 ( Ross Taylor 70 , Henry Nicholls 13)
Couple of twos for Nicholls at the start of Kuldeep's over. Both driven on the offside. Ross Taylor looks to cut a ball that was a little too close. Didn't miss the stumps by much either. Three more runs needed.
After 35 overs,New Zealand 171/3 ( Ross Taylor 69 , Henry Nicholls 8)
Nicholls starts off Jadeja's over with a boundary before he gets off the strike off the fourth ball. Just nine more runs needed.
FOUR! Jadeja turning into the left-hander, drops it short and Nicholls pulls it away to mid wicket fence.
After 34 overs,New Zealand 166/3 ( Ross Taylor 69 , Henry Nicholls 3)
A slip and a leg slip in place for Nicholls as Kuldeep comes on to bowl the 7th over. Nicholls is happy to get some practice, well isn't that the purpose of this game, he would like to believe as he brings the big stride and dead bats Kuldeep for the first four deliveries before taking the single. NZ need 14 more.
After 33 overs,New Zealand 165/3 ( Ross Taylor 69 , Henry Nicholls 2)
Jadeja gets through another quick over with Nicholls looking to spend some time in the middle. He isn't able to get off strike of the first five deliveries, only a single of the final ball to retain the strike for the start of the next over.
After 32 overs,New Zealand 164/3 ( Ross Taylor 69 , Henry Nicholls 1)
Taylor looking to get the last few runs rather quickly. He continues to attack Chahal and with couple of boundaries in the over he adds 12 more runs to NZ's total. Kiwis need 18 more to win off 18 overs.
FOUR! Taylor looks to come down again and Chahal tries to compensate the length by dropping it short, it turns out to be easy pickings for him to cut it away through point.
FOUR! Taylor makes good use of his feet once again.Opens the body and to strike it through extra cover, playing it with the spin. But a thickish edge meant the ball went squarer than what he wanted. Still gets the desired result.
After 31 overs,New Zealand 152/3 ( Ross Taylor 58 , Henry Nicholls 0)
Jadeja slips one quick over with Henry Nicholls almost chopping it back on his sticks before some os his footballing skills come to use. NZ need 28 runs more.
After 30 overs,New Zealand 151/3 ( Ross Taylor 57 , Henry Nicholls 0)
NZ go past the 150-run mark but not before losing Kane Williamson's wicket. The wicket means very little in terms of the warm up game for India but was a super delivery from Chahal that would do good to his confidence.
Chip against the turn from Williamson and he is caught at backward point off Chahal. He has warmed up nicely with a half-century. With Ross Taylor also past fifty, New Zealand in cruise mode despite this wicket.
OUT! Chahal gets the breakthrough. Very good delivery as he beguiles Williamson in the air. Lots of turn as well. Williamson was looking to work the ball towards the onside before the ball came to him, the leading edge carries to Rohit Sharma for a simple catch to backward point.
K Williamson c Sharma b Chahal 67 (87b)
After 29 overs,New Zealand 149/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 66 , Ross Taylor 56)
Some luck earns Williamson another boundary. Seven runs from the over with NZ now needing only 31 runs.
FOUR! Not convincing from Williamson as he gets a top edge while attempting the sweep. It flies over the keeper Dinesh Karthik and into the boundary.
After 28 overs,New Zealand 142/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 59 , Ross Taylor 56)
Williamson with a precisely placed sweep shot that earns him another boundary as eight runs are procured from Kuldeep's over. NZ continue to march towards victory.
FOUR! Supreme placement. Kane Williamson with another big stride forward and across. Rolls his wrists, directing it to backward square leg boundary.
After 27 overs,New Zealand 134/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 53 , Ross Taylor 54)
Couple of boundaries off Jadeja's second over with Ross Taylor also brining his fifty. The two key Kiwi batsmen have warmed up nicely. Now for them to finish the job.
FIFTY! Ross Taylor's chance to bring up his half-century. He dances down the wicket and drives it powerfully through extra cover. Races to the fence.
FOUR! Not a good delivery to start the over. Short and wide from Jadeja. Taylor accepts it gleefully and cuts the ball fierecly to deep point fence.
After 26 overs,New Zealand 125/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 53 , Ross Taylor 45)
Kuldeep Yadav gets through his fifth over without much fuss. Only three runs of it but India desperately need wickets. NZ need 55 more.
After 25 overs,New Zealand 122/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 53 , Ross Taylor 42)
First look of Jadeja the bowler. Starts off well, giving away only couple of runs from his first over. We reach the 25th over mark with NZ in a commanding position.
After 24 overs,New Zealand 120/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 52 , Ross Taylor 41)
Dinesh Karthik drops Ross Taylor of the last ball of the over. Pitched up delivery, was the googly that Taylor was looking to drive powerfully through covers, gets an genuine outside edge which Karthik isn't able to hold on. Kuldeep has hands over his head. Three singles of the over.
Fifty up for Williamson and as feared the wrist spinners haven't really exerted the control they did in New Zealand earlier this year. At the moment, it is an easy gallop for the Black Caps. Difference in conditions shows how much more dependent India are on their top order.
After 23 overs,New Zealand 117/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 50 , Ross Taylor 40)
Williamson starts the over with a maximum and then completes his half century of the next ball. Nine runs from Chahal's over, Kiwis need 63 runs to win.
FIFTY! A single followed by the big shot to bring up the half-century. Typical Williamson innings, taking some time to get going initially and after getting his eye in he unleashes some strokes.
SIX! Another flighted delivery that is bowled very full from Chahal. Williamson is now in the mood to play some strokes. He gets forward and pumps the slog-sweeps taking the ball from outside off and sending it over mid wicket.
After 22 overs,New Zealand 108/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 43 , Ross Taylor 38)
Kane Williamson starting to play some strokes and taking some calculated risks. With two boundaries in the over, Black Caps go past the 100-run mark. The form of Kuldeep Yadav and the ease with which batsmen are playing could start becoming a headache for the Indian team management.
FOUR! Kuldeep again pays the price of bowling it wide off offstump, and Williamson fetches it with a flat bat, striking it through the gap between the mid-off extra cover.
FOUR! Williamson goes over the top but is in full control of the shot. He knew where the fielders were as he hits it to long on fence. Flighted delivery from Kuldeep around off and Williamson takes a big stride forward and lifts it over the field. Very well executed.
After 21 overs,New Zealand 97/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 33 , Ross Taylor 37)
Taylor is looking very good in the middle as well. Using his feet to the spinners and blunting their attack. NZ are in complete control at the moment. Seven more added to the score from Chahal's over.
FOUR! Ross Taylor sees the flight from Chahal and skips down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and driving it superbly for a boundary.
After 20 overs,New Zealand 90/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 32 , Ross Taylor 31)
There is a leg slip in place for Taylor, taking the sweep to fine leg out of the equation. Kuldeep bowling just a little too wide of off stump. Three more singles added to NZ's total.
After 19 overs,New Zealand 87/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 30 , Ross Taylor 30)
Chahal continues. Four singles off the over that brings up the 50-run partnership for the third wicket between Rossco and KW. India need a wicket to expose NZ's middle order, Kiwis need 93 runs more
After 18 overs,New Zealand 83/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 28 , Ross Taylor 28)
Taylor is happy to get his foot across and paddle it around the corner for singles but he must be careful for the quick delivery that Kuldeep might slip in. Williamson with the boundary of the over, along with four singles to make it an 8-run over. NZ need 97 runs to win.
FOUR! Williamson goes on the backfoot, trying to open his body to play it through the offside and the googly from Kuldeep allowed him more room. He cuts it past point for a boundary.
Dhoni as substitute fielder... at deep fine leg. Has gone off the field now. Just when you think you have seen this man do everything.
After 17 overs,New Zealand 75/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 22 , Ross Taylor 26)
Yuzvendra Chahal is brought into the attack. Chahal had the chip over Ross Taylor's shoulder during the ODI series in NZ earlier this year. It will be an interesting to see how the batsman goes about the challenge. Chahal gets a leg break to rip past Tayalor's outside edge. He draws him forward with the flight and prods forward trying to defend the ball. But the ball turned square past the outside edge. The turn prompted a slip in place. Taylor advances for the next ball and bunts it to long off for a single.
After 16 overs,New Zealand 72/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 20 , Ross Taylor 25)
Taylor starts the with a straight drive for four. MS Dhoni is on the field and he is fielding on fine leg. He is also doing some excercise, trying to open his arms which leads to the speculations of him bowling, which are also amplified by commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. MSD bowling in the nets is a regular sight, will he do it here?
FOUR! Top shot from Ross Taylor to resume the innings post drinks break. Length on middle and off and Taylor drives it straight. No stopping that.
After 15 overs,New Zealand 66/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 20 , Ross Taylor 20)
Taylor and Williamson add two more runs to their name with the help of couple of singles from Shami's over. The partnership is worth 29 runs. Drinks have been taken.
After 14 overs,New Zealand 62/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 18 , Ross Taylor 18)
Boundaries on either end of the over with Taylor taking advantages of the poor deliveries bowled by Pandya. NZ collect 12 runs from the over. They need 118 more to win.
India vs New Zealand, ICC cricket world cup 2019 warm-up match: New Zealand beat India by six wickets in the first warm up game. There it is! After a little stretch in the end. Henry Nicholls with a quick single to mid on completes the formalities as New Zealand win their first warm up game against India.
Preview: Virat Kohli-led India will get their final round of preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 underway when they take on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in their first of the two warm-up matches.
The warm-up encounter comes less than two weeks before India’s opening match against South Africa on 5 June and will be one more opportunity to settle the issue of the much-debated number four spot.
KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar will be competing for that slot, which would eventually mean that MS Dhoni bats down the order.
The openers slot is more or less confirmed, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan set to kickstart the innings.
Meanwhile, the match is also going to be a battle between experienced pace attacks. While India boast of pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Kiwis have Tim Southee and Trent Boult within their ranks.
Ish Sodhi, who picked up 28 wickets from five domestic matches for Central Districts earlier this year, will be competing against the Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.
The Kiwis will play West Indies in their final warm-up game before they begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on 1 June.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi
Updated Date:
May 25, 2019
