Highlights, India vs New Zealand Practice Match 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Match, full cricket score: Kiwis win by six wickets

Date: Saturday, 25 May, 2019 21:29 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: The Oval, London

ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2019 Match 4 Match Result New Zealand beat India by 6 wickets

179/10
Overs
39.2
R/R
4.57
Fours
20
Sixes
2
Extras
24
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammed Shami not out 2 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tim Southee 7 0 26 1
Trent Boult 6.2 1 33 4
180/4
Overs
37.1
R/R
4.85
Fours
19
Sixes
1
Extras
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Henry Nicholls not out 15 28 1 0
Tom Blundell (W) not out 0 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 27 0
Jasprit Bumrah 4 2 2 1

  • Thank you for joining us for the coverage of India's first warm up game against New Zealand. They will play against Bangladesh for the second warm-up games on Tuesday. Do join us for that.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kane Williamson, NZ captain: I think the new ball did a bit, with something in the surface in it. Little bit of seam movement, not too much swing. We didn't get too much from the spinners but hopefully we can get them some work in the second warm-up game. It was quicker in the first innings than the second innings, it got slower. Obviously, warm-up games don't carry the same intensity, but it was good for us. Henry's (Nicholls) good, he can bat at the top and in the middle. It was on the dry side but was there was some grass that assisted seam movement. All in all a really good exercise for use, in particular because we haven't played together for a while. It was nice to get out on the park. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli: It was a good challenge upfront. It is going to be very different than batting second. 180 was a good effort to recover from there. Through the NZ innings, the wicket was not like what it was in the morning. Hardik, MS and Jadeja batted well. Lower order getting runs was the biggest positive. I think we bowled in the right area. If we keep hitting the areas consistently, we will be fine with the bowling attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ross Taylor: Felt rusty at the start. But that is why we have warm ups. Definitely a little bit in there, a bit of swing. Been a lot of talk about big scores, but if the ball does swing like that, it'll be great. Didn't see the sun as often as I saw today from when I got here. Two batsmen had a good hit. The bowlers had a good hit. Haven't played for a long time as a team. The second game against West Indies would be good too. It just stuck. I didn't really see it, but I'll take it

    Full Scorecard

  • A bad day in office for India

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at The Oval

    A wicket just before the end, but New Zealand ease past the finish line nevertheless. Ross Taylor began his last World Cup in fine fettle. 

    For India, the headlines will be about their batting. It's been 70 days that they have played ODI cricket but that cannot be an excuse. There was simply a lack of execution today. Will they brush it under the carpet as just a random failure in a non-consequential warm-up game? There are things to ponder over before the second warm-up against Bangladesh at Cardiff on Tuesday. 

    Full Scorecard

  • New Zealand beat India by six wickets in the first warm up game at The Oval

    There it is! After a little stretch in the end. Henry Nicholls with a quick single to mid on completes the formalities as New Zealand win their first warm up game against India. The Kiwis chased down 180 with relative ease, sparing over 12,5 overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,New Zealand 179/4 ( Henry Nicholls 14 , Tom Blundell (W) 0)

    Tom Blundell comes out to the middle after Taylor's wicket with NZ needing 1 run to win. Two forward defences to see out Jadeja's over. Fair to say that will be his only contribution with the bat for this warm up game. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Jadeja has a wicket, right at the fag end of the match as Ross Taylor chips it to Virat Kohli at covers. The ball just seemed to hold a touch and hence he couldn't get the timing right. One more run is needed for NZ to complete the game.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,New Zealand 177/3 ( Ross Taylor 70 , Henry Nicholls 13)

    Couple of twos for Nicholls at the start of Kuldeep's over. Both driven on the offside. Ross Taylor looks to cut a ball that was a little too close. Didn't miss the stumps by much either. Three more runs needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,New Zealand 171/3 ( Ross Taylor 69 , Henry Nicholls 8)

    Nicholls starts off Jadeja's over with a boundary before he gets off the strike off the fourth ball. Just nine more runs needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Jadeja turning into the left-hander, drops it short and Nicholls pulls it away to mid wicket fence.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,New Zealand 166/3 ( Ross Taylor 69 , Henry Nicholls 3)

    A slip and a leg slip in place for Nicholls as Kuldeep comes on to bowl the 7th over. Nicholls is happy to get some practice, well isn't that the purpose of this game, he would like to believe as he brings the big stride and dead bats Kuldeep for the first four deliveries before taking the single. NZ need 14 more.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,New Zealand 165/3 ( Ross Taylor 69 , Henry Nicholls 2)

    Jadeja gets through another quick over with Nicholls looking to spend some time in the middle. He isn't able to get off strike of the first five deliveries, only a single of the final ball to retain the strike for the start of the next over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,New Zealand 164/3 ( Ross Taylor 69 , Henry Nicholls 1)

    Taylor looking to get the last few runs rather quickly. He continues to attack Chahal and with couple of boundaries in the over he adds 12 more runs to NZ's total. Kiwis need 18 more to win off 18 overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Taylor looks to come down again and Chahal tries to compensate the length by dropping it short, it turns out to be easy pickings for him to cut it away through point.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Taylor makes good use of his feet once again.Opens the body and to strike it through extra cover, playing it with the spin. But a thickish edge meant the ball went squarer than what he wanted. Still gets the desired result.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,New Zealand 152/3 ( Ross Taylor 58 , Henry Nicholls 0)

    Jadeja slips one quick over with Henry Nicholls almost chopping it back on his sticks before some os his footballing skills come to use. NZ need 28 runs more.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,New Zealand 151/3 ( Ross Taylor 57 , Henry Nicholls 0)

    NZ go past the 150-run mark but not before losing Kane Williamson's wicket. The wicket means very little in terms of the warm up game for India but was a super delivery from Chahal that would do good to his confidence.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at The Oval

    Chip against the turn from Williamson and he is caught at backward point off Chahal. He has warmed up nicely with a half-century. With Ross Taylor also past fifty, New Zealand in cruise mode despite this wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Chahal gets the breakthrough. Very good delivery as he beguiles Williamson in the air. Lots of turn as well. Williamson was looking to work the ball towards the onside before the ball came to him, the leading edge carries to Rohit Sharma for a simple catch to backward point.

    K Williamson c Sharma b Chahal 67 (87b)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,New Zealand 149/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 66 , Ross Taylor 56)

    Some luck earns Williamson another boundary. Seven runs from the over with NZ now needing only 31 runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Not convincing from Williamson as he gets a top edge while attempting the sweep. It flies over the keeper Dinesh Karthik and into the boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 28 overs,New Zealand 142/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 59 , Ross Taylor 56)

    Williamson with a precisely placed sweep shot that earns him another boundary as eight runs are procured from Kuldeep's over. NZ continue to march towards victory.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Supreme placement. Kane Williamson with another big stride forward and across. Rolls his wrists, directing it to backward square leg boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 27 overs,New Zealand 134/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 53 , Ross Taylor 54)

    Couple of boundaries off Jadeja's second over with Ross Taylor also brining his fifty. The two key Kiwi batsmen have warmed up nicely. Now for them to finish the job. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! Ross Taylor's chance to bring up his half-century. He dances down the wicket and drives it powerfully through extra cover. Races to the fence.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Not a good delivery to start the over. Short and wide from Jadeja. Taylor accepts it gleefully and cuts the ball fierecly to deep point fence.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 26 overs,New Zealand 125/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 53 , Ross Taylor 45)

    Kuldeep Yadav gets through his fifth over without much fuss. Only three runs of it but India desperately need wickets. NZ need 55 more.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 25 overs,New Zealand 122/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 53 , Ross Taylor 42)

    First look of Jadeja the bowler. Starts off well, giving away only couple of runs from his first over. We reach the 25th over mark with NZ in a commanding position.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 24 overs,New Zealand 120/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 52 , Ross Taylor 41)

    Dinesh Karthik drops Ross Taylor of the last ball of the over. Pitched up delivery, was the googly that Taylor was looking to drive powerfully through covers, gets an genuine outside edge which Karthik isn't able to hold on. Kuldeep has hands over his head. Three singles of the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at The Oval

    Fifty up for Williamson and as feared the wrist spinners haven't really exerted the control they did in New Zealand earlier this year. At the moment, it is an easy gallop for the Black Caps. Difference in conditions shows how much more dependent India are on their top order. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 23 overs,New Zealand 117/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 50 , Ross Taylor 40)

    Williamson starts the over with a maximum and then completes his half century of the next ball. Nine runs from Chahal's over, Kiwis need 63 runs to win.

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! A single followed by the big shot to bring up the half-century. Typical Williamson innings, taking some time to get going initially and after getting his eye in he unleashes some strokes.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Another flighted delivery that is bowled very full from Chahal. Williamson is now in the mood to play some strokes. He gets forward and pumps the slog-sweeps taking the ball from outside off and sending it over mid wicket.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 22 overs,New Zealand 108/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 43 , Ross Taylor 38)

    Kane Williamson starting to play some strokes and taking some calculated risks. With two boundaries in the over, Black Caps go past the 100-run mark. The form of Kuldeep Yadav and the ease with which batsmen are playing could start becoming a headache for the Indian team management.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Kuldeep again pays the price of bowling it wide off offstump, and Williamson fetches it with a flat bat, striking it through the gap between the mid-off extra cover.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Williamson goes over the top but is in full control of the shot. He knew where the fielders were as he hits it to long on fence. Flighted delivery from Kuldeep around off and Williamson takes a big stride forward and lifts it over the field. Very well executed.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 21 overs,New Zealand 97/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 33 , Ross Taylor 37)

    Taylor is looking very good in the middle as well. Using his feet to the spinners and blunting their attack. NZ are in complete control at the moment. Seven more added to the score from Chahal's over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Ross Taylor sees the flight from Chahal and skips down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and driving it superbly for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,New Zealand 90/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 32 , Ross Taylor 31)

    There is a leg slip in place for Taylor, taking the sweep to fine leg out of the equation. Kuldeep bowling just a little too wide of off stump. Three more singles added to NZ's total.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,New Zealand 87/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 30 , Ross Taylor 30)

    Chahal continues. Four singles off the over that brings up the 50-run partnership for the third wicket between Rossco and KW. India need a wicket to expose NZ's middle order, Kiwis need 93 runs more

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,New Zealand 83/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 28 , Ross Taylor 28)

    Taylor is happy to get his foot across and paddle it around the corner for singles but he must be careful for the quick delivery that Kuldeep might slip in. Williamson with the boundary of the over, along with four singles to make it an 8-run over. NZ need 97 runs to win.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Williamson goes on the backfoot, trying to open his body to play it through the offside and the googly from Kuldeep allowed him more room. He cuts it past point for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at The Oval

    Dhoni as substitute fielder... at deep fine leg. Has gone off the field now. Just when you think you have seen this man do everything. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,New Zealand 75/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 22 , Ross Taylor 26)

    Yuzvendra Chahal is brought into the attack. Chahal had the chip over Ross Taylor's shoulder during the ODI series in NZ earlier this year. It will be an interesting to see how the batsman goes about the challenge. Chahal gets a leg break to rip past Tayalor's outside edge. He draws him forward with the flight and prods forward trying to defend the ball. But the ball turned square past the outside edge. The turn prompted a slip in place. Taylor advances for the next ball and bunts it to long off for a single.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,New Zealand 72/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 20 , Ross Taylor 25)

    Taylor starts the with a straight drive for four. MS Dhoni is on the field and he is fielding on fine leg. He is also doing some excercise, trying to open his arms which leads to the speculations of him bowling, which are also amplified by commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. MSD bowling in the nets is a regular sight, will he do it here?

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Top shot from Ross Taylor to resume the innings post drinks break. Length on middle and off and Taylor drives it straight. No stopping that.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,New Zealand 66/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 20 , Ross Taylor 20)

    Taylor and Williamson add two more runs to their name with the help of couple of singles from Shami's over. The partnership is worth 29 runs. Drinks have been taken.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,New Zealand 62/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 18 , Ross Taylor 18)

    Boundaries on either end of the over with Taylor taking advantages of the poor deliveries bowled by Pandya. NZ collect 12 runs from the over. They need 118 more to win.

    Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs New Zealand, ICC cricket world cup 2019 warm-up match: New Zealand beat India by six wickets in the first warm up game. There it is! After a little stretch in the end. Henry Nicholls with a quick single to mid on completes the formalities as New Zealand win their first warm up game against India.

Preview: Virat Kohli-led India will get their final round of preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 underway when they take on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in their first of the two warm-up matches.

The warm-up encounter comes less than two weeks before India’s opening match against South Africa on 5 June and will be one more opportunity to settle the issue of the much-debated number four spot.

KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar will be competing for that slot, which would eventually mean that MS Dhoni bats down the order.

The openers slot is more or less confirmed, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan set to kickstart the innings.

Meanwhile, the match is also going to be a battle between experienced pace attacks. While India boast of pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Kiwis have Tim Southee and Trent Boult within their ranks.

Ish Sodhi, who picked up 28 wickets from five domestic matches for Central Districts earlier this year, will be competing against the Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

The Kiwis will play West Indies in their final warm-up game before they begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on 1 June.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi

 

Updated Date: May 25, 2019

