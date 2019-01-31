A buzzing over that, first one of the New Zealand innings. Guptill started off with a bang - 6, 4, 4 and then in a hurry, departed. Bhuvneshwar found a hint of swing in that over. Williamson defended the last two solidly. 14 runs and a wicket off it.

FOUR! Kiwis are not holding back. Short from Khaleel, Nicholls pulls it over square leg.

Spanking start for New Zealand but India come back. Guptill caught at backward point after smacking 14 off 3 balls. Too much aggression in one go and he was disappointed obviously.

FOUR! Free Hit well utilised. It's a slower delivery, wide outside off, Nicholls hammers it over covers.

Khaleel struggled to find right lengths in that over. The short ball was dispatched for a four and then the fuller one, a free hit ball, was hammered over covers. The front foot NO ball called by the umpire was a tad harsh as it seemed to be a fair delivery. 9 runs off the over.

A decent over from Bhuvneshwar. He bowled tight lines, mostly on and around off. And beat Williamson's outside edge off the last ball of the over. There was a fielding error in between where Hardik slid and nearly collided with Rayudu and both missed the ball, giving away an extra run. 2 runs off the over.

FOUR! Crunched away! A touch short outside off, Williamson rocks back and punches it through backward point.

Khaleel still hasn't found the right lengths. With just 92 to defend you cannot even think of bowling a single loose delivery. He bowled one a tad short and it was dispatched for a four by Williamson. 6 runs off the over. The Kiwis need not do anything extra. The runs are coming.

FOUR! Williamson special. Good length delivery outside off, just a touch wide. Williamson gets back in no time and cuts it away through point. Wasn't a bad delivery at all.

Bhuvneshwar misses his lines on a couple of occasions in that over. The first time he was lucky as Williamson hit one on the pads straight to mid-wicket but then he strayed one a little wide and Williamson pounced on it in a flash to dispatch it for four. 4 runs off the over.

FOUR ! Khaleel hasn't got his short balls right. Nicholls again pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.

India faced 30.5 overs today and got bowled out. The last time before today when they faced less overs than today and got bowled out was back in 2017 against Pakistan at The Oval (30.3). Moreover, New Zealand bowled eight maidens today which is the joint third most for any team in an ODI against India this century.

Every now and then, the Indian bowlers are guilty of delivering a boundary ball. Khaleel bowls on in that over and gets punished for a boundary. He bounces back well to bowl four dots. In all, there were five dots in the over but doesn't matter as the Kiwis had already had a boundary off the second ball.

There is still interest left in this match it seems...

It's a good length delivery outside off, holds its line. Williamson gets in position to play the late dab but ends up having a tentative prod. Gets an outside edge to the keeper.

Brilliant over from Bhuvneshwar. He gets Williamson off the first ball, then nearly goes past Taylor's defenses who brings his bat down in time to defend. He bowls another indipper which breaches Taylor's defence but the LBW appeal is turned down as it was too high. The last two deliveries are dealt with cautiously. A wicket maiden from Bhuvneshwar.

Kane Williamson with another poor stroke and edges behind. Are New Zealand hell bent on making this game interesting? Bhuvneshwar Kumar seems fired up though. Looking like the bowler he was before injury.

SIX! Silken touch! Full on the pads, Nicholls flicks it over square leg for a flat six.

One bad ball in that over and the Kiwis made most of it. Pandya found a hint of swing in that over. There was a half-hearted shout for an LBW off the first ball of the over as Nicholls missed his flick but it's turned down as it pitches outside leg. There were five dots interlaced with that lovely nonchalant six. 6 runs off the over.

Taylor taking a bit of a risky approach in that over. After driving one through extra cover for a couple, he looks to loft one over mid off, mistimes it and luckily it eludes the fielder and pops over him for another two. He then shuffles across and flicks one to fine leg, a risky but well timed shot, for just a single. 5 runs off the over.

A good over from Pandya. Taylor takes a single off the first ball. And then there is a huge appeal for a caught behind as Pandya misses his line and drifts one down the leg side and Nicholls misses his flick. Nicholls is again beaten on the drive off the fifth ball. Just one run off it.

Again, five good deliveries are punctuated with that one bad delivery which doesn't allow to build pressure. Chahal delivers a low full toss and Taylor whips it for four off the first ball. A single off the last ball makes it 5 runs off the over. 37 more needed.

50 up for New Zealand. Looking a little more fluent with their innings, especially with Ross Taylor at the crease. Matter of time now in this game.

Not much swing on offer. And suddenly this looks like a very good pitch to bat. Hardik didn't get his lengths right in that over. A tad short delivery was cut away for two and then an overpitched delivery was driven through covers for four. 8 runs off the over.

SIX! Hammered! He missed out on the previous delivery but this time gets it perfectly off the middle. Slog sweeps it powerfully over deep mid-wicket.

SIX! 2 in 2! Same shot, same area. He loves it there. In the slot on middle, Taylor plunders it over deep mid-wicket.

Big over for the Kiwis. And they are almost there. 14 more needed. Nicholls looked to go over the top off the first ball but mistimed one over Chahal's head for a single to long on. Taylor missed one slog sweep but connected the next two for huge sixes to make it 15 runs off the over.

Back to back sixes for Ross Taylor. Assured that there will be no innings' break now. Was supposed to be at 6.30pm but not if New Zealand are within 25 runs. Which they are now.

Kuldeep starts off well. He got a hint of turn and gave away just two singles.

SIX! Taylor is in a hurry! Just hammers this one over deep mid-wicket, off Chahal!

FOUR! Taylor ends it in style. Goes back and cuts it very late off Chahal. It races away to the fence and the Kiwis finally get this first win of the series. A dominant performance from them here.

And that's it. New Zealand have sped to victory here. Within 15 overs. Quite an embarrassing performance from India, after having dominated the series so comfortably. It was almost as if they were in no mood to play today. Perhaps the inspiration of both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni was missing today. Most importantly, the middle order missed out on chances to bat long and affirm their spots for the World Cup. They have another go in Wellington. Hopefully they will make it count.

A comprehensive win for the Kiwis. Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl, the bowlers vindicated the decision as they bowled India out for 92. It was Boult who set the platform with a five-for. He was masterful in his spell where he bowled 10 overs on the trot. The Indian batsmen were found wanting against the swing as De Grandhomme joined the party and picked up 3 wickets. The Kiwis stuttered a bit at the start but then crossed the finish line with ease. Debutant Shubman Gill impressed during his short stay, not the best of starts, but it's a good learning experience.

Boult : Nice to see the ball moving around a little bit. All-round performance is what we were after. Probably swung nicely from that end for most of those 10 overs. Satisfying personally. Colin bowled well from the other end. He will be more buggered than I am. Tough start until the series, but to pull one back is satisfying. Hopefully a similar performance, but we don't want to get too ahead of ourselves.

Trent Boult is the 'Player of the Match' for his figures of 5/21.

Rohit: I think one of our worst performances with the bat for a long time. We never expected something like this. It happens, but you have got to give the credit to New Zealanders, after being 3-0 down and the way they bounced back. Things were looking good at that stage. The wicket wasn't bad. This was different sort of pitch where you need to take time but we failed to do that, we didn't apply ourselves and played bad shots as well. It's always challenging when the ball is swinging, it's not just us. I won't sit here and give excuses we need to go back to the drawing board and see what went wrong. Hopefully, Wellington will be good for us.

Kane Williamson, victorious New Zealand captain : I don't think we expected this. I thought the guys were outstanding with the ball. It probably stood up a little bit, and grabbed the seam with the extra grass. It was just one of those days when things went well, but at the same time, credit to the areas in which the bowlers bowled. I suppose if you go back and reassess the surface, you might play a little differently. You always play to win, and today was an outstanding performance. But we know that each game we play against a side like India can be a challenge. Everytime you get an opportunity to play for your country, especially against India, is a great opportunity for the side to move in the right direction.

That's it from us here. Well, that was super quick. To those who have just woken up, the Match is over! India bowled out for 92, New Zealand win by 8 wickets. The day belonged to Trent Boult who put in an exhibition of swing bowling. Hope you enjoyed the coverage. Join us again for the 5th and final ODI on Sunday, until then goodbye and take care.

It's a length ball on middle, shapes back in a tad. Dhawan comes half forward and looks to flick but is done in by the inward movement. He misses it and is trapped in front. The umpire raises his finger. Dhawan consults Rohit and then walks off.

Boult has bowled really well. Even with just a hint of swing he shows how dangerous he can be. It's full on off, swings in late. Rohit drives it loosely on the up, checks it at the last moment and Boult pouches a very good reflex catch on his follow through.

OUT! Boult gets another one. Rohit is gone!

Rayudu looked a bit tentative off the first two balls, this time he is offered width and it's full, he goes for a big booming drive but hits it straight to short extra cover where Guptill shows good reflexes to pouch the catch.

Another inswinger does the trick for Boult. A dismissal very similar to Rohit's. It's full on middle, swinging back in. Gill looks to drive on the up, without any feet movement but ends up chipping it straight back to Boult who grabs it on his followthrough.

OUT! India have lost half their side! Gill is the next one back to the pavilion. Boult picks his 3rd wicket.

Length delivery on off, swings back in sharply. Jadhav is caught napping as he looks to tuck it late. He probably wasn't expecting so much inward movement. He misses it and gets hit on the pads as he not even half forward. The umpire lifts his finger on a loud appeal. Jadhav, after consulting Hardik, opts for a review but they waste it as there are ALL THREE REDS! Dead plumb.

OUT! Boult has his fourth. This is just brilliant bowling. Kedar Jadhav is trapped LBW!

Right through the game. Poor footwork from Bhuvneshwar. It a touch full outside off, nips back in sharply. Bhuvneshwar stays in his crease and looks to drive, leaving huge gap between bat and pad. He is done in by the inward movement and gets cleaned up through the gate. INDIA ARE 40/7, yes if you have just woken up and rubbing your eyes, you have read it right!

OUT! India are 7 down. This is madness! Bhuvneshwar Kumar is cleaned up.

He kept mixing it and won the battle against Pandya. Boult mixed it all up in that over. An away swinger, an inswinger, a slower ball and then a brutal bouncer that does Pandya in. He is surprised by that short one, gets big on him, he is surprised and looks to fend but can't get his gloves out of the line in time. It pops up to the keeper off the gloves.

He's thrown it away. It's tossed up outside off, Kudeep gets down for a slog sweep but ends up top edging it straight to deep backward square leg.

OUT! INDIA ALL OUT FOR 92! Sound of the timber again. It's very full on off, Khaleel backs away a touch and looks to drive it through the off side but misses it completely. A typical tailender's shot. The stumps are rattled. This is a brilliant bowling performance from the Kiwis!

A wicket in the first over, are we in for a cracker?

6, 4, 4 and OUT! He seemed to be in a hurry. Good length delivery on middle and leg, Guptill looks to flick, but is early into his shot and gets a leading edge which flies straight to backward point.

OUT! Guptill departs. India strike first blow in the first over itself.

New Zealand WIN BY 8 WICKETS! Taylor ends it in style. Goes back and cuts it very late off Chahal. It races away to the fence and the Kiwis finally get this first win of the series. A dominant performance from them here.

Preview, 4th ODI: A confident India will aim to maintain their winning streak when they take on hosts New Zealand in the fourth contest of the five-match rubber at the Seddon Park here on Thursday.

The Indian team has already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead and will now be led by stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma as Virat Kohli has been rested for the last two matches.

The men in blue have been in great form recently. The Indian opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit will once again lead the Indian batting attack and the duo have been the leading run scorers of the rubber with 169 and 160 runs respectively.

Both the openers have been in fine form with two fifties in three games and will try to replicate their past performance. In the absence of Kohli, the middle order responsibility will be on Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav.

All the batsmen have done well in the series. However, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's participation is under the scanner as the stumper suffered a 'rare' injury, pulling his hamstring.

In the bowling department, the spinning duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been the major threat for the Kiwi batsmen. The two have been successful in picking up wickets at regular intervals and have also been economical.

In the pace attack, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have been equally impressive.

On the other hand, Ross Taylor has been New Zealand's key run scorer in the series with 139 runs and has scored a century in India's previous meeting at this ground. Also, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson has shown some resistance against the Indian bowling attack.

A lot will also depend on openers Colin Munro and Martin Guptill, who have failed to click so far.

In their bowling, Ish Sodhi has been replaced by Todd Astle for the last two games and the all-rounder is likely to make his way into the playing XI.

Pacer Trent Boult, who had four wickets in the last two games, has been the most effective for the Kiwis. He, along with Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee, will shoulder the responsibility in the pace attack.

With the visitors already sealing the series, the men in blue will aim to continue their dominance while the hosts will try to salvage some pride.

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (Wicket-keeper), Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Matt Henry

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, K Khaleel Ahmed

