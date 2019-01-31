First Cricket
Highlights, India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI at Hamilton, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps gallop to 8-wicket win

Date: Thursday, 31 January, 2019 11:32 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

India in New Zealand 5 ODI Series 2019 4th ODI Match Result New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets

92/10
Overs
30.5
R/R
3.02
Fours
11
Sixes
1
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Yuzvendra Chahal not out 18 37 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Matt Henry 8 2 30 0
Trent Boult 10 4 21 5
93/2
Overs
14.4
R/R
6.46
Fours
10
Sixes
5
Extras
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Henry Nicholls not out 30 42 4 1
Ross Taylor not out 37 25 2 3
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5 1 25 2
Khaleel Ahmed 3 0 19 0

  • That's it from us here. Well, that was super quick. To those who have just woken up, the Match is over! India bowled out for 92, New Zealand win by 8 wickets. The day belonged to Trent Boult who put in an exhibition of swing bowling. Hope you enjoyed the coverage. Join us again for the 5th and final ODI on Sunday, until then goodbye and take care.

  • Kane Williamson, victorious New Zealand captain: I don't think we expected this. I thought the guys were outstanding with the ball. It probably stood up a little bit, and grabbed the seam with the extra grass. It was just one of those days when things went well, but at the same time, credit to the areas in which the bowlers bowled. I suppose if you go back and reassess the surface, you might play a little differently. You always play to win, and today was an outstanding performance. But we know that each game we play against a side like India can be a challenge. Everytime you get an opportunity to play for your country, especially against India, is a great opportunity for the side to move in the right direction. 

  • Rohit: I think one of our worst performances with the bat for a long time. We never expected something like this. It happens, but you have got to give the credit to New Zealanders, after being 3-0 down and the way they bounced back. Things were looking good at that stage. The wicket wasn't bad. This was different sort of pitch where you need to take time but we failed to do that, we didn't apply ourselves and played bad shots as well. It's always challenging when the ball is swinging, it's not just us. I won't sit here and give excuses we need to go back to the drawing board and see what went wrong. Hopefully, Wellington will be good for us.

  • Trent Boult is the 'Player of the Match' for his figures of 5/21. 

    Boult: Nice to see the ball moving around a little bit. All-round performance is what we were after. Probably swung nicely from that end for most of those 10 overs. Satisfying personally. Colin bowled well from the other end. He will be more buggered than I am. Tough start until the series, but to pull one back is satisfying. Hopefully a similar performance, but we don't want to get too ahead of ourselves. 

  • Trent Boult is named the Man of the Match

  • A comprehensive win for the Kiwis. Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl, the bowlers vindicated the decision as they bowled India out for 92. It was Boult who set the platform with a five-for. He was masterful in his spell where he bowled 10 overs on the trot. The Indian batsmen were found wanting against the swing as De Grandhomme joined the party and picked up 3 wickets. The Kiwis stuttered a bit at the start but then crossed the finish line with ease. Debutant Shubman Gill impressed during his short stay, not the best of starts, but it's a good learning experience. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Largest ODI wins for New Zealand by balls remaining:

    264 v Bangladesh, Queenstown, 2007

    252 v Kenya, Chennai, 2011

    250 v Sri Lanka, Christchurch, 2015

    226 v England, Wellington, 2015

    212 v Scotland, Aberdeen, 2008

    212 v India, Hamilton, 2019*

    Largest ODI wins against India by balls remaining:

    212 by New Zealand at Hamilton in 2019*

    209 by Sri Lanka at Dambulla in 2010

    181 by Sri Lanka at Hambantota in 2012

    176 by Sri Lanka at Dharamsala in 2017

    174 by Australia at Sydney in 1981

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Hamilton

    And that's it. New Zealand have sped to victory here. Within 15 overs. Quite an embarrassing performance from India, after having dominated the series so comfortably. It was almost as if they were in no mood to play today. Perhaps the inspiration of both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni was missing today. Most importantly, the middle order missed out on chances to bat long and affirm their spots for the World Cup. They have another go in Wellington. Hopefully they will make it count. 

  • New Zealand WIN BY 8 WICKETS!

    FOUR! Taylor ends it in style. Goes back and cuts it very late off Chahal. It races away to the fence and the Kiwis finally get this first win of the series. A dominant performance from them here.

  • SIX! Taylor is in a hurry! Just hammers this one over deep mid-wicket, off Chahal! 

  • After 14 overs,New Zealand 81/2 ( Henry Nicholls 29 , Ross Taylor 26)

    Kuldeep starts off well. He got a hint of turn and gave away just two singles. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Hamilton

    Back to back sixes for Ross Taylor. Assured that there will be no innings' break now. Was supposed to be at 6.30pm but not if New Zealand are within 25 runs. Which they are now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep Yadav into the attack...

  • After 13 overs,New Zealand 79/2 ( Henry Nicholls 28 , Ross Taylor 25)

    Big over for the Kiwis. And they are almost there. 14 more needed. Nicholls looked to go over the top off the first ball but mistimed one over Chahal's head for a single to long on. Taylor missed one slog sweep but connected the next two for huge sixes to make it 15 runs off the over. 

  • SIX! 2 in 2! Same shot, same area. He loves it there. In the slot on middle, Taylor plunders it over deep mid-wicket. 

  • SIX! Hammered! He missed out on the previous delivery but this time gets it perfectly off the middle. Slog sweeps it powerfully over deep mid-wicket. 

  • Chahal continues...

  • After 12 overs,New Zealand 64/2 ( Henry Nicholls 26 , Ross Taylor 12)

    Not much swing on offer. And suddenly this looks like a very good pitch to bat. Hardik didn't get his lengths right in that over. A tad short delivery was cut away for two and then an overpitched delivery was driven through covers for four. 8 runs off the over. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Hamilton

    50 up for New Zealand. Looking a little more fluent with their innings, especially with Ross Taylor at the crease. Matter of time now in this game. 

  • After 11 overs,New Zealand 56/2 ( Henry Nicholls 19 , Ross Taylor 11)

    Again, five good deliveries are punctuated with that one bad delivery which doesn't allow to build pressure. Chahal delivers a low full toss and Taylor whips it for four off the first ball. A single off the last ball makes it 5 runs off the over. 37 more needed.

  • FOUR! Poor delivery, full toss on the pads, Taylor flicks it through mid-wicket. Easy!

  • Chahal into the attack now...

  • After 10 overs,New Zealand 51/2 ( Henry Nicholls 19 , Ross Taylor 6)

    A good over from Pandya. Taylor takes a single off the first ball. And then there is a huge appeal for a caught behind as Pandya misses his line and drifts one down the leg side and Nicholls misses his flick. Nicholls is again beaten on the drive off the fifth ball. Just one run off it.

    Full Scorecard

  • Hardik Pandya continues...

  • After 9 overs,New Zealand 50/2 ( Henry Nicholls 19 , Ross Taylor 5)

    Taylor taking a bit of a risky approach in that over. After driving one through extra cover for a couple, he looks to loft one over mid off, mistimes it and luckily it eludes the fielder and pops over him for another two. He then shuffles across and flicks one to fine leg, a risky but well timed shot, for just a single. 5 runs off the over.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ross Taylor at Seddon Park, Hamilton in ODIs before today:

    Innings - 15

    Runs - 725

    Average - 51.78

    SR - 80.11

    50s/100s - 5/3

  • Bhuvneshwar continues

  • After 8 overs,New Zealand 45/2 ( Henry Nicholls 19 , Ross Taylor 0)

    One bad ball in that over and the Kiwis made most of it. Pandya found a hint of swing in that over. There was a half-hearted shout for an LBW off the first ball of the over as Nicholls missed his flick but it's turned down as it pitches outside leg. There were five dots interlaced with that lovely nonchalant six. 6 runs off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Silken touch! Full on the pads, Nicholls flicks it over square leg for a flat six. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Hamilton

    Kane Williamson with another poor stroke and edges behind. Are New Zealand hell bent on making this game interesting? Bhuvneshwar Kumar seems fired up though. Looking like the bowler he was before injury. 

  • Hardik Pandya into the attack now.

  • After 7 overs,New Zealand 39/2 ( Henry Nicholls 13 , Ross Taylor 0)

    Brilliant over from Bhuvneshwar. He gets Williamson off the first ball, then nearly goes past Taylor's defenses who brings his bat down in time to defend. He bowls another indipper which breaches Taylor's defence but the LBW appeal is turned down as it was too high. The last two deliveries are dealt with cautiously. A wicket maiden from Bhuvneshwar.

  • OUT! Bhuvneswhar gets the BIG fish. Williamson is caught behind.

    It's a good length delivery outside off, holds its line. Williamson gets in position to play the late dab but ends up having a tentative prod. Gets an outside edge to the keeper. 

    There is still interest left in this match it seems...

    Ross Taylor is the new batsman

  • Bhuvneshwar continues...

  • After 6 overs,New Zealand 39/1 ( Henry Nicholls 13 , Kane Williamson (C) 11)

    Every now and then, the Indian bowlers are guilty of delivering a boundary ball. Khaleel bowls on in that over and gets punished for a boundary. He bounces back well to bowl four dots. In all, there were five dots in the over but doesn't matter as the Kiwis had already had a boundary off the second ball. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DID YOU KNOW?

    India faced 30.5 overs today and got bowled out. The last time before today when they faced less overs than today and got bowled out was back in 2017 against Pakistan at The Oval (30.3). Moreover, New Zealand bowled eight maidens today which is the joint third most for any team in an ODI against India this century.

  • FOUR! Khaleel hasn't got his short balls right. Nicholls again pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.

  • After 5 overs,New Zealand 35/1 ( Henry Nicholls 9 , Kane Williamson (C) 11)

    Bhuvneshwar misses his lines on a couple of occasions in that over. The first time he was lucky as Williamson hit one on the pads straight to mid-wicket but then he strayed one a little wide and Williamson pounced on it in a flash to dispatch it for four. 4 runs off the over.

  • FOUR! Williamson special. Good length delivery outside off, just a touch wide. Williamson gets back in no time and cuts it away through point. Wasn't a bad delivery at all.

  • Bhuvneshwar contnues...

  • After 4 overs,New Zealand 31/1 ( Henry Nicholls 9 , Kane Williamson (C) 7)

    Khaleel still hasn't found the right lengths. With just 92 to defend you cannot even think of bowling a single loose delivery. He bowled one a tad short and it was dispatched for a four by Williamson. 6 runs off the over. The Kiwis need not do anything extra. The runs are coming. 

  • FOUR! Crunched away! A touch short outside off, Williamson rocks back and punches it through backward point.

  • Khaleel continues...

  • After 3 overs,New Zealand 25/1 ( Henry Nicholls 8 , Kane Williamson (C) 2)

    A decent over from Bhuvneshwar. He bowled tight lines, mostly on and around off. And beat Williamson's outside edge off the last ball of the over. There was a fielding error in between where Hardik slid and nearly collided with Rayudu and both missed the ball, giving away an extra run. 2 runs off the over.

  • After 2 overs,New Zealand 23/1 ( Henry Nicholls 8 , Kane Williamson (C) 0)

    Khaleel struggled to find right lengths in that over. The short ball was dispatched for a four and then the fuller one, a free hit ball, was hammered over covers. The front foot NO ball called by the umpire was a tad harsh as it seemed to be a fair delivery. 9 runs off the over. 

  • FOUR! Free Hit well utilised. It's a slower delivery, wide outside off, Nicholls hammers it over covers. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Hamilton

    Spanking start for New Zealand but India come back. Guptill caught at backward point after smacking 14 off 3 balls. Too much aggression in one go and he was disappointed obviously. 

  • FOUR! Kiwis are not holding back. Short from Khaleel, Nicholls pulls it over square leg. 

  • Khaleel Ahmed will bowl from the other end.

  • After 1 overs,New Zealand 14/1 ( Henry Nicholls 0 , Kane Williamson (C) 0)

    A buzzing over that, first one of the New Zealand innings. Guptill started off with a bang - 6, 4, 4 and then in a hurry, departed. Bhuvneshwar found a hint of swing in that over. Williamson defended the last two solidly. 14 runs and a wicket off it. 

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ), Latest Updates, 4th ODINew Zealand WIN BY 8 WICKETS! Taylor ends it in style. Goes back and cuts it very late off Chahal. It races away to the fence and the Kiwis finally get this first win of the series. A dominant performance from them here.

Preview, 4th ODI: A confident India will aim to maintain their winning streak when they take on hosts New Zealand in the fourth contest of the five-match rubber at the Seddon Park here on Thursday.

The Indian team has already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead and will now be led by stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma as Virat Kohli has been rested for the last two matches.

File images of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma. Agencies

The men in blue have been in great form recently. The Indian opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit will once again lead the Indian batting attack and the duo have been the leading run scorers of the rubber with 169 and 160 runs respectively.

Both the openers have been in fine form with two fifties in three games and will try to replicate their past performance. In the absence of Kohli, the middle order responsibility will be on Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav.

All the batsmen have done well in the series. However, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's participation is under the scanner as the stumper suffered a 'rare' injury, pulling his hamstring.

In the bowling department, the spinning duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been the major threat for the Kiwi batsmen. The two have been successful in picking up wickets at regular intervals and have also been economical.

In the pace attack, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have been equally impressive.

On the other hand, Ross Taylor has been New Zealand's key run scorer in the series with 139 runs and has scored a century in India's previous meeting at this ground. Also, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson has shown some resistance against the Indian bowling attack.

A lot will also depend on openers Colin Munro and Martin Guptill, who have failed to click so far.

In their bowling, Ish Sodhi has been replaced by Todd Astle for the last two games and the all-rounder is likely to make his way into the playing XI.

Pacer Trent Boult, who had four wickets in the last two games, has been the most effective for the Kiwis. He, along with Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee, will shoulder the responsibility in the pace attack.

With the visitors already sealing the series, the men in blue will aim to continue their dominance while the hosts will try to salvage some pride.

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (Wicket-keeper), Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Matt Henry

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, K Khaleel Ahmed

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019

