India Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (t20)

India Vs New Zealand At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 21 November, 2021

21 November, 2021
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

184/7 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
New Zealand

New Zealand

111/10 (17.2 ov)

India beat New Zealand by 73 runs

India New Zealand
184/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.2 111/10 (17.2 ov) - R/R 6.4

Match Ended

India beat New Zealand by 73 runs

Lockie Ferguson - 13

Trent Boult - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Trent Boult not out 2 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepak Chahar 2.2 0 26 1
Venkatesh Iyer 3 0 12 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 111/10 (17.2)

16 (16) R/R: 13.71

Lockie Ferguson 14(8) S.R (175)

c & b Deepak Chahar
Highlights, India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I at Kolkata, Full Cricket Score: Men in Blue complete 3-0 sweep with 73-run win

Highlights, India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I at Kolkata, Full Cricket Score: Men in Blue complete 3-0 sweep with 73-run win

23:06 (IST)

That's it from us in our coverage of the three-T20I series between India and New Zealand, with the Men in Blue emerging victors by a 3-0 scoreline as Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid begin their assignments as India T20I captain and head coach on a solid note.

Thanks for tuning in to our live coverage. Do return on Thursday morning for the first Test between the two sides at Kanpur. For now, this is Amit Banerjee signing off.

23:04 (IST)

India skipper Rohit Sharma (159 runs, 53 average, 154.36 strike rate) is the Player of the Series!


Rohit: It’s important to start well whenever I bat. That’s always been my mindset. Once you see the pitch and assess the conditions, you know what you need to do as a batter. We wanted to get as many as we could in the powerplay and then carry on. There’s some room for improvement in the middle overs, but credit to the lower order for the way they finished off. (Positives) Harshal. It’s not easy when you bowl with the wet ball and try and execute your skills. Batting front, obviously KL. HIs form is very critical to the team. Axar, and then today Chahal, playing after a long time. Lot of positives. Good to see Venkatesh Iyer bowling those overs. Can be very useful for us going forward. Teams around the world bat pretty deep. It’s a big plus. Harshal opens the batting for Haryana and is a good batter. We saw what Deepak did in Sri Lanka. Yuzi Chahal was looking forward to batting as well (laughs), but didn’t get the chance.

22:59 (IST)

Axar Patel is the Player of the Match for his figures of 3/9!

Axar: I used to bowl faster when geting hit for runs earlier, but these days focus on varying my pace. I also try and outthink the batters. Reading the batters and changing my pace is my approach. Was focusing on bowling the right areas as the wicket was offering a bit of help. This has been the best year for me with the Test debut and IPL comebacl. Confidence is also on a high after these performances. If you're getting 27 wickets in one series, you start believing you can do anything. Also important to reflect on the processes that led to 27 wickets, and try and implement them in the next game.

22:54 (IST)

Mitchell Santner, New Zealand captain: Tough one to predict about the dew. India also bowled very well at the top, especially Axar. Credit has to go to the way India played throughout the series. We were probably a little off. They’re always tough to beat at home. There were periods in every game when we were going well, and they always found a way to put pressure back on us. He’s obviously a great player for us, and with the schedule it’s understandable. Gives other guys an opportunity. You’re always looking ahead and trying out different guys. (Positives) The way Guptill batted at the top was great. Chappie getting to his fifty in the first game. 

22:43 (IST)

Rahul Dravid, India head coach: It was a really good series win. Everyone played really well. We’re also quite realistic, and we’ve got to keep our feet on the ground. Not easy for New Zealand to play a World Cup final, and then play three games in six days. We’ve got to learn some things and move on. It’s been really good to see some of the younger guys come through. We’ve given opportunities to some of the younger guys who haven’t got a lot of opportunities in the recent past. We need to keep building on those skills as we move forward. Great to see we have options, and we can mix and match. It’s a really long season, and a lot of matches being played. Nice to have different options and see different people step up.

22:43 (IST)

Harshal Patel: (On success) It’s a pendulum and is going to swing the other way sometimes, so you’ve got to be ready.  My skill sets won’t change overnight. I tried to do the same thing in the IPL and want to continue to do the same thing in international cricket. Execution is always a big part of the delivery. If you get it wrong, it can sail over the boundary even with tailenders. Sometimes your confidence is not upto the mark but you have to keep backing yourself. It’s a weapon I use very often and I bank on it.

Ishan Kishan: (On a boundary off Boult) He got me out in the World Cup, and I knew he’d try the same thing targeting my pads, so I was ready. (Keeping or opening) Whatever team asked me to do, I’ll do that. The coach and captain asked me to do the simple thing, what I did in the IPL and what gave me success. They asked me to go and watch the ball. Even if I got out, it was okay.

22:36 (IST)

Venkatesh Iyer: I was picked for both batting and bowling, good to get a bowl finally. Everyone aspires to play for the country. If the team wins comprehensively, it’s a special feeling. I’ve always maintained as a professional cricketer, you’ve got to be flexible as to where you want to bat. That’s something I’ve worked on, adapting to situations.

Yuzvendra Chahal: I realised my ball is going far towards leg side. Then I decided to target the off stump. Ball was gripping a little. Specially I was working on my googlies and topspinner. It’s helping me to confuse the batsman, and I’m happy with that.

22:33 (IST)

As clinical as it can get

22:30 (IST)
wkt

After 17.2 overs,New Zealand 111/10 ( Trent Boult 2 , )

OUT! INDIA WIN BY 73 RUNS AND SWEEP THE SERIES 3-0! Chahar grabs the final wicket, with Ferguson getting a thick top edge while looking for another big hit. Chahar, who had earlier dropped Guptill off his own bowling, makes no mistake this time. NZ 111 all out

Ferguson c and b Chahar 14(8)

22:28 (IST)

After 17 overs,New Zealand 110/9 ( Lockie Ferguson 14 , Trent Boult 1)

Harshal grabs a second wicket as Sodhi this time hits the ball long enough for it to land in Suryakumar Yadav’s palms near long on, departing for 9. Ferguson then decides to have some fun with little to lose, smashing two sixes in three deliveries to guide the Black Caps past the 100-mark. 15 runs and a wicket from this over.

Full Scorecard
Highlights

22:26 (IST)

OUT! Second wicket for Harshal, as Sodhi this time manages to hit straight to a fielder to depart for 9. Suryakumar grabs on to this safely after the ball fell short of him in the previous over. NZ 95/9

Sodhi c Yadav b Harshal 9(11)
22:21 (IST)

OUT! Maiden international wicket for Venkatesh Iyer as Adam Milne hits straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma at cover. NZ 93/8; need 92 off 29

Milne c Rohit b Venkatesh 7(6)
22:14 (IST)

OUT! How good have the Indian fielders been today! Another terrific throw by Ishan Kishan at the striker's end, this time catching Santner short with a direct hit as the New Zealand skipper was dashing back for a second run. NZ 84/7

Santner run out (Kishan) 2(4)
22:07 (IST)

OUT! Superb catch by Rishabh Pant after Neesham slices the ball miles up in the air. Lost his footing after calling for the catch, and had a hard time settling under the ball — which eventually settles between his gloves. Has been a fine evening so far for the keeper after playing his part in a stumping, a run out and now a terrific catch. First wicket for Harshal. NZ 76/6
 

Neesham c Pant b Harshal 3(7)
21:59 (IST)

OUT! The wickets continue to tumble for the Black Caps as Seifert's caught short of the crease at the striker's end after being sent back last minute by Neesham. That he slipped only made it more difficult for him to get back across the line. NZ 76/5

Seifert run out (Kishan/Pant) 17(18)
21:52 (IST)

OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal gets the dangerman as Martin Guptill holes out to the man at long on while looking to smash the ball for a maximum. Suryakumar pouches this safely in front of the boundary rope. NZ 69/4

Guptill c Suryakumar b Chahal 51(36)
21:49 (IST)

FOUR! Guptill cuts a wide delivery from Axar through the point region, bringing up his 20th T20I half-century in style! Takes 33 deliveries to reach the milestone, and will have to play a central role if New Zealand are to walk away with a consolation win today. NZ 68/3
21:26 (IST)

BOWLED! Glenn Phillips shapes for the switch hit. Axar spots his shift in stance early and fires a quicker delivery along the leg stump. The ball skids through to beat Phillips' bat swing, and hits the pole. NZ 30/3

Phillips b Axar 0(4)
21:18 (IST)

OUT! Chapman is stumped by Rishabh Pant, and it's a double blow for the Kiwis after a quick start to the chase. Chapman st Pant b Axar 0
21:16 (IST)

OUT! Tossed up ball from Harshal and Mitchell looks to play for the loft, only to find Harshal Patel at cover. Daryl Mitchell c Harshal Patel b Axar 5
20:42 (IST)

OUT! Harshal Patel pays the price for standing too deep in his crease, disturbing the stumps while bringing his blade down for a cut. Lockie Ferguson is rewarded with a wicket, which will make him feel slightly better after a very expensive run so far. IND 162/7

Harshal Patel hit wicket b Ferguson 18(11)
20:29 (IST)

OUT! One Iyer follows the other back to the dugout! Milne gets his first wicket now as Shreyas ends up mishitting the ball down the ground. Mitchell takes a few steps forward and completes the catch with a slide. IND 140/6

Shreyas c Mitchell b Milne 25(20)
20:23 (IST)

OUT! Venkatesh's stay at the crease comes to an end as Trent Boult strikes! Was the knuckle ball that Venkatesh tries to smash into the stands, but ended up skieing towards the deep midwicket region with no timing. Mark Chapman settles under the ball and completes a safe catch. IND 139/5

Venkatesh c Chapman b Boult 20(15)
20:02 (IST)

OUT! What a catch by Sodhi as he removes the dangerman! Rohit steps out of his crease and smacks the ball down the ground; Sodhi simply sticks his right hand out and the ball somehow sticks to his palm. Rohit's masterclass comes to an end. IND 103/4

Rohit c and b Sodhi 56(31)
19:57 (IST)

FOUR! Fifty for Rohit Sharma off just 27 deliveries — his 26th in Twenty20 Internationals — as the India skipper brings up the milestone with a welcome boundary off Santner! IND 96/3
19:51 (IST)

OUT! A third wicket for Santner in two overs as Rishabh Pant pays the price for a rash shot early in his innings, getting a thick top edge that results in a simple catch for Jimmy Neesham at long on. IND 83/3

Pant c Neesham b Santner 4(6)
19:40 (IST)

OUT! What a first over this has turned out to be for Mitch Santner! It's Suryakumar Yadav who follows Ishan Kishan back to the dugout not long after walking out. Looks to drive a tossed up delivery, but ends up directing it towards Martin Guptill, who takes a fine low catch. IND 71/2

Suryakumar c Guptill b Santner 0(4)
19:37 (IST)

OUT! Spin brings New Zealand back in the game as skipper Santner strikes off his second delivery, getting Kishan caught-behind for 29. IND 69/1

Kishan c Seifert b Santner 29(21)
19:28 (IST)

FOUR! Rohit drives a full toss from Ferguson past the man at mid off to bring up the fifty stand with Kishan inside the powerplay! The pair have consumed just 31 deliveries so far. IND 53/0
18:43 (IST)

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
18:32 (IST)

TOSS: Rohit Sharma wins the toss for a third consecutive time, only this time he opts to bat!

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: OUT! INDIA WIN BY 73 RUNS AND SWEEP THE SERIES 3-0! Chahar grabs the final wicket, with Ferguson getting a thick top edge while looking for another big hit. Chahar, who had earlier dropped Guptill off his own bowling, makes no mistake this time. NZ 111 all out

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I preview: Captain Rohit Sharma will not waver from his ruthless approach but might try out a few of his reserve players as India aim for a clean sweep against New Zealand in the third and final T20 International in Kolkata on Sunday.

Bilateral T20I series in various parts of the globe is fast losing its context due to too many private leagues but for Indian team, after their World Cup disaster, a series win might help in partially healing the wounds.

For New Zealand, it’s more about completing the assignment after a punishing schedule that will see them play five games (since T20 WC semi-final) in less than two weeks.

The inhuman scheduling means that a 0-3 defeat without services of skipper Kane Williamson will bruise egos but not deflate them as results of bilaterals count very little in the long run.

Having already pocketed the series with a couple of near perfect chases on Jaipur and Ranchi belters, there couldn’t have been a better venue than Eden Gardens for skipper Rohit to end the series on perfect note and also try out some of his reserve bench players.

The first series as full-time T20 captain has gone well for Rohit as he won two tosses, his bowlers put a stranglehold on Black Caps batters during end overs and then as a batter he provided great starts to set the platform.

The script has been flawless so far and before Rohit goes into the break, a 3-0 annihilation of New Zealand in ‘City of Joy’, where he once scored an epic 264 in an ODI, will be like an icing on the cake.

For coach Rahul Dravid, a dominant performance like this will also help him settle the nerves into the new role before the marquee Test series against the same rivals starting in less than a week’s time.

Having already won the series, Rohit and Dravid will now like to maintain a fine balance between winning and also trying out all their available resources to see how each and every individual is placed.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the third T20I:

When will the third T20I between India and New Zealand take place?

The third T20 between India and New Zealand will take place on 21 November, 2021.

What is the venue for India vs New Zealand match? 

The match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the match start? 

The match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match? 

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: November 21, 2021 23:09:45 IST

