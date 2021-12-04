Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 03 December, 2021

03 December, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

325/10 (109.5 ov)

69/0 (21.0 ov)

2nd Test
New Zealand

New Zealand

62/10 (28.1 ov)

Live Blog
India New Zealand
325/10 (109.5 ov) - R/R 2.96 62/10 (28.1 ov) - R/R 2.2
69/0 (21.0 ov) - R/R 3.29

Stumps

India lead by 332 runs

Mayank Agarwal - 38

Cheteshwar Pujara - 29

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mayank Agarwal Batting 38 75 6 0
Cheteshwar Pujara Batting 29 51 3 1
Bowling 0 M R W
William Somerville 2 0 9 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

69 (69) R/R: 3.28

0 0(0) S.R (0)
Highlights, India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Full cricket score: Hosts lead by 332 runs in 2nd innings

17:32 (IST)

So, that's that for the day now. Ajaz Patel might have stolen the spotlight with all 10 wickets in the Indian first innings, but Kiwis'performance in their batting took a major backseat, being bundled out for 62. India have all 10 wickets intact, and enjoy a lead of 332 runs. It will be interesting to see if the hosts manage to wrap up the match on Day 3. Until then, it's goodbye from us!

17:27 (IST)

After 21 overs,India 69/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 38 , Cheteshwar Pujara 29)

Somerville continues, as New Zealand keep on resisting with spinners. Still no breakthrough for the Kiwis, and six runs come off the 21st over. Highlight of the over was Mayank's boundary, thumping a flighted ball over the bowlers' head towards long-off for a four. 

Meanwhile, Tim Southee is seen with the ball for the next over, but the umpires are having a chat with a couple of NZ players. However, the light isn't good and the umpires decide it's stumps on Day 2 courtesy bad light. 

17:15 (IST)

After 20 overs,India 63/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 33 , Cheteshwar Pujara 28)

A slight delay in resumption of play as Mayank is seen getting a treatment from the Indian team physio Nitin Patel. Ajaz is seen having a chat with Somerville, in the meantime. Rachin Ravindra comes into attack for the first time this innings. He concedes a four in the second ball, with Agarwal finding the boundary ropes. 

17:10 (IST)

After 19 overs,India 59/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 29 , Cheteshwar Pujara 28)

Somerville continues. Concedes just three runs in the over, including a brace from Mayank. India gaining momentum here.

16:51 (IST)

After 15 overs,India 50/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 24 , Cheteshwar Pujara 26)

Jamieson continues. Mayank with a big pull shot over midwicket, right from the middle of the bat as the ball races past the boundary ropes. The partnership between Mayank and Pujara is now 50. Players take a breather for drinks break. 

16:39 (IST)

After 12 overs,India 38/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 13 , Cheteshwar Pujara 25)

Ajaz Patel continues. He looks tired, and isn't getting the rhythm he got in the first innings. A short ball in the end of the over, and Pujara pulls over midwicket for a six. Eight runs from the over. 

16:37 (IST)
six

SIX! Short ball from Ajaz and Pujara pulss over the midwicket fence for a maximum

16:33 (IST)

After 11 overs,India 30/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 12 , Cheteshwar Pujara 18)

Kyle Jamieson into the attack. It's his first over of the second innings. He's failed to make an impact in the first innings, but what can he do now? Maiden to start off his fresh spell. 

16:28 (IST)

After 10 overs,India 30/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 12 , Cheteshwar Pujara 18)

Ajaz Patel continues. Pujara with a single in the first ball of the over, and Mayank too collects a quick single off the fifth ball. 

16:13 (IST)

After 6 overs,India 20/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 5 , Cheteshwar Pujara 15)

Ajaz Patel continues. Pujara with an elegant boundary, opening the face of the bat to drive through deep extra cover for a four. Just the four off it. 

Highlights

15:42 (IST)

OUT! Caught by Shreyas Iyer at silly point who makes a diving effort to complete the dismissal of Jamieson. Jamieson reviwed this one, but UltraEdge confirmed a spike. 
15:36 (IST)

OUT! Easy catch for Mohammed Siraj and it's wicket number four for Ashwin as Somerville departs! 
15:14 (IST)

OUT! Caught by substitute Suryakumar and Southee departs. R Ashwin does the damage yet again. 
15:13 (IST)

Caught at slip! R Ashwin the man yet again as he gets rid of Blundell, who is caught by Pujara. 
14:40 (IST)

OUT! Turning ball does it once again. Rachin Ravindra gets the edge, and onto Kohli at the slips. NZ are in all sorts of trouble at the moment. Jayant Yadav gets a wicket in his comeback game. 
14:29 (IST)

OUT! BOWLED ÉM! Ashwin sees off Henry Nicholls, who was playing for the turn but completely misses it. There's a gap between bat and pad, and the ball goes to hit top pf off-stump. 
14:06 (IST)

OUT! Axar Patel with the wicket of Daryl Mitchell, who is struck LBW. Daryl Mitchell lbw b Axar 8
13:46 (IST)

OUT! The stumps are rattled! You miss, I hit moment for Siraj as Ross Taylor goes for the defensive but the ball ultimately hits top pf the stumps. Siraj has three of three so far! Ross Taylor b Siraj 1
13:37 (IST)

OUT! Caught by Shreyas Iyer at deep square leg! Tom Latham falls to the fielder off Siraj's delivery. 
13:30 (IST)

OUT! Early breakthrough for India after Will Young is caught by Captain Kohli at second slip. Will Young c Kohli b Siraj 4
13:05 (IST)

OUT! 10 in 10 for Ajaz Patel! Siraj is the last to depart, sliced it to Rachin Ravindra yet again. He joins an elite list of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in scalping 10-wicket hauls in a Test innings! He's applauded by his Kiwi teammates, as well as some Indians including Ashwin. Siraj c Ravindra b Ajaz Patel 4
12:58 (IST)

OUT! Wicket number nine for Ajaz as Jayant Yadav departs. Caught by Rachin Ravindra 
12:53 (IST)

OUT! LBW! Ajaz Patel gets rid of Axar Patel, leg before wicket. He's given not out initially, but NZ opt for the review. The ball, which had hit Axar's pad, is also hitting off and middle stump. Axar lbw b Ajaz Patel 52
12:35 (IST)

FIFTY! Maiden Test fifty for Axar Patel. He gets to the milestone with a driving single towards long-off. Well-played knock under pressure. 
12:24 (IST)

OUT! Edged and caight by Blundell as Agarwal departs for 150! Ajaz Patel with his seventh wicket, more importantly the partnership is broken. Mayank c Blundell b Ajaz Patel 150
12:19 (IST)

150! Mayank Agarwal has batted really well under pressure, and he reaches the landmark of 150 with a four. 
11:36 (IST)

After 98 overs,India 285/6 ( Mayank Agarwal 146 , Axar Patel 32)

Ajaz continues. Axar collects four byes, with the ball travelling down the leg side with the leg slip fielder failing to stop the ball. Five runs from the over, and that brings us to the end of the first session on Day 2. Despite losing Saha and Ashwin, India would be quite happy with how Mayank and Axar have handled under pressure. The two have forged 61 runs so far for the seventh wicket. Ajaz Patel with all six wickets for New Zealand so far. 

It's lunch time in Mumbai, so do join us in around 40 minutes for the post-lunch session. 
09:41 (IST)

OUT! Wicket number six for Ajaz as Ashwin is clean bowled. This man is on fire at the moment
09:38 (IST)

OUT! Five-fer for Ajaz Patel! Wriddhiman Saha is struck LBW, and he has to depart for 25 runs. Saha lbw b Ajaz Patel 27
08:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the second Test match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai. Mayank Agarwal's unbeaten 120 brought smiles on faces of Indian cricket fans and the team members alike, and the job for Mayank and Wriddhiman Saha (25*) will be to put up a respectable total for India on Saturday. Stay tuned as we build up towards Day 2.

Day 1 report: Mayank Agarwal’s fifth Test hundred rescued India from a precarious position on Friday as the hosts reached 221-4 at stumps on day one of the second Test against New Zealand.

Agarwal finished the day at 120 not out, while Wriddhiman Saha was unbeaten on 25. Ajaz Patel took 4-73 in 29 overs to put a dent in the Indian top-order, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli both falling for ducks.

India vs New Zealand Live Score of today's Ind vs NZ 2nd Test Match latest updates. Image: AP

India had reached tea at 111-3 at tea after the morning session was washed out due to a wet outfield. The toss was delayed by two-and-a-half hours and play finally got underway at noon local time.

Openers Agarwal and Shubman Gill (44) combined for 80 runs before Patel provided the breakthrough with Gill caught at slip. It sparked a mini-collapse with Pujara clean bowled and Kohli, returning after sitting out the first test, given out to a dubious lbw decision.

But Agarwal rescued India from 80-3 and added 80 runs for the fourth wicket with Shreyas Iyer (18) on either side of tea.

Agarwal then continued showing the same confidence that had helped him break a run of poor form stretching to the last 13 innings.

He struck seven more fours and another two sixes in the final session and countered New Zealand’s spinners with ease using immaculate footwork. Overall, he hit 14 fours and four sixes.

“It was a great knock (from Agarwal)," Gill said. "He was absolutely determined and it was a great innings. To be able to play 250 balls in a day and remain unbeaten is great.”

Shreyas Iyer (18) fell to Patel after adding 80 runs for the fourth wicket with Agarwal. It came against the run of play as the first-test centurion was caught behind.

India was 160-4 at that stage. Saha then helped put on 61 runs for the fifth wicket with Agarwal.

The opener reached his century off 196 deliveries. It was his first test hundred since November 2019, when Agarwal had scored 243 against Bangladesh in Indore.

With Saha, he helped push India’s score past 200 in the 62nd over.

With inputs from AP 

Updated Date: December 04, 2021 17:34:26 IST

