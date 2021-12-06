Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs New Zealand At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 03 December, 2021

03 December, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

325/10 (109.5 ov)

276/7 (70.0 ov)

2nd Test
New Zealand

New Zealand

62/10 (28.1 ov)

167/10 (56.3 ov)

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs

Live Blog
India New Zealand
325/10 (109.5 ov) - R/R 2.96 62/10 (28.1 ov) - R/R 2.2
276/7 (70.0 ov) - R/R 3.94 167/10 (56.3 ov) - R/R 2.96

Match Ended

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs

Ajaz Patel - 0

Henry Nicholls - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Ajaz Patel not out 0 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravichandran Ashwin 22.3 9 34 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket 167/10 (56.3)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Ajaz Patel 0(5)

Henry Nicholls 44(111) S.R (39.63)

st Wriddhiman Saha b Ravichandran Ashwin
Highlights, India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 4, Full cricket score: Spinners star as hosts seal series with 372-run win

11:07 (IST)

So, Rahul Dravid collects his first Test series win as Team India head coach. All smiles in the Indian camp as Virat Kohli and Co lift the trophy. It's been a convincing, dominant victory after coming close in the first Test. Up next for India is the curtailed tour of South Africa, with the first Test starting on Boxing Day. While New Zealand can take time to refresh before the home Test series against Bangladesh in January 2022. We hope you have enjoyed our coverage. Until next time, it's goodbye, and have a good day! 

11:03 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India skipper: To come back with a win again, it's a great feeling and a clinical performance. You want individuals to step up. The first Test was good, and it was a clinical performance here. We discussed the performance and the opposition played out a good draw. The bowlers tried all they good, but the Kiwi batsmen stuck it out really well in Kanpur.Here there was more bounce and the fast bowlers got assistance as well, so it gave us a better chance to win the Test match on the final day. The mindset is the same to take Indian cricket forward, even with the new management. It's important to keep the standards of Indian cricket and make sure it's always growing."

10:59 (IST)

R Ashwin, Player of the Series:  I enjoyed Wankhede honestly, and everyday there was something new, and I could challenge both edges. It was a wonderful performance by Ajaz. It doesn't spin all the time in Wankhede, and he used the seam and put the ball in the right places, and there was a bit of destiny involved in his 10-for too.""

10:55 (IST)

Mayank Agarwal, Player of the Match: Feels good to be back among the runs and this knock is special for me. I didn't change anything from Kanpur, I just had the mental discipline and determination. The technique isn't going to be the best all the time, it won't guarantee runs, but the will to fight is key.

10:52 (IST)

Tom Latham, New Zealand captain at presentation ceremony: "A disappointing performance. Credit to India, and 62 all-out would have set us back always. You always want to bat first here, and it only gets worse for batting here, and it wasn't how we wanted it to pan out. Guys are able to step up in different conditions and we have managed to get a lot of depth. Very special game for Ajaz, only the third time in the history of the game has a man got all ten."

10:32 (IST)

Rahul Dravid, Team India coach: I think it was good to finish the series as winners, came close in Kanpur, not able to get that last wicket, had to work hard here. This result seems one-sided, but right through the series, we were made to work hard. There have been phases where we were behind and had to fight back, credit to the team. Great to see the boys stepping up and taking their opportunities. Yes, we were missing a few senior players. Credit to the guys who came in, Jayant had a difficult day yesterday, but learnt from it today. Mayank, Shreyas, Siraj, who doesn't get a lot of opportunities. Axar, great to see his development with the bat in addition to what he can do with the ball. It gives us a lot of options as well, helps us become a stronger side. 

10:23 (IST)

After 56.3 overs,New Zealand 167/10 ( Ajaz Patel 0 , )

Done and dusted! India clinch yet another Test series on home soil, beating New Zealand convincingly by 372 runs in the second Test in Mumbai. Henry Nicholls is stumped by Wriddhiman Saha off Ashwin's ball in the third ball of the 57th over, and that is that. India get their first Test series win after Rahul Dravid's appointment as head coach. 

10:17 (IST)
wkt

OUT! That's the match then! Nicholls is stumped by Wriddhiman Saha as Ashwin gives the final blow to NZ. India clinch the Test series 1-0, winning by a huge margin of 372 runs. Nicholls st W Saha b Ashwin 44

10:12 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Clean, sharp catch from Mayank Agarwal at forward short leg to get rid of Somerville. Kiwis review this one, but the soft signal is out. Replays show Somerville got an inside edge on a forward defence, and Somerville has to walk back. Somerville c Mayank b Jayant Yadav 1

10:06 (IST)

After 54 overs, New Zealand 165/6 ( Somerville 0, Nicholls 43) 

Jayant strikes twice in the 54th over of the chase, getting rid of Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee. It's just a matter of some time now, before India actually wrap this contest up now. Will Somerville is the new batter but Nicholls (43*) is still hanging in there. Two runs and two wickets. 

Highlights

10:23 (IST)

10:17 (IST)

10:12 (IST)

10:02 (IST)

10:01 (IST)

09:53 (IST)

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Live Streaming and Latest Updates: Done and dusted! India clinch yet another Test series on home soil, beating New Zealand convincingly by 372 runs in the second Test in Mumbai. Henry Nicholls is stumped by Wriddhiman Saha off Ashwin's ball in the third ball of the 57th over, and that is that. India get their first Test series win after Rahul Dravid's appointment as head coach.

Day 3 report: New Zealand slumped to 140-5 at stumps on day three of the second Test against India on Sunday with the visitors needing another 400 runs for an improbable victory.

India, meanwhile, is just five wickets away from a series win in the two-match contest. The first Test in Kanpur was drawn.

India vs New Zealand Live Score of today's Ind vs NZ 2nd Test Match latest updates. AP

India, who declared its second innings at 276-7 to set a 540-run target for the Black Caps, started losing wickets after lunch.

Shubman Gill (47) and Virat Kohli (36) did manage to put on 82 runs for the third wicket but New Zealand's spinners continued doing the work for the touring side as Ajaz Patel finished with 4-106 following his historic 10-for in the first innings.

Rachin Ravindra (3-56) also got into the act, dismissing both Kohli and Gill.

Patel got rid of Shreyas Iyer (14) and Jayant Yadav (6) as India lost four wickets for 41 runs.

Patel finished with a match haul of 14 wickets for 225 runs for the best match haul in test cricket for any visiting bowler in India. The previous best was Englishman Ian Botham’s 13 wickets for 106 runs in 1980, also in Mumbai.

Facing a mammoth total, New Zealand then collapsed under India’s spin pressure.

Ravichandran Ashwin (3-27) opened the bowling and trapped Tom Latham (6) lbw.

He also had Will Young (20) caught at forward short leg while Ross Taylor (6) played a surprising slog sweep and was caught to leave New Zealand reeling on 55-3.

Daryl Mitchell (60) managed to resist the Indian spin attack to reach a half-century, helping New Zealand cross the 100-run mark and put on 73 runs for the fourth wicket with Henry Nicholls.

But Axar Patel (1-42) struck before stumps to remove Mitchell and then Tom Blundell was run-out for a duck to leave the Black Caps faltering.

At stumps, Nicholls was unbeaten on 36 runs with Rachin Ravindra (2 not out) for company.

“The way Agarwal played in both innings for India, he set the template for how I personally wanted to try and go about, taking on the Indian spinners today," Said Mitchell. "Disappointing to not still be out there and kick on but it was nice to get a partnership going. It’s a pretty challenging surface. The ball is definitely turning there with your name on it."

On Saturday, India took control of the test by reaching 69-0 in its second innings at stumps after bowling New Zealand out for 62.

The first test ended in a draw.

With inputs from AP 

 

