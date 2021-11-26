Highlights, India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Full Cricket Score: Young, Latham guide Kiwis to 129/0 at stumps

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand (test)

India Vs New Zealand At Green Park, Kanpur, 25 November, 2021

25 November, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

345/10 (111.1 ov)

1st Test
New Zealand

129/0 (57.0 ov)

India New Zealand
345/10 (111.1 ov) - R/R 3.1 129/0 (57.0 ov) - R/R 2.26

Stumps

New Zealand trail by 216 runs

Tom Latham - 50

Will Young - 75

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Tom Latham Batting 50 165 4 0
Will Young Batting 75 180 12 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravichandran Ashwin 17 5 38 0
Axar Patel 10 1 26 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

129 (129) R/R: 2.24

Tom Latham 50(165)
Will Young 75(180)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
Highlights, India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Young, Latham guide Kiwis to 129/0 at stumps

16:36 (IST)

That's it from us in our coverage of the second day of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur. It was a day that belonged almost entirely to the Black Caps, starting with Tim Southee's morning burst as he helped restrict India to a total 30-40 lesser than what the hosts would've hoped for overnight. The bowling efforts were then complemented by openers Will Young and Tom Latham, both of whom produced half-centuries and forged an unbroken 129-run stand. For the Indians, the only positives were Shreyas Iyer completing a fine ton on debut and a fighting cameo from Ravichandran Ashwin with the bat.

Do join us tomorrow for Day 3 of the match. For now, this is Amit signing off.

16:33 (IST)

Game wide open now!

16:30 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer: (Has the feeling of the maiden ton sunk in?) Yes definitely. I was really happy with how everything went on from Day 1. I couldn’t get good sleep overnight when I was on 75. He motivated me a lot while I giving me the cap, but told me to not look to far ahead, not look at the past but focus on the present and on the next delivery. When you come to the ground and score a century, it’s the best feeling. Cracks are starting to open up. We will hope to not give too many runs tomorrow while keeping things tight.

16:26 (IST)

After 57 overs,New Zealand 129/0 ( Tom Latham 50 , Will Young 75)

Tidy over from Axar, with just one coming from it as Young works the ball through square leg off the fourth ball for a single. And this turns out to be the final over of the day as the umpires have decided the light is no longer conducive for play to continue further.

The balance of the game definitely has tilted in New Zealand's favour at stumps on Day 2, thanks to Southee's superb morning spell as well as the solid unbroken partnership between Young and Latham.

16:23 (IST)

After 56 overs,New Zealand 128/0 ( Tom Latham 50 , Will Young 74)

Been a tough day in the office for the umpires as yet another decision gets reversed in the closing minutes of the final session. Latham is adjudged caught-behind off Ashwin in the penultimate delivery of this over, and the southpaw reviews right away. Turns out to be the bat hitting the bat, no contact with the ball whatsoever. India’s hunt for their first wicket of the match continues.

16:22 (IST)

After 55 overs,New Zealand 128/0 ( Tom Latham 50 , Will Young 74)

Just the one off Axar’s ninth over, which brings up Latham’s 21st Test half century. Another five overs left in the day’s play. The umpires have a quick word regarding the light, but decide to continue.

16:19 (IST)
fifty

Fifty up for Tom Latham in 157 deliveries. The southpaw brings up his 21st Test half-century with a sweep — his favourite shot this innings — off Axar Patel in the 55th over. NZ 128/0

16:16 (IST)

After 54 overs,New Zealand 127/0 ( Tom Latham 49 , Will Young 74)

Ashwin continues to experiment with variations in his bid to break the opening partnership, going so far as to alter his delivery stride — releasing the ball in front of the umpire in his follow through after running in wide. Two singles collected in the over.

16:11 (IST)

After 53 overs,New Zealand 125/0 ( Tom Latham 48 , Will Young 73)

Young collects a single off the fourth delivery, the first run collected by the Black Caps in 16 deliveries. A misfield by Umesh at mid on then allows Latham to come back for a third run and move to 48. Fielding has been a big difference between the two sides so far in the match. Three from the over.

16:07 (IST)

After 52 overs,New Zealand 122/0 ( Tom Latham 46 , Will Young 72)

Back-to-back maidens for the spinners. Mayank, meanwhile, is back on his knees at the second slip/gully position, with the slip fielder standing behind him. Getting quite dark in Kanpur at the moment, but light shouldn’t be much of an issue with the slower bowlers operating from both ends at the moment.

Highlights

16:19 (IST)

Fifty up for Tom Latham in 157 deliveries. The southpaw brings up his 21st Test half-century with a sweep — his favourite shot this innings — off Axar Patel in the 55th over. NZ 128/0
15:21 (IST)

FOUR! Latham sweeps an overpitched delivery from Jadeja towards the midwicket fence to complete the century stand with Young. Has been a dream start for the Kiwis so far. NZ 101/0
 
12:24 (IST)

After 111.1 overs,India 345 ( Umesh Yadav 10 , )

OUT! Swift end to the Indian innings after lunch as Ajaz Patel grabs both remaining wickets. Traps Ishant plumb in front of middle and leg, and the umpire raises his finger right away. The batter takes this upstairs since there's little to lose for the Indians from here, and ends up getting the marching orders with three reds. India have been bowled out for 345 in 111.1 overs after opting to bat in Kanpur.

Ishant LBW Patel 0(5)
12:12 (IST)

BOWLED! Ashwin's dismissed first ball after lunch! Patel got this to pitch on one of the footmarks, and got a fair bit of bounce and turn as Ashwin's beaten after charging down the pitch. Ash, though, will take note of what the pitch is starting to offer already, and will be eager to get the ball in his hand once it's New Zealand's turn to bat. IND 339/9

Ashwin b Patel 38 (56)
10:48 (IST)

OUT! What a spell this has been for Tim Southee as he completes his 13th Test five-for by getting rid of Axar, who gets a faint nick while looking to defend a length delivery along off. IND 313/8

Axar c Blundell b Southee 3(9)
10:35 (IST)

OUT! Shreyas Iyer departs as Southee strikes right after the drinks break! End of a fantastic innings from the Test debutant. IND 305/7

Iyer c Young b Southee 105(171)
10:13 (IST)

OUT! Southee's dream run this morning continues as Saha becomes his third wicket of the innings, and the second of the day. The wicketkeeper-batter is drawn into a flashy drive with an awayswinger, resulting in a thick edge. Kiwi keeper Blundell completes a fine grab with a dive to his right. IND 288/6

Saha c Blundell b Southee 1(12)
10:09 (IST)

IT'S A CENTURY ON DEBUT FOR SHREYAS IYER. The Mumbaikar steers the ball behind square on the off side off Jamieson's bowling, getting enough time to come back for a second and take his helmet off in celebration. Standing ovation from the Indian dressing room as well as from the stands. Iyer's the 16th Indian to score a century on Test debu. IND 284/5
09:46 (IST)

BOWLED! Southee does get rid of Jadeja with the inswinger after all! This time he doesn't leave it to the umpire's judgement as Jadeja ends up getting an inside edge onto the stumps. IND 266/5

Jadeja b Southee 50(112)

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: New Zealand end the day on a commanding position of 129/0, thanks to fifties from both openers. This after a superb morning spell from Tim Southee that helped restrict India to 345.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 report: Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja revived India in an unbeaten partnership of 113 to 258-4 against New Zealand at stumps on the first day of the first Test on Thursday.

India was reduced to 145-4 halfway through the middle session but Iyer progressed to 75 not out in his Test debut, and Jadeja was 50 not out.

Play was called off owing to bad light with six overs remaining.

India was well placed at 82-1 at lunch — Mayank Agarwal fell early for 13 to Kyle Jamieson — but lost the other opener Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Gill scored his fourth Test half-century when Jamieson bowled him through the gate on 52 off 93 balls. Gill hit five fours and a six.

Eight overs later, Pujara was caught behind off Tim Southee in a repeat of the batsman’s dismissals against Australia and England — edging outside off stump. Pujara scored 26 and India was 106-3.

Rahane added 39 runs for the fourth wicket with Iyer when Jamieson returned and castled Rahane on 35 for his third wicket.

New Zealand's gains in the middle session began to fade, however, as Iyer and Jadeja dug in.

Iyer picked his moments against the spinners as he struck seven fours and two sixes. He reached his maiden Test half-century off 94 balls.

Live cricket score and ball by ball Commentary of India Vs New Zealand 1st Test

Jadeja was patient and solid at the other end as the duo took India past 200 runs. He scored his 17th Test half-century off 99 balls, including six fours.

Their 100-run partnership came off 192 deliveries.

Most of New Zealand's workload was shared in 45 wicketless overs by left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, playing his 10th Test, and off-spinner William Somerville, playing his fifth. The debutant, batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, bowled seven overs of left-arm spin.

New Zealand picked three spinners but the fast bowlers took the wickets, Jamieson 3-47 and Southee 1-43.

“We found some swing early. It was up and down a little bit,” Jamieson said. "Hopefully the new ball swings a little bit in the morning. India is a fraction ahead, I think.

"We hung around pretty well and we need a good start in the morning.”

India has rested key senior players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah for this two-Test series. This is also a first Test assignment for new coach Rahul Dravid, who started his tenure in the preceding Twenty20 series with a 3-0 win over the New Zealanders.

This is the first Test between the teams since the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in June, won by New Zealand in Southampton.

India hasn’t lost a home test against New Zealand since 1988.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: November 26, 2021 16:41:04 IST

