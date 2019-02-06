- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 23 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 2 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 12 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 35 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 SCO vs NED - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
India in New Zealand 3 T20 International Series 2019 1st T20I Match Result New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
BOWLED EM! Mitchell collects his maiden international wicket as New Zealand pull off a massive 80-run victory to go 1-0 up in the three-T20I series, cleaning up Chahal to bring the Indian innings to an end. IND 139 all out.
Chahal b Mitchell 1(3)
OUT! Dhoni holes out to backward square-leg to depart for 39 as India lose their ninth wicket! IND 136/9
Dhoni c Ferguson b Southee 39(31)
OUT! India eight down now, as Bhuvneshwar nicks a wide full toss from Ferguson to get caught behind. IND 132/8
Bhuvneshwar c Seifert b Ferguson 1(3)
OUT! Krunal is bounced out by Southee, lobbing the ball over to the keeper off his glove. IND 129/7
Krunal c Seifert b Southee 20(18)
OUT! India six down now, with Sodhi collecting his second in his very first over! The leggie fires this one wide outside off, and Hardik is drawn into the slog over cover, with Mitchell collecting the ball safely near the boundary. IND 77/6
Hardik Pandya c Mitchell b Sodhi 4(4)
OUT! Flat hit from DK, and this travels all the way to deep midwicket, where Southee takes a low catch. Half the Indian side gone now. IND 72/5
Karthik c Southee b Sodhi 5(6)
OUT! Two wickets in three balls for Santner, as he gets rid of the dangerous Shankar, who ends up mis-hitting down the ground to get caught by de Grandhomme at long off. IND 65/4
Shankar c de Grandhomme b Santner 27(18)
BOWLED EM! Pant done in by a full toss from Santner, failing to bring his bat down on time! India faltering in their chase of the mammoth target. IND 64/3
Pant b Santner 4(10)
BOWLED EM! What a delivery from Ferguson! Gets rid of Dhawan with a searing yorker measuring 150 clicks! IND 51/2
Dhawan b Ferguson 29(18)
OUT! Rohit Sharma departs early, miscuing his pull which then is followed by a agile, low catch by Ferguson at deep square leg. IND 18/1
Rohit c Ferguson b Southee 1(5)
OUT! Taylor has to go. Well-executed leg-cutter from Bhuvi foxes Taylor, who beaten for the lack of pace, gets an edge high into the sky and Khaleel at fine leg somehow takes the catch. Has a laugh after taking it but was never confident. Almost fluffed it.
Ross Taylor c Khaleel Ahmed b Bhuvneshwar 23(14)
OUT! Mohammed Siraj has held an absolute ripper! Colin de Grandhomme clubbed the ball to the moon and back. Siraj settled under the ball nicely but to take take it so close to the deep mid wicket fence was just unreal. It took an eternity to descend. Outstanding work from the substitute fielder.
de Grandhomme c (sub)Siraj b Hardik Pandya 3(4)
DROPPED! In and out of Dinesh Karthik's grasp. Second drop of the day, relatively easy chance, with Taylor smacking a Hardik Pandya full-toss straight to deep mid wicket. Karthik got two hands, almost pouched it, onlu for it to pop out. Put down for 19.
OUT! Two wickets in two balls for India. Chahal has Williamson, so both set batsmen are out. Smart bowling from Chahal, held it a touch back and Williamson played the flick, he didn't bother to keep it down and that was never going to travel the distance. Straightforward catch for Hardik at deep midwicket.
Williamson c Hardik Pandya b Chahal 34(22)
OUT! Daryll Mitchell goes big down the ground...but wait on... Dinesh Karthik at long on has kept it in play with some acrobatic stuff. He has caught it, has he? Was the change up from Hardik and Mitchell didn't time it too well, Karthik just about catches it inside the boundary skirtings, but has to lob it up in air as he is back paddling...goes outside the field of play and then comes in, dives forward, lifts his back leg to not be in contact with the ropes and takes the catch. The fielderr isn't sure but the TV umpires confirm it is clean catch. Exception work.
Daryl Mitchell c Karthik b Hardik Pandya 8(6)
OUT! Bowled'em! Khaleel is pumped as he claims the wicket of the dangerous Siefert! Very full delivery aimed at the base of the off stump, wasn't the yorker. Siefert was trying to flick it on the onside but misses it and the ball cannons into the stumps. Fantastic knock comes to an end.
T Seifert b Ahmed 84 (43b)
DROPPED! DK cannot cling on to skier and another life for Seifert. Krunal isn't happy. Seirfert top-edge a slog sweep and with the ball swirling in the windy Wellington it was always a challenge. Dropped on 71
OUT! Munro holes out to long on. Krunal Pandya has provided the wicket India was in desperate need off. Munro mistimes it as he was looking to hit over long on, trying to drag it from outside off stump
C Munro c Shankar b K Pandya 34 (20b)
FIFTY! Seifert has struck his maiden fifty. Simply tapped on the onside for a single. Has been a fantastic aggressive innings
DROPPED! Tough chance for MS Dhoni behind the stumps. Seifert was trying to cut but with the arm ball skidding through he managed an edge to Dhoni, but it flew really quickly. One of those catches that just stick, if they have to. Seifert dropped on 18
So that brings us to the end of the first of the three-T20I series between India and New Zealand. After their 4-1 ODI triumph, the Indians are off to a nightmarish start in the T20Is, suffering their biggest loss in terms of runs to trail the Black Caps 0-1 in the series. Rohit Sharma will be a busy man over the next two days, pondering over India's shortcomings and attempting to plug the gaps as the series now heads to Auckland, where the second double-header takes place.
For now, it's time for us to bid you all goodbye!
This is the first time that four bowlers took two or more wickets each in a T20I match against India.
Today, Southee, Ferguson, Sodhi and Santner, all took 2-plus wickets.
Kane Williamson, NZ Captain: Fantastic performance all round. One of the performances you search for. The top-order were superb and we built partnerships that helped us. Some really good experiences for the boys, some of the short contributions are of great importance. It is sort of finish now, we move on and in a day's time we play another game. We know it will be different in couple of days time. A complete performance that doesn't happen everyday and hope we can keep the momentum through the series. Daryll made his debut, which is really exciting. We did have the runs on the board but the bowling and fielding was of high standards.(On the White Ferns' victory) It was a great game. Throughout the series the two teams have followed a similar trend. Hopefully, they can do that in the next game and we can follow it up.
Rohit Sharma: We were outplayed in all three departments. Didn't start off well. Always knew 200 wasn't easy to chase. Kept losing wickets. We've chased targets of 200 and more in the past. Just needed partnerships, which we failed to do. I thought New Zealand played good cricket. (On batting or bowling first at Auckland) We've got to go there and assess conditions, and take it forward. (On decision to bowl first tonight) Us as a team, we've always chased down targets. Even tonight, we were confident of getting that target.
Seifert: Yeah, it was great way to start the series and the boys are really happy. It was great for me going up the order, look at the first two overs and then go from there and put the pressure on bowlers. I have been selected for a reason and feels nice to have backed my ability
Tim Seifert is the Player of the Match
Largest defeats for India in T20Is by runs:
80 v New Zealand, Wellington, 2019*
49 v Australia, Bridgetown, 2010
46 v New Zealand, Nagpur, 2016
Most matches lost by India against an opposition in T20Is:
7 v New Zealand*
7 v England
6 v Australia
Comprehensive win for New Zealand by 80 runs. India were never really in the game once their top order failed to get going. Last four wickets have fallen for 10 runs. Batting till number eight was on paper only once the openers didn't set a base.
But let's be honest, India lost this game in the first innings. Tim Seifert's runs knocked them out. 220 was always going to be too tall. India have never beaten New Zealand in New Zealand in T20 cricket. 1-0!
After 19.2 overs,India 139/10 ( Khaleel Ahmed 1 , )
India's misery finally comes to an end, as Mitchell cleans Chahal up off the second delivery of the over, with India suffering their biggest loss in T20Is. Great day for New Zealand cricket fans, with both the men and women winning in the first of the three T20I double-headers.
BOWLED EM! Mitchell collects his maiden international wicket as New Zealand pull off a massive 80-run victory to go 1-0 up in the three-T20I series, cleaning up Chahal to bring the Indian innings to an end. IND 139 all out.
Chahal b Mitchell 1(3)
After 19 overs,India 138/9 ( Yuzvendra Chahal 1 , Khaleel Ahmed 0)
Dhoni smacks the ball down the ground to move to 39, before getting dismissed off the final ball of the over. Southee finishes with outstanding figures of 3/17 from four overs.
OUT! Dhoni holes out to backward square-leg to depart for 39 as India lose their ninth wicket! IND 136/9
Dhoni c Ferguson b Southee 39(31)
FOUR! Smacked straight over Southee's head by Dhoni! No need to go after that! IND 136/8
After 18 overs,India 132/8 ( MS Dhoni (W) 35 , Yuzvendra Chahal 0)
Ferguson caps off an excellent display with the bat by conceding just three of his last over, while getting Bhuvneshwar caught behind. New Zealand two overs away from going 1-0 up in the three-T20I series.
OUT! India eight down now, as Bhuvneshwar nicks a wide full toss from Ferguson to get caught behind. IND 132/8
Bhuvneshwar c Seifert b Ferguson 1(3)
After 17 overs,India 129/7 ( MS Dhoni (W) 33 , )
Dhoni collects two boundaries off four deliveries — the second one bringing up the fifty-stand — before Southee pulls one back by removing Krunal with the short ball off the last over. 11 runs and a wicket off it.
OUT! Krunal is bounced out by Southee, lobbing the ball over to the keeper off his glove. IND 129/7
Krunal c Seifert b Southee 20(18)
FOUR! Dhoni guides the ball over backward point to collect his second boundary of the over, as well as bring up the fifty stand with Krunal. IND 128/6
FOUR! Ferguson misjudges the allow the ball to roll away past him after Dhoni guides the ball towards deep square leg. Santner nearly pulls off a stunning effort behind him, only for his right arm to be touching the cushion with the ball in the other, resulting in the umpire signalling a boundary. IND 122/6
Tim Southee back in the attack. India need an impossible 102 off the last 4 overs now.
After 16 overs,India 118/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 23 , Krunal Pandya 19)
Ferguson brought back into the attack, with Dhoni getting a boundary off the second delivery off a French cut. Five off another quality over from the express pacer. Meanwhile, decent partnership building between Dhoni and Krunal so far, worth 41 at the end of the 16th.
FOUR! Inside edge off Dhoni's bat, and this one misses the timber, before running all the way to the fine leg fence. IND 117/6
Lockie Ferguson brought back into the attack.
After 15 overs,India 113/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 18 , Krunal Pandya 19)
Krunal smashes the ball down the ground, but is robbed off a boundary after the ball deflects off the umpire's leg, allowing him only a single. He does get his boundary two balls later though, after the ball spins away from Taylor at short fine before running away to the fence. Back-to-back wides off the penultimate over. Krunal steps forward in the last delivery, and muscles a back-of-length delivery over midwicket. 16 off a productive over for India.
SIX! Krunal shuffles forward, and muscles this over the midwicket fence! IND 113/6
FOUR! Krunal sweeps this towards Taylor at short fine, with the ball spinning away in the other direction after landing. IND 103/6
After 14 overs,India 97/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 16 , Krunal Pandya 7)
Three singles collected off the first five deliveries, before Dhoni ends the over with a six over long on. Nine off the over, with India needing 123 off 36.
SIX! Something to lift the sagging Indian spirits, although India still are a long way from home. Dhoni smashes this clean over long on. IND 97/6
After 13 overs,India 88/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 9 , Krunal Pandya 5)
Five runs collected off Sodhi's second over as Dhoni and Krunal are unable to get the boundaries thanks to the tight work by the fielders. With the asking rate now touching 20, it seems all but over for the 'Men in Blue'.
Rohit suggested India likes chasing in the last ODI
Three innings and three collapses. Too much to do here and India are falling like ninepins. Pandya has also holed out. New Zealand headed for a huge win unless Dhoni comes up with some miraculous knock.
After 12 overs,India 83/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 8 , Krunal Pandya 1)
Santner is brought back, and is smacked down the ground for a boundary by MSD off the second delivery. The elder Pandya sibling is off the mark with a single off the fifth ball, getting an inside edge off a sweep. Six off the over.
FOUR! Dhoni's had enough now, and will start hitting more frequently. Moves forward and smashes the full delivery from Santner down the ground! IND 81/6
Santner brought into the attack.
After 11 overs,India 77/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 3 , )
DK misses the ball while looking for a reverse sweep off the first ball, before perishing off the second, holing out to Southee at deep midwicket off a flat hit. Hardik Pandya walks out to the centre, and gets off the mark with a boundary off his second delivery, only to perish off the fourth delivery. Five runs and two wickets off the over. The Black Caps looking set for a huge win today.
DK misses the ball while looking for a reverse sweep off the first ball, before perishing off the second, holing out to Southee at deep midwicket off a flat hit. Hardik Pandya walks out to the centre, and gets off the mark with a boundary off his second delivery, only to perish off the fourth delivery. Five runs and two wickets off the over. The Black Caps looking set for a huge win today.
OUT! India six down now, with Sodhi collecting his second in his very first over! The leggie fires this one wide outside off, and Hardik is drawn into the slog over cover, with Mitchell collecting the ball safely near the boundary. IND 77/6
Hardik Pandya c Mitchell b Sodhi 4(4)
FOUR! Hardik Pandya takes just two deliveries to get going, lofting over extra cover! IND 77/5
OUT! Flat hit from DK, and this travels all the way to deep midwicket, where Southee takes a low catch. Half the Indian side gone now. IND 72/5
Karthik c Southee b Sodhi 5(6)
Ish Sodhi brought into the attack in the 11th over.
After 10 overs,India 72/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 3 , Dinesh Karthik 5)
Single collected off each delivery of Mitchell's second over barring the fifth, in which Karthik comes back for a second after the ball ricochets off the non-striker's stumps towards the vacant midwicket region. Seven off the over. India looking very shaky at the halfway mark in their innings.
Pant gone. Santner with a crucial wicket. Pant failing his first examination? And just as I type this Shankar has holed out too. India unraveling here.
After 9 overs,India 65/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 1 , Dinesh Karthik 0)
Pant gets his stumps rattled off the second ball, failing to bring his bat down on time to a full toss. Shankar perishes two balls later, mis-hitting down the ground to get caught at long off. Excellent over from the left-arm spinner, with just a run and two wickets coming off it.
OUT! Two wickets in three balls for Santner, as he gets rid of the dangerous Shankar, who ends up mis-hitting down the ground to get caught by de Grandhomme at long off. IND 65/4
Shankar c de Grandhomme b Santner 27(18)
BOWLED EM! Pant done in by a full toss from Santner, failing to bring his bat down on time! India faltering in their chase of the mammoth target. IND 64/3
Pant b Santner 4(10)
After 8 overs,India 64/2 ( Vijay Shankar 27 , Rishabh Pant 4)
Pant struggles to pick Mitchell in the first two deliveries, before slapping a slower delivery towards mid off for a single. Shankar smacks a slower full toss down the ground, but the ball lands short of long on. Single to Pant off the last ball. Three off the over.
Debutant Daryl Mitchell brought into the attack.
After 7 overs,India 61/2 ( Vijay Shankar 26 , Rishabh Pant 2)
Shankar smashes the ball over wide long on to collect his second six. Appeal for stumping against Shankar off the next ball, with the square-leg umpire going upstairs, although the batsman's ruled safe. Singles collected off each of the last two deliveries. Eight off Santner's first over.
SIX! Shankar heaves this over the wide long-on boundary, with the ball disappearing into the stands several rows back. IND 59/2
India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ), 1st T20I Live Score: India's misery finally comes to an end, as Mitchell cleans Chahal up off the second delivery of the over, with India suffering their biggest loss in T20Is. Great day for New Zealand cricket fans, with both the men and women winning in the first of the three T20I double-headers.
The first India vs New Zealand T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand-India live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the first T20I between New Zealand and India.
1st T20I preview: They have hit the homestretch of a memorable three-month tour and a rampant India will be fancying another series win when they clash with under pressure hosts New Zealand in the opening T20 International here on Wednesday.
While regular skipper Virat Kohli is getting the much-needed rest, the Rohit Sharma-led squad will be hoping it has enough left in the tank to record a maiden T20 series win in New Zealand, following a record 4-1 result in ODIs and a historic tour of Australia.
File image of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (L) and India skipper Rohit Sharma. AP/AFP
"We too are humans and our bodies need a bit of rest. Of course, we would be looking to the win the series and carry the momentum back home for the Australia series," opener Shikhar Dhawan said on the eve of the game.
The preceding ODI series solved a part of the puzzle as India look to finalise their 15 for the World Cup. But there are still a few spots up for grabs and the T20 series can help the team management zero in on the squad for the mega event in England in May-July.
Young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who was not part of the ODIs, returns hungrier and has a big opportunity to stake a claim for a World Cup spot in the upcoming three T20s.
Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back in the T20 mix after being omitted from the series against Australia last year and his performance will also be keenly followed. He last played a T20 in July.
Following the high of the Test series Down Under, another stellar showing might just convince the selectors to include Pant in the final-15.
The series is also an opportunity for Dinesh Karthik, who has done well as a finisher but is still not a sure starter in the eleven. Ambati Rayudu grabbed his chance with a match-winning 90 in the fifth ODI, probably enough to seal a place in the middle-order.
Nineteen-year-old Shubman Gill showed glimpses of his much talked about talent in the final two ODIs but did not allow himself to settle in his debut series. In Kohli's absence, he might get to bat at number three again.
Besides Pant, the others who have joined the team are spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Punjab pacer Siddharth Kaul.
In the absence of seniors like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj and Khaleel Ahmed have not made much of an impact and they will be aiming for a breakthrough performance.
Dhawan did not do well in the last three ODIs against New Zealand and is eager to finish the tour on a high.
Ahead of the game, he was also seen practising with a tennis ball to counter the bounce and swing generated by the home team's pacers.
New Zealand will be desperate to turn things around after a 1-4 drubbing. They do hold an upper hand over India in the shortest format. They beat India 2-0 in the 2008-09 in the sole bilateral series played on New Zealand soil till date.
The Black Caps edged the sub-continental side 1-0 in a two-match away series in 2012 before losing 1-2 in India in 2017-18.
The ball swung initially at the Westpac Stadium on Sunday and New Zealand pacers will be itching to exploit that but they won't have the services of premier fast bowler Trent Boult, who has been rested.
It will be interesting to see what rookie all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and pacer Blair Tickner do in their debut series.
Squads:
New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.
Match starts at 12.30 pm IST.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Feb 06, 2019