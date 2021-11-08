Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Highlights, India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Full Cricket Score: Men in Blue sign off with comprehensive 9-wicket win

22:57 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of India's final match of the 2021 T20 World Cup, with Virat Kohli's reign as T20I skipper as well as Ravi Shastri's tenure as Team India head coach ending with a clinical nine-wicket thrashing of Namibia in Dubai. India did bounce back from their back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, bossing Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in their next three to finish third in Group 2, and were starting to peak towards the end of the Super 12s. With this kind of form and momentum, they certainly would have been a force to reckon in the semis, though their hopes of making it to the knockouts had been dashed a day before with the Black Caps' eight-wicket win over the Afghans.

Time for the Indians to take a break from the bio-bubble and rest for a while before their home series against the Kiwis. The tournament will also pause for a day, with the semi-finals taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, with the final on Sunday. For now, it's time for us to bid you all good night!

22:45 (IST)

Virat Kohli, captaining India one last time in T20Is:It’s been an honour, as I said at the toss. Things have to be kept in the right perspective. This was the right time for me to manage my workload. It’s been amazing and so much fun. Great bunch of guys who’ve played together for so long. I know we haven't gone further, but we’ve played some good cricket in this tournament. Playing with a great bunch of guys has made my job easier. Positives, the way we played the last three games. It’s a game of small margins. We’re not a team that’s going to make arguments about the toss. We weren’t brave enough in the first two games. (On Shastri and the coaching staff) Big thank you to all those guys. They’ve done a tremendous job all these years, keeping this group together. Just a great environment with those guys around. They became just an extended part of the family. They’ve contributed immensely to Indian cricket. (On his intent post-captaincy) That’s never going to change. If I can’t do that, I won’t play this game anymore. Even when I wasn’t captain, I was keen to learn. I’m not a guy who will just stand around. Surya didn’t get much game in this World Cup, and I just thought it might be a nice memory for him to take back as well. As a young player, you want to take some good memories back.

22:44 (IST)

Gerhard Erasmus, Namibia captain: Quick turnarounds between the games, so we haven’t been able to quite soak in what’s been happening. We managed to compete in many of these games. If we put ourselves out in more tournaments like these, we’ll only grow. Trumpelman  hit his straps in the game against Scotland. As a team, we’ll take this experience as a whole. We’ve probably inspired another generation of cricketers looking to represent Namibia.

22:33 (IST)

Ravindra Jadeja is the Player of the Match for a second game running!

Jadeja: As a bowler, I did enjoy bowling today because ball was dry. Some ball was turning, some were going straight. Batsmen have to keep guessing. I'm enjoying bowling with him (Ashwin). He's been doing wonderful wiht the white ball. Virat has been wonderful with captaincy, and I've played with him for 10-12 years. Support staff, Ravi bhai, Bharat Arun and Sri bhai have done a tremendous job. As a team unit, we've had a very good time.

22:30 (IST)

After 15.2 overs,India 136/1 ( KL Rahul 54 , Suryakumar Yadav 25)

India win by 9 wickets with 28 balls to spare!

Fittingly, it's KL Rahul who collects the winning run for Team India as the Men in Blue sign off from what was otherwise a disappointing World Cup campaign with a comprehensive victory over the Namibians. It's also curtains down on Virat Kohli's reign as T20I captain, as well as the Kohli-Shastri era with Ravi Shastri making way for Rahul Dravid for the head coach's role at the end of this match.

22:25 (IST)

After 15 overs,India 131/1 ( KL Rahul 50 , Suryakumar Yadav 25)

Nine off Loftie-Eaton’s final over of the evening, with India needing just two more to win after this, as KL Rahul brings up his third half-century of the tournament in 35 deliveries.

22:24 (IST)
fifty

Fifty up for KL Rahul off 35 deliveries — his third of the ongoing tournament! Pity we won't see this class batter any further in the tournament. IND 130/1

22:21 (IST)

After 14 overs,India 122/1 ( KL Rahul 47 , Suryakumar Yadav 19)

Trumpelmann returns, with the match reaching its business end. Rahul moves to 46 with a lovely aerial drive down the ground, the ball bouncing a couple of times before crossing the boundary rope. Yadav pulls towards the vacant midwicket fence three balls later to collect his third boundary. He ends the over with a single off a miscued pull. 11 from the over. India need just 11 more to win from 36 deliveries. Can they finish the job with a couple of big hits? Or will they do the job with singles?

22:18 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 111/1 ( KL Rahul 42 , Suryakumar Yadav 13)

Six from the over, including a boundary to SKY off the second ball off a cheeky little scoop towards the vacant fine leg. India cruising towards the target at the moment, needing another 22 off 42.

22:12 (IST)

After 12 overs,India 105/1 ( KL Rahul 41 , Suryakumar Yadav 8)

Michael van Lingen introduced into the attack. Rahul, meanwhile, brings up the 100 for his team with a brace off the third, before collecting a boundary next ball with a well-timed flick towards deep midwicket to move into the 40s. A single and a dot to end the over. India need 28 off 48.

Highlights

22:33 (IST)

Ravindra Jadeja is the Player of the Match for a second game running!

Jadeja: As a bowler, I did enjoy bowling today because ball was dry. Some ball was turning, some were going straight. Batsmen have to keep guessing. I'm enjoying bowling with him (Ashwin). He's been doing wonderful wiht the white ball. Virat has been wonderful with captaincy, and I've played with him for 10-12 years. Support staff, Ravi bhai, Bharat Arun and Sri bhai have done a tremendous job. As a team unit, we've had a very good time.
22:24 (IST)

Fifty up for KL Rahul off 35 deliveries — his third of the ongoing tournament! Pity we won't see this class batter any further in the tournament. IND 130/1
22:01 (IST)

OUT! Rohit's charmed stay at the crease finally comes to an end as he ends up getting a thick top-edge off Frylinck, the ball almost going level with the stadium lights before landing between keeper Zane Green's gloves. IND 86/1

Rohit c Green b Frylinck 56(37)
21:52 (IST)

Fifty up for Rohit Sharma in just 31 deliveries, his 24th in T20Is and his second of the ongoing tournament. Brings up the milestone with a single off Smit in the eighth over. IND 69/0
21:46 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between openers Rohit and Rahul, the pair achieving the feat for a third match running! Rahul collects a single off Smit in the third delivery of the sixth over to bring up the milestone. IND 50/0
20:53 (IST)

OUT! Wiese's resistance comes to an end as he ends up mishitting the ball, sending it high up in the air over extra cover with Rohit settling under the ball and comfortably grabbing it. Second wicket for Bumrah in his final over. NAM 117/8

Wiese c Rohit b Bumrah 26(25)
20:39 (IST)

OUT! Grip and turn for Ash as Green ends up getting his stumps shattered, getting beaten while looking to defend the ball. Third wicket for Ash, the second Indian bowler to do so this evening. NAM 95/7

Green b Ashwin 0(1)
20:35 (IST)

OUT! Another three-wicket haul for Jadeja — the latest coming off his very last delivery of the evening. Rohit collects a fine, low grab at extra cover, lunging forward after a drive by the batter. NAM 93/6

Smit c Rohit b Jadeja 9(9)
20:26 (IST)

OUT! Ashwin makes up for conceding five wides by getting opposition skipper Erasmus caught-behind off the very next delivery. Erasmus went for the cut, but ended up getting the thickest of nicks. End of what was turning out to be a fruitful fifth-wicket stand. NAM 72/5

Erasmus c Pant b Ashwin 12(20)
20:16 (IST)

OUT! First wicket for Ashwin as Loftie-Eaton ends up nicking the ball to slip, where Rohit gobbles this up with minimal effort. Turning into a mini collapse for the Namibians now, with the side losing four wickets for just 14 runs after a 33-run opening stand. Time for the players to have a drink after this dismissal. NAM 47/4

Loftie-Eaton c Rohit b Ashwin 5(5)
20:04 (IST)

OUT! More trouble for Namibia as Baard is trapped plumb leg-before while trying to sweep through the square leg region. Tries to take it upstairs, but ends up burning a review after getting three reds on HawkEye. NAM 39/3

Baard LBW Jadeja 21(21)
20:00 (IST)

OUT! The second wicket comes not long after the first, as Ravindra Jadeja strikes in just his third delivery of the evening. Williams charges down the track, and the left-arm spinner is quick to spot it, putting it out of his reach by altering his line and length. Pant does the rest behind the stumps once the batter is caught a long way off from his crease. NAM 34/2

Williams st Pant b Jadeja 0(4)
19:52 (IST)

OUT! Jasprit Bumrah with the breakthrough, as van Lingen departs after a promising start. Tries to slog the ball down the ground, but fails to clear the infield and ends up offering Shami a simple catch at mid off with a mishit. NAM 33/1

Van Lingen c Shami b Bumrah 14(15)
19:12 (IST)

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
19:03 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Virat Kohli — leading the side in the format one last time today — opts to field

India vs Namibia, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest Updates: India win by 9 wickets with 28 balls to spare! Fittingly, it's KL Rahul who collects the winning run for Team India as the Men in Blue sign off from what was otherwise a disappointing World Cup campaign with a comprehensive victory over the Namibians. It's also curtains down on Virat Kohli's reign as T20I captain, as well as the Kohli-Shastri era with Ravi Shastri making way for Rahul Dravid for the head coach's role at the end of this match.

Preview: India will take on Namibia in what will be their final outing of the 2021 T20 World Cup, after New Zealand's eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Sunday ended the Men in Blue's hopes of making it to the last four. It will also be the final game of the Super 12 stage of the tournament, with the two semi-finals and the final taking place thereafter.

New Zealand chased down the 125-run target set by the Afghans on Sunday to confirm their place in the last four of the mega event and cause yet another ICC event heartbreak for the Virat Kohli and company, who have now not won an ICC trophy in eight years.

India's campaign turned out to be all the more disappointing given this is the first time they've failed to make the semis of an ICC event since the 2012 World T20. They had won the Champions Trophy the very next year under MS Dhoni's leadership and finished runners up in the 2014 World T20, the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2021 World Test Championship final. They would had also reached the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups as well as the 2016 World T20.

Entering the tournament as strong favourites, India's campaign got off to a jittery start with a 10-wicket loss against Pakistan as Babar Azam and Co ended their 29-year wait for a World Cup victory over their neighbours. That was followed by another drubbing, this time at the hands of New Zealand — a side that can be considered India's bogey team in global events — as the Indians struggled to put up 110 on the board. The Black Caps then chased the target down with eight wickets and more than five overs to spare.

India, though, bounced back with clinical performances against Afghanistan and Scotland but were heavily dependent on other results for them to progress into the last four. And with Pakistan winning every game along the way to become the first team to book their place in the semis, India's chances boiled down to Afghanistan beating New Zealand in their final group game.

India, however, will hope to sign off on a positive note with another disciplined performance against the Namibians, who had earlier beaten Scotland in their only victory in the Super 12 stage of the event. Before that they had impressed in their victories over Netherlands and Ireland in the Round 1 stage of the tournament.

The last time these two sides met was back in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. Sachin Tendulkar and skipper Sourav Ganguly smashed 152 and 112 not out respectively as India posted a massive 311/2 on the board after being put in to bat. Yuvraj Singh (4/6) would then star with the ball as the Namibians would fall short of the Indian total by a whopping 181 runs.

Here's everything you need to know as far as the India-Namibia match is concerned:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between India and Namibia take place?

The match between India and Namibia will take place on 8 November 2021.

What is the venue for India and Namibia match?

India and Namibia match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will India and Namibia match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India and Namibia match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Jan Frylinck, Michau du Preez, Ben Shikongo

Click here for complete T20 World Cup coverage

Updated Date: November 08, 2021 23:00:08 IST

Tags:

