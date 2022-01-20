Highlights, India vs Ireland, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India qualify for Super League phase with big win

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022, India vs Ireland, Live Score and Updates: That's about it from us tonight. India were missing Yash Dhull and few other players due to COVID-19, but under Nishant Sindhu, they fought hard to register a mammoth win over Ireland to advance to the Super League quarter-finals. The Boys in Blue will next face Uganda in their final group game on Saturday. Until then, it's goodbye and good night!

Preview: Yash Dhull’s India colts face Ireland in their second group match of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup on Wednesday.

Both teams got off to a positive start in the tournament. While India thumped the Proteas by 45 runs on 15 January, Ireland registered a comfortable 39-run win over Uganda the same day.

India were put into bat after South Africa skipper George Van Heerden won the toss and chose to field. Toss was delayed due to rain in Guyana, but still witnessed a full day’s play without overs being reduced.

Skipper Yash led from the front with a knock of 82 as India put up 232 on board. Kaushal Tambe (35), Shaik Rasheed (31) and Nishant Sindhu (27) were the other notable contributors with the bat.

It was an all-round performance from the Proteas bowlers but Matthew Boast was their top wicket-taker with three scalps.

In reply, Vicky Ostwal claimed a five-wicket haul as the Proteas were bundled out for 187, with Dewald Brevis (65) impressing for them.

Raj Bawa took four wickets.

It will be a battle between first and second in the Group B points table, and only one will get the chance to remain unbeaten for now.

Here’s all you need to know about the match:

When will the Group B match between India U19 and Ireland U19 take place?

The Group B match between India U19 and Ireland U19 will take place on 19 January, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for India U19 vs Ireland U19 match is Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

When will the match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 6.30 pm IST, with the toss at 6 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.