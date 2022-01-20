Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Highlights, India vs Ireland, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India qualify for Super League phase with big win

Highlights, India vs Ireland, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India qualify for Super League phase with big win

01:31 (IST)

That's about it from us tonight. India were missing Yash Dhull and few other players due to COVID-19, but under Nishant Sindhu, they fought hard to register a mammoth win over Ireland to advance to the Super League quarter-finals. The Boys in Blue will next face Uganda in their final group game on Saturday. Until then, it's goodbye and good night! 

01:28 (IST)

Nishant Sindhu, India captain: I'm really happy with the win. It was great to see everyone sticking to their roles and plans. We had to focus early, had to keep those things (COVID19 cases in the camp) out of the mind and the boys responded well.

01:27 (IST)

Tim Tector, Ireland captain: Have to give credit to India. They came out with the bat and put pressure on us straightaway. We didn't bowl particularly well although we did pull things back well later on. We were happy to restrict them to 307, because it was a good surface. Was always going to be a challenge for us. Losing early wickets put us on the back foot. Maybe we could have been more proactive. 

01:25 (IST)

Harnoor Singh (88) is the Player of the Match

01:21 (IST)

After 39 overs, Ireland 133 all out 

That's that then! India have now qualified for the tournament's Super League phase, with a big 174-run win over Ireland. Muzamil Sherzad was the last to get dismissed, he went for the slog towards deep midwicket but Raj Bawa came in running to complete the catch. 

01:17 (IST)
wkt

OUT! That's the finishing touch from Kaushal Tambe. Sherzad slogged it towards deep midwicket, and Raj Bawa running in, accurately claimed the catch. 

01:12 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Bowled ém and Forbes departs. Kaushal Tambe makes no mistake with this delivery. India just one wicket away from victory. 

01:09 (IST)

After 37 overs, Ireland 124/8 (Humphreys 9, Forbes 2) 

Another wicket falls as MacBeth is dismissed by Aneeshwar. Get's an outside edge and Dinesh Bana makes no mistake with the catch. 

00:46 (IST)

After 32 overs, Ireland 105/7 (MacBeth 24) 

Aneeshwar Gautam is into his first over, and boy does he impress! He concedes just the one run, and adds more misery to Ireland with the wicket of McGuire. 

00:44 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Ireland lose their seventh wicket. You miss, I hit moment for Aneeshwar Gautam as he gets rid of McGuire. Nathan McGuire b Aneeshwar Gautam 14

Load More

Highlights

title-img
01:21 (IST)

After 39 overs, Ireland 133 all out 

That's that then! India have now qualified for the tournament's Super League phase, with a big 174-run win over Ireland. Muzamil Sherzad was the last to get dismissed, he went for the slog towards deep midwicket but Raj Bawa came in running to complete the catch. 
01:17 (IST)

OUT! That's the finishing touch from Kaushal Tambe. Sherzad slogged it towards deep midwicket, and Raj Bawa running in, accurately claimed the catch. 
01:12 (IST)

OUT! Bowled ém and Forbes departs. Kaushal Tambe makes no mistake with this delivery. India just one wicket away from victory. 
00:44 (IST)

OUT! Ireland lose their seventh wicket. You miss, I hit moment for Aneeshwar Gautam as he gets rid of McGuire. Nathan McGuire b Aneeshwar Gautam 14
00:11 (IST)

OUT! Another setback for Ireland as Le Roux is struck LBW by Vicky Ostwal. Tossed up fuller, Le Roux misses the reverse sweep and is hit there. Huge appeal and the umpire gives it out.  Philippus le Roux lbw b Vicky Ostwal 3
00:06 (IST)

OUT! Joshua Cox's stint at the crease comes to an end. Cox gets athick edge, and onto keeper Dinesh Bana, who fumbles a bit before completing the catch in the third attempt. Garv Sangwan with the wicket again. Joshua Cox c Dinesh Bana b Garv Sangwan 28
23:33 (IST)

OUT! Caught by Tambe as Garvgets rid of the Irish skipper Tim Tector. Tim Tector c Kaushal Tambe b Garv Sangwan 15
23:04 (IST)

OUT! Direct hit and Vincent is way short of safety at the bowler's end. Raj Bawa with the direct hit, and misjudgement from Vincent costs his wicket. David Vincent run out (Raj Bawa) 8
22:53 (IST)

OUT! Struck LBW and Jack Dickson departs. Hangargekar with the wicket this time and it's a double blow for Ireland. 
22:49 (IST)

OUT! Brilliant run from Vicky Ostwal to complete the catch, as Doherty clicks this one over midwicket. Ravi Kumar draws first blood. Liam Doherty c Vicky Ostwal b Ravi Kumar 7
21:55 (IST)

OUT! Tambe's clean bowled by Muzamil Sherzad, who's incredible spell continues. 
21:46 (IST)

OUT! Clean bowled! Raj Bawa departs after scoring 42 runs Sherzad was very accurate in that delivery.  Raj Bawa b Muzamil Sherzad 42
21:37 (IST)

OUT! Caught by keeper Joshua Cox and Nishant departs.  Nishant Sindhu c Joshua Cox b Muzamil Sherzad 3
20:59 (IST)

OUT! No century for Harnoor either, as he's struck LBW by Matthew Humphreys. It was a lound appeal from the Irish and the umpire had no hesitation in giving him out. 
20:01 (IST)

FIFTY! Harnoor Singh registers his half-century with a single. He gets an inside edge onto the pads and plays it towards short fine leg. 
19:31 (IST)

FIFTY! Angkrish registers a half-century, his knock coming in 41 balls. He's slammed eight fours and two sixes so far. 
18:09 (IST)

Toss update: Tim Tector wins the toss and Ireland will field first. Nishant Sindhu leads India colts today, as he confirms skipper Yash Dhull is rested. 
17:26 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the ICC U19 World Cup match between India and Ireland in Trinidad. Yash Dhull and Co will be looking to make it two wins in two, but it is their batting that will be in focus today. Stay tuned for more updates. 

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022, India vs Ireland, Live Score and Updates: That's about it from us tonight. India were missing Yash Dhull and few other players due to COVID-19, but under Nishant Sindhu, they fought hard to register a mammoth win over Ireland to advance to the Super League quarter-finals. The Boys in Blue will next face Uganda in their final group game on Saturday. Until then, it's goodbye and good night!

Preview: Yash Dhull’s India colts face Ireland in their second group match of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup on Wednesday.

Both teams got off to a positive start in the tournament. While India thumped the Proteas by 45 runs on 15 January, Ireland registered a comfortable 39-run win over Uganda the same day.

India were put into bat after South Africa skipper George Van Heerden won the toss and chose to field. Toss was delayed due to rain in Guyana, but still witnessed a full day’s play without overs being reduced.

India will now take on Ireland on Wednesday. Image: Twitter/@ICC

India will now take on Ireland on Wednesday. Image: Twitter/@ICC

Skipper Yash led from the front with a knock of 82 as India put up 232 on board. Kaushal Tambe (35), Shaik Rasheed (31) and Nishant Sindhu (27) were the other notable contributors with the bat.

It was an all-round performance from the Proteas bowlers but Matthew Boast was their top wicket-taker with three scalps.

In reply, Vicky Ostwal claimed a five-wicket haul as the Proteas were bundled out for 187, with Dewald Brevis (65) impressing for them.

Raj Bawa took four wickets.

It will be a battle between first and second in the Group B points table, and only one will get the chance to remain unbeaten for now.

Here’s all you need to know about the match:

When will the Group B match between India U19 and Ireland U19 take place?

The Group B match between India U19 and Ireland U19 will take place on 19 January, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for India U19 vs Ireland U19 match  is Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

When will the match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 6.30 pm IST, with the toss at 6 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: January 20, 2022 01:32:33 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

LIVE Score, Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 5th Test Day 1 at Hobart
First Cricket News

LIVE Score, Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 5th Test Day 1 at Hobart

Follow live scores and updates of the 5th Test of Ashes 2022 in Hobart

U-19 World Cup 2022 Group C preview: Pakistan favourites to advance; dark horses Afghanistan aim to spring a surprise
First Cricket News

U-19 World Cup 2022 Group C preview: Pakistan favourites to advance; dark horses Afghanistan aim to spring a surprise

Pakistan are the only team to have defended the title, doing so back in 2006 after a first crown two years earlier, and will be looking to make it to the final for the sixth time in the West Indies.

U-19 World Cup 2022 Group D preview: Consistent Australia set sights on fourth title; Sri Lanka aim for improved showing
First Cricket News

U-19 World Cup 2022 Group D preview: Consistent Australia set sights on fourth title; Sri Lanka aim for improved showing

A quick glance at the make-up of Group D of ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup shows just how challenging it will be to make it out of the first round.