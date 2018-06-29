This is the first time that India have scored 200-plus runs in consecutive T20Is.

Paul Stirling and James Shannon are the openers. Umesh Yadav will start off.

OUT! Umesh Yadav strikes off the second ball. Stirling is gone. Good length delivery outside off, moves away a tad. Stirling slashes at it but gets an outside edge to first slip where the fielder takes a good reflex catch.

After 1 overs,Ireland 1/1 ( James Shannon 0 , William Porterfield 1) A very good start from Umesh. He got a hint of movement and hit the good length area consistently. Stirling was done in by the movement but played a rash shot too. Just one run off the over.

Umesh Yadav took 20 wickets at a strike rate of 15.95 in IPL-11 which was the third most by any player.

After 2 overs , Ireland 4 /1 ( Shannon 2 , Porterfield 2) A good start from the debutant. He too got a hint of movement. Porterfield looks to hit one out of the park off the first ball but got a toe end of the bat to mid off. Kaul was disciplined throughout the over. Shannon flicked one to deep mid-wicket for a couple to end the over, Just three runs off it.

FOUR! Poor delivery. Short and down the leg side, Porterfield pulls it to fine leg.

SIX! HUGE! MASSIVE! What connection. Slower ball from Umesh, Porterfield gets down and clobbers it over deep mid-wicket.

OUT! Umesh has his revenge. Porterfield's stumps are shattered. Porterfiled moves way across for a ramp sweep, Umesh sees it early and bowls it very full on middle. Porterfield is beaten by the pace and misses his scoop. The ball rattles the timber.

A break for Umesh Yadav in his first over in T20Is since 2012... Stirling chases a wide delivery and out caught... India have to focus on putting a great fielding performance... anything better than Wednesday should be good, so it is not a tall ask.

FOUR! Lovely shot from Balbirnie. It's full outside off, Shannon leans and drives it through extra cover.

After 3 overs,Ireland 22/2 ( James Shannon 2 , Andy Balbirnie 6) A mixed over for Ireland. Porterfield started with a four to fine leg, a couple and then a massive six. Umesh then had his revenge as he had Porterfield's middle stump knocked back. Balbirnie then finished with a lovely four to make it 18 runs and a wicket off the over.

OUT ! Kaul gets his maiden international wicket . He was very close to not getting it though. A bouncer on middle and leg, Shannon looks to pull but is done in by the pace. He ends up miscuing it to extra cover where the fielder takes an easy catch. The umpires check for a No ball and replays show it was very tight. It looked as if he didn't have anything behind the line but the third umpire was happy with it.

After 4 overs ,Ireland 23/3 ( Andy Balbirnie 6 , Gary Wilson (C) (W) 0) A brilliant over from Kaul. He can surprise with his pace and that's what he did for the Shannon wicket. His length variations are the ones that surprise hte batsmen. One run and a wicket off the over.

After 5 overs ,Ireland 27/3 ( Andy Balbirnie 8 , Gary Wilson (C) (W) 2) Decent start from Pandya. He beat Wilson with one that moved away off the second ball of the over. Balbernie had his heart in his mouth off the penultimate ball when he nearly ended up chipping one to mid off. The track is on a slower side and the odd ball seems to be stopping on the batsmen. The spinners haven't even come into the attack and Ireland are already three down. 4 runs off the over.

On Wednesday, Ireland had played pace relatively well. Three down today as Chahal comes into the attack. This could be over quickly.

OUT! Beauty from Chahal. Strikes in his first over. Flighted on off, Balbirnie leans forward to defend but it spins away and shatters the timber. Perfect leg spinner.

After 6 overs ,Ireland 30/4 ( Andy Balbirnie 9 , Gary Wilson (C) (W) 4) Ireland are going nowhere. They are stuck and losing wickets at regular intervals. Chahal joins the party as he sends back Balbirine in that over. He flighted then well and mixed the googly and leg spinners well. Three runs and a wicket off it.

OUT! Kevin O'Brien departs for a duck. Ireland are in deep deep trouble. It's short outside off from Pandya, O'Brien stays in his crease and looks to pul but gets a top edge to third man where Kuldeep Yadav takes a very good catch.

Each of the five bowlers who are playing for India today has taken 20-plus wickets in T20 cricket in 2018.

After 7 overs,Ireland 36/5 ( Gary Wilson (C) (W) 9 , Simi Singh 0) Another over, another wicket. Ireland haven't got their shot selection right and paying the price of it. O'Brien plays a bad shot and heads back to the pavilion. The over saw a four but that was because of a schoolboy error from Kuldeep at third man fence. 6 runs and a wicket off the over. Ireland need a special partnership now.

OUT! Chahal gets his 2nd. Ireland in big, big trouble. Simi Singh departs. It's a length delivery on off, Singh gets down for a sweep but misses and is hit right in front. The umpire raises his finger on the appeal.

And just I typed that... Simi Singh is lbw... he really hasn't lived up to the hype that was built around him in the lead-up to this match. Not to pull him down, but shows why he couldn't make the cut in India. 36/6 now and Ireland are sinking without a trace.

After 8 overs ,Ireland 40/6 ( Gary Wilson (C) (W) 11 , Stuart Thompson 2) Another successful over for India. Chahal might have had Singh back in the pavilion off the first ball of the over but the umpire turned down the caught behind appeal. Replays showed that he indeed got an outside edge. He didn't take long to send him back as he trapped Singh LBW off the next ball itself. 4 runs and a wicket off it.

FOUR! Something to smile for the Irish fans. Wilson reverse sweeps Kuldeep's first ball of the spell for four to third man.

OUT! Kuldeep joins the party. Nicely tossed up on middle, spins back in sharply. Wilson gives himself room and ends up playing a nothing shot. Finds the stumps shattered.

After 9 overs ,Ireland 45/7 ( Stuart Thompson 2 , George Dockrell 1) Kuldeep was welcomed with a boundary off the first ball by Wilson but he bounced back to send Wilson to pavilion. Just 5 runs and a wicket off the over. Ireland in disarray and they are going nowhere.

Shambolic. This is a right royal mess.... Ireland have just given up. They know they cannot comprehend spin and the resultant is this... at best they needed a good start but that hasn't come, so the batting has simply crashed. If there was a huge gulf in the first game, this is a chasm.

FOUR! Thompson gets down and paddles it to fine leg off Chahal.

FOUR! 2nd in the over. Streaky this time. Thompson goes for a slog sweep but gets a top edge to fine leg.

After 10 overs ,Ireland 56/7 ( Stuart Thompson 10 , George Dockrell 4) Finally, a good over for Ireland. Dockrell gets a top edge to third man for three. Thompson then got two fours to make it 11 runs off the over. And most importantly, no wicket off it.

OUT! The eight wicket falls. Kuldeep gets his second. It's flighted on middle and off, Dockrell looks to go downtown but doesn't connect it well and helps it straight into the hands of the long on fielder.

SIX! WOW! He connected it well. Rankin lofts a flighted delivery from Kuldeep over long off.

After 11 overs,Ireland 65/8 ( Stuart Thompson 12 , Boyd Rankin 7) A decent over from Kuldeep. He sent back Dockrell off the first ball and then gave away just three singles off the next four balls. Rankin then opened his shoulders and hit a six off the final ball to spoil a very good over. 9 runs and a wicket off it.

OUT! Sound of the timber. Chahal gets his third. Nicely flighted on off, Thompson charges down the track and look to hit over the off side but is done in by the flight. He misses, the ball spins back in sharply and rattles the timber.

After 12 overs ,Ireland 68/9 ( Boyd Rankin 8 , Peter Chase 0) Another brilliant over from Chahal. And India are now on the brink of another massive win. Ireland have lost nine wickets. Chahal is not afraid to flight them and got Thompson with another flighted one. 3 runs and a wicket off it.

OUT! That's it! India win by 143 runs! They win the series 2-0 It's the Wrong'ún from Kuldeep, outside off, Rankin charges down the track and goes for a wild swing. He is foxed by the one that goes the other way and misses. Karthik clips the bails off calmly.

Bit of an embarrassment really for Ireland, they have been bowled out for 70 runs in 12.3 overs. You would expect them to make a stride forward in the second game, but this was two steps back. Never stood a chance after that poor start, especially against wrist spin. India, meanwhile, were relentless in their pursuit and have made a mark in what can only be deemed as preparation for sterner tests ahead. That begins next week, Tuesday to be more precise, when two of the best limited-overs' outfits clash in T20I and ODIs. Can't wait already!

Largest victories in T20Is: 172 by SL v Kenya, Johannesburg, 2007 143 by India v Ireland, Dublin, 2018* 143 by Pak v WI, Karachi, 2018 130 by SA v Scotland, The Oval, 2009

KL Rahul is Man of the Match Rahul: It was important for me to make most of the opportunities. Coming into the series, had good amount of runs scored in IPL. If you played a couple of balls, you could get adjusted to the wicket. I used the pace of the ball well. I am in good form and tried to strike the ball well. The kind of team we have it is tough to find a position but whatever chance you get, you want to make most of it. I have never played in UK before and I know it is going to be challenging but I want to go out there and enjoy.

Chahal: The wicket was a turning. I varied my pace and it came good. I was mixing the pace. I bowled quicker first and then tossed up. In our team, we have world class batsmen and you try and bowl them in the nets to know which deliveries work for you.

Gary Wilson, Ireland captain : Disappointing to see we did not put up a fight. We know India like to chase. Wicket should not have made any difference if we had batted first. It is just disappointing.

Virat Kohli, India captain: Just the kind of momentum we wanted going into England series. Pretty happy to see such performance. I am having headache now whom to pick. Anyone who has been given chance has grabbed the chance with both hands. Guys are shining through coming off the bench as well. For us, opposition does not matter. Spinners are added advantage in England. It is going to be a good series. England are a quality side but we are going to focus more on our strength. System has been laid and benchmark has been set. We have mutual respect. Nobody takes anything for granted. The responsbility has been accepted by everyone.

So, that's it from us. Ireland were no competition to India and while we expected visitors to clinch the series 2-0, Ireland putting up no show in both the matches was least expected. But the challenge begins for India now. They fly to England now and play 1st T20I against Three Lions on 3 July. Of course, we will bring latest score and updates from the match. You already know the address - Firstpost.com. Till then, take care and good bye.

Preview: After comfortably clinching a win in the opening match, India will look to continue their dominant run and seal the two-match T20I series against Ireland when the two sides play the second match here at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground on Friday.

India will be heading into the match on the back of 76-run victory in the opening T20I in Dublin. A terrific opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan and some smart bowling by the spinners saw India take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The openers shared a 160-run partnership and smashed 13 fours and 10 sixes between them.

Despite losing a cluster of wickets towards the end, India accumulated 208 runs for five in their stipulated 20 overs, setting Ireland a tough target of 209 runs to win.

In reply, Ireland kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, as India restricted them to 132 for 9 in 20 overs.

On a related note, after the Ireland series, the Kohli-led side will head to England for three-match T20I series, three-match ODI series and five Tests, beginning July 3.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav.

Ireland: Gary Wilson (capt/wk), Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson.

With inputs from PTI