SAW in WI | 1st ODI Sep 16, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
INDW in SL | 3rd ODI Sep 16, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
Asia Cup Sep 19, 2018
IND vs PAK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 20, 2018
BAN vs AFG
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Highlights, India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai, Full Cricket Score: India post hard-fought 26-run win over Hong Kong

Date: Wednesday, 19 September, 2018 01:25 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2018 Match 4 Match Result India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs

285/7
Overs
50.0
R/R
5.7
Fours
25
Sixes
5
Extras
5
India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kedar Jadhav not out 28 27 0 1
Kuldeep Yadav not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tanwir Afzal 4 0 34 0
Ehsan Nawaz 8 0 50 1
259/8
Overs
50.0
R/R
5.18
Fours
19
Sixes
6
Extras
13
India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Tanwir Afzal not out 12 10 1 1
Ehsan Nawaz not out 2 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 9 0 50 0
Khaleel Ahmed 10 0 48 3

  • An unexpected match comes to an end and Rohit Sharma must be taking a sigh of bif relief. Looking at it from a different point of view, this could be a blessing in disguise for India in form of a wake-up call. 

    Now, it is the turn of the mother of all battles - India taking on Pakistan on 19 September. The match begins at 5 pm IST and we will be back with over-by-over updates again. Sp do come in again tomorrow. Till then goodbye and goodnight. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Man of the match is Shikhar Dhawan.

    Dhawan: I was doing my process and working hard. I knew runs were going to come. I was not taking extra risks today. My intent was positive. It was a pitch where the ball was coming slow. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma, India captain: Eventually, to win the game is very important. We had a pretty inexperienced bowling lineup. We made mistakes where we could've attacked, or been a little defensive. This tournament is all about learning, and these guys will learn from the mistakes. At the time when the going is tough, you need character. Gotta give credit to Hong Kong. Great partnership by those two openers. For us, it was a great learning curve. We will be put under pressure at times. Shikhar was a great positive. And Ambati Rayudu as well, playing after a long time. Khaleel is a very exciting player to have in our squad. Very exciting to see how he goes about things. He came back really well, and that is what I look forward to as a captain. He really found a way to come back and stick to his strength. No issues as of now. We rested a few guys, hoping they'll be fresh tomorrow. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest opening stands in losing cause in run-chases: 


    188 - Tillakaratne Dilshan/Upul Tharanga v India, Rajkot, 2009

    174 - NIZAKAT KHAN/ANSHUMAN RATH v India, Dubai, 2018*

    166 - Jesse Ryder/Brendon McCullum v India, Christchurch, 2009

    Full Scorecard

  • Anshuman Rath, Hong Kong captain: I think we got a great start. We lost key wickets at key time. Credit to Indian bowlers as they bowled to the plan. Going into this tournament, we had no pressure, we did well. Super proud of the boys. Loads of stand out. Nizakat's innings, he batted beautifully. Death bowling was good. They could have scored 350 but our bowlers stuck at it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 50 overs,Hong Kong 259/8 ( Tanwir Afzal 12 , Ehsan Nawaz 2)

    India win by 26 runs. 

    That's the end of it. India struggled hard for this win. But thanks to the brilliant Khaleel Ahmed, India have pulled this off. Kudos to Hong Kong for their resillience and waking up India. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Slower from Khaleel and Ehsan Khan does not judge it well, scoops one into the air and Khaleel comfortably comes under the ball to catch it. Ehsan Khan c and b Khaleel Ahmed 22(25)

    Full Scorecard

  • Khaleel to complete his quota. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 49 overs,Hong Kong 256/7 ( Ehsan Khan 22 , Tanwir Afzal 11)

    Bhuvneshwar continues and bowls his last over today. Indians are just one over away from a victory, which has come after some real struggle. Pakistan should thank Hong Kong for tiring the Indians out in this game. They have less than 24 hours to recuperate and come back again to face the arch-rivals. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Afzal hits is straight and the player at mid-off cannot save this one.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Scoring 250-plus runs against India on this pitch is some achievement. Hong Kong came to this tournament to make their presence felt and they have done it in style I have to say.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar continues. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is now the highest total for Hong Kong against a Full Member nation eclipsing 241/8 against Afghanistan at Bulawayo in 2018.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,Hong Kong 249/7 ( Ehsan Khan 20 , Tanwir Afzal 7)

    Khaleel bowls the 9th over. Still focussing hard the young man, mixing it well with slower ones and yorker. Fires in some balls to the batsmen. Hong King need 37 off the last 2 overs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Khaleel in to bowl his 9th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,Hong Kong 246/7 ( Ehsan Khan 18 , Tanwir Afzal 6)

    Kuldeep delivers goods in his last over. But gets hit on the last ball of the spell to end it on a bad note. Hong Kong still fighting, need 40 off 18. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Not a great way to end the spell as Kuldeep gets hit for a six on the last ball, the ball went sailing over the sight screen.

    Full Scorecard

  • Fastest to 50 ODI wickets: (In-terms of matches)

    19 - Ajantha Mendis
    23 - Ajit Agarkar, Mitchell McClenaghan 
    24 - Dennis Lillee, Hasan Ali, KULDEEP YADAV*

    Kuldeep Yadav's 50 ODI wickets from 24 matches

    - Fastest left-arm spinner 
    - Second fastest Indian
    - Joint third fastest ever

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Scott McKechnie this time comes out to hit Kuldeep out of the ground, the ball does not rise as much as he expected it to, misses it, Dhoni collects the ball and dislodges the bails in his own style. Scott McKechnie st Dhoni b Kuldeep Yadav 7(6) 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Kuldeep bowls from round the wicket and right-handed Scott McKechnie reverse-sweeps him for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep into his last over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,Hong Kong 235/6 ( Ehsan Khan 17 , Scott McKechnie (W) 3)

    Khaleel into his third spell. Continues bowling from round the wicket. He has done everything as a fast bowler in the over. Bowled yorkers, short stuff, curved in and held the line. A debut to remember for Khaleel, who has shone on the bigger stage. Let's if he gets another go against Pakistan tomorrow, oops, today. Hong Kong need 51 off 24. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Khaleel back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,Hong Kong 230/6 ( Ehsan Khan 14 , Scott McKechnie (W) 1)

    Chahal bowls the last over. He had a deep conversation with Rohit before the start of the over and it seems the plan has worked. Two wickets in the over has almost closed the gates for Hong Kong in this match. 56 needed off 30 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Wrong'un again from Chahal, trapped new man Aizaz Khan for a golden duck. India's game for the taking now. Aizaz Khan lbw b Chahal 0(1)

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Chahal fires in a wrong'un and Kinchit reached out for it, sliced it to point where Dhawan made no mistake with the catch. KD Shah c Dhawan b Chahal 17(15)

    Full Scorecard

  • Chahal to continue.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,Hong Kong 227/4 ( Kinchit Shah 17 , Ehsan Khan 12)

    Bhuvneshwar continues. Hong Kong are still not out of this. Kinchit and Ehsan are keeping them just in touch with the chase. The required rate is touching 10 now. The big shots need to be converted into fours and sixes. They need 59 to 36. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is now the highest total for Hong Kong while chasing in ODIs, eclipsing 213 which they made against Scotland at Edinburgh in 2016.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,Hong Kong 220/4 ( Kinchit Shah 14 , Ehsan Khan 8)

    Chahal continues. He looked lack-lustre in this over, was too wayward and leaked runs. India cannot afford to take things so lightly. Things look in control but another over or two like this can shift the pendulum. Hong Kong need 66 off 42. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Seems Hong Kong have lost the plot now. Asking rate is above 10. That's what inexperience is all about. Half an hour back, they were cruising. At the level sustaining under pressure is the biggest challenge for these lower-ranked teams.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Flighted and width given, Kinchit heaves it over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum.

    Full Scorecard

  • Chahal continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,Hong Kong 207/4 ( Kinchit Shah 6 , Ehsan Khan 3)

    Bhuvneshwar is back on. He is bowling the length. Trying to not give any room to the batsmen. A big collision between the two batsmen in the middle but luckily, no damage done. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar back on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,Hong Kong 203/4 ( Kinchit Shah 4 , Ehsan Khan 2)

    Chahal back on. 200 up for Hong Kong but they have lost Hayat, who was hitting some lusty blows as well. From here, it should be not too tough for India but you just never know. Hong Kong need 83 in 54 balls with six wickets in hand and in this T20 age, this is not impossible.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ehsan Khan, right handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Chahal has done the trick, bowls it outside the off stump, asks Hayat to come forward and slash, he does that, the ball takes the edge and goes right into Dhoni's gloves. Hayat c Dhoni b Chahal 18(20) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,Hong Kong 198/3 ( Babar Hayat 18 , Kinchit Shah 1)

    Khaleel Ahmed strikes on the very first ball. The third wicket is down. And suddenly, the runs are hard to come by. What a debut this is for the young man. Came into the attack when India needed wickets and he has delivered and how. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! This is some striking, Hayat picks it from the length and hits it right over the long-on for a maximum. Stand and deliver.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kinchit Shah, left handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! This is so much like Mitchell Starc, Khaleel comes from round the wicket and the ball straightens a bit, takes the edge off Carter's bat and Dhoni does not make a mistake behind the stumps. Christopher Carter c Dhoni b Khaleel Ahmed 3(11)

    Full Scorecard

  • Khaleel continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,Hong Kong 191/2 ( Babar Hayat 12 , Christopher Carter 3)

    Kuldeep comes in to bowl the second last over of his spell. Got hit for a huge one. Hayat is looking to play some shots here and why not, Hong Kong need 95 off 66. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Loopy delivery, Hayat steps out and hits one for maximum over the bowler's head. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Nizakat Khan's dismissals in 90s:

    94 v Scotland, Mong Kok, 2016
    93 v U.A.E., Dubai, 2017
    92 v India, Dubai, 2018*

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,Hong Kong 183/2 ( Babar Hayat 5 , Christopher Carter 2)

    Khaleel runs from round the wicket. He is bowling exactly the line that is required. Outside the off stump, while some deliveries are coming in, others just straightening. Hong Kong need 103 runs from 72 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Fullish, Hayat gives charge to the bowler and hits it in between the cover and mid-on for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard
Latest Update: That's the end of it. India struggled hard for this win. But thanks to the brilliant Khaleel Ahmed, India have pulled this off. Kudos to Hong Kong for their resillience and waking up India.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: Favourites India will look to overpower Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener and prepare for the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.

Hong Kong, expectedly, lost to Pakistan by eight wickets in their first game. India, who even without talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, should give them the same treatment.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath. AFP

India captain Rohit Sharma and Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath. AFP

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and with experienced M.S. Dhoni in their ranks, India will look to get their combination right in the first game before the tougher test of Pakistan on which all eyes will rest.

Besides Rohit, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav add teeth to their batting while in the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal throw up a lot of variety.

The Asia Cup will once again bring to the fore Dhoni's batting frailties with age as his strike rate has been below par in recent limited overs matches. The celebrated former India captain, known for his big hitting skills, has been a pale shadow of his former self lately and will once again come under the scanner if the same trend continues.

India's middle order is an issue too and needs to be resolved ahead of the World Cup next year.

The Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar combination will be back in action along with the Kuldeep-Chahal combination, which has been a steady set-up for past one year.

Back in the mix after a back injury, Bhuvneshwar will also look to use the Hong Kong game as a warm-up ahead of the Pakistan tie.

He recently came back to competitive cricket for India A against South Africa A.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed.

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (Captain), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulson, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammed, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Raag Kapur, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Ahmed, Tanvir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


