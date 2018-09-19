FOUR! Fullish, Hayat gives charge to the bowler and hits it in between the cover and mid-on for a boundary.

Khaleel runs from round the wicket. He is bowling exactly the line that is required. Outside the off stump, while some deliveries are coming in, others just straightening. Hong Kong need 103 runs from 72 balls.

SIX! Loopy delivery, Hayat steps out and hits one for maximum over the bowler's head.

Kuldeep comes in to bowl the second last over of his spell. Got hit for a huge one. Hayat is looking to play some shots here and why not, Hong Kong need 95 off 66.

OUT! This is so much like Mitchell Starc, Khaleel comes from round the wicket and the ball straightens a bit, takes the edge off Carter's bat and Dhoni does not make a mistake behind the stumps. Christopher Carter c Dhoni b Khaleel Ahmed 3(11)

SIX! This is some striking, Hayat picks it from the length and hits it right over the long-on for a maximum. Stand and deliver.

Khaleel Ahmed strikes on the very first ball. The third wicket is down. And suddenly, the runs are hard to come by. What a debut this is for the young man. Came into the attack when India needed wickets and he has delivered and how.

OUT! Chahal has done the trick, bowls it outside the off stump, asks Hayat to come forward and slash, he does that, the ball takes the edge and goes right into Dhoni's gloves. Hayat c Dhoni b Chahal 18(20)

Chahal back on. 200 up for Hong Kong but they have lost Hayat, who was hitting some lusty blows as well. From here, it should be not too tough for India but you just never know. Hong Kong need 83 in 54 balls with six wickets in hand and in this T20 age, this is not impossible.

Bhuvneshwar is back on. He is bowling the length. Trying to not give any room to the batsmen. A big collision between the two batsmen in the middle but luckily, no damage done.

SIX! Flighted and width given, Kinchit heaves it over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum.

Seems Hong Kong have lost the plot now. Asking rate is above 10. That's what inexperience is all about. Half an hour back, they were cruising. At the level sustaining under pressure is the biggest challenge for these lower-ranked teams.

Chahal continues. He looked lack-lustre in this over, was too wayward and leaked runs. India cannot afford to take things so lightly. Things look in control but another over or two like this can shift the pendulum. Hong Kong need 66 off 42.

This is now the highest total for Hong Kong while chasing in ODIs, eclipsing 213 which they made against Scotland at Edinburgh in 2016.

Bhuvneshwar continues. Hong Kong are still not out of this. Kinchit and Ehsan are keeping them just in touch with the chase. The required rate is touching 10 now. The big shots need to be converted into fours and sixes. They need 59 to 36.

OUT! Chahal fires in a wrong'un and Kinchit reached out for it, sliced it to point where Dhawan made no mistake with the catch. KD Shah c Dhawan b Chahal 17(15)

OUT! Wrong'un again from Chahal, trapped new man Aizaz Khan for a golden duck. India's game for the taking now. Aizaz Khan lbw b Chahal 0(1)

Chahal bowls the last over. He had a deep conversation with Rohit before the start of the over and it seems the plan has worked. Two wickets in the over has almost closed the gates for Hong Kong in this match. 56 needed off 30 balls.

Khaleel into his third spell. Continues bowling from round the wicket. He has done everything as a fast bowler in the over. Bowled yorkers, short stuff, curved in and held the line. A debut to remember for Khaleel, who has shone on the bigger stage. Let's if he gets another go against Pakistan tomorrow, oops, today. Hong Kong need 51 off 24.

FOUR! Kuldeep bowls from round the wicket and right-handed Scott McKechnie reverse-sweeps him for a boundary.

OUT! Scott McKechnie this time comes out to hit Kuldeep out of the ground, the ball does not rise as much as he expected it to, misses it, Dhoni collects the ball and dislodges the bails in his own style. Scott McKechnie st Dhoni b Kuldeep Yadav 7(6)

SIX! Not a great way to end the spell as Kuldeep gets hit for a six on the last ball, the ball went sailing over the sight screen.

Kuldeep delivers goods in his last over. But gets hit on the last ball of the spell to end it on a bad note. Hong Kong still fighting, need 40 off 18.

Khaleel bowls the 9th over. Still focussing hard the young man, mixing it well with slower ones and yorker. Fires in some balls to the batsmen. Hong King need 37 off the last 2 overs.

This is now the highest total for Hong Kong against a Full Member nation eclipsing 241/8 against Afghanistan at Bulawayo in 2018.

Scoring 250-plus runs against India on this pitch is some achievement. Hong Kong came to this tournament to make their presence felt and they have done it in style I have to say.

FOUR! Afzal hits is straight and the player at mid-off cannot save this one.

Bhuvneshwar continues and bowls his last over today. Indians are just one over away from a victory, which has come after some real struggle. Pakistan should thank Hong Kong for tiring the Indians out in this game. They have less than 24 hours to recuperate and come back again to face the arch-rivals.

OUT! Slower from Khaleel and Ehsan Khan does not judge it well, scoops one into the air and Khaleel comfortably comes under the ball to catch it. Ehsan Khan c and b Khaleel Ahmed 22(25)

That's the end of it. India struggled hard for this win. But thanks to the brilliant Khaleel Ahmed, India have pulled this off. Kudos to Hong Kong for their resillience and waking up India.

Anshuman Rath, Hong Kong captain: I think we got a great start. We lost key wickets at key time. Credit to Indian bowlers as they bowled to the plan. Going into this tournament, we had no pressure, we did well. Super proud of the boys. Loads of stand out. Nizakat's innings, he batted beautifully. Death bowling was good. They could have scored 350 but our bowlers stuck at it.

Rohit Sharma, India captain : Eventually, to win the game is very important. We had a pretty inexperienced bowling lineup. We made mistakes where we could've attacked, or been a little defensive. This tournament is all about learning, and these guys will learn from the mistakes. At the time when the going is tough, you need character. Gotta give credit to Hong Kong. Great partnership by those two openers. For us, it was a great learning curve. We will be put under pressure at times. Shikhar was a great positive. And Ambati Rayudu as well, playing after a long time. Khaleel is a very exciting player to have in our squad. Very exciting to see how he goes about things. He came back really well, and that is what I look forward to as a captain. He really found a way to come back and stick to his strength. No issues as of now. We rested a few guys, hoping they'll be fresh tomorrow.

Dhawan: I was doing my process and working hard. I knew runs were going to come. I was not taking extra risks today. My intent was positive. It was a pitch where the ball was coming slow.

Now, it is the turn of the mother of all battles - India taking on Pakistan on 19 September. The match begins at 5 pm IST and we will be back with over-by-over updates again. Sp do come in again tomorrow. Till then goodbye and goodnight.

An unexpected match comes to an end and Rohit Sharma must be taking a sigh of bif relief. Looking at it from a different point of view, this could be a blessing in disguise for India in form of a wake-up call.

Anshuman Rath, Hong Kong captain : Bowling is our strength, and we thought we'd go out there and show our skills. We'll just go out there with a smile on our face. There is a bit more grass than the other wicket. Chasing is probably a bit easy under the lights.

Rohit Sharma, India captain : I think it's (acclimatisation) one of the important factors in this part of the world. We're going to do everything we can to get ourselves ready for this game. Every team is quite competitive, and you cannot take your step off the pedal. They (Indian team) all are excited to play in the tournament.

OUT ! And Ehsan Khan it is who gets the breakthrough, as Rohit gets a leading edge that lobs the ball high in the air, offering mid off the simplest of catches! Ehsan does the Afridi celebration after getting the big wicket. IND 45/1

Meanwhile, the fifty-stand's up between Dhawan and Rayudu for the second wicket.

FIFTY up for Shikhar Dhawan — his 26th in ODIs ! Guides the ball down the ground, coming back for a second run in the process, to bring up the milestone. The left-hander takes 57 deliveries to get to the milestone in what has been a refreshing knock from him. The fifty will do his confidence a world of good after a poor run in England.

Hundred partnership up between Dhawan and Rayudu for the second wicket , with the former guiding the ball down the ground for a single in the 27th over to bring up the milestone. IND 145/1

FIFTY up for Ambati Rayudu ! A much-needed confidence booster for him after the Yo Yo setback that he went through earlier. Brings up the milestone for the seventh time in his ODI career with a boundary towards third man. IND 151/1

OUT! Nawaz finally brings the partnership to an end, as Rayudu gets caught behind for his innings to come to an end at the 60-run mark. Nawaz surprises Rayudu with a short ball, and the batsman responds by trying to uppercut it. Gets a faint edge off his glove, and the England-born keeper does a wonderful job behind the stumps to collect the ball in a split second. IND 161/2

CENTURY FOR SHIKHAR DHAWAN! His 14th in ODI cricket, and he brings it up with a single, taking off his cap and raising his bat! He'll be a relieved man for now, getting back among the runs after a lean patch in the vastly different English conditions.

SIX! Dhawan goes for a wild slog towards the leg side, and comfortably clears the midwicket fence! That brings up the fifty-stand for the third wicket as well! IND 213/2

OUT ! Dhawan gets a thick edge while looking to smash the ball towards the leg side, resulting in a simple catch for Afzal at backward point. End of a superb innings from the left-hander, one that came at a strike-rate of over 100! IND 240/3

OUT! Dhoni gets a faint edge to get caught behind for a duck, as Ehsan and his Hong Kong teammates break into celebrations, with two quick wickets coming their way at this stage. Dhoni knew he was out, and started walking right away even before the umpire could raise his finger. IND 242/4

OUT! And we have a mini-collapse here! Karthik attempts to slog the ball over the midwicket fence, but doesn't quite connect. Keeper McKechnie screams "CAAAAATCHH" while the ball's in the air, and Babar Hayat takes a fine running catch near the boundary! That's the second wicket for Kinchit Shah! IND 248/5

OUT! Bhuvneshwar goes for a slog, but guides it straight into the hands of the fielder at midwicket! The batsmen were under pressure to get some quick runs their way after a couple of slow overs. IND 277/6

OUT ! Shardul tries to go for a big hit, but gets a thick leading edge that results in a catch for Carter at long off. IND 282/7

FOUR! Rath continues to shine and he cuts this short and wide ball through the point for a boundary. FIFTY up for Hong Kong.

SIX! Short ball and Nizakat Khan pulls it for a maximum over the deep mid-wicket to bring up his fifty.

DROPPED! Chahal drops a tough caught and bowl chance and Rath takes a sigh of relief. Could turn out to be a costly drop in the end.

The batsmen are having some issues facing the chinaman bowler but they are not taking too much risks against him. At the same time, they have been able to get a boundary every over. 9 runs from the over.

FIFTY for captain Anshuman Rath as he taps one to the leg side and runs two.

OUT! That's a wicket for India, Kuldeep tosses it up, Rath drives it through the covers but could not keep it grounded and gives a simple catch to Rohit Sharma. This is the wicket India were looking for. Anshuman Rath c Rohit b Kuldeep Yadav 73(97)

OUT! Khaleel comes from round the wicket, brings the ball in to Nizakat, hits him on the pads, umpire gives it out. Batsman goes upstairs but the decision is not changed. Here is the maiden wicket for Khaleel in internationalHere is the U-turn in the match, it seems. Nizakat Khan lbw b Khaleel Ahmed 92(115)

Preview: Favourites India will look to overpower Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener and prepare for the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.

Hong Kong, expectedly, lost to Pakistan by eight wickets in their first game. India, who even without talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, should give them the same treatment.

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and with experienced M.S. Dhoni in their ranks, India will look to get their combination right in the first game before the tougher test of Pakistan on which all eyes will rest.

Besides Rohit, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav add teeth to their batting while in the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal throw up a lot of variety.

The Asia Cup will once again bring to the fore Dhoni's batting frailties with age as his strike rate has been below par in recent limited overs matches. The celebrated former India captain, known for his big hitting skills, has been a pale shadow of his former self lately and will once again come under the scanner if the same trend continues.

India's middle order is an issue too and needs to be resolved ahead of the World Cup next year.

The Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar combination will be back in action along with the Kuldeep-Chahal combination, which has been a steady set-up for past one year.

Back in the mix after a back injury, Bhuvneshwar will also look to use the Hong Kong game as a warm-up ahead of the Pakistan tie.

He recently came back to competitive cricket for India A against South Africa A.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed.

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (Captain), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulson, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammed, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Raag Kapur, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Ahmed, Tanvir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain.

With inputs from IANS