Ishant beats Walter all ends up... more control than yesterday already and now it is Mohammed Shami to start off proceedings from the other end.

Mohammed Shami getting into rhythm ​ Shami looking sharper than yesterday. Bowled well on day two, just lacked the penetration, but has made the batsmen play a lot more this morning.Change of ends since yesterday has helped too.

DROPPED! Walter dropped off Shami. DK couldn't hold on. Lovely away swing and drew the batsman forward and got the nick, but put down.

Kuldeep Yadav is brought into the attack Voila! Spin now. Kuldeep Yadav into the attack for the first time.

Good start for Umesh, but still no breakthrough Decent start from Umesh. Worrying bit is that India haven't got a breakthrough this morning and they wouldn't want to spend today on the field.

Walter is taking on Kuldeep. Essex 275/5 Some stick for Kuldeep.Walter has smacked him for three fours in two overs. Not the best outing for Indian spinners so far.

Essex 277/6 OUT! Umesh with a third wicket! Foster plays on and gets an inside edge into his leg stump. First wicket for India on day three and it has come from India's best bowler.

Umesh Yadav has been easily the pick of the Indian bowlers. Making a strong case for his place in the XI for the first Test.

Walter continues to attack Kuldeep ​ Kuldeep continues to take stick. Hit for a six now from Walter not a happy outing so far.

Essex 283/7 OUT! Matt Coles c Dhawan b Umesh 0 (2) Umesh has four! Brilliant take at second slip from Dhawan, diving to his right and holds it with both hands. Lovely away movement again from Umesh around the wicket and again, if there is a pacer playing his way into the eleven, it has to be him. India need to pick one of Ishant or Shami.

Fifty for Walter! He is frustrating India now, especially hitting off against the spinners as he is and he is looking more comfortable with the bat than he did with the ball. Remember, he was dropped on 29* by DK off Shami.

Good news: Ravichandran Ashwin has taken the field. R Ashwin is on the field now. He is fielding at extra cover.

And he has the ball straightaway. And there is another change in bowling. R Ashwin is in the attack now. He is bowling round the wicket, replaces Kuldeep Yadav...

Essex has brought down the India's lead under 100 Shardul replaces Umesh gets hit for four immediately. Walter continues to frustrate India lead under 100..

Paul Walter and Aron Nijjar have too stitched a handy partnership that is now worth 38 run for the 8th wicket. Walter is batting on 74. Nijjar into double figures. Testing times for Indian bowlers. Ashwin has bowled 4 overs, without any wickets to show to his name. The trail is now down to 74.

New ball taken Hardik Pandya in the attack for the first time. This is interesting, not Shami, Umesh or Ishant, but the new ball has been given to Pandya. Also, Ashwin has been the best of three spinners given their short spells

OUT! Ishant Sharma provides a breakthrough New ball does the trick! Rahane takes the catch at gully and Walter's time is over. Ishant gets the wicket. Eight down now so you would think India will get to bat again today.

Day 3, Lunch After 86 overs, Essex 345/8, trail by 50. India would be looking to wrap things soon in the afternoon session and would aim to get some significant time to bat.

Lunch then and Essex are 345/8 Will they play even better hosts and declare? Or bat longer? Fine work out for India again, but they won't be satisfied with what they have seen from their spinners so far. Intriguing setting for the remainder of the day.

Serious talk though... Bumrah bowling in the nets to Karun Nair... Rishabh Pant taking throwdowns in adjacent nets...

Some Lagaan music (of course!) after two days of garba and bhangra... and then finally a song that is currently in vogue... Kaala chasma... the remix version... who got this latest tape in Chelmsford... miracle!

Back after Lunch! Shami getting to use the new ball after Pandya. Ashwin is off the field. Kuldeep is there so assuming he will bowl at some point unless Essex are bowled out which should be the primary objective at the moment for India.

Play on Day 3 so far: In the 35 overs of play, India have managed to pick three wickets, while Essex's lower half have scored 117 runs.

Essex have declared 359/8 To be honest India didn't look like getting these tailenders out. India will start with 36 runs in lead.

Where the spinners at? Only 11 out of 94 overs for spinners... not sure anything can be judged from that unless India have already made up their mind.

India's 2nd innings coming shortly Eyes on Dhawan, Pujara and Rahane now. They missed out in the first innings. Now we still have 54 overs of play scheduled before Stumps. Even if we get most of it and not all, it should provide enough opportunity for them to get some decent time out in the middle, provided they stick around. Join us for India's second innings in a bit.

Change in India's opening pair ​ Rahul and Dhawan at the crease. You would think this is a straight shoot out for a spot in the first Test.

Disaster for Dhawan OUT! Nothing shot from Dhawan... was confused by movement away and into him... and then gets bowled. Ducks in both innings here... has he put himself out of contention for Birmingham?

After 5 overs, India 9/1 If Pujara bats a sufficient enough time here today, you might just think that it will end the opener's merry go around in Indian Test cricket. It has gone for so long, high time to end it and pick the best opening combination.

KL Rahul survives an lbw shout Little appeal from Essex against Rahul... they assumed a feather touch down leg from Rahul, but it didn't happen... umpires not convinced.

Brilliant pull shot from Rahul to get off the mark... took 22 balls... but what a shot! Looks a man in form... if he doesn't open in Birmingham... well...

Rahul dropped on 8*... at second slip... fielder juggled it thrice before putting it down...

Pujara was starting to look good, having smacked five boundaries and appearing to make up for the low score in the previous innings, when Paul Walter snuffs him out in his third over, getting him caught by Chopra for 23.

WICKET: Cheteshwar Pujara caught by Varun Chopra off Paul Walter for 23. Lokesh Rahul 11 not out.India 40 for 2 after 13.1 overs. #ESSvIND Watch live here: https://t.co/0WMzSvtsrw

Rahul smacks a couple of boundaries off Walter's bowling right after Pujara's dismissal off the first ball of the 14th over, as India reach 50 for the loss of two wickets. Meanwhile, Rahane gets off the mark with a single.

Pujara gone. Low catch but he should be happy with time spent at the wicket. Hey Atleast he scored more Dhawan...

A full toss from Paul Walter hits Rahul on the ribs and is signalled a no ball by the umpire. Rahul is in some pain, but continues and smashes the next ball for a boundary. #TeamIndia 50/2 in 14 overs. Rahul 19* Rahane 1* #ESSvIND

Rahul's unbeaten at the crease alongside Rahane, as India reach 53/2 after 15 overs at the end of the second session of the final day. Rahul will want to make the most of the start that he's got in order to send a message to the team management ahead of the Edgbaston Test.

Yet again Dhawan out for a duck. Rahul and Vijay in Tests while Dhawan plays the white ball game overseas?

One last session remains... Ashwin in the nets at the tea break bowling...

It's been three overs since the final session of Day 3 began, and Rahul and Rahane have helped themselves to four boundaries already! Meanwhile, India's lead stands at 113.

Seems like energy has gone out of this game... Essex just going through the motions.

Dhawan has bagged a pair in the only warm-up game. India need to answer the toughest question in the first Test itself—The Opening Pair. #EngvInd

Two @BCCI players have enjoyed their time at Chelmsford! Well played, @imVkohli & @SDhawan25 ! 👏👏👏 #ESSvIND pic.twitter.com/Uz8W7p2xoh

Would you believe it... its raining... and pretty hard... play stopped!!

Hand shakes in the distance... on the players' balcony... it looks like game over!

Game over... or so it seems!

Yes confirmation... the game is called off ... there was no point any way with Essex going through the motions... good work out for India to a great extent... a lot of questions answered in terms of batting, you would expect Dhawan is behind Rahul and Vijay now... pacers had a good running out... spinners continue to pose riddles but then that's what they do... overall, India will be relatively happy heading into the first Test... and that's coming quickly in five days' time... what a cracker of a series awaits us!!

It's started to pour here at Essex. And, that's Stumps on the three-day warm up game. #TeamIndia 89/2 & 395 @EssexCricket 359/8d #ESSvIND

We certainly hope you enjoyed our coverage. Till we meet again. Goodnight!

That's it from us in our coverage of the three-day tour game between India and Essex at Chelmsford. India will have taken several notes from this practice match, and have several things to ponder over in the days leading upto the first Test at Birmingham, including Shikhar Dhawan's form and the opening combination.

Latest Updates: Ind 89/2 (2nd innings) Yes confirmation... the game is called off... there was no point any way with Essex going through the motions... good work out for India to a great extent... a lot of questions answered in terms of batting, you would expect Dhawan is behind Rahul and Vijay now... pacers had a good running out... spinners continue to pose riddles but then that's what they do... overall, India will be relatively happy heading into the first Test... and that's coming quickly in five days' time... what a cracker of a series awaits us!!

Virat Kohli's team, playing their only warm-up match before the Test series against England gets under way next Wednesday, were dismissed for 395 after resuming on 322-6.

The home team then reached 237-5 at stumps after half-centuries from Tom Westley (57) and Michael Pepper (68).

Off-spinner Ashwin has played no part -- with just one day remaining on Friday -- after taking a knock to the right hand during practice.

Dinesh Karthik top-scored with 82 for India having failed to add to his overnight score while Hardik Pandya hit 51.

On Wednesday, Kohli scored 68 while KL Rahul (58) and Murali Vijay (53) also spent time in the middle.

With inputs from Agence France Presse