First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in WI | 2nd ODI Jul 26, 2018
WI Vs BAN
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs
BAN in WI | 1st ODI Jul 22, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

Highlights, India vs Essex, warm-up match, Day 3 in Chelmsford: Umpires signal stumps after rain interrupts play

Date: Friday, 27 July, 2018 21:35 IST Match Status: Yet to Start
Venue:

  • That's it from us in our coverage of the three-day tour game between India and Essex at Chelmsford. India will have taken several notes from this practice match, and have several things to ponder over in the days leading upto the first Test at Birmingham, including Shikhar Dhawan's form and the opening combination.

    We certainly hope you enjoyed our coverage. Till we meet again. Goodnight! 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Day 3, Stumps - India 89/2 after 21.2 Overs, lead by 125 runs; Match drawn

    Yes confirmation... the game is called off... there was no point any way with Essex going through the motions... good work out for India to a great extent... a lot of questions answered in terms of batting, you would expect Dhawan is behind Rahul and Vijay now... pacers had a good running out... spinners continue to pose riddles but then that's what they do... overall, India will be relatively happy heading into the first Test... and that's coming quickly in five days' time... what a cracker of a series awaits us!!

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Game over... or so it seems! 

    Hand shakes in the distance... on the players' balcony... it looks like game over! 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Play stopped! 

    Would you believe it... its raining... and pretty hard... play stopped!! 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Just waiting for it to end!

    Seems like energy has gone out of this game... Essex just going through the motions. 

  • Final session of the tour match underway! 

    It's been three overs since the final session of Day 3 began, and Rahul and Rahane have helped themselves to four boundaries already! Meanwhile, India's lead stands at 113. 

    India 77/2 after 18 overs; Rahul 24; Rahane 19

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Ashwin warming up... for Edgbaston

    One last session remains... Ashwin in the nets at the tea break bowling... 

  • Tea on Day 3!

    Rahul's unbeaten at the crease alongside Rahane, as India reach 53/2 after 15 overs at the end of the second session of the final day. Rahul will want to make the most of the start that he's got in order to send a message to the team management ahead of the Edgbaston Test.

    India 53/2 after 15 overs; lead by 89 runs

  • Talk about spirit! 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Better than Dhawan at least

    Pujara gone. Low catch but he should be happy with time spent at the wicket. Hey Atleast he scored more Dhawan... 

  • 50 up for India! 

    Rahul smacks a couple of boundaries off Walter's bowling right after Pujara's dismissal off the first ball of the 14th over, as India reach 50 for the loss of two wickets. Meanwhile, Rahane gets off the mark with a single. 

  • OUT! Pujara fails to convert a start

    Pujara was starting to look good, having smacked five boundaries and appearing to make up for the low score in the previous innings, when Paul Walter snuffs him out in his third over, getting him caught by Chopra for 23. 

  • Dhawan in a spot of bother

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Lucky break for Rahul

    Rahul dropped on 8*... at second slip... fielder juggled it thrice before putting it down...

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Touch of class from Rahul! 

    Brilliant pull shot from Rahul to get off the mark... took 22 balls... but what a shot! Looks a man in form... if he doesn't open in Birmingham... well... 

  • KL Rahul survives an lbw shout

    Little appeal from Essex against Rahul... they assumed a feather touch down leg from Rahul, but it didn't happen... umpires not convinced. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    After 5 overs, India 9/1

    If Pujara bats a sufficient enough time here today, you might just think that it will end the opener's merry go around in Indian Test cricket. It has gone for so long, high time to end it and pick the best opening combination. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Disaster for Dhawan

    OUT!     Nothing shot from Dhawan... was confused by movement away and into him... and then gets bowled. Ducks in both innings here... has he put himself out of contention for Birmingham? 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Change in India's opening pair

    Rahul and Dhawan at the crease. You would think this is a straight shoot out for a spot in the first Test.

  • India's 2nd innings coming shortly

    Eyes on Dhawan, Pujara and Rahane now. They missed out in the first innings. Now we still have 54 overs of play scheduled before Stumps. Even if we get most of it and not all, it should provide enough opportunity for them to get some decent time out in the middle, provided they stick around. Join us for India's second innings in a bit.

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Where the spinners at?

    Only 11 out of 94 overs for spinners... not sure anything can be judged from that unless India have already made up their mind. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Essex have declared 359/8

    To be honest India didn't look like getting these tailenders out. 

    India will start with 36 runs in lead.

  • Play on Day 3 so far:

    In the 35 overs of play, India have managed to pick three wickets, while Essex's lower half have scored 117 runs. 

    Essex 354/8 (93 overs)

    India need 2 wickets, hosts trail by 41.

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Back after Lunch!

    Shami getting to use the new ball after Pandya. Ashwin is off the field. Kuldeep is there so assuming he will bowl at some point unless Essex are bowled out which should be the primary objective at the moment for India.

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Some Lagaan music (of course!) after two days of garba and bhangra... and then finally a song that is currently in vogue... Kaala chasma... the remix version... who got this latest tape in Chelmsford... miracle!

    Serious talk though... Bumrah bowling in the nets to Karun Nair... Rishabh Pant taking throwdowns in adjacent nets...

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Lunch then and Essex are 345/8

    Will they play even better hosts and declare? Or bat longer? Fine work out for India again, but they won't be satisfied with what they have seen from their spinners so far. Intriguing setting for the remainder of the day.

  • Day 3, Lunch

    After 86 overs, Essex 345/8, trail by 50.

    India would be looking to wrap things soon in the afternoon session and would aim to get some significant time to bat.

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    OUT! Ishant Sharma provides a breakthrough

    New ball does the trick! Rahane takes the catch at gully and Walter's time is over. Ishant gets the wicket. Eight down now so you would think India will get to bat again today. 

  • New ball taken

    Hardik Pandya in the attack for the first time. This is interesting, not Shami, Umesh or Ishant, but the new ball has been given to Pandya. Also, Ashwin has been the best of three spinners given their short spells 

  • End of 80 overs, Essex 321/7 

    Paul Walter and Aron Nijjar have too stitched a handy partnership that is now worth 38 run for the 8th wicket. Walter is batting on 74. Nijjar into double figures. Testing times for Indian bowlers. Ashwin has bowled 4 overs, without any wickets to show to his name. The trail is now down to 74.

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Essex has brought down the India's lead under 100

    Shardul replaces Umesh gets hit for four immediately. Walter continues to frustrate India lead under 100.. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    And he has the ball straightaway.

    And there is another change in bowling. R Ashwin is in the attack now. He is bowling round the wicket, replaces Kuldeep Yadav... 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Good news: Ravichandran Ashwin has taken the field.

    R Ashwin is on the field now. He is fielding at extra cover.

  • Fifty for Walter!

    He is frustrating India now, especially hitting off against the spinners as he is and he is looking more comfortable with the bat than he did with the ball. Remember, he was dropped on 29* by DK off Shami. 

  • Essex 283/7

    OUT! Matt Coles c Dhawan b Umesh 0 (2)

    Umesh has four!     Brilliant take at second slip from Dhawan, diving to his right and holds it with both hands. Lovely away movement again from Umesh around the wicket and again, if there is a pacer playing his way into the eleven, it has to be him. India need to pick one of Ishant or Shami.

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Walter continues to attack Kuldeep

    Kuldeep continues to take stick. Hit for a six now from Walter not a happy outing so far.

  • Umesh Yadav has been easily the pick of the Indian bowlers. Making a strong case for his place in the XI for the first Test.

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Essex 277/6

    OUT!     Umesh with a third wicket! Foster plays on and gets an inside edge into his leg stump. First wicket for India on day three and it has come from India's best bowler.

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Walter is taking on Kuldeep. Essex 275/5

    Some stick for Kuldeep.Walter has smacked him for three fours in two overs. Not the best outing for Indian spinners so far. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Good start for Umesh, but still no breakthrough

    Decent start from Umesh. Worrying bit is that India haven't got a breakthrough this morning and they wouldn't want to spend today on the field.

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Kuldeep Yadav is brought into the attack

    Voila! Spin now. Kuldeep Yadav into the attack for the first time.

  • DROPPED! Walter dropped off Shami. DK couldn't hold on. Lovely away swing and drew the batsman forward and got the nick, but put down.

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Mohammed Shami getting into rhythm

    Shami looking sharper than yesterday. Bowled well on day two, just lacked the penetration, but has made the batsmen play a lot more this morning.Change of ends since yesterday has helped too. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    Ishant beats Walter all ends up... more control than yesterday already and now it is Mohammed Shami to start off proceedings from the other end. 

Load More

Latest Updates: Ind 89/2 (2nd innings) Yes confirmation... the game is called off... there was no point any way with Essex going through the motions... good work out for India to a great extent... a lot of questions answered in terms of batting, you would expect Dhawan is behind Rahul and Vijay now... pacers had a good running out... spinners continue to pose riddles but then that's what they do... overall, India will be relatively happy heading into the first Test... and that's coming quickly in five days' time... what a cracker of a series awaits us!!

Day 2 report: India were made to sweat by Essex who reached 237-5 on the second day of their tour match at Chelmsford on Thursday with their discomfort under sweltering sunshine compounded by fears over the fitness of key spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
File image of Virat Kohli. AP

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

Virat Kohli's team, playing their only warm-up match before the Test series against England gets under way next Wednesday, were dismissed for 395 after resuming on 322-6.

The home team then reached 237-5 at stumps after half-centuries from Tom Westley (57) and Michael Pepper (68).

Off-spinner Ashwin has played no part -- with just one day remaining on Friday -- after taking a knock to the right hand during practice.

Dinesh Karthik top-scored with 82 for India having failed to add to his overnight score while Hardik Pandya hit 51.

On Wednesday, Kohli scored 68 while KL Rahul (58) and Murali Vijay (53) also spent time in the middle.

With inputs from Agence France Presse

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018

Tags : #Chelmsford #England vs India 2018 #Essex #India #India vs Essex #India vs Essex practice match #KL Rahul #live cricket score #Live score #Live streaming #Murali Vijay #Ravichandran Ashwin #Test cricket #Virat Kohli



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all