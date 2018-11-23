- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Live Now
ICC Women's World Twenty20 2018 2nd Semi Final Match Result England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
FOUR! England march into the final
That's it, England win after Jones hits the short ball over mid-on to complete her fifty and take her side into the final of the World T20. It will be England vs Australia in the final on Saturday.
FOUR! And that's a brilliant fifty from Sciver, who smashes it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
DROPPED! An opportunity lost as Poonam Yadav drops a sitter at square leg. Reprieve for Sciver
OUT! There's the wicket for Deepti, she bowled tight length, and Wyatt los her patience, plays a big shot and gets caught at deep mid-wicket. India gets the second victim. Wyatt c Rodrigues b Deepti Sharma 8(15)
OUT! Early breakthrough for India. Radha bowls a tossed up delivery, Beaumont tries to clear the mid-wicket but has given a simple catch to Arundhati Reddy there. Beaumont c Arundhati Reddy b Radha Yadav 1(3)
OUT! India have been bowled out for 112! What a collapse it has been for the sole undefeated team of the ongoing tournament, with Deepti Sharma the final batter dismissed, falling short of the striker's crease. England need 113 to win!
Deepti run out 7(10)
OUT! Reddy gets herself stumped while dancing down the pitch, looking to slog over long on. Second dismissal for Ecclestone. IND 112/9
Reddy st Jones b Ecclestone 6(5)
OUT! Slight hesitation from Radha while running her single, and that fraction of a second is what ultimately costs her her wicket, with Wyatt at extra cover being brilliant with her throw. IND 104/8
Radha run out (Wyatt) 4(4)
OUT! Anuja Patil tries slogging the ball down the ground for a maximum, but ends up getting caught rather brilliantly by Winfield at long on. IND 99/7
Patil c Winfield b Knight 0(1)
OUT! Hemalatha goes for a drive, but hardly gets a connection as she ends up chipping the ball straight to Beaumont at extra-cover to depart for 1. IND 99/6
Hemalatha c Beaumont b Knight 1(3)
OUT! Gordon nets the big fish, as Harmanpreet gets a thick top-edge that lobs the ball high in the air, resulting in a catch for Nat Sciver at point. India 94/5
Harmanpreet c Sciver b Gordon 16(20)
OUT! Soft dismissal for Krishnamurthy, as she gets a bottom-edge while attempting a sweep. Never got close to the pitch of the delivery, and ended up offering keeper Jones a simple catch. IND 93/4
Krishnamurthy c Jones b Gordon 2(5)
OUT! And a dangerous-looking partnership has been broken as Rodrigues fails to make it back to the striker's end on time while coming back for a second. IND 89/3
Rodrigues run out 26(26)
OUT! Bhatia gets a thick top-edge while looking for a slog towards the on-side, as India end up losing their second wicket! IND 53/2
Bhatia c Sciver b Knight 11(19)
OUT! Ecclestone makes amends for the dropped catch earlier, as she collects a simple return catch off her own bowling, surprising Mandhana with extra bounce. IND 43/1
Mandhana c and b Ecclestone 34(23)
England XI: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Lauren Winfield, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Hazell, Sophie Ecclestone, Kirstie Gordon
India XI: Taniya Bhatia (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav
TOSS: India win the toss and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bat first. Mithali Raj misses out for India, with both teams fielding unchanged teams.
Disappointment for India in the end. The loss is in complete contrast to their World Cup 2017 loss to the same opposition as India showed no fight, discipline and brain in this game. The only bit India dominated in this game was in the first 6 overs when Mandhana was going all guns blazing. The critics will be definitely going to pouch on resting someone like Mithali Raj in this encounter and why not? Her presence here could have made India score some more runs. Important to note that the two unbeaten sides in the tournament are now out.
England vs Australia it is, yet again. Have to say, the two deserving sides in the tournament final by the way they played semis.
We will be back again for the LIVE coverage of the final match at 5.30 am on the morning of 25 November. Till then, take care and good bye.
This defeat also ends India’s consecutive run of seven T20I wins and gives England their 299th win in Women’s international cricket.
Heather Knight, England captain: We did show fight. The way spinners bowled was outstanding. The partnership from two girls was great to see. The way Gordon has bowled was really good.
Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain: Whatever we decided, we decided for the team. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But I’m really proud of the way girls played throughout the tournament. I hope in the upcoming tournament, we’ll play good cricket. Sometimes you have to change your game according to situation. Credit goes to England, the way they bowled. We learned throughout the tournament, and it’s part of the game. It was not an easy total to chase on, but still our bowlers bowled really well. We still have to work on our mental strength, because in future we will be playing these type of matches.
Jones: Fantastic to get the win. Nat came in and put the pressure on straight away. She was telling me to run hard and we just wanted to be there in the end.
Amy Ellen Jones is Player of the Match for her 42-ball 51.
India in Women's World T20 semi-finals:
Lost v New Zealand in 2009
Lost v Australia in 2010
Lost v England in 2018*
Most times winning World T20 semi-finals:
5 - Australia*
4 - England*
2 - New Zealand
The final of the Women's World T20 2018 will take place between England and Australia.
FOUR! England march into the final
That's it, England win after Jones hits the short ball over mid-on to complete her fifty and take her side into the final of the World T20. It will be England vs Australia in the final on Saturday.
After 17 overs,England Women 112/2 ( Amy Jones (W) 49 , Natalie Sciver 52)
Mere formalities left now in this match. Just 1 required to win for England. Sciver races to her fifty and what a stage to deliver.
FOUR! And that's a brilliant fifty from Sciver, who smashes it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Poonam back into the attack.
After 16 overs,England Women 103/2 ( Amy Jones (W) 46 , Natalie Sciver 46)
Deepti is back on. As Nasser Hussain points out in the commentary, India have become one dimensional in their bowling attack with too much spin. The shoulders are dropping now among the Indians. England Women need 10 runs in 24 balls
FOUR! Jones goes big over the mid-off and clears the fielder there very easily, to fetch a boundary.
Deepti is back on.
After 15 overs,England Women 93/2 ( Amy Jones (W) 40 , Natalie Sciver 42)
Jemimah Rodrigues introduced into the attack now. India are bowling their overs quickly here but it won't really help their cause. India need one tight over here to take this a little close. Six runs in the over. England need 20 in 30 balls.
Jemimah Rodrigues, right-arm off break, comes into the attack
After 14 overs,England Women 88/2 ( Amy Jones (W) 42 , Natalie Sciver 35)
Sciver and Jones clearly came after doing their homework. They kept the scoreboard ticking with singles and doubles and then hit an odd boundary to reduce the spinners' threat. England march towards the victory. Need 26 in 36 balls
FOUR! Another half-tracker and Sciver walks across the pitch to hit it behind the stumps for a boundary. Brilliant batting.
Anuja back on
After 13 overs,England Women 79/2 ( Amy Jones (W) 34 , Natalie Sciver 34)
Harman has been busy today setting the field. Her bowlers have not really bowled to the plan. As they say, you cannot place fielders for bad bowling. Five easy singles for Sciver and Jones again. England Women need 34 runs in 42 balls.
All you need to know about Natalie Sciver:
- Born in Tokyo
- Grown up in Netherlands
- Likes football and tennis before cricket
- First English cricketer (male/female) with a T20I hat-trick
- First player to hit a six in Women's BBL.
Poonam back into the attack.
After 12 overs,England Women 74/2 ( Amy Jones (W) 31 , Natalie Sciver 32)
No pace from India yet in this game. Sciver and Jones are taking this match quickly away from the grasp of the Indians. Lack of dot balls hurting India here. There is no spike in the bowling. Jones and Sciver have brought up the fifty-run partnership for the third wicket.
Radha back into the attack
After 11 overs,England Women 70/2 ( Amy Jones (W) 29 , Natalie Sciver 30)
Dayalan Hemalatha into the attack now and she starts off with a short tracker. Gets hit for a boundary on the second ball. Superb stuff from fielders but the bowlers continue to disappoint.
FOUR! Another short tracker from Hemalatha and it is hammered for four in the leg side.
Dayalan Hemalatha, right-arm off break, comes into the attack
After 10 overs,England Women 60/2 ( Amy Jones (W) 27 , Natalie Sciver 22)
This is bad bowling effort from India. Poonam Yadav has been pitching way too may short balls and England batters facing no trouble to hit boundaries or take singles and doubles.
Just 53 needed for England in 60 balls.
FOUR! Too short from Poonam and Sciver, waits and waits to pull it and place it between the deep mid-wicket and long-on fielder for a boundary.
Poonam continues
After 9 overs,England Women 52/2 ( Amy Jones (W) 26 , Natalie Sciver 15)
Despite bowling tight line and length, India are not able to stop the singles. Important that dot balls are created here, which will mount further pressure on the batswomen. Patil pitches it short to get hit for a boundary.
FOUR! Short and wide, Sciver rock back and places it beautifully through point and cover for a boundary. Fifty also up for England.
Patil continues
After 8 overs,England Women 44/2 ( Amy Jones (W) 24 , Natalie Sciver 9)
Poonam Yadav into the attack now. She is the key here. The ball is skitting a bit and we have seen Sciver trying to cut and sweep her as the ball is gaining speed on pitching. England need 69 runs in 71 balls.
Poonam Yadav, right-arm leg break, brought into the attack
After 7 overs,England Women 37/2 ( Amy Jones (W) 21 , Natalie Sciver 5)
Poonam Yadav drops a simple one and hopefully, this is India's only dropped chance in the game. 7 runs came off the over which is a good sign for England in this chase.
DROPPED! An opportunity lost as Poonam Yadav drops a sitter at square leg. Reprieve for Sciver
Anuja Patil, right-arm off break, comes into the attack
After 6 overs,England Women 30/2 ( Amy Jones (W) 18 , Natalie Sciver 2)
Radha continues to bowl outside the off stump channel, asking the England batswomen to make the extra effort. She need to keep the wide-ball line in mind while doing that. Five from the over. 30 in the powerplay.
Radha continues
Danielle Wyatt's batting SR of 124.72 in Women's T20Is is the highest for any player along players who have scored 1000 runs thus far but she has started slowly today.
After 5 overs,England Women 25/2 ( Amy Jones (W) 16 , Natalie Sciver 0)
Deepti was pitching it short every now and then. Needed to be a little fuller and bowl wicket to wicket. She did that and the wicket came in her kitty. England have got runs on the board but they have now lost both their openers. This match hangs in balance.
OUT! There's the wicket for Deepti, she bowled tight length, and Wyatt los her patience, plays a big shot and gets caught at deep mid-wicket. India gets the second victim. Wyatt c Rodrigues b Deepti Sharma 8(15)
Deepti to bowl her 3rd over
After 4 overs,England Women 22/1 ( Danielle Wyatt 7 , Amy Jones (W) 14)
Radha Yadav is bowing outside the off stump line as Harman has provided her tight off-side field. Jones realises that and she is thinking to clear the ropes as to counter attack.
SIX! That's good batting from Jones, flighted delivery and she comes down the track to clear the long-on boundary by some distance.
Radha Yadav continues
India vs England, 2nd semi-final, Live Score and Latest Updates: That's it, England win after Jones hits the short ball over mid-on to complete her fifty and take her side into the final of the World T20.
The ICC Women's World T20 semi-final between India and England is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-England live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between India and England.
Preview, 2nd semi-final: High on confidence after remaining unbeaten in the ongoing ICC women's World T20 so far, an in-form India are looking to avenge their ICC 50-over World Cup final loss to England when they face off in the second semi-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Friday.
The India-England tie will be preceded by the other semi-final that will be played between Australia and hosts West Indies at the same venue.
Having overcome the mighty Australians in their last league match, the semi-final against the reigning one-day World Cup champions England gives a golden opportunity to Harmanpreet Kaur's side to not only avenge their loss but also storm into their maiden World T20 final.
File images of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and England captain Heather Knight. Agencies
Indian women have been impressive in the ongoing World T20I so far after getting past two formidable teams in their group -- New Zealand by 34 runs and Australia by 48 runs -- maintaining an all-win record at the league stage.
The atmosphere in the Indian team is upbeat as experienced players like Harmanpreet and Mithali Raj have been contributing handsomely, while youngsters like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Dipti Sharma have also risen to the occasion.
"Harry di's (Harmanpreet Kaur) century against New Zealand and our partnership in that match was special. Also against Pakistan we managed to put pressure in the first 6 overs and Mithali Raj's knock stood out. Against Ireland both our batting and bowling stood out while against Australia we went full tilt and that is what has been key in the campaign," Rodrigues told BCCI.
England, on the other hand, went down to defending champions West Indies in a last-over thriller after two dominant seven-wicket wins and one washed-out match.
Swashbuckling opener Danielle Wyatt's form is the main worry as she has failed to display her talent with the bat, scoring 1, 0 and 27 in three games.
Skipper Heather Knight has also failed to rise to the occasion in all the three games.
In the bowling department, pace spearhead Anya Shrubsole has impressed a lot with Natalie Sciver. The duo picked seven and four wickets, respectively in the three games.
Squads:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Hemlata, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Devika Vaidya.
England: Heather Knight (Captain), Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Dani Hazell, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Linsey Smith, Anya Shrubsole, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Nov 23, 2018