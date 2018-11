SIX! That's good batting from Jones, flighted delivery and she comes down the track to clear the long-on boundary by some distance.

Radha Yadav is bowing outside the off stump line as Harman has provided her tight off-side field. Jones realises that and she is thinking to clear the ropes as to counter attack.

OUT! There's the wicket for Deepti, she bowled tight length, and Wyatt los her patience, plays a big shot and gets caught at deep mid-wicket. India gets the second victim. Wyatt c Rodrigues b Deepti Sharma 8(15)

Deepti was pitching it short every now and then. Needed to be a little fuller and bowl wicket to wicket. She did that and the wicket came in her kitty. England have got runs on the board but they have now lost both their openers. This match hangs in balance.

Danielle Wyatt's batting SR of 124.72 in Women's T20Is is the highest for any player along players who have scored 1000 runs thus far but she has started slowly today.

Radha continues to bowl outside the off stump channel, asking the England batswomen to make the extra effort. She need to keep the wide-ball line in mind while doing that. Five from the over. 30 in the powerplay.

Poonam Yadav drops a simple one and hopefully, this is India's only dropped chance in the game. 7 runs came off the over which is a good sign for England in this chase.

Poonam Yadav into the attack now. She is the key here. The ball is skitting a bit and we have seen Sciver trying to cut and sweep her as the ball is gaining speed on pitching. England need 69 runs in 71 balls.

FOUR! Short and wide, Sciver rock back and places it beautifully through point and cover for a boundary. Fifty also up for England.

Despite bowling tight line and length, India are not able to stop the singles. Important that dot balls are created here, which will mount further pressure on the batswomen. Patil pitches it short to get hit for a boundary.

FOUR! Too short from Poonam and Sciver, waits and waits to pull it and place it between the deep mid-wicket and long-on fielder for a boundary.

This is bad bowling effort from India. Poonam Yadav has been pitching way too may short balls and England batters facing no trouble to hit boundaries or take singles and doubles.

FOUR! Another short tracker from Hemalatha and it is hammered for four in the leg side.

Dayalan Hemalatha into the attack now and she starts off with a short tracker. Gets hit for a boundary on the second ball. Superb stuff from fielders but the bowlers continue to disappoint.

No pace from India yet in this game. Sciver and Jones are taking this match quickly away from the grasp of the Indians. Lack of dot balls hurting India here. There is no spike in the bowling. Jones and Sciver have brought up the fifty-run partnership for the third wicket.

Nat Sciver and Amy Jones comfortably playing the spinners of the back foot. Dew isn’t helping. There is no pressure of runs because of the bad bad selection blunder from @BCCIWomen campaign will end in a real sour note.

- Born in Tokyo - Grown up in Netherlands - Likes football and tennis before cricket - First English cricketer (male/female) with a T20I hat-trick - First player to hit a six in Women's BBL.

All you need to know about Natalie Sciver :

Harman has been busy today setting the field. Her bowlers have not really bowled to the plan. As they say, you cannot place fielders for bad bowling. Five easy singles for Sciver and Jones again. England Women need 34 runs in 42 balls.

FOUR! Another half-tracker and Sciver walks across the pitch to hit it behind the stumps for a boundary. Brilliant batting.

Sciver and Jones clearly came after doing their homework. They kept the scoreboard ticking with singles and doubles and then hit an odd boundary to reduce the spinners' threat. England march towards the victory. Need 26 in 36 balls

Jemimah Rodrigues introduced into the attack now. India are bowling their overs quickly here but it won't really help their cause. India need one tight over here to take this a little close. Six runs in the over. England need 20 in 30 balls.

FOUR! Jones goes big over the mid-off and clears the fielder there very easily, to fetch a boundary.

This match-winning partnership sums up how much more intelligent England’s batting has been under Mark Robinson. Assessment of conditions and risk light years ahead of where they were at the start of 2017. And while we’re here - Sciver for #SPOTY ? #WT20

Deepti is back on. As Nasser Hussain points out in the commentary, India have become one dimensional in their bowling attack with too much spin. The shoulders are dropping now among the Indians. England Women need 10 runs in 24 balls

FOUR! And that's a brilliant fifty from Sciver, who smashes it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

Mere formalities left now in this match. Just 1 required to win for England. Sciver races to her fifty and what a stage to deliver.

That's it, England win after Jones hits the short ball over mid-on to complete her fifty and take her side into the final of the World T20. It will be England vs Australia in the final on Saturday.

The final of the Women's World T20 2018 will take place between England and Australia.

Jones: Fantastic to get the win. Nat came in and put the pressure on straight away. She was telling me to run hard and we just wanted to be there in the end.

Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain : Whatever we decided, we decided for the team. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t . But I’m really proud of the way girls played throughout the tournament. I hope in the upcoming tournament, we’ll play good cricket. Sometimes you have to change your game according to situation. Credit goes to England, the way they bowled. We learned throughout the tournament, and it’s part of the game. It was not an easy total to chase on, but still our bowlers bowled really well. We still have to work on our mental strength, because in future we will be playing these type of matches.

Heather Knight, England captain: We did show fight. The way spinners bowled was outstanding. The partnership from two girls was great to see. The way Gordon has bowled was really good.

This defeat also ends India’s consecutive run of seven T20I wins and gives England their 299th win in Women’s international cricket.

We will be back again for the LIVE coverage of the final match at 5.30 am on the morning of 25 November. Till then, take care and good bye.

England vs Australia it is, yet again. Have to say, the two deserving sides in the tournament final by the way they played semis.

Disappointment for India in the end. The loss is in complete contrast to their World Cup 2017 loss to the same opposition as India showed no fight, discipline and brain in this game. The only bit India dominated in this game was in the first 6 overs when Mandhana was going all guns blazing. The critics will be definitely going to pouch on resting someone like Mithali Raj in this encounter and why not? Her presence here could have made India score some more runs. Important to note that the two unbeaten sides in the tournament are now out.

TOSS : India win the toss and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bat first. Mithali Raj misses out for India, with both teams fielding unchanged teams.

OUT! Ecclestone makes amends for the dropped catch earlier, as she collects a simple return catch off her own bowling, surprising Mandhana with extra bounce. IND 43/1

OUT! Bhatia gets a thick top-edge while looking for a slog towards the on-side, as India end up losing their second wicket! IND 53/2

OUT ! And a dangerous-looking partnership has been broken as Rodrigues fails to make it back to the striker's end on time while coming back for a second. IND 89/3

OUT ! Soft dismissal for Krishnamurthy, as she gets a bottom-edge while attempting a sweep. Never got close to the pitch of the delivery, and ended up offering keeper Jones a simple catch. IND 93/4

OUT! Gordon nets the big fish, as Harmanpreet gets a thick top-edge that lobs the ball high in the air, resulting in a catch for Nat Sciver at point. India 94/5

OUT! Hemalatha goes for a drive, but hardly gets a connection as she ends up chipping the ball straight to Beaumont at extra-cover to depart for 1. IND 99/6

OUT! Anuja Patil tries slogging the ball down the ground for a maximum, but ends up getting caught rather brilliantly by Winfield at long on. IND 99/7

OUT! Slight hesitation from Radha while running her single, and that fraction of a second is what ultimately costs her her wicket, with Wyatt at extra cover being brilliant with her throw. IND 104/8

OUT! Reddy gets herself stumped while dancing down the pitch, looking to slog over long on. Second dismissal for Ecclestone. IND 112/9

OUT! India have been bowled out for 112 ! What a collapse it has been for the sole undefeated team of the ongoing tournament, with Deepti Sharma the final batter dismissed, falling short of the striker's crease. England need 113 to win!

OUT! Early breakthrough for India. Radha bowls a tossed up delivery, Beaumont tries to clear the mid-wicket but has given a simple catch to Arundhati Reddy there. Beaumont c Arundhati Reddy b Radha Yadav 1(3)

OUT! There's the wicket for Deepti, she bowled tight length, and Wyatt los her patience, plays a big shot and gets caught at deep mid-wicket. India gets the second victim. Wyatt c Rodrigues b Deepti Sharma 8(15)

FOUR! And that's a brilliant fifty from Sciver, who smashes it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

That's it, England win after Jones hits the short ball over mid-on to complete her fifty and take her side into the final of the World T20. It will be England vs Australia in the final on Saturday.

India vs England, 2nd semi-final, Live Score and Latest Updates: That's it, England win after Jones hits the short ball over mid-on to complete her fifty and take her side into the final of the World T20.

The ICC Women's World T20 semi-final between India and England is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-England live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between India and England.

Preview, 2nd semi-final: High on confidence after remaining unbeaten in the ongoing ICC women's World T20 so far, an in-form India are looking to avenge their ICC 50-over World Cup final loss to England when they face off in the second semi-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Friday.

The India-England tie will be preceded by the other semi-final that will be played between Australia and hosts West Indies at the same venue.

Having overcome the mighty Australians in their last league match, the semi-final against the reigning one-day World Cup champions England gives a golden opportunity to Harmanpreet Kaur's side to not only avenge their loss but also storm into their maiden World T20 final.

Indian women have been impressive in the ongoing World T20I so far after getting past two formidable teams in their group -- New Zealand by 34 runs and Australia by 48 runs -- maintaining an all-win record at the league stage.

The atmosphere in the Indian team is upbeat as experienced players like Harmanpreet and Mithali Raj have been contributing handsomely, while youngsters like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Dipti Sharma have also risen to the occasion.

"Harry di's (Harmanpreet Kaur) century against New Zealand and our partnership in that match was special. Also against Pakistan we managed to put pressure in the first 6 overs and Mithali Raj's knock stood out. Against Ireland both our batting and bowling stood out while against Australia we went full tilt and that is what has been key in the campaign," Rodrigues told BCCI.

England, on the other hand, went down to defending champions West Indies in a last-over thriller after two dominant seven-wicket wins and one washed-out match.

Swashbuckling opener Danielle Wyatt's form is the main worry as she has failed to display her talent with the bat, scoring 1, 0 and 27 in three games.

Skipper Heather Knight has also failed to rise to the occasion in all the three games.

In the bowling department, pace spearhead Anya Shrubsole has impressed a lot with Natalie Sciver. The duo picked seven and four wickets, respectively in the three games.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Hemlata, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Devika Vaidya.

England: Heather Knight (Captain), Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Dani Hazell, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Linsey Smith, Anya Shrubsole, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.

With inputs from IANS