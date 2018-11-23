08:35 (IST)

Disappointment for India in the end. The loss is in complete contrast to their World Cup 2017 loss to the same opposition as India showed no fight, discipline and brain in this game. The only bit India dominated in this game was in the first 6 overs when Mandhana was going all guns blazing. The critics will be definitely going to pouch on resting someone like Mithali Raj in this encounter and why not? Her presence here could have made India score some more runs. Important to note that the two unbeaten sides in the tournament are now out.

England vs Australia it is, yet again. Have to say, the two deserving sides in the tournament final by the way they played semis.

We will be back again for the LIVE coverage of the final match at 5.30 am on the morning of 25 November. Till then, take care and good bye.