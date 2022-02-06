Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Under-19 Vs India Under-19 LIVE SCORE (youth odi)

England Under-19 Vs India Under-19 At Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 05 February, 2022

05 February, 2022
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Match Ended
England Under-19

England Under 19

189/10 (44.5 ov)

Final
India Under-19

India Under 19

195/6 (47.4 ov)

India Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 4 wickets

Live Blog
England Under 19 India Under 19
189/10 (44.5 ov) - R/R 4.22 195/6 (47.4 ov) - R/R 4.09

Match Ended

India Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 4 wickets

Nishant Sindhu - 6

Dinesh Bana (W) - 13

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Nishant Sindhu not out 50 54 5 1
Dinesh Bana (W) not out 13 5 0 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Joshua Boyden 7 1 24 2
James Sales 7.4 0 51 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 176/6 (46.2)

19 (19) R/R: 14.25

Kaushal Tambe 1(9) S.R (11.11)

c Rehan Ahmed b Tom Aspinwall
Highlights, India vs England, U19 World Cup Final, Full cricket score: India clinch record fifth title with thrilling win

02:06 (IST)

India clinch the U19 World Cup trophy for a record fifth time, while England will head back home with their heads held high, despite a heartbreaking defeat. That's all we have for you from this tournament. Hope you've enjoyed the coverage as much as we did. Until next time, it's goodbye and stay safe! 

02:04 (IST)

Yash Dhull, India captain: Proud moment for India, that we have managed to achieve this. It was difficult at the start to get the combination right. but as time went we became a family and the team atmosphere was good.

02:01 (IST)

Tom Prest, England skipper: We would have liked to bat better after choosing to bat first. But the was James Rew batted was outstanding, deserved a hundred. We definitely got the bowling and we did believe we could defend this. But they batted well.Not only the cricket, but the media exposure we have got is something we will not forget.

01:57 (IST)

South Africa's Dewald Brevis is the Player of the tournament 

01:55 (IST)

Raj Bawa, for his 5/31 and 35, is the Player of the Match

01:50 (IST)

India five U19 World Cup titles wins so far: 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, 2022* 

01:36 (IST)

After 47.4 overs, India 195/6 

INDIA ARE CHAMPIONS! What an incredible match, an incredible turnaround! Yash Dhull and Co claim India's fifth title, a record in the history of U19 World Cups. Dinesh Bana with the winning six that's smashed over long on. 

01:32 (IST)
fifty

FIFTY! Fifty for Nishant and it comes at a very crucial match! 

01:29 (IST)

After 47 overs, India 178/6 

Aspinwall continues, and delivers again! He gets rid of Kaushal Tambe, who's caught at backward point. Dinesh Bana is the new batter, two runs from the over. 

01:26 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Caught by Ahmed and Tambe departs. Aspinwall with the wicket, England still hanging in there! Kaushal Tambe c Rehan Ahmed b Aspinwall 1

Highlights

title-img
01:50 (IST)

01:32 (IST)

FIFTY! Fifty for Nishant and it comes at a very crucial match! 
01:26 (IST)

OUT! Caught by Ahmed and Tambe departs. Aspinwall with the wicket, England still hanging in there! Kaushal Tambe c Rehan Ahmed b Aspinwall 1
00:14 (IST)

OUT! Skipper Dhull departs, caught by George Bell. Yash Dhull c George Bell b James Sales 17
00:10 (IST)

OUT! Breakthrough for England, Rasheed departs after scoring his fifty. He's caught by James Rew at midwicket. Shaik Rasheed c James Rew b James Sales 50
00:06 (IST)

FIFTY! Second half-century for Shaik Rasheed this tournament. 
23:34 (IST)

OUT! Post-drinks, and England get their breakthrough! Caught by Alex Horton and Aspinwall strikes. Harnoor Singh departs. Harnoor Singh c Alex Horton b Aspinwall 21
22:26 (IST)

OUT! Dream start for England! Joshua Boyden strikes in just the second ball of the chase Angkrish is caught behind by the keeper. Opening partnership broken. Angkrish Raghuvanshi c Alex Horton b Joshua Boyden 0
21:55 (IST)

OUT! Edged and caught by the keeper and Boyden departs. More important, Raj Bawa gets a five-for. Joshua Boyden c Dinesh Bana b Raj Bawa 1
21:47 (IST)

OUT! Aspinwall's caught by Dinesh Bana and Ravi Kumar gets another wicket. Aspinwall c Dinesh Bana b Ravi Kumar 0
21:44 (IST)

OUT! Caught by Kaushal Tambe and James Rew departs after an excellent innings. He's pulled this one to deep square leg, where the fielder completes a brilliant catch. Heartbreak for Rew. James Rew c Kaushal Tambe b Ravi Kumar 95
20:40 (IST)

FIFTY! A gritty half-century for James Rew that comes in a tough time for England. He's taken 79 balls to reach the milestone. 
20:23 (IST)

OUT! Caught by Yash Dhull and Alex Horton departs. Kaushal Tambe with the wicket. Alex Horton c Yash Dhull b Kaushal Tambe 10
19:53 (IST)

OUT! Brilliant length from Raj Bawa, Ahmed gifts this one to Tambe at slips. Ahmed attempts to defend, but carries the edge and onto the slip fielder. Rehan Ahmed c Kaushal Tambe b Raj Bawa 10
19:34 (IST)

OUT! Another one! England lose wicket number five, George Bell goes for a first-ball duck. Raj Bawa is at it again. George Bell c Dinesh Bana b Raj Bawa 0
19:32 (IST)

OUT! Edged and a sharp catch by Dinesh Bana. England lose another wicket. Raj Bawa with his second. Luxton departs. Luxton c Dinesh Bana b Raj Bawa 4 
19:20 (IST)

OUT! Another one bites the dust! Caught by skipper Dhull at cover and Thomas departs. Raj Bawa with the wicket. George Thomas c Yash Dhull b Raj Bawa 27
18:49 (IST)

OUT! The skipper departs! Inside edge that ricochets onto the stumps, and Tom Prest makes the long way back. Ravi Kumar is at it once again! Tom Prest b Ravi Kumar 0
18:40 (IST)

OUT! An appeal for an LBW and Bethell departs! Ravi Kumar with the wicket, the on-field umpire had no doubt for this one. 
Bethell lbw b Ravi Kumar 2
18:10 (IST)

Playing XI: 

India: Yash Dhull(Captain),Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dinesh Bana, Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

England: Tom Prest (Captain), George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton, James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden
18:03 (IST)

Toss update: England have won the toss in the final and they will bat first. Both England and India name unchanged sides for this contest. 
16:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the ICC U19 World Cup final between India and England set to take place at Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. India are aiming for a record fifth title while England will set sights on just their second trophy. Stay tuned as we build up towards what promises to be an exciting contest. 

India vs England, Live cricket score, U19 World Cup Final: India clinch the U19 World Cup trophy for a record fifth time, while England will head back home with their heads held high, despite a heartbreaking defeat. That's all we have for you from this tournament. Hope you've enjoyed the coverage as much as we did. Until next time, it's goodbye and stay safe!

Preview: India lock horns with England in the final of the 2022 U-19 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

It's the BIG one. The final of the U-19 World Cup. It's a familiar stage for India and a rather unfamiliar one for England. This is India's fourth final in a row in the U-19 World Cup, eighth overall while it's just the second one for England and their first in 24 years.

England won the trophy in 1998, beating New Zealand and after that this is just the second time they have reached the final.

Both the teams have had a dominating campaign so far and that's what makes this final an exciting contest. England had dominated the group stages but faced a stiff competition from Afghanistan in the semis. England held their nerve and edged Afghanistan by 15 runs in the rain curtailed match. India on the other hand thumped Australia by 96 runs. Captain Yash Dhull and vice captain Shaik Rasheed put on a mammoth 204-run stand off 200 balls to propel India to a competitive 290. The bowlers then carried forward the momentum and bundled Australia out for 194.

Dhull will again be India's go to man in the final. He's performed really well under pressure and delivered the goods.

The English batting has largely done well with four batters averaging 50 or more - Thomas Prest, George Bell, Alex Horton and William Luxton. However, for them the biggest threat will be India's spinners. A lot will depend on how they handle the Indian spin attack which has a really good variety.

India have had an upper hand over England in the U-19 World Cups. They have won six out of the eight matches while England have won just two.

With England looking to improve their record against India and aim for the second title and India looking to bag their fifth, we can expect a cracker of a finale.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the final between India and England:

When will the final of the U-19 World Cup between India and England take place?

The final of the U-19 World Cup between India and England will take place on 5 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for India U19 vs England U19 final is at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

When will the match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 6.30 pm IST, with the toss at 6 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast India U19 vs England U19 match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browsefirstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: February 06, 2022 02:08:01 IST

