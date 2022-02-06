Highlights, India vs England, U19 World Cup Final, Full cricket score: India clinch record fifth title with thrilling win

India vs England, Live cricket score, U19 World Cup Final: India clinch the U19 World Cup trophy for a record fifth time, while England will head back home with their heads held high, despite a heartbreaking defeat. That's all we have for you from this tournament. Hope you've enjoyed the coverage as much as we did. Until next time, it's goodbye and stay safe!

Preview: India lock horns with England in the final of the 2022 U-19 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

It's the BIG one. The final of the U-19 World Cup. It's a familiar stage for India and a rather unfamiliar one for England. This is India's fourth final in a row in the U-19 World Cup, eighth overall while it's just the second one for England and their first in 24 years.

England won the trophy in 1998, beating New Zealand and after that this is just the second time they have reached the final.

Both the teams have had a dominating campaign so far and that's what makes this final an exciting contest. England had dominated the group stages but faced a stiff competition from Afghanistan in the semis. England held their nerve and edged Afghanistan by 15 runs in the rain curtailed match. India on the other hand thumped Australia by 96 runs. Captain Yash Dhull and vice captain Shaik Rasheed put on a mammoth 204-run stand off 200 balls to propel India to a competitive 290. The bowlers then carried forward the momentum and bundled Australia out for 194.

Dhull will again be India's go to man in the final. He's performed really well under pressure and delivered the goods.

The English batting has largely done well with four batters averaging 50 or more - Thomas Prest, George Bell, Alex Horton and William Luxton. However, for them the biggest threat will be India's spinners. A lot will depend on how they handle the Indian spin attack which has a really good variety.

India have had an upper hand over England in the U-19 World Cups. They have won six out of the eight matches while England have won just two.

With England looking to improve their record against India and aim for the second title and India looking to bag their fifth, we can expect a cracker of a finale.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the final between India and England:

When will the final of the U-19 World Cup between India and England take place?

The final of the U-19 World Cup between India and England will take place on 5 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for India U19 vs England U19 final is at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

When will the match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 6.30 pm IST, with the toss at 6 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast India U19 vs England U19 match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar.