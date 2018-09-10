464 is the target. You feel that there are two results possible, and it is up to India to make a fight of it.

England declare. Cook leads them out. Lost count of the number of standing ovations he has got in this Test.

Stuart Broad comes in running from round the wicket to Dhawan. Mind you, he got Dhawan out bowling from round the wicket on previous occasion.

Broad comes in running to Dhawan from round the wicket. The last innings' dismissal must be appearing in Dhawan's mind. He takes single off the third ball to calm nerves down. The problem with this opening pair is both of them are out of form and cannot neither of them can help protect each other or give some confidence from the other end. Hopefully, before leaving England, Dhawan and Rahul will announce their arrival with the bat.

OUT! Dhawan goes back. Anderson fires in an inswinger from round the wicket, trapped him in front of the stumps. This walk back to dressing room will have many thoughts come across in his mind. Dhawan lbw b Anderson 1(6)

Dhawan gone for 1. Front and across, and Anderson has his man. This should be his last overseas Test innings, if not his last Test innings altogether.

OUT! This time it is Pujara, trapped on the back foot, he had a long chat with Rahul before deciding to go for DRS but the umpire told him that he had taken too much time to decide and tell. He will have to go. Anderson equals McGrath's tally of Test wickets. Pujara lbw b Anderson 0(3)

Dhawan perishes. Yet again, to an inswinger from round the wicket. Sigh. He must have had many thoughts while going back. Pujara too is gone. India are 2 down.

OUT! Hold your breath, oh you lovers of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli has edged this one into the hands of Bairstow. This is a golden duck for him, first in this series. Kohli c Bairstow b Broad 0(1)

James Anderson has now equalled Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 wickets. Currently, both are highest wicket-takers among pacers in the whites.

Anderson equals Glenn McGrath... Pujara sent packing. India struggling already. Pujara ran out of time to even review that.

Oh my! India are 3 down. The best batsman on this tour - Virat Kohli - is back to dressing room. Just 18 overs were to be bowled today but it seems Indians want to finish the match very soon. Anderson has 2, Broad has 1. India have seven more left. 464 is the target for the best touring Indian side (as per the Indian head coach) in the last 20 years.

FOUR! Flash from Rahul, the ball flies through the gully for a boundary.

Most runs by an Indian batsmen in a Test series in England

Anderson comes in again. Close call on the third ball of the over for Rahul's LBW. Umpire wilson said no, Root said DRS, third umpire called it no as well. This is a fiery stuff from the two top-class pacers from England.

FOUR! Short and wide, Rahul flashes the blade, and fetches a four to right of third man.

Broad continues. Rahul is looking solid in this innings. Has played some flashy shots despite the Indians losing three quick wickets. Rahane and him need to make sure they play out the remaining overs today, that should be the first target.

FOUR! Ah, this is special, heals the wounded heart if you are an Indian fan, swinging away from Rahul, he plays a gorgeous cover drive.

Anderson continues and the sound that is coming when the ball is meeting the middle of the bat is lovely, also reflective of the fact that this is a good track to bat on. Rahul plays a soothing cover drive on the fourth ball and again that sound is rung in our ears thanks to the stumps mic. Pity, on this lovely batting track, India are three wickets down so early in the innings.

FOUR! Damn, again that crunchy sound and this is not even hit with force from Rahane, just comes forward and pushes the ball to covers and leans on it. Pure timing. This is the Rahane we know.

Broad continues. Rahane plays a lovely push shot to cover and that crunchy sound yet again rungs. Calmness brought into this innings after these lovely shots from Rahane and Rahul. India need more and more of these.

FOUR! Alright this is brave stuff from Rahul, fullish and swinging away, plus wide, Rahul gives it a full stretch, flashes and the edge takes it to third man in a jiffy.

Anderson continues. Rahul slashes again on the first ball. He is not minding playing his shots. India playing this phase well.

Broad continues. He has begun firing in those inswingers. 8 overs to go. India, it seems, will be able to hang in there till tomorrow.

So, spin comes into play. Root sees that the ball has stopped doing magic for the pacers, so first change is not Stokes but Ali. The rough patches might come into play and you have to admit that this is good captaincy from Root, who is not playing the waiting game.

Sam Curran comes into the attack.

Curran takes the ball in hand now. Curran had picked Rahul in the first innings and that was a peach of a delivery. But here he is covering the line and playing.

Moeen Ali comes into the attack.

FOUR! Rahul continues to be brave, reverse sweeps Moeen Ali on the turn with the slip in place, fetches boundary at third man.

Moeen Ali continues. Trying to pitch it on the rough and get the extra turn and bounce. Rahul reverse-sweeps one to third man. This is so good to see. Even if India fails to negate the coming period in this Test, the fight should be on and Rahul is pioneering this thought.

Curran carries on. Lovely stroke making from Rahane and the kind of batsman that he is, who likes to get the feel of the ball on the bat, we can hope that he is here to stay for long. As I write this, the last ball beats Rahane's edge. Watch out, just 4 overs left today.

Alright, Ben Stokes is here. He usually does not go back thirsty. In the last few overs remaining, England would want to get a wicket at least.

Moeen Ali changes end. Probably because there is more rough to take advantage of from this end. Rahane quietly plays the over.

FOUR! On Rahul's thighs, he taps it to fine leg to pick a boundary.

FOUR! Fullish from Stokes and he drives it beautifully through the covers for a boundary.

Stokes continues, his last over of the day. Rahul has got a boundary whenever the opportunity to get one has come. The second last ball of the over, sprung and swung, to Rahul's surprise but missed the edge to Stokes' dismay. Rahul answers back with a flourshing cover drive to end the over with a boundary.

Alright, Moeen Ali with the final over of the day.

A long day awaits tomorrow for Rahane, Rahul and the others to follow.

The day belonged to England and Alastair Cook. He will come back again tomorrow in Test whites, and try to win this Test for his country.

India end the day on a better note than it was expected after the three wickets fell. Five fielders were put around Rahane for the last two balls but Rahane was able to counter it well.

FOUR! This is 58th FIFTY for Cook in Tests. What a way to say goodbye to cricket. On the leg of Cook and he puts bat on the ball, guides it to square leg boundary.

DROPPED! Jadeja fires in an angled delivery to Root, takes the edge and is goes at rapid pace to Rahane at first slip, who drops it.

FOUR! FIFTY for Root, short pitched, outside the off stump and Root guides it to third man for a boundary.

Cook has 12401 runs in Test cricket as of now, has surpassed Kumar Sangakkara. In the elite list now, fifth highest run-getter in Tests, an achievement to savour in his retirement life. This is turning out to be a memorable farewell for him. Take a bow, Chef!

Emotional scenes as Cook cuts it for a single to point but overthrow helps him get to the milestone. Hundred on his last Test innings. What an effort, what an achievement, what a career he has had. The business is yet not closed. He has a hundred but the biggest high will be to get his team to a victory in his last Test.

CENTURY! The long wait comes to an end for Joe Root. The conversion jokes will surely end now. Joe Root has a hundred. It is his 14th; his first in over a year. Gets there with a single.

OUT! Guess what? India have a wicket. Vihari's first. Loops this outside off, Root goes for the slog sweep and holes out to Hardik Pandya at deep square leg.

OUT! Hanuma Vihari is on a hat-trick! Cook goes for the cut and nicks it behind. Pant gobbles it up. Cook's international batting career has come to an end.

OUT! Shami strikes. Bairstow's mini cameo comes to an end. Looks to drive it on the up and inside edges it onto his stumps.

OUT! Jeez. England are managing to collapse despite being in a strong position. Buttler tries to chip it over mid off and it takes the leading edge and Shami takes catch at point.

OUT! Stokes departs. Goes for a big shot over cow corner but holes out to Rahul. Third wicket for Jadeja

England have declared and set India 464 to chase. India have 18 overs to bat out today.

Day 3 report: Ishant Sharma bowls the first over of the day. Joe Root faces it. Hint of swing straightaway. Just 2 from the over.

At close of play, Cook was unbeaten on 46 runs in his last international innings as England reached 114/2.

Captain Joe Root (29 batting) was at the crease along with the veteran southpaw as the pair put on 52 runs for the third wicket to help the hosts take a 154-run lead.

Earlier, all-rounder Jadeja, coming back into the fold, remained unbeaten on 86 while debutant Hanuma Vihari scored 56 to help the tourists trim the lead to 40 after resuming the day on 174/6.

India posted 292 in reply to England's first innings total of 332.

In the third and final session, Cook and Keaton Jennings (10) stretched their opening partnership to 27.

Things did not work for India as they spurned two reviews on the openers within three overs after the break.

On both occasions, Jadeja (1/36) and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant were at fault for asking skipper Virat Kohli to go for the reviews, despite the ball missing the off-stump.

Mohammed Shami (1-32) then got rid of out-of-form Jennings.

Cook and Moeen Ali (20) joined hands for a 35-run partnership for the second wicket and took England past 50.

Moeen was dropped by KL Rahul at second slip off Ishant Sharma (0/11) when he was batting on 14.

Jadeja did get Moeen soon after, bowling him through the gate as the ball spun a mile after kicking up from the rough.

India changed the ball on two occasions but Cook and Root used their reservior of experience to see the final overs with aplomb bringing up their 50-stand off 80 balls.

The score crossed 100 in the 38th over as the hosts assumed a commanding position in this Test.

Earlier in the day, half-centuries by Vihari and Jadeja helped India get close to England's first innings total.

Resuming the third day at 174/6, Vihari and Jadeja played sensibly.

Vihari notched up his maiden Test half-century before edging a Moeen delivery to England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, while Jadeja's 156-ball knock brought the visitors back in contest as India were once reeling at 160/6.

The all-rounder was involved in a 77-run partnership with Vihari before stitching 32 runs with tailender Jasprit Bumrah (0).

India had lost the wicket of Ishant Sharma (4) and Bumrah in the post-lunch session. While Ishant's thick edge went into Bairstow's gloves, Bumrah was run out, the last wicket to fall.

For England, Moeen, Ben Stokes and James Anderson had scalped two wickets each.

Brief scores: England 332 and 20/0 (Alastair Cook 13, Keaton Jennings 7) vs India 292 (Ravindra Jadeja 86, Hanuma Vihari 56; James Anderson 2/30) at Tea on Day 3.

With inputs from IANS