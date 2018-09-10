First Cricket
Highlights, India vs England, 5th Test at The Oval, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: England need seven wickets to win

Date: Monday, 10 September, 2018 22:52 IST Match Status: Stumps
Venue: The Oval, London

Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

332/10
Overs
122.0
R/R
2.72
Fours
28
Sixes
2
Extras
35
India need 406 runs to win
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
James Anderson not out 0 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 30 9 83 3
Ishant Sharma 31 12 62 3
292/10
Overs
95.0
R/R
3.07
Fours
34
Sixes
2
Extras
14
India need 406 runs to win
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ravindra Jadeja not out 86 156 11 1
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 21 7 54 2
Stuart Broad 20 6 50 1
423/8
Overs
112.3
R/R
3.77
Fours
41
Sixes
3
Extras
25
India need 406 runs to win
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Adil Rashid not out 20 14 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 23 4 61 0
Ishant Sharma 8 3 13 0
58/3
Overs
18.0
R/R
3.22
Fours
9
Sixes
0
Extras
1
India need 406 runs to win
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Lokesh Rahul Batting 46 51 8 0
Ajinkya Rahane Batting 10 47 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 5 2 23 2
Stuart Broad 5 0 17 1

  • This is beautiful!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,India 58/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 46 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)

    STUMPS!

    India end the day on a better note than it was expected after the three wickets fell. Five fielders were put around Rahane for the last two balls but Rahane was able to counter it well. 

    The day belonged to England and Alastair Cook. He will come back again tomorrow in Test whites, and try to win this Test for his country. 

    A long day awaits tomorrow for Rahane, Rahul and the others to follow. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Alright, Moeen Ali with the final over of the day. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,India 58/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 46 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)

    Stokes continues, his last over of the day. Rahul has got a boundary whenever the opportunity to get one has come. The second last ball of the over, sprung and swung, to Rahul's surprise but missed the edge to Stokes' dismay. Rahul answers back with a flourshing cover drive to end the over with a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Fullish from Stokes and he drives it beautifully through the covers for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! On Rahul's thighs, he taps it to fine leg to pick a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Stokes continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,India 50/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 38 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)

    Moeen Ali changes end. Probably because there is more rough to take advantage of from this end. Rahane quietly plays the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Moeen Ali changes end and replaces Curran. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,India 49/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 37 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)

    Alright, Ben Stokes is here. He usually does not go back thirsty. In the last few overs remaining, England would want to get a wicket at least. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ben Stokes, comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,India 48/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 37 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)

    Curran carries on. Lovely stroke making from Rahane and the kind of batsman that he is, who likes to get the feel of the ball on the bat, we can hope that he is here to stay for long. As I write this, the last ball beats Rahane's edge. Watch out, just 4 overs left today.

    Full Scorecard

  • Curran continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,India 48/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 37 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)

    Moeen Ali continues. Trying to pitch it on the rough and get the extra turn and bounce. Rahul reverse-sweeps one to third man. This is so good to see. Even if India fails to negate the coming period in this Test, the fight should be on and Rahul is pioneering this thought.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Rahul continues to be brave, reverse sweeps Moeen Ali on the turn with the slip in place, fetches boundary at third man.

    Full Scorecard

  • Moeen Ali comes into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,India 42/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 32 , Ajinkya Rahane 9)

    Curran takes the ball in hand now. Curran had picked Rahul in the first innings and that was a peach of a delivery. But here he is covering the line and playing. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Sam Curran comes into the attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,India 41/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 31 , Ajinkya Rahane 9)

    So, spin comes into play. Root sees that the ball has stopped doing magic for the pacers, so first change is not Stokes but Ali. The rough patches might come into play and you have to admit that this is good captaincy from Root, who is not playing the waiting game. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Moeen Ali brought into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,India 40/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 30 , Ajinkya Rahane 9)

    Broad continues. He has begun firing in those inswingers. 8 overs to go. India, it seems, will be able to hang in there till tomorrow.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,India 36/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 27 , Ajinkya Rahane 8)

    Anderson continues. Rahul slashes again on the first ball. He is not minding playing his shots. India playing this phase well.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Alright this is brave stuff from Rahul, fullish and swinging away, plus wide, Rahul gives it a full stretch, flashes and the edge takes it to third man in a jiffy.

    Full Scorecard

  • Anderson continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,India 28/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 19 , Ajinkya Rahane 8)

    Broad continues. Rahane plays a lovely push shot to cover and that crunchy sound yet again rungs. Calmness brought into this innings after these lovely shots from Rahane and Rahul. India need more and more of these. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Damn, again that crunchy sound and this is not even hit with force from Rahane, just comes forward and pushes the ball to covers and leans on it. Pure timing. This is the Rahane we know.

    Full Scorecard

  • Broad continues.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,India 24/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 19 , Ajinkya Rahane 4)

    Anderson continues and the sound that is coming when the ball is meeting the middle of the bat is lovely, also reflective of the fact that this is a good track to bat on. Rahul plays a soothing cover drive on the fourth ball and again that sound is rung in our ears thanks to the stumps mic. Pity, on this lovely batting track, India are three wickets down so early in the innings. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Ah, this is special, heals the wounded heart if you are an Indian fan, swinging away from Rahul, he plays a gorgeous cover drive.

    Full Scorecard

  • Anderson continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,India 15/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 12 , Ajinkya Rahane 2)

    Broad continues. Rahul is looking solid in this innings. Has played some flashy shots despite the Indians losing three quick wickets. Rahane and him need to make sure they play out the remaining overs today, that should be the first target. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short and wide, Rahul flashes the blade, and fetches a four to right of third man.

    Full Scorecard

  • Most LBW dismissals in a Test series:

    45 - India in England, 2018*
    43 - The Ashes, 1981
    43 - West Indies in England, 2000
    43 - Pakistan v England in U.A.E., 2011/12 
    42 - Australia in West Indies, 1998/99

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,India 8/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 7 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)

    Anderson comes in again. Close call on the third ball of the over for Rahul's LBW. Umpire wilson said no, Root said DRS, third umpire called it no as well. This is a fiery stuff from the two top-class pacers from England. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Most runs by an Indian batsmen in a Test series in England 
     
    602 - Rahul Dravid, 2002
    593 - Virat Kohli, 2018
    542- Sunil Gavaskar, 1979

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Flash from Rahul, the ball flies through the gully for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,India 2/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 1 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)

    Oh my! India are 3 down. The best batsman on this tour - Virat Kohli - is back to dressing room. Just 18 overs were to be bowled today but it seems Indians want to finish the match very soon. Anderson has 2, Broad has 1. India have seven more left. 464 is the target for the best touring Indian side (as per the Indian head coach) in the last 20 years. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Golden duck for Virat Kohli in Tests:
     
    v Australia, Melbourne, 2011
    v England, Lord's, 2014
    v England, The Oval, 2018*

    Full Scorecard

  • Anderson equals Glenn McGrath... Pujara sent packing. India struggling already. Pujara ran out of time to even review that. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • James Anderson has now equalled Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 wickets. Currently, both are highest wicket-takers among pacers in the whites. 
     

     

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Hold your breath, oh you lovers of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli has edged this one into the hands of Bairstow. This is a golden duck for him, first in this series. Kohli c Bairstow b Broad 0(1)

    Full Scorecard

  • Broad comes racing in. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,India 1/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 0 , )

    Dhawan perishes. Yet again, to an inswinger from round the wicket. Sigh. He must have had many thoughts while going back. Pujara too is gone. India are 2 down. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! This time it is Pujara, trapped on the back foot, he had a long chat with Rahul before deciding to go for DRS but the umpire told him that he had taken too much time to decide and tell. He will have to go. Anderson equals McGrath's tally of Test wickets. Pujara lbw b Anderson 0(3)

    Full Scorecard

  • Dhawan gone for 1. Front and across, and Anderson has his man. This should be his last overseas Test innings, if not his last Test innings altogether. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Dhawan goes back. Anderson fires in an inswinger from round the wicket, trapped him in front of the stumps. This walk back to dressing room will have many thoughts come across in his mind. Dhawan lbw b Anderson 1(6)

    Full Scorecard

  • Anderson continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,India 1/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 0 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)

    Broad comes in running to Dhawan from round the wicket. The last innings' dismissal must be appearing in Dhawan's mind. He takes single off the third ball to calm nerves down. The problem with this opening pair is both of them are out of form and cannot neither of them can help protect each other or give some confidence from the other end. Hopefully, before leaving England, Dhawan and Rahul will announce their arrival with the bat. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Stuart Broad comes in running from round the wicket to Dhawan. Mind you, he got Dhawan out bowling from round the wicket on previous occasion. 

    Full Scorecard

  • England declare. Cook leads them out. Lost count of the number of standing ovations he has got in this Test. 

     
    464 is the target. You feel that there are two results possible, and it is up to India to make a fight of it. 

    Full Scorecard
Latest updates: India end the day on a better note than it was expected after the three wickets fell. Five fielders were put around Rahane for the last two balls but Rahane was able to counter it well.

The day belonged to England and Alastair Cook. He will come back again tomorrow in Test whites, and try to win this Test for his country.

A long day awaits tomorrow for Rahane, Rahul and the others to follow.

Day 3 report: Ishant Sharma bowls the first over of the day. Joe Root faces it. Hint of swing straightaway. Just 2 from the over.

At close of play, Cook was unbeaten on 46 runs in his last international innings as England reached 114/2.

Captain Joe Root (29 batting) was at the crease along with the veteran southpaw as the pair put on 52 runs for the third wicket to help the hosts take a 154-run lead.

England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. AP

Earlier, all-rounder Jadeja, coming back into the fold, remained unbeaten on 86 while debutant Hanuma Vihari scored 56 to help the tourists trim the lead to 40 after resuming the day on 174/6.

India posted 292 in reply to England's first innings total of 332.

In the third and final session, Cook and Keaton Jennings (10) stretched their opening partnership to 27.

Things did not work for India as they spurned two reviews on the openers within three overs after the break.

On both occasions, Jadeja (1/36) and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant were at fault for asking skipper Virat Kohli to go for the reviews, despite the ball missing the off-stump.

Mohammed Shami (1-32) then got rid of out-of-form Jennings.

Cook and Moeen Ali (20) joined hands for a 35-run partnership for the second wicket and took England past 50.

Moeen was dropped by KL Rahul at second slip off Ishant Sharma (0/11) when he was batting on 14.

Jadeja did get Moeen soon after, bowling him through the gate as the ball spun a mile after kicking up from the rough.

India changed the ball on two occasions but Cook and Root used their reservior of experience to see the final overs with aplomb bringing up their 50-stand off 80 balls.

The score crossed 100 in the 38th over as the hosts assumed a commanding position in this Test.

Earlier in the day, half-centuries by Vihari and Jadeja helped India get close to England's first innings total.

Resuming the third day at 174/6, Vihari and Jadeja played sensibly.

Vihari notched up his maiden Test half-century before edging a Moeen delivery to England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, while Jadeja's 156-ball knock brought the visitors back in contest as India were once reeling at 160/6.

The all-rounder was involved in a 77-run partnership with Vihari before stitching 32 runs with tailender Jasprit Bumrah (0).

India had lost the wicket of Ishant Sharma (4) and Bumrah in the post-lunch session. While Ishant's thick edge went into Bairstow's gloves, Bumrah was run out, the last wicket to fall.

For England, Moeen, Ben Stokes and James Anderson had scalped two wickets each.

Brief scores: England 332 and 20/0 (Alastair Cook 13, Keaton Jennings 7) vs India 292 (Ravindra Jadeja 86, Hanuma Vihari 56; James Anderson 2/30) at Tea on Day 3.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018

