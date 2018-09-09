Bumrah back on. Bowls three deliveries from over the wicket and then shifts to round the wicket. Getting a good shape. Moeen is happy to stand and defend everything which comes in to him, it is the outswingers which are beating his bat.

Shami continues. Beats the edge almost on all occasions. Lovely spell of bowling from this guy. sadly, the wicket column does not do justice to the quality of bowling.

Bumrah continues. England have lead of 72 runs now. If India don't pick wickets now, things are going to get worse for the visitors.

This is Shami's 7th over on the trot. And in every over, he has looked inches away from a wicket. Ishant checks the ball with umpire Wilson, showing the seam to him. We have seen two balls being changed already in last two days after going out of shape.

Jadeja back on. The second ball hits the rough, beats Cook, hits Pant's legs and flies in the air. There is slip, leg slip, short mid-wicket, short leg and Moeen Ali comes out and flicks it to deep mid-wicket. Does not go for a boundary but shows the intent of the batsman.

FOUR! Shami draws Moeen Ali to play through covers, ball flies between the slip and gully for a boundary.

FOUR! Lovely on-drive from Cook as he leans into it.

Shami continues and he almost got Moeen Ali in the last over. Made him reach for the delivery and play that shot, ball takes the edge and flies to third man boundary. Can add this again that he has been really unlucky in this Test. The last-ball boundary will surely hurt him.

Jadeja comes and finishes his over in no time. The average time he takes to finish it is two minutes. 120 seconds. Concedes a single in this over.

Shot... on the front foot, slightly across to cover Shami's wide angle and down the ground for four. Cook in his element one last time for England. Lead by 88 now. Dangerous times for India.

Ishant comes back into the attack. His aim will be obviously getting Alastair Cook, his nemesis, out. But Moeen Ali plays this over out.

India are upset with the shape of the ball and they have asked for a replacement ball. Incidentally, Kohli wasn't happy with the replaced ball and asked the orginal ball again. But Dharmasena said no. Jadeja continues with the changed ball after drinks. Concedes two singles.

Dropped! Ishant Sharma does what is expected of him. Induces an edge off Moeen Ali with an overpitched delivery but KL Rahul shells it at second slip. To make matters worse, the ball runs away for a boundary.

A bit of a frustrating phase for India. Opportunties have not being created and the Rahul put down the only chance of the session. Jadeja, though, has a rough to exploit. Can he do that though? Two singles in the over.

Straight forward chance dropped in the slips. Guess who? KL Rahul of all people. Ishant cannot believe it. Ali gets a life, like in the first innings.

The track's not doing much. Moeen and Cook have settled in beautifully. They would like to increase their run rate though. Two singles in this over.

OUT! Change of ball has done the trick for Ravindra Jadeja. Loops it and manages to pitch it on the rough. The ball turns in viciously and goes through Moeen's defence. Timber.

Ball changed and Jadeja bowls a ripper off the rough... bowled through the gate is Moeen Ali and KL Rahul is a happy man.

Once again, India express disappointment with the ball. They want it changed as so often teams do when nothing's happening and they replace it. And Jadeja strikes immediately. Five come in the over. England's lead has crossed 100 and Joe Root has avoided a pair.

Ishant from around the wicket to Cook. No trouble whatsoever for the southpaw. Sees out the over comfortably.

FOUR! Short and outside off. Joe won't leave those. Goes back and punches it through cover.

FOUR! Two boundaries in the over. Once again, slightly on the shorter side, Root goes on his back foot and cuts it through point.

Joe Root has so far only scored 196 runs in this series which is the least for him in a home Test series in which he played atleast five innings. His scores in this series are: 80, 14, 19, 16, 13, 4, 48, 0

Jadeja's trying to find the correct length against Joe Root. Concedes two boundaries in the process. To be honest, Kohli should look to have a pacer bowl at Root early on in the innings.

When 13 yr old Jadeja bowled the first ball in the CCI academy Selection trials , the Chief coach Nari Contractor said arre this kid is a carbon copy of Salim Durani and Hanumant Singh said yes yes. Both Durani & Jadeja are from Jamnagar

A look back at the 13-year-old who made it big.

Bumrah comes back and his first ball is on the pads. Cook clips it through midwicket and collects three. Bumrah tries the inswinger against Root but the English captain is aware of the plan. Plays him carefully.

Scoring 100-plus runs in both first and last Test against the same opponent:

Jadeja is creating problems for the left-handers. The rough is exactly where he would like it to be. One of the ball lobs over the short leg as Cook tries to defend. Kohli goes after it from leg slip, dives, even catches it. But the ball pops out after he falls on the field. Turns out Cook hadn't edged it. Three singles in the over.

In the air.... but falls safe. The awkward angle from Bumrah and Cook closes the bat face early. It takes the leading edge and falls safely near the gully region. Three singles and a brace come in this over.

Jadeja to Cook. Cook's taking a big stride out in an effort to take the rough out of the equation. Does that well. Takes a single on the fifth ball and Root bunts the final ball back to Jadeja.

The floodlights are on and the ball is doing a bit more. It's surely swinging more. Bumrah slants a delivery away from Cook but doesn't find the edge. Takes a single to deep square leg to retain the strike.

Shami comes back. Can he give India anothe breakthrough here? No, he can't. Not in his first over at least. Three singles come in the over.

Match slipping away from India's control? India already lead by 132 and have eight wickets in hand. This day has been arguably better for batting but India need a wicket or two before stumps.

FOUR! Edged... but falls safe. Root chases a wide delivery and edges it to the third man fence. A gully could've taken it.

FOUR! Lovely shot. Beautifully played. Shami bowls it full and Root just drives it down the ground.

Two consecutive boundaries for Joe Root. He chased a wide delivery - he does that often - but follows it up with a beautiful straight drive. Nine come in the over.

There are only 15 players in the world who have scored 50-plus runs in each innings of his last Test. Stephen Fleming was the last one to do so. Will Cook join an elite Test?

FOUR! Full and swingign in. Joe Root walks across and flicks it in front of square on the leg side.

There we go. India are not happy with the ball. Think they have changed it once again. No wicket after ball change this time around. A boundary does come though.

Jadeja returns. Root and Cook are batting at a completely different pace. Root is batting on 27 off 31 balls while Cook is on 44 off 119.

Don't think India are going to break this partnership anytime soon. They are batting with total control. A single in the over but Pant conceded four byes on the last ball. These extras will surely hurt India in the chase.

Five innocuous deliveries followed by a peach. Bowls it quicker through the air and it zips away off the deck. Root tries to cut it on his back foot but misses it because of the extra bounce. Pant also doesn't collect it cleanly...

Final over of the day... Bumrah to steam in. And England play it out safely. In fact, end it with a cheeky single on the final ball.

As things stand, England are in the ascendancy and by a good enough margin.

Good batting display in the final session though. Cook looked well... like Cook. A typical Cook innings is what he has played. Root was aggressive and looks to have regained his lost form.

Stumps, Day 3: A brilliant session for England. Probably has set up the match for them. But it seemd the same when India were down and looked almost out yesterday. India definitely need to bounce back in the first session tomrrow if they are to make it 3-2.

So that's it from all of us today. It was yet again a disappointing day for India, but who knows what tomorrow might bring with itself. On that note, goodbye from all of us, take care and good night.

Two boundaries in the last Anderson over. One of the shots was not too convincing yet runs are runs. And the boundaries will irritate the bowlers. Guess it is time to change the bowlers for England. 200 up for India as well.

Just wow. Hanuma Vihari has scored his maiden fifty in debut innings . This is a great sign of a solid Test batsman coming in to India ranks. A top-class innings from the 24-year-old.

OUT! That's it from Vihari in this innings, the rough around the off stump has got better of him, the ball spun in and Vihari leaned into the defence but the thin edge went straight into Bairstow's gloves. Umpire Dharamasena called it out from the word go. Vihari went for DRS but to no avail. Hanuma Vihari c Bairstow b Moeen Ali 56(124)

OUT! That's the end of Ishant Sharma. A loopy off-spinner, takes the edge of Ishant's bat and goes into gloves of Bairstow. Ishant c Bairstow b Moeen Ali 4(25)

250 up for India and Jadeja too nears his fifty. Guess, he should start hitting big ones post his personal milestone as the tail cannot be trusted to stay there for long.

FOUR and FIFTY for Jadeja. That's a superb effort from Jadeja. Cuts the ball through the point region for a boundary. Gritty knock. Kohli is applauding in the dressing room.

OUT! And Shami perishes trying to up the run-scoring. He hits is straight into the hands of Stuart Broad at long-on. India now 9 down. Shami c Broad b Adil Rashid 1(5)

OUT! This is pathetic. Jadeja tries to take an impossible single on the last ball, taps the ball to leg side and runs, before Bumrah could reach the non-strikers' end, the throw reaches the stumps. India all out for 292. Bumrah run out (Broad/Bairstow) 0(14)

We will be back with England's second innings in a while. Stay tuned.

That's it. Jadeja been defending in the over and shows great character with the bat but on the last ball, tries to take an impossible single and gets Bumrah run out. India fall short of England total by 40 runs and this is a huge advantage for England.

Too good from Shami in the last over before Tea. Runs in from round the wicket and keeps on beating Cook. Thankfully for cook, the ball keeps missing the edge as well. The last ball he defended well. England ahead of India by 60 runs. We will returns in some time after Tea. Quickly go and grab your cup too!

OUT! After years of struggle, beating the batsmen, the bat, the edge of it, Shami slants one in to Jennings, who misjudged it and offered a leave, the ball took the top of his off stump. He walks back to dressing room. Shami has a wicket. Jennings b Shami 10(38)

Day 2 report: India's batting woes continued as they were left reeling at 174/6 in reply to England's 332 in the first innings, at stumps on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test on Saturday.

India still trail England by 158 runs with four wickets in hand and three days of play remaining.

At close, debutant Hanuma Vihari (25 batting) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (batting 8) were at the crease.

James Anderson (2/20) and Ben Stokes (2/44) were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts who have already won the series 3-1. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for the tourists with a defiant 49 before Stokes got his back.

Resuming on overnight score of 198/7, birthday boy Jos Buttler (89) and his 98-run ninth-wicket partnership with Stuart Broad (38) helped England post 332 despite a middle-order collapse on Day 1.

In reply, India's top order showed no signs of improvement against quality swing bowling with opener Shikhar Dhawan (3) falling early.

KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara made identical 37 to join hands for a 64-run second wicket stand before Sam Curran (1/46) bowled a beauty to dismiss Rahul.

Rahul looked good throughout his stay but Curran made light of his defence with an unplayable delivery that swung back in the air after pitching on middle and off stump.

India then lost three wickets for 33 runs as Anderson wreaked havoc with the moving ball, removing both Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane (0) in quick succession.

Kohli (49) looked in great touch like he has been throughout the series. He hit six boundaries during his 70-ball knock before edging a Stokes delivery to his counterpart Joe Root at the slip cordon.

Vihari had two LBW shouts against Broad — the first of which looked out on replays but England didn't opt for DRS.

Wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant (5) again failed to cash in on the opportunity edging a Stokes delivery to Alastair Cook on the slip cordon.

In the second session, after wrapping up the hosts, the visitors were off to a shaky start as Dhawan fell cheaply, becoming a victim of Broad, who picked him up in front of the wicket with just six runs on India's scorecard.

However, the Rahul and Pujara then played sensibly, putting on 47 runs and taking India past the 50-run mark.

Rahul and Pujara were unbeaten at 35 and 15 runs respectively at the time of the tea break.

In the morning session, Buttler notched up his 10th half-century to rescue England to 304 for eight as Indian bowlers struggled to wrap up the home team's tail.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers, claiming four English wickets for 79 runs.

Apart from Jadeja, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma shared three wickets each conceding 83 and 62 runs respectively.

Resuming the post-lunch session from 304/8, the hosts could only manage to add another 28 runs as Jadeja struck twice to wrap up England.

Two overs after the play resumed in the afternoon session, Jadeja came with a much needed breakthrough for India, breaking the crucial 98-run partnership between Stuart Broad (38) and Buttler. Broad while trying to drive a length ball by Jadeja over mid-on, handed a sensational catch to Lokesh Rahul with the hosts scorecard reading 312/9.

Jadeja then also ended the English innings, sending back a well settled Buttler, who was racing towards his ton.

Looking for a big shot on a length ball, which turned a bit, a thick edge off Buttler's bat landed in the hands of Ajinkya Rahane at the slip.

England resumed from their overnight score of 198/7 and after the addition of just 16 runs to their overnight score, the hosts received the first blow as Jadeja caught Rashid (15) in front of the stumps.

Buttler was then joined by Broad and the duo denied the visiting bowlers any further success as they fought back with a 90-run partnership to help England reach 304/8 at lunch.