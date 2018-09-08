Anderson on fire. Pujara nicked off... this is a superb spell and other Indian batsmen do struggle against him or have poorer luck. All but Kohli.

Virat Kohli becomes the first batsman to complete 18,000 international runs in less than 400 innings. He achieved the milestone in 382 innings.

This is a crucial phase for India. If they lose another, they will be in big trouble and mind you Rahane hasn't looked comfortable at the centre so far.

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Eight-ball duck for Ajinkya Rahane. Anderson angles one back in as Rahane goes forward to defend. But the ball moves away late and Jinx nicks it to Cook at first slip.

As predicted, England are already in the driver's seat thanks to the probing spells from Anderson and Broad. With Pujara and Rahane already back in the hut. The responsibility to pull India out of the trouble once again falls on the captain Virat Kohli despite India's decision to play the sixth batsman in the form of debutant Hanuma Vihari.

Anderson gets another, superb spell, earlier reverse swing (only 30-odd overs) and the ball is doing a lot. India in trouble, familiar trouble really, losing 3 for 34. Hanuma Vihari on debut. Doesn't get tougher than this.

Well, well... the umpires' decisions have been in India's favour today. One has to say that. Hanuma Vihari is pinged in front and England's appeal is turned down. Interestingly, Root doesn't decide to review it and replays show that it would've been out. Three reds on the HawkEye....

Ball darting around like crazy. Two appeals from Broad and Vihari is still there. First one was out but England didn't review. Second was not out, but Vihari reviewed and is not out. Joel Wilson not having the best times. Again, the ball is really darting around under heavy cloud cover and lights.

Hanuma Vihari has been given out for a duck. Broad gets him with the inswinger. But he has reviewed almost immediately. Anxious moments for the debutant who is still batting on 0. And replays show that it was going over the stumps. Vihari living a charmed life so far. And he gets off the mark with a tap to cover. First run in Test cricket. That will release some pressure off him.

Anderson to continue. He is on fire at the moment, asking questions to Kohli every now and then. But the Indian captain has not looked too perturbed too. It is the young man Hanuma Vihari who is having some issue and why not two of world's finest seamners are up against him. Vihari should be happy that he has Kohli at the other end. He will help him calm the nerves down.

Root has placed a leg slip for Kohli and Broad fires in an inswinger. This was what Root was talking about animatedly with the fast bowler in the last over. Make him play the flick and hope for him to make that mistake. Kohli almost made that plan come to life on the first ball. He is the key here. If he goes, India will almost be buried in this innings.

Light drizzle at the Oval. Play continuing at the moment. But this will probably not go till the scheduled end.

Ben Stokes comes into the attack. Good thing about Vihari is that he is looking calm and composed in the middle. This is the first time that we are seeing of him at the international level and despite the few initial hiccups, he has been able to cope it up all with calmness. Let's see if he can stretch his stay in the middle along side his captain.

Broad continues and tries to bring it in from the outside the off stump line to Vihari. The debutant leaves it alone. After two such deliveries, Vihari makes two solid defences. Looked good when he did that.

Kohli leaves the first ball from Stokes. Wonder what goes inside Kohli's mind but on the outside, he looks all cool. If Vihari can pass this phase, and India go back without losing any further wickets, India will take it.

FOUR! Kohli whips the ball for a boundary off his pads and that was majestic to watch.

FOUR! Back to back from Kohli, as he draws forward and puts it away for four to the right of third man.

Curran replaces Broad. Two boundaries in the over from Kohli. This is brilliant stuff from him, cutting down the pressure.

SIX! Whoa! Vihari it is. Short stuff and Vihari rolls his wrists and the ball goes sailing over the fine for a huge one.

Sun peeking out and India are changing gears. Flurry of scoring shots from both Kohli and Vihari starting to find his groove as well.

FOUR! Pull by Vihari, another one and Rashid misjudges it. The ball races away for four to fine leg.

Stokes comes in steaming in and Vihari hits a six. This was some statement from the young man. Two balls later, he tries another pull and this time mistimes it. The ball goes in the air but Adil Rashid at fine leg flounders.

FOUR! Vihari top-edges another one and the ball rolls away for four to fine leg.

FOUR! Splendid is the word for this shot. Fullish in length from Curran and Vihari leans into the straight drive and fetches a four.

Fifty-run stand for India as well. Has comes in quick time. Important for these two to play till stumps.

Curran continues. Vihari has shown some aggression in the last two overs. Seems this was done after a pep talk by the captain at the other end.

OUT! That's curtains for captain Kohli as he edges an outswinging delivery to second slip. Stokes does the honours. Kohli c Root b Stokes 49(70)

Big wicket before stumps. Kohli is gone just before the end of day's play, and also before his half-century. Big, big blow to India. Rishabh Pant in. Can the two youngsters close out the day's play?

Kohli is gone. He continued playing his shots and that laid the foundation of the wicket. In comes Pant and he heaves the first ball he faces. Two of India's young men in the middle now, hopefully the future, will figure out how this Test will go about for India and fittingly so. Nine more overs remaining today. Let's see how many can be bowled today and how many these two are able to cope with.

Reminder: Virat Kohli's lowest score on this tour is 17 (2nd innings of Lord's Test). That's how well he has played across formats on this tour.

Curran continues. Pant continues playing his shots. That is the one way he likes to play and he is not sacrificing his style of play.

FOUR! On the legs of Pant and he flicks it for a boundary to fine leg.

OUT! Beauty from Stokes, pitched on the off stump line, shapes away and takes the edge off Pant's bat, goes straight to Cook who does not make a mistake. Pant c Cook b Stokes 5(8)

Stokes it is again. Whenever the two prime bowlers have got tired, Stokes has come in and produced results. Pant is back into the hut. Horrible series it has been for the young man with the bat.

Collapse looks imminent but we might have to wait till tomorrow. For the moment though Rishabh Pant cannot hold on and edges to first slip. That six to start off his scoring in Test cricket seems a long way old now.

Moeen Ali returns. More because Root wants to bowl as many as possible till the stumps to improve the bowling run rate. The upcoming over should be the last one.

FOUR! On the pads by Stokes and this has been flicked by Jadeja to fine leg.

Bad day for India, in total. But who is to be blamed? They themselves. Gave too many runs away in the morning session. They have made things worse for themselves. Although there were some close chances which did not go in their way. Made England form partnership. They themselves were not able to manufacture any concrete ones today. This is a very ordinary performance which does not reflect the position this team has granted in the world rankings.

And that brings us to the close of our day's play. India are reeling at the moment. We will be back again at 3:30 PM IST. Don't forget to come back to catch live score and updates of this last Test.

Bumrah from the other end and he starts off by getting hit for a boundary. 200 is up for England now. Solid defence by Rashid on the third ball, shows his resilience with the bat. Has been so good right at the tail for England. Five from the over.

OUT! Just when we thought, Rashid was showing great resilience, Bumrah has produced a ripper, inswinger which thuds on Rashid's pads. Umpire Wilson says OUT but Rashid goes upstairs. But the decision stays. As DRS goes for umpire's call. Review will stay. Adil Rashid lbw b Bumrah 15(51)

FIFTY for Buttler - A superb innings in this situation. He has been too good playing with the tail in the series and he continues to impress. The leading run-scorer for England in this series and by some margin.

Ishant continues but to be honest he is beginning to look tired now. Meanwhile Buttler and Broad have taken two runs to bring up the 300 for England. This is exactly what India did not want and despite good bowling, they have not been able to deny England.

England are placed now in a comfortable zone after crossing the 300 run-mark. Broad has quickly amassed 36 runs which are too precious. They return to dressing room happy. On the other hand, nothing too happy about Indians in this morning session. There will be more chat than food in the dressing room. We will be back at 6:10 pm IST when the play resumes.

OUT! This is an outstanding catch. KL Rahul may not have been sensational with the bat but boy oh boy, hasn't his catching been something? A lazy shot from Broad. Stands tall and tries to loft this flighted delivery over mid on. But he doesn't connect well. Rahul hares after it and takes a blinder over his head near long on.

OUT! Jos Buttler, in search of a single, looks to cut one but edges it. It hits Pant and lobs towards Rahane, who pouches it.

OUT! Stuart Broad hardly takes any time to strike. Goes around the wicket and bowls the inswinger to Dhawan. He prods forward to defend but the ball shapes in and raps him on the pad. Broad doesn't even appeal, starts celebrating. He knows that's out. Dhawan thinks of a review even makes the 'T' sign but think the time was up.

OUT! Peach. What a fantastic delivery from Sam Curran. It seemed like the ball would shape back in but it moved away ever so slightly and went through KL Rahul's defence. Hits the top of off. Beautifully bowled.

OUT! James Anderson strikes. Lapse of concentration for Pujara. The length ball shapes back in as Pujara tries to poke unnecessarily. And the ball moves away and Cheteshwar nicks it to Bairstow.

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Eight-ball duck for Ajinkya Rahane. Anderson angles one back in as Rahane goes forward to defend. But the ball moves away late and Jinx nicks it to Cook at first slip.

Fifty-run stand for India as well. Has comes in quick time. Important for these two to play till stumps.

Curran continues. Vihari has shown some aggression in the last two overs. Seems this was done after a pep talk by the captain at the other end.

OUT! That's curtains for captain Kohli as he edges an outswinging delivery to second slip. Stokes does the honours. Kohli c Root b Stokes 49(70)

OUT! Beauty from Stokes, pitched on the off stump line, shapes away and takes the edge off Pant's bat, goes straight to Cook who does not make a mistake. Pant c Cook b Stokes 5(8)

Latest updates: Bad day for India, in total. But who is to be blamed? They themselves. Gave too many runs away in the morning session. They have made things worse for themselves. Although there were some close chances which did not go in their way. Made England form partnership. They themselves were not able to manufacture any concrete ones today. This is a very ordinary performance which does not reflect the position this team has granted in the world rankings.

Day 1 report: Alastair Cook missed out on a century as England threw away a decent start to huff and puff their way to 198/7 and Indian bowlers came up with a captivating Day 1 performance in the fifth Test here on Friday.

Former England skipper Cook, who called time on his illustrious career before the final rubber, top-scored for the hosts with a patient 71 off 190 balls before he was removed by Jasprit Bumrah.

Joe Root had won the toss and elected to bat first.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, batting at No.3, got to a dogged 50 off 170 balls as well but India came roaring back in the third session after struggling to get wickets in the first two, to reduce England to 198 from 60/0 at one stage.

Pace spearhead Ishant returned best figures of 3/28, while Ravindra Jadeja -- playing his first match of the series -- and Bumrah grabbed two wickets each conceding 57 and 41 runs, respectively.

At stumps, Jos Buttler (11 batting) and Adil Rashid (4 batting) were at the crease.

Cook looked good for his 71, playing some glorious cover drives and pulling and hooking with elan to roll back time. Along with Keaton Jennings (23), the pair had brought up the highest opening stand in the series.

But Jadeja broke the association with a wicket-to-wicket delivery that flew to leg slip off the face of the bat for KL Rahul to take the catch.

Cook then tried to stitch another partnership with Moeen but Bumrah got the ball to jag back in and disturb the stumps.

Bumrah sent captain Root back in his next delivery with Ishant then dismissing wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow (0) in the next over to reduce the hosts to 134-4.

Moeen tried to steady the ship but Ishant returned to take two wickets in three balls in the 83rd over as England further slipped to 181 for 7.

The hosts lost six wickets for 58 runs post tea to collapse from 133-1 to 181-7.

Ishant got Bairstow out caught behind and Ben Stokes (11) and Ali put on 37 runs for the fifth wicket before Jadeja began the slide again trapping Stokes lbw.

Ali nicked Ishant behind after a resolute show with Sam Curran (0) dismissed for a duck, the batsman edging behind as he looked to leave the ball.

Shami bowled a threatening spell, but Jos Buttler (11*) and Adil Rashid (4*) survived till the end somehow.

Earlier, England were cruising at 123/1 at tea with Cook and Moeen looking good at the crease.

Cook, playing in his final international match, registered his 57th fifty in his 161st Test.

The 32-year-old left-hander, who resumed the session with an individual score of 37, got a reprieve at the same score. An away-swigning delivery from paceman Ishant Sharma was poked by Cook but Ajinkya Rahane dropped it at gully in the 31st over.

In the following over, Moeen too got a reprieve while batting on a personal score of 2. The left-hander got a thick edge off Jasprit Bumrah and captain Virat Kohli dropped the left-hander at third slip.

Cook and Moeen, then, batted with strong defences and played risk-free cricket to see off the session. They waited for the loose deliveries to score runs.

In the first session, it was all England as the home crowd, baying for a Cook show, were satiated.

Brief scores: England 1st innings 198/7 (Alastair Cook 71, Moeen Ali 50; Ishant Sharma 3/28, Jasprit Bumrah 2/41, R. Jadeja 2/57)

With inputs from IANS