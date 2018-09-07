0, W, 0, 0, W, 0: What an over from Jasprit Bumrah. All of a sudden, England look a little under pressure with the score reading 133/3. A duck for Joe Root at 4, a position he dearly wanted to bat at.

OUT! England faltering... Ishant angles one into Bairstow. The ball straightens after pitching as Bairstow looks to push. Only manages to edge it to Pant, who gobbles it up.

This is the first time that Joe Root has bagged two ducks in a calendar year in Test cricket. His other duck came against New Zealand at Auckland earlier this year.

Excellent bowling this. India have been on the money through the day and new batsmen are struggling to dig in. Ishant nicks off Bairstow and England have lost three in quick time. Game on, er?

Bairstow has three ducks in four innings. That will hurt. Meanwhile, India have staged a comeback of sorts with three wickets in two overs.

Meanwhile, as the wickets fall, Moeen continues to bat through his luck. Surely, he has to make it count after consuming 122 balls.

just when the England lower order thought they were getting a day off #ENGvIND

Runs have dried up. Not that they were coming at a rapid pace before but England are feeling the pressure. Maybe counter attack could be an option?

Jadeja comes into back the attack and strangely England start milking singles. Four of them come in this over along with a couple. Moeen, to be fair, looks very settled against Jaddu.

Double change for India. Shami comes back. Stokes walks forward, as he so often does, to negate the swing and he does that successfully. Maiden.

Wonderful passage of play. India haven't created too many chances since Bairstow's wicket but England batsmen are playing in anticipation of that wicket delivery.

Another play and miss by Moeen against Shami's bowling. Maybe it's not luck. Maybe Moeen is really having a horrible day with the bat and is not even able to edge the ball. Anyways, three singles come in the over along with the four byes. No fault of poor Rishabh Pant there. Even the tallest of wicketkeeper would've not managed to stop that.

Jadeja finishes his over before I am able to frame what he bowled. A singles comes in the over.

FOUR! On a good length and outside off, Stokes strides forward and drills it through cover.

Ben Stokes has done what he has done throughout the series, and that is eat up deliveries. In a way he has followed what Ali has done here too. It was necessary to stem the downfall and England have managed to do that. This innings has followed a very different pattern to what we have seen earlier in this series, despite this being an easier track to bat on. Indian bowlers have been superb in keeping things tight.

Indian pacers have been too ambitious in the last two Tests and those runs are going against poor Rishabh Pant, who is doing all he can. Shami starts the over with a horrendous delivery and it is he, not Pant, who concedes four byes. Stokes, however, scores a lovely boundary on the third ball. Five come in the over.

The run rate is 2.16 and for a change we might just finish the allotted overs in time, thanks to Jadeja. Six overs to go for the second new ball. Very interesting passage of play to follow. It's time for drinks.

FOUR! Moeen Ali stands tall and punches this through cover and mid off.

We are back after drinks. Moeen scores the first scoring shot of the over - a boundary - and rotates the strike the next ball. He is a hit away from fifty now.

FOUR! Stokes almost plays into the 'leg slip' bait. Short and angling into Stokes and the southpaw tucks it between the keeper and the leg slip.

Jadeja still trying to batsmen out with a catch to leg slip. A weird strategy but it got him success in India against England. Five come in the over.

Ishant comes back into the attack. From around the wicket, he will fancy his chances against both these batsmen. The first ball has good carry and Pant recieves it with his fingers pointing upwards. Wonder whether India will take the second new ball. One in the over.

OUT! Certainly not a wicket-taking delivery. Jadeja took a punt and darted one on Stokes' pad. The southpaw couldn't get his bat down in time and got pinged in front. No hesitation from the umpire there. England have lost half their side.

Jadeja's dart confuses Stokes and he defends it somehow. The next ball - a similar delivery and Stokes is trapped LBW. Intelligent cricket from Jaddu.

Jadeja has Stokes lbw. One of the key problems with fending everything off is that inevitably you will get hit on the pads at some point, atleast that's the truth when Jadeja is bowling. Second wicket for him and India have been on top this session. England need to rebuild again.

A maiden from Ishant. Buttler is at the crease. Maybe, he would be the one to pull out of this defensive rut that England find themselves in and score some runs freely? He could but starts off by playing out Ishant Sharma.

Jadeja will love to bowl at a right-hander. There's still a southpaw batting at the centre but Buttler hogs most of the strike this over after Moeen takes a single on the first ball. Buttler collects a brace on the fifth ball. Meanwhile, the second new ball is available. Doubt India would take it immediately.

Ishant steams in to bowl his 20th over of the day. A testament to his fitness really. Has conceded only 24 runs by the way. Kind of underlines the discipline he has as well. One came in this over. Moeen one run away from his 50.

Finally, wake up the kids if they have slept already, Moeen Ali has completed his fifty. It took him 167 balls - his slowest fifty ever. Got there with a lovely flick to midwicket.

OUT! Ishant Sharma strikes. After all the plays and misses, Moeen Ali finally edges one. On a length and around off, Moeen tries to defend but moves away slightly and catches the outside edge. Pant won't drop those.

He has played and missed all day, but Moeen Ali finally edges one. And it is the thinnest of edges... after scoring a fighting half-century. You wonder if he has ended England's number three debate or re-ignited it because there will be tougher conditions than this awaiting them in Sri Lanka, if not West Indies.

OUT! Sam Curran is out for a duck. Stop the press. Looks to leave one alone but doesn't do it cleanly. The ball takes the edge on its way to Pant, who pouches it easily.

This is some collapse from England on a good batting pitch. The bowling's been disciplined but the batting... well England must do better, especially at home. Another two-wicket over.

Extreme turn on the fourth ball as Jadeja pitches one on the rough. The ball turns away sharply. Moeen Ali will be smiling after seeing that ball. One came in the over. India haven't opted for the second new ball... yet.

FOUR! Ishant pitches it up and outside off, Buttler doesn't shy away and creams it through cover.

India celebrate Buttler's wicket. It hit Buttler on the pad and Virat Kohli claimed the catch. Dharmasena too gave the soft signal as out. But replays show there was no bat involved. Buttler responds with a boundary on the next ball.

England have collapsed since tea. 6 for 58 in this session so far, and could have been a seventh wicket. India's pacers need to be commended. And they could be in with a good chance to make it 3-2. Why? Well, for starters, Sam Curran hasn't scored a game-changing half-century, yet.

Bumrah goes for the dream inswinger and concedes four byes. Too harsh to put these against Pant's name. He could dive twice and still barely reach near the ball. That is how wide it was. It will, however, be a maiden for Bumrah.

Wait, what do we have here? Buttler was given out LBW. And almost after an afterthought, Buttler reviewed it. And guess what, there is a small spike on UltraEdge. The decision will be changed. One comes in the over. Shami's wait for a wicket continues.

FOUR! Shortish and outside off, Rashid stands tall and guides it past backward point for a boundary.

Solid defence from Rashid so far. Along with the boundary, a good one that. Four off the over.

Ashes to Ashes, Dust to Dust, If Curran doesn't get you, Adil Rashid must?

Rishabh Pant is the first Indian keeper to concede 25-plus byes on two different occasions.

Shami continues. His figures 22-7-43-0. He will be distraught. His team will know what a day he has had. But the scorecard won't tell you how many times he beat the outside edge. Small margins...

90 overs have been bowled. England end with 198/7. Who would've thought this at Tea? A horrible final session, which ends with a screaming yorker. Rashid just about manages to keep it out.

With Buttler at the crease, there's still a scope for late revival but England would know they could do better. Much better.

Stumps, Day 1: On a pitch that had just a little bit of movement, England have performed poorly. They will be the first ones to admit that. But it's not been their fault. India have been brilliant and disciplined at the same time. When wickets weren't coming their way, they ensured - of course Moeen and Cook helped - that the run rate stays under control. It was a collective bowling effort and the fifth bowler was used only to exchange ends.

The last time before today in a Test when a team batted full 90 overs on the first day of a Test in England and scored less than 200 runs happened in 1999 when New Zealand scored only 170 runs losing eight wickets.

Do join us. For now, it's time to say tata.

Will they be able to do so though? We will find out tomorrow.

Attritional cricket is fun cricket, isn't it? We will find out more tomorrow. Though, former England spinner Graeme Swann reckons tomorrow will be a good batting day. India would like to bowl England early tomorrow and cash in on the conditions.

Just In: Hanuma Vihari will make his Test debut. He has become the 292nd player to represent India in Tests.

Toss Update: England won the toss and they will be batting first.

Also, FIFTY-run partnership between Cook and Jennings has been achieved. Root will be a happy man in the dressing room right now.

Jadeja continues and whenever he has a ball in his hand, it seems something will happen. The slips and keeper are always interested as Cook plays him.

OUT! And Jadeja strikes, comes in from round the wicket and fires it in to Jennings, who tries to play it through the mid-wicket but the ball jumps on him and then flies to Rahul at leg slip. Jennings c Rahul b Jadeja 23(75)

England will go back feeling happy. Had that one wicket not gone, the hosts would have been very comfortable.

And that's LUNCH.In the second spell, Bumrah is looking better, bowling good line and length. Moeen is still struggling to move his feet.

DROPPED! Big, big mistake this is, Rahane drops Cook at slips. The ball takes the edge off Cook's bat and flies to Rahane, who spills it.

DROPPED! And Kohli drops it now, this time it is Moeen Ali who gets the reprieve.

Also, FIFTY for Alastair Cook, his 57th over all and just to let you know, he is not done yet.

Shami continues. He is on song at the moment. Don't know how those beautiful inswingers are missing the edge. He is winning the battle here against the batsmen but is unable to get rid of them.

OUT! Would you believe it? I have jinxed Alastair Cook. What a pity. Cook misses out on a ton. Shortish and the fourth stump line from Bumrah, Cook tries to push it but chops it on instead. Cook walks back to a thunderous applause. It's been a that kind of innings. A typical Cook innings.

OUT! Two in two for Bumrah. Bowls the inswinger - the Joe Root nemesis - and nails it. The ball thuds on his pads and after a long thought Wilson raises the finger. Root opts for review but replays show it was hitting. Three reds. England have lost a review.

Preview: India will have only pride to play for after going down in the fourth Test and losing the five-match series 1-3 against England who will see former captain Alastair Cook don the white flannels for the last time, in the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

The final match might only be of academic interest but India skipper Virat Kohli will want to finish on a high nonetheless.

Head coach Ravi Shastri, on Tuesday, rated the team the "best travelling side in last 15 years", although being factually incorrect.

India under Sourav Ganguly drew a Test series in England (2002) and Australia (2003-04) apart from winning a Test in the West Indies and a series in Pakistan.

Under Rahul Dravid, India won two series in the West Indies (2006) and England (2007) apart from winning a Test in South Africa.

When Anil Kumble was made the captain, India bagged a Test match win in Perth for the first time and under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the team won a series in New Zealand and also for the only time drew a series in South Africa.

Kohli and Co, on the contrary, have failed to win a series in South Africa followed by the ongoing debacle in England.

India have retained the number one Test ranking despite series losses overseas where their batting frailties have time and again been exposed and bowling, although, doing well, have failed to put up a winning show.

India's team selection has been an eye-sore too starting from the South Africa tour with a lot of decisions raising more than an eyebrow.

The lack of consistency in the top order has affected the team balance with a number of players not being among runs.

Now with only pride to play for, India might opt for India's U-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw to open the batting along with Lokesh Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan. Both Dhawan and Rahul have failed to make a mark in the series and Murali Vijay has already been sent home before the fourth Test.

The other player brought in is Hanuma Vihari who besides being a middle-order bat, is also a handy spinner. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been off-colour with the bat and the team management could think of the road ahead and give Vihari a chance.

Coming to the bowling department, pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be rested keeping in view the Asia Cup beginning next week in the United Arab Emirates.

The pacer, along with Shardul Thakur, is part of India's limited-overs' squad and as such Umesh Yadav could make a comeback into the Test side.

For England, this Test will revolve around Cook who called time on his illustrious career recently. Pace ace James Anderson or Stuart Broad could be rested in the light of their workloads, as Chris Woakes is fit again and available for selection.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes.

With inputs from IANS