Virat Kohli today became the fastest captain to score 4000 runs as a captain (65 inning), eclipsing Brian Lara who did in 71 innings.

Nonetheless, a happy Kohli stood up and applauded his batsmen after the umpire called tea. The match hinges on Indian vice captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is unbeaten on 44. And the match is still alive because of his century stand with Kohli, who scored a fifty.

Tea, Day 4: England have got just a wicket but that of Virat Kohli two overs before Tea. Had it not been for that wicket, it would've been India's session. Now England will go back as a confident side in the dressing room.

We are back after Tea. Stokes to start off the proceedings for England. Rahane and Hardik are the Indian batsmen.

OUT! Stokes provided the crucial breakthroughs in the first Test and he is doing so here as well. Hardik Pandya gets squared up and nicks one to Root at scond slip, who takes a sharp low catch.

FOUR! Stokes angles a full delivery into Rishabh and he moves across and flicks it between midwicket and mid on to get off the mark.

England have dismissed half the Indian side. Hardik falls for a duck and Pant gets off the mark with a boundary.

SIX! Rishabh Pant charges down the ground and smokes one over long on.

Nine in the over - thanks to Rishabh Pant. It took him one ball to force Joe Root to deploy long on, long off and a sweeper cover. If he bats the way he does, Root will have to get his thinking cap on.

Ajinkya Rahane flicks one off his pads to square leg and collects a couple. Interesting to see that England are still targeting Rahane with an attacking field, given his success against him.

FIFTY! Rahane goes back and tucks one through midwicket to bring up his 14th half century. His teammates applaud him from the dressing room. A brilliant knock under circumstances. Took 147 balls for it.

Pant tries to sweep one from outside off but the ball thuds on his back leg. A halfhearted appeal from England. But nothing from the umpire. Meanwhile, Rahane completes his 50 and the target has gone below 100 runs.

Rahane knows that Stokes is on to get his wicket. Remains cautious against him and gives Stokes his third maiden.

FOUR! Rishabh Pant dances down the track and lofts Moeen over the bowler's head. The long off had to chance to cut it off.

OUT! Rishabh Pant's short cameo comes to an end. Charges down the track to loft one over the cover but hits it straight into the hands of Cook.

You live by the sword and die by the sword. Pant threatened to take the game away from England in 11 balls but his lack of experience led to his downfall. He falls for 18 off 12. India meanwhile have reached the 150-run mark.

Rahane clips one to backward square leg and hands Ashwin the strike. Ashwin returns it immediately with a single to third man. And Rahane sees out the over.

OUT! This Test match is nearing its end. Moeen Ali takes another. Loops it outside off as Rahane goes on his back foot to defend as the ball turns back sharply. He misses and the ball thuds him on the pad. Umpire Dharmasena gives it out almost immediately. Rahane decides to review after a discussion with Ashwin. Three reds on replays and Rahane will have to walk.

Contrasting approaches from Pandya and Pant, but they didn't work. India in a right royal mess now with the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane. The series will be lost today here and that's the bitter truth India have to accept.

This has to be the final nail on the coffin. And yes, this is ending today. Rahane goes a for a well made 51. Birthday boy Ishant Sharma arrives at the centre.

OUT! Stokes' long spell has gave him two wickets. Angles one across Ishant, who moves to defend it. But the ball jags back in and pings Ishant in front. The umpire has no hesitation to give that out.

FOUR! Shami, on a king's pair, gets friendly full toss outside off and he drives it through cover.

England are two wickets away from a well-deserved victory. Five come in this over.

No defiant stonewalling from Ishant this time. As the cliche goes, all over bar the shouting...

Moeen bowling to his opposite number. Ashwin drives one through cover for a single. Shami returns the favour on the fourth ball with a slog to deep midwicket. Two come in the over.

England's No.1 spinner in this match: 14 overs, 40 runs, 0 wickets India's No.1 spinner in this match: 51.5 overs, 124 runs, 3 wickets. England's No.2 spinner in this match: 38 overs, 114 runs, 8 wickets.

Can Moeen end with 10-fer? Or can England's no.1 spinner take a wicket? Or...Can India's spinner take India to an improbable victory?

Stokes concedes a run in his 11th over. It's been a fairly long spell from him. He won't mind though. He will sense the end is near and will infact want to take the next two wickets.

OUT! Shami comes down the track and tries to go over long on. Fails. Anderson stands under it and gobbles it up.

India's folding act continues. Mohammed Shami walks back. Moeen has nine wickets in the match, four in this innings. It is a blast from the past in 2014 in two counts that Ali is spinning them out as also there is no batting after number five. Four years ago, it ended at number six with MS Dhoni and now we don't have that either.

The runs have become inconsequential now. However, five of those come in this over. Ashwin takes a single on the final ball to retain the strike.

FOUR! Length ball, outside off, Ashwin smacks it to the point fence.

India survive another over. Five come in this over. For what it's worth, they need 74 runs more...

FOUR! Ashwin takes a huge stride across and sweeps one behind square.

India are surviving thanks to Ashwin. Scores a brave boundary off a sweep and then tries to lap sweep one over the keeper. But it hits the toe edge and the midwicket fielder almost catches it.

England spinners taking eight or more wickets twice in a match against India:

Curran gets a full over against Bumrah but fails to get that final wicket for his team. Bumrah sees it out with his awkward defence.

SIX! Ashwin comes down the track and smokes one over the bowler's head.

Ashwin might not have bowled well but he has surely batted well in this innings. Has showed enough awareness to score runs. Nine come in this over.

Sam Curran gets the final wicket. Traps Ashwin LBW. England have won the match by 60 runs and clinched the series 3-1.

And it's all over. England have won by 60 runs. Fittingly, it is young Sam Curran with the honours, ending Ashwin's stay with an lbw dismissal. India's batting has let them down, let it be said here, loud and clear. 3-1 to England!

Curran got the wicket that sealed the series. What a joyous menace he had been for three Tests

The series has been clinched. Another 'what could have been' tale for Indian cricket in overseas Test series. Virat Kohli and Co's wait for an overseas victory in SENA countries continues.

Nonetheless, this was a hard earned victory for England. They have found a gem of a cricketer in young Sam Curran, who has already become a crisis player of sorts for this Joe Root-led team. That he picked the final wicket of the match will give him immense satisfaction.

There were many turning moments in this match. May it be the first day when India had England at 86/6 or Virat Kohli's wicket on the fourth day. But the biggest talking point was the difference between both the off spinners of both teams. Moeen Ali got nine wickets on a condusive pitch while R Ashwin struggled on a Day 3 pitch in 38 overs. He might have been injured or unfit but that is surely one of the biggest reasons as to why England edged India in this Test.

Australia is up next in terms of touring and India will do well to try something different, with Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari available for some experimentation at the Oval. Apart from that, 3-1 loss in 4 Tests is pretty despondent.

End of the game then. Lots to ponder over for India. They wanted to be the best traveling side, but on current evidence they have fallen short of the marker both in South Africa and England. Their pacers tolled hard to get them back in the series, both in Nottingham and the two innings here, yet the batsmen fell short of expectations again and again. India only won mini-battles throughout the series and not major points, and they will blame the batting for a lack of support to the likes of Virat Kohli through the series and Cheteshwar Pujara here. This was a match of collapses and India's first innings cost them.

Lot of what ifs you can think of. I thought about my dismissal as well in the first innings, if I had carried on we would've got a larger lead. Nothing to take away from Pujara. Pujara was outstanding in the first innings. Not many negatives. England played much better than us. We take a lot of heart from that. I think it is handy to have guys at those positions to get runs down the order. they have some fearless guys down the order, those contributions really matter. Those contributions from lower-order have been significant. Would like to congratulate Sam Curran, nice find for England and he's doing well. Apart from lord's we don't think so we have been outplayed in any Test.Joe was saying, it might not look like it but it has been a competitive series. Won't throw in the towel, will come out with same intensity at The Oval.

Indian captain, Virat Kohli : England did really win to give us that target. They batted well in third innings. We thought we were in 50-50 chance last night, but didn't get the start we wanted. Credit goes to them, they bowled really well. We didn't make too many mistakes. The mindset was to focus on one ball at a time. Me and Jinx string a real good partnership there. Couple of wickets and they will be exert pressure. Usually with a big partnership you're always in the chase. But we were always under the pump. The pressure was non-stop. We felt the passion of eleven players on the field, wanting to win the Test match for their country. Me and Jinks had the same passion, really enjoyed that partnership.

Joe Root, England captain: He has, not just in this game throughout the series. For a young to have such an influence is outstanding. Character has been a massive strength of this team. (Did the team have the belief during Kohli-Rahane stand?) Absolutely, for the seamers it was always about hitting the surface as hard as possible. For the spinners, it was about bowling on the rough and be aggressive. The way we went about our plans was good. (On Moeen Ali's return) A bit of time away from this environment also helps. Today is probably the best I have seen him bowl in an England shirt. Well, when you are in the form that he is in, it's a luxury. We do bat deep and it is a great strength.

Moeen Ali : Great to be back. Missed Test cricket. Needed a break as well. Appreciate everything in general. To enjoy my cricket again. When I was watching the guys at home, I missed it. Great to come back and contribute. Go back to county cricket and IPL and stuff like that. Gained a lot of confidence from bowling in county cricket. Something I need to keep improving on.Done a lot of hard work with Saqlain. When they were about eight down, Root asked me if I fancied it (batting at number 3). Did enjoy the 15 balls I faced (laughs). Ahh we will see, again I will have to score runs. I am not thinking too much about it.

A thrilling Test match comes to an end and the series too. We have one more match to go but that is obviously going to be a dead rubber. That Test starts on 7 September. Do join us for that match. For now, it's time to say goodbye.

OUT! Just like on Day 3 when Shami had two wickets off two balls that were spread across morning and afternoon session. Shami gets Stuart Broad edging first ball of Day 4. If he gets to bowl another over in this innings, he will be on hat-trick again. Outside off on length, Broad prods out gets an edge to keeper, as simple as it gets.Whay a start for India!

After 96.1 overs,England 271 all out OUT! And a grim end for Sam Curran, he has been run out trying to gain the strike back for his team. Ashwin came in round the stumps and and dropped in short angling into Curran, who missed the pull but the ball deflected off his thighs past slips. Curran was desperate to get back for the second run which was never there, urged Anderson to run for it. Ishant's throw from third man is very good, so is Pant's take who removes the bails quickly. Curran cannot make it despite the dive. England's innings comes to a close at 271. India will need 245 in the fourth innings to win the fourth Test and square off the series

OUT! Bowled! Stuart Broad draws first blood, was the inswinger that might have stayed low, Rahul gets a bottom edge onto his stumps. He is dismissed for a zero. Unfortunate there KL, but it is what it is. His string of poor run in England continues. England have an early breakthrough KL Rahul b S Broad 0 (7)

OUT! Jimmy Anderson's inswinger does Pujara. Very good delivery that to take the ball past Pujara's bat. Pujara though he had cover as he hung his bat out in hope rather than being assured of defending it, ends up playing outside the line and the ball hits on back thigh. After a discussion with Dhawan, he takes the review and it is two reds and a yellow, still means he is out cause on field umpire Dharmasena had ruled it out. India pegged back and how!

OUT! Anderson on fire! Was right in the channel of the off stump, Dhawan gets forward to defend it with a closing the face of the bat ends up getting a thick outside edge and Ben Stokes takes a fine catch in gully. S Dhawan c B Stokes b J Anderson 17(29)

FIFTY! Anderson tries the inswinger against Kohli. The Indian captain walks across and flicks it in front of square for a boundary and brings up the milestone.

OUT! Virat Kohli has been dismissed. Moeen Ali gets a reward for his patience. Pitches it in the rough and draws Virat Kohli forward. The ball kisses the glove hits the pad and lobs towards Cook at short leg, who gobbles it up easily. Huge moment in the game and series. Kohli reviews but to no avail.

There were many turning moments in this match. May it be the first day when India had England at 86/6 or Virat Kohli's wicket on the fourth day. But the biggest talking point was the difference between both the off spinners of both teams. Moeen Ali got nine wickets on a condusive pitch while R Ashwin struggled on a Day 3 pitch in 38 overs. He might have been injured or unfit but that is surely one of the biggest reasons as to why England edged India in this Test.

Report, Day 3: Jos Buttler once again proved to be a thorn in India's flesh as his gutsy knock of 69 enabled the hosts to put up a fighting 260 for 8 in their second innings on the third day of an even poised fourth Test.

Overall, England now have a competitive lead of 233 runs and it could be a tricky chase for the Indian line-up especially with the track being two paced where handling Stuart Broad could prove to be a difficult proposition.

Buttler received good support from the stodgy Ben Stokes (30, 110 balls) adding 56 runs for the sixth wicket and 55 runs for the seventh wicket with the ever-improving Sam Curan (37 batting, 67 balls).

How quickly India get Curran out tomorrow will decide the quantum of runs that India would need to chase. The match is expected to end tomorrow if weather permits.

This was Buttler's ninth Test fifty and he showed a lot of application even though he was troubled by the initial spell from Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

He survived a good spell of reverse swing from Shami and was ready to cut down on the shots square of the wicket.

He only played the deliveries on the drivable length as his 122-ball innings had seven boundaries.

In fact, England were in trouble at 122 for 5 when Joe Root was run out for 48. The lead was not even 100 runs but it was Buttler, who took the attack back to the opposition camp as Ravichandran Ashwin (35-7-78-1) despite being economical was not half as effective as Moeen Ali.

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner couldn't use the footmarks created by the trio of Mohammed Shami (3/53), Ishant Sharma (2/36) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/51 in 19 overs).

His only success was Stokes, who has been showing his defensive traits in this series with some dogged resistance. He was finally out caught in the slips to Ajinkya Rahane after a stand that lasted for 22 overs.

Buttler however continued to defy the Indian bowlers in company of Curran as they also consumed nearly 17 overs.

Finally, it was the second new ball that did the trick as Ishant angled one into Buttler to trap him leg before.

Curran however batted in a positive fashion hitting Bumrah for a couple of boundaries.

Earlier, India maintained upper hand during the first two sessions on Saturday.

A well-set Root was back in the pavilion for 48 after Mohammed Shami's direct throw found him short of crease before tea.

Having removed Keaton Jennings (36) at the stroke of lunch, Mohammed Shami (2/40) was on a hat-trick when he removed Jonny Bairstow (0) off the very first ball post break.

However Stokes and Root negotiated the Indian bowling well for the next 14 overs before the skipper didn't ground his bat properly while sprinting towards the striker's end.

Shami bowled a sharp and precise spell, giving nothing away to the batsmen.

It could be seen in how England only added 60 runs in the session, never getting ahead of the scoring rate, particularly as they were forced to rebuild the innings again.

The pivotal moment came in the 46th over, when Shami ran out Root with a direct throw from mid-on.

Thereafter, Buttler and Stokes batted with calmness in a bid to bring England back in the game. By tea time, they had added 30 runs for the sixth wicket, with the scoring coming only in spurts.

Ravichandran Ashwin (0-46) bowled a long spell in this second session and albeit wicket-less, he kept it tight, conceding at only 2.2 per over.

This was after England were placed at 92-3 at lunch with Shami trapping Keaton Jennings (36) last ball before the break, with DRS overruling the batsman's referral. It ended the 59-run partnership between Jennings and Root.

Starting from overnight 6-0, England made a slow start with openers Jennings and Alastair Cook (12) made a slow start, putting on 24 for the first wicket. They were more intent on staying at the wicket, even as Indian pacers didn't get as much purchase they did in the first innings.

Despite slow proceedings, Bumrah got the breakthrough in the 13th over as Cook edged to KL Rahul at second slip, who held a juggling catch on third attempt.

Surprisingly, Moeen Ali (9) was given a promotion and batted at number three, albeit managing only nine runs for the second-wicket partnership.

Ishant nicked him off in the 16th over, with Rahul holding another low catch at second slip. Replays suggested that he managed to get fingers under the ball, and Ali had to walk back.

It was his 11th catch in the series, the most for an Indian fielder in England, going past Rahul Dravid's 10 catches in the 2002 four-Test series here.

Root then came out to bat at number four, and along with Jennings, pulled his side out of trouble.

While the latter dug in deep and fought hard to preserve his wicket, the former was easier on the eyes and punished any loose balls. Root hit four fours during his 50-ball stay thus far.

The duo put on 50 from 84 balls for the third wicket as England started to recover from their slow start in the morning session. But Shami left them to do it all over again right at the break.

With inputs from PTI