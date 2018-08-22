16:12 (IST)

Virat Kohli is the Player of the Match



Kohli: First and foremost we as a team want to dedicate this win to the flood victims in Kerala. The win was much needed at this stage. We were clinical in all three departments and all in all it was a complete Test for us.

We only spoke that we were outplayed out of the last 5 Tests, that was at Lord's. If we do well in the batting department we could do well and that's what happened. The bowling group was eager to take those 20 wickets but the question was what we could do as batsmen to give them that cushion. When both skills come together with slip catching, we win Test matches. Everything came together for us

The partnership with Rahane was crucial. Jinx was really clear in his mindest. He was very positive that's how he sets up and can change the course of the game. They are a quality pace attack and you need grit and determination. Puji and Jinx did just that. I want to dedicate my innings especially to my wife. She's motivated me a lot, kept pushing me. She's the only one who keeps me positive out there. The most pleasing thing for me to see was that the four fastest bowlers in the series have all been Indians.

