Pataudi Trophy 2018 3rd Test Match Result India beat England by 203 runs
HIGHLIGHTS
That's it! India win by 203 runs!
OUT! Anderson is the last man to depart! It's didn't take long for India to wrap this up. Ashwin delivers a fastish leg spinner. It spins back in sharply. Anderson shapes up for a cut but is cramped up for space. He ends up playing a nothing shot as he is beaten by the pace too. The ball lobs up off the glove and the first slip accepts a dolly.
That's it from us here. What a brilliant Test it was. So many twists and turns. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. We will be back again for the 4th Test. Until then take care and goodbye.
Most Man of the Match awards for Asian captains in Tests:
10 - Imran Khan
6 - VIRAT KOHLI*
5 - Mahela Jayawardene
Virat Kohli is named the Man of the Match
Indian captains to win a Man of the Match award in Tests in England:
Kapil Dev
VIRAT KOHLI*
Virat Kohli is the Player of the Match
Kohli: First and foremost we as a team want to dedicate this win to the flood victims in Kerala. The win was much needed at this stage. We were clinical in all three departments and all in all it was a complete Test for us.
We only spoke that we were outplayed out of the last 5 Tests, that was at Lord's. If we do well in the batting department we could do well and that's what happened. The bowling group was eager to take those 20 wickets but the question was what we could do as batsmen to give them that cushion. When both skills come together with slip catching, we win Test matches. Everything came together for us
The partnership with Rahane was crucial. Jinx was really clear in his mindest. He was very positive that's how he sets up and can change the course of the game. They are a quality pace attack and you need grit and determination. Puji and Jinx did just that. I want to dedicate my innings especially to my wife. She's motivated me a lot, kept pushing me. She's the only one who keeps me positive out there. The most pleasing thing for me to see was that the four fastest bowlers in the series have all been Indians.
The most pleasing thing was the four fastest bowlers have been Indians.
Root: It's a strong team. It was always going to be a difficult decision (on the toss). If you look at the toss, there was live green grass on the wicket and we have done well in those conditions. But that didn't happen. We very much underperformed in that(first) innings. They way Stokes and Buttler batted, it was a lesson for us. We have to look at that and adapt ourselves individually.
We've generally bowled well at him (Kohli), he's not scored too quickly against us, but he's found ways to score runs. We're working extremely hard on our catching, we know it's a massively important area. It's not worked out until now, but if we get it right we know it will play massive dividends. Over the next couple of days we will have an idea of where (Jonny Bairstow) stands and we will.. He's in fine form, and it will be great if he plays.
Big comeback coming...?
Biggest wins for India against England by runs:
279 - Leeds, 1986
246 - Vizag, 2016
203 - Trent Bridge, 2018*
187 - Kolkata, 1961
140 - Bangalore, 1977
Certainly. IT IS ON!
Most Test wins for India in SENA countries in a calendar year:
3 in 1968
2 in 1986
2 in 2018*
No exuberant celebrations. They know there is still a lot of hard work to do in the series. But a very sweet victory.
India winning after a 150-plus runs innings defeat in the previous Test of the series:
v Sri Lanka, Galle, 2008
v England, Trent Bridge, 2018*
India's Test victories in England:
At The Oval, 1971
At Lord’s, 1986
At Leeds, 1986
At Leeds, 2002
At Nottingham, 2007
At Lord’s, 2014
At Nottingham, 2018
So then! India have clawed back into the series to make it 2-1. A much-needed confidence booster especially having been totally battered at Lord's. The openers' role proved to be the key in the first innings as Dhawan and Rahul added 60 in the first innings and that set the tone after being put into bat. Kohli and Rahane then stitched together a match-defining partnership to take India to a respectable 329. Pandya then changed it around in one session while bowling as England were bundled out for 161, it was brilliant, accurate piece of swing bowling. Kohli and Pujara then grinded out in the middle to virtually bat England out of the Test. England showed some resilience in the fourth innings chasing 521. Buttler and Stokes led the fightback but then Bumrah turned it around with the new ball in the final session of day 4 to help India clinch the Test.
Most wickets by Indian pacers in a Test match:
20 v South Africa, Johannesburg, 2018
19 v England, Nottingham, 2018*
18 v South Africa, Durban, 1996
18 v Windies, Bridgetown, 1997
18 v Sri Lanka, Kandy, 2001
Most wins for Indian captains in Test cricket:
27 - MS Dhoni
22 - VIRAT KOHLI*
21 - Sourav Ganguly
And Ashwin was on the field for that... 10 minutes and India have won. 2-1.
That's it! India win by 203 runs!
OUT! Anderson is the last man to depart! It's didn't take long for India to wrap this up. Ashwin delivers a fastish leg spinner. It spins back in sharply. Anderson shapes up for a cut but is cramped up for space. He ends up playing a nothing shot as he is beaten by the pace too. The ball lobs up off the glove and the first slip accepts a dolly.
Ashwin into the attack now
After 104 overs, England 315/9 (Rashid 32, Anderson 8)
England survive another over. There is not much movement available for the bowlers. Shami pitched one up on middle, Rashid flicked it through mid-wicket, at first he didn't want to run but then he saw a hobbling Ashwin giving the chase so he ran through for a couple. Shami then concentrated largely on shortish deliveries. Rashid was solid in his defense. 2 runs off the over.
Ashwin unable to run after the ball. Not sure why he is on the field at all...
Mohammed Shami will bowl from the other end....
Would you believe it? Anderson survives the first over.
After 102 overs, England 313/9 (Rashid 30, Anderson 8)
Anderson defended the first ball and there was a warm applause from the crowd. Pandya then darted in a couple of bouncers, one was ducked under and the other was leg sidish which was left alone. A couple of deliveries beat the outside edge and one induced the edge but it was played with soft hands along the ground. A maiden to start off.
Pandya to start off proceedings... no clue why.
For the first time on this tour, we have a day five. Both previous Tests finished early. Albeit this isn't going down to the wire.
There aren't many people at the ground, despite free entry. The question is how long till that one ball?
Right! The players have made their way out to the middle. Hardik Pandya will start off. Anderson on strike.
Pitch report: The weather is slightly cooler from yesterday, overcast conditions but no chances of rain. The pitch is dry. But it doesn't matter much with just one wicket left.
Everyone is buzzing!
So, there was stat on the broadcast suggesting that it is the 11th occasion where a Test has gone into the final day with one wicket left to determine the result and never the match has ended off the first ball.
The first Test of this series has gone into the final day of the match and all it could last is just a single delivery. That's cricket for you. Adil Rashid alongside James Anderson battled 34 deliveries for the last wicket to keep India waiting. The Test was well over on the third day when India had set England an improbable 521 to win, England has stretched it into the final day. It has about going down fighting, it is about making the opposition earn their victory. First it was Buttler and Stokes on Day 4 that delayed India's win then the tail frustrated. The battle is more psychological having an edge over the other going ahead in the series.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's Day 5 LIVE coverage of England vs India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Nottingham:So then! India have clawed back into the series to make it 2-1. A much-needed confidence booster especially having been totally battered at Lord's. The openers' role proved to be the key in the first innings as Dhawan and Rahul added 60 in the first innings and that set the tone after being put into bat. Kohli and Rahane then stitched together a match-defining partnership to take India to a respectable 329. Pandya then changed it around in one session while bowling as England were bundled out for 161, it was brilliant, accurate piece of swing bowling. Kohli and Pujara then grinded out in the middle to virtually bat England out of the Test. England showed some resilience in the fourth innings chasing 521. Buttler and Stokes led the fightback but then Bumrah turned it around with the new ball in the final session of day 4 to help India clinch the Test.
Day 4, report: India took an extra half-hour at the end of the day's play in a bid to wrap up victory, but England survived and will return Wednesday on 311-9 — still needing 210 more runs for what would be a world-record chase.
Jasprit Bumrah leads the Indian team after claiming five wickets at the end of Day 4 of third Test against England. AP
England had two mini-collapses either side of a partnership of 169 between Buttler (106) and Ben Stokes (62), who both demonstrated the kind of discipline and patience the top order failed to produce in slumping from 27-0 to 62-4.
Buttler was one of three batsmen dismissed by India paceman Jasprit Bumrah in eight deliveries as England lost four wickets in 21 balls.
Rashid (30 not out) and Jimmy Anderson (8 not out) got through the final overs to frustrate the Indians, who are looking for a win to keep the series alive. Bumrah had figures of 5-85.
England leads 2-0 after wins in Edgbaston and Lord's but is highly likely to be 2-1 up heading to Southampton for the fourth test next week.
England resumed on its overnight score of 23-0 and, within an hour, it had turned into a damage-limitation exercise.
India paceman Ishant Sharma removed Keaton Jennings (13) with the fifth ball of the day and fellow opener Alastair Cook (17) in his next over, both to catches behind the wicket.
England captain Joe Root chased a wide delivery from Bumrah and edged to KL Rahul at second slip for 13, one of his seven catches so far in the match. India captain Virat Kohli, a century-maker on Monday, then produced a brilliant diving catch at third slip to remove Ollie Pope for 16 four balls later and England was 84-4 at lunch.
Stokes and Buttler scored 89 runs in a second session, showing patience despite being naturally aggressive batsmen. Soon after tea, Stokes reached his slowest test half-century — off 147 balls — before Buttler hit successive fours to register three figures for the first time in his 23 tests.
It was a timely innings from the limited-overs specialist, who had a top score of 39 in his four previous innings this series.
Buttler departed when he left a delivery from Bumrah that jagged back and trapped him lbw. England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, who broke a bone in the middle finger of his left hand on Monday, came out to bat with the finger heavily strapped but he was bowled first ball by Bumrah.
The paceman than made it three wickets in eight balls as Chris Woakes gloved him behind for 4. And when Stokes edged Hardik Pandya to Rahul in the slips, it seemed the English wouldn't survive to stumps.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Aug 22, 2018