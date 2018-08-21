First Cricket
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
Highlights, India vs England, 3rd Test at Nottingham, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: England end on 311/9; India one wicket away

Date: Tuesday, 21 August, 2018 23:46 IST Match Status: Stumps
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

329/10
Overs
94.5
R/R
3.48
Fours
45
Sixes
1
Extras
19
England need 210 runs to win
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ishant Sharma not out 1 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 25.5 8 64 3
Stuart Broad 25 8 72 3
161/10
Overs
38.2
R/R
4.21
Fours
22
Sixes
2
Extras
8
England need 210 runs to win
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
James Anderson not out 1 7 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 10 2 56 1
Jasprit Bumrah 12.2 2 37 2
352/7
Overs
110.0
R/R
3.2
Fours
42
Sixes
1
Extras
11
England need 210 runs to win
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Hardik Pandya not out 52 52 7 1
Ravichandran Ashwin not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 22 7 55 1
Stuart Broad 16 3 60 0
311/9
Overs
102.0
R/R
3.05
Fours
46
Sixes
1
Extras
22
England need 210 runs to win
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Adil Rashid Batting 30 55 5 1
James Anderson Batting 8 16 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 29 8 85 5
Ishant Sharma 20 4 70 2

  • That's it from us here. Hope you enjoyed the coverage of day 4. Joins us at 3 pm tomorrow for the final day. Until then good bye.

     

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Trent Bridge

    Would you believe it? Rashid has survived, England have survived. We will be coming back tomorrow for possibly one ball. Test cricket is ridiculous and beautiful. 

    Full Scorecard

  • What a roller-coaster of a day. India started off with four wickets in the first session. Then Buttler and Stokes led England's fightback with 89 runs in the second session without losing a wicket. India were desperately looking to break 169-run stand. That's when Bumrah stepped up and and delivered the spell of the Test. He scythed through the middle and lower order to clinch a five-for. The tail did frustrate at the end but India are just one wicket away from clawing back into the series. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Remarkable day of Test cricket

    Full Scorecard

  • After 102 overs,England 311/9 ( Adil Rashid 30 , James Anderson 8)

    England take it into day 5! The first one of the final over whizzed over Anderson's head as he looked to fend. A solid defense is followed by a single and cheers from the crowd. Bumrah then beats Rashid's outside edge. Rashid blocks the next two off the middle. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Last over of the day coming up....

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Trent Bridge

    Ashwin had already taken his cap and glasses. Umpire's call. Too much drama. Insane! 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 101 overs,England 310/9 ( Adil Rashid 30 , James Anderson 7)

    Excellent probing over from Ashwin Beat Rashid on a couple of occasions. One ended up in a huge LBW appeal which was given not out by the umpire and on the review and one whizzed past the outside edge.

    Full Scorecard

  • NOT OUT! There is a huge appeal for an LBW against Rashid off Ashwin but replays show it was umpire's call. It straightened and beat Rashid's defense.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Jimmy Anderson has scored more than five runs in a Test innings after 18 innings. The last time before today it happened against WI at Lord's in 2017 in the first innings when made 8* runs.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Trent Bridge

    Right 12 balls to go. This is going to end spectacularly no? 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin brought into the attack...

    Full Scorecard

  • 2 overs to go in the day......

    Full Scorecard

  • After 100 overs,England 305/9 ( Adil Rashid 30 , James Anderson 6)

    Rashid batting really well. A couple of lovely shots in that over. One behind square on the off side and one in front of square on the leg side. He was solid in defence off the rest. 8 runs off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another excellent shot. On the pads from Shami, Rashid flicks it through square leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Indeed brilliant performance!

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another thumping shot. Back of a length delivery outside off from Shami, Rashid stands tall and cracks it through point.

    Full Scorecard

  • Shami continues.......

    Full Scorecard

  • After 99 overs,England 297/9 ( Adil Rashid 22 , James Anderson 6)

    Plays and misses from Anderson in that over. He was beaten on the inside edge and then he went after a wide one and missed. A couple of blocks brings out cheers from the crowd.

    Full Scorecard

  • Four overs to go in the day

    Full Scorecard

  • Bumrah continues.....

    Full Scorecard

  • After 98 overs,England 297/9 ( Adil Rashid 22 , James Anderson 6)

    Shami didn't get much movement. He did manage to shake up Anderson with a bouncer and then one angling in and hitting the groin area. Rashid then defends the last three. He gets an outside edge off the last one but it goes along the ground to backward point. 5 runs off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • Stuart Broad's send off to Rishabh Pant in the third innings of this Test has handed him one demerit point and 15% match fee

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KL Rahul becomes the first fielder to take seven catches in a Test in England

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Anderson is getting some chin music. Short from Shami, Anderson looks to fend it away, gets a top edge over the keeper.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Two Indian bowlers taking a five-for each in a Test in England:

    Manchester, 1946 (L Amarnath & V Mankand)
    Lord's, 2014 (B Kumar & I Sharma)
    Nottingham, 2018* (H Pandya & J Bumrah) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 97 overs,England 292/9 ( Adil Rashid 22 , James Anderson 1)

    A fiery over from Bumrah. He gets with the wicket of Broad off the second ball and then he darts one short which whizzes past the outside edge. Another short one hits him on the gloves as he looks to fend away. He finally gets off strike with a single to the off side. Rashid leaves the last one alone. One run off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Trent Bridge

    Fiver for Bumrah then. There it is... much waited but he is got it now. Broad's swing and hit or miss moments are done.  50-partnership was entertaining while it lasted. Second five in Test cricket for Bumrah. Can the last wicket see out 5.4 overs? 

    Full Scorecard

  • James Anderson is the last man in.....

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Bumrah does have his five-for. Good length delivery outside leg, angling away. Broad is squared up and he gets an outside edge to second slip. Bumrah has his finger on his lips to silence the crowd. 

    Broad c Rahul b Bumrah 20(29) 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bumrah back into the attack....

    Full Scorecard

  • After 96 overs,England 291/8 ( Adil Rashid 22 , Stuart Broad 20)

    Rashid is using his feet nicely and dead-batting them into the ground. 6 dot balls in the over. Suddenly Rashid and Broad have gone on to defend from attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin continues.....

    Full Scorecard

  • The 50-stand comes up between Rashid and Broad....

    Full Scorecard

  • After 95 overs,England 290/8 ( Adil Rashid 22 , Stuart Broad 19)

    Broad has gone back to defending. After five dots, he guides a low full toss to backward point for a three to retain strike.

    Full Scorecard

  • A few words spoken out in the middle betwen Kohli and Broad.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Trent Bridge

    6.30pm now. Looks like we are going to have half hour extension. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Players with 3000-plus runs and 400-plus wickets in Tests:

    Richard Hadlee
    Kapil Dev
    Shane Warne
    Shaun Pollock
    STUART BROAD*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 94 overs,England 287/8 ( Adil Rashid 22 , Stuart Broad 16)

    A very good over from Ashwin. He beat Rashid off a straighter one off the first ball and then delivered a floater at significant pace which was left alone. He followed it up with another swinger to beat Rashid's outside edge. A maiden. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack now...

    Full Scorecard

  • After 93 overs,England 287/8 ( Adil Rashid 22 , Stuart Broad 16)

    The batsmen are somehow surviving. Rashid is beaten off the first delivery by an outswinger. Broad tries to back away every ball. He gets a four off the final ball as he guides a slower one through backward point. Shami is all smiles. 5 runs off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 92 overs,England 282/8 ( Adil Rashid 22 , Stuart Broad 12)

    England are going after everything now. India still going the short way. Broad pulls a couple to the fence. He then backs away for another slash but misses. 10 runs off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! 2 in 2! This time Broad  drags it from the off side and pulls it behind square leg, off Ishant.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short from Ishant, Broad pulls it to fine leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Some banter on that Woakes dismissal!

    Full Scorecard

  • Ishant Sharma into the attack now.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 91 overs,England 272/8 ( Adil Rashid 22 , Stuart Broad 2)

    Shami could have had a wicket in that over but for the dropped catch from Kohli. He got good shape away from the batsman. Still, they have been too short to Rashid. He earlier beat Rashid off an outswinger which moved away from a good length area.

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Rashid edges it to third slip, off Shami, where Kohli puts it down......

    Full Scorecard

  • Mohammed Shami into the attack now...

    Full Scorecard

  • After 90 overs,England 270/8 ( Adil Rashid 21 , Stuart Broad 2)

    Rashid has decided there is no point staying at the wicket and just defending. He had three play and a miss as he went for expansive drives and in between he hit a lovely leg flick for four. He looks to flick another but misses and gets a leg bye. 5 runs off the over.

    Full Scorecard
What a roller-coaster of a day. India started off with four wickets in the first session. Then Buttler and Stokes led England's fightback with 89 runs in the second session without losing a wicket. India were desperately looking to break 169-run stand. That's when Bumrah stepped up and and delivered the spell of the Test. He scythed through the middle and lower order to clinch a five-for. The tail did frustrate at the end but India are just one wicket away from clawing back into the series.

Day 3, report: England will have to set a record for the highest successful fourth-innings chase if they are to win the third test against India after the dominant tourists declared at 352 for seven with Virat Kohli making 103 on Monday.

England's opening pair of Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings survived a tricky nine overs before the close of play, reaching 23 without loss.

File image of Joe Root and Virat Kohli.

File image of Joe Root and Virat Kohli.

That means Joe Root’s side require another 498 runs to win over the final two days of play and history suggests that is highly unlikely.

Only four teams have scored more than 400 to win a test, West Indies’ 418 to beat Australia in 2003 being the highest. The highest fourth-innings winning test total at Trent Bridge is 284 by England against New Zealand in 2004.

Having started the third day on 124 for two, India were barely troubled through two and a half sessions of steady, if unspectacular, accumulation under grey skies.

After a fruitless morning session for England’s bowling attack, Cheteshwar Pujara, who had been dropped in the morning on 40, was caught at first slip by Cook off the bowling of Ben Stokes for 72, ending his partnership with Kohli at 113.

Skipper Kohli, who was out for 97 in the first innings, took few risks during his patient knock which finally came to an end after 197 balls when he was trapped lbw by seamer Chris Woakes.

Hardik Pandya was unbeaten on 52 when Kohli finally decided to declare and let his bowlers give Cook and Jennings an uncomfortable mini-session.

England, who lead the five-test series 2-0, suffered a blow during the morning when wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow had to leave the ground with what turned out to be a fractured finger.

Bairstow, a key part of the home team’s batting line-up, was hit on the end of the middle finger by a James Anderson delivery but is expected to bat in their second innings.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018

