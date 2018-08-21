Rashid has decided there is no point staying at the wicket and just defending. He had three play and a miss as he went for expansive drives and in between he hit a lovely leg flick for four. He looks to flick another but misses and gets a leg bye. 5 runs off the over.

DROPPED ! Rashid edges it to third slip, off Shami, where Kohli puts it down......

Shami could have had a wicket in that over but for the dropped catch from Kohli. He got good shape away from the batsman. Still, they have been too short to Rashid. He earlier beat Rashid off an outswinger which moved away from a good length area.

I was expecting Stokes to step in there, as his partner was in trouble with a bouncer.

FOUR! 2 in 2! This time Broad drags it from the off side and pulls it behind square leg, off Ishant.

England are going after everything now. India still going the short way. Broad pulls a couple to the fence. He then backs away for another slash but misses. 10 runs off the over.

The batsmen are somehow surviving. Rashid is beaten off the first delivery by an outswinger. Broad tries to back away every ball. He gets a four off the final ball as he guides a slower one through backward point. Shami is all smiles. 5 runs off the over.

A very good over from Ashwin. He beat Rashid off a straighter one off the first ball and then delivered a floater at significant pace which was left alone. He followed it up with another swinger to beat Rashid's outside edge. A maiden.

6.30pm now. Looks like we are going to have half hour extension.

Broad has gone back to defending. After five dots, he guides a low full toss to backward point for a three to retain strike.

Rashid is using his feet nicely and dead-batting them into the ground. 6 dot balls in the over. Suddenly Rashid and Broad have gone on to defend from attack.

OUT! Bumrah does have his five-for . Good length delivery outside leg, angling away. Broad is squared up and he gets an outside edge to second slip. Bumrah has his finger on his lips to silence the crowd.

Fiver for Bumrah then. There it is... much waited but he is got it now. Broad's swing and hit or miss moments are done. 50-partnership was entertaining while it lasted. Second five in Test cricket for Bumrah. Can the last wicket see out 5.4 overs?

A fiery over from Bumrah. He gets with the wicket of Broad off the second ball and then he darts one short which whizzes past the outside edge. Another short one hits him on the gloves as he looks to fend away. He finally gets off strike with a single to the off side. Rashid leaves the last one alone. One run off the over.

FOUR! Anderson is getting some chin music. Short from Shami, Anderson looks to fend it away, gets a top edge over the keeper.

KL Rahul becomes the first fielder to take seven catches in a Test in England

The England fast bowler has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach https://t.co/clEm9veJOK via @icc

Stuart Broad's send off to Rishabh Pant in the third innings of this Test has handed him one demerit point and 15% match fee

Shami didn't get much movement. He did manage to shake up Anderson with a bouncer and then one angling in and hitting the groin area. Rashid then defends the last three. He gets an outside edge off the last one but it goes along the ground to backward point. 5 runs off the over.

Plays and misses from Anderson in that over. He was beaten on the inside edge and then he went after a wide one and missed. A couple of blocks brings out cheers from the crowd.

FOUR! Another thumping shot. Back of a length delivery outside off from Shami, Rashid stands tall and cracks it through point.

Fast and accurate. An excellent and effective spell of pace bowling from @Jaspritbumrah93 . Dismissing the top & inform batters of England is a big performance in a comeback from injury match. #ENGvIND @BCCI

FOUR! Another excellent shot. On the pads from Shami, Rashid flicks it through square leg.

Rashid batting really well. A couple of lovely shots in that over. One behind square on the off side and one in front of square on the leg side. He was solid in defence off the rest. 8 runs off the over.

Right 12 balls to go. This is going to end spectacularly no?

Jimmy Anderson has scored more than five runs in a Test innings after 18 innings. The last time before today it happened against WI at Lord's in 2017 in the first innings when made 8* runs.

NOT OUT ! There is a huge appeal for an LBW against Rashid off Ashwin but replays show it was umpire's call. It straightened and beat Rashid's defense.

Excellent probing over from Ashwin Beat Rashid on a couple of occasions. One ended up in a huge LBW appeal which was given not out by the umpire and on the review and one whizzed past the outside edge.

Ashwin had already taken his cap and glasses. Umpire's call. Too much drama. Insane!

England take it into day 5! The first one of the final over whizzed over Anderson's head as he looked to fend. A solid defense is followed by a single and cheers from the crowd. Bumrah then beats Rashid's outside edge. Rashid blocks the next two off the middle.

Outstanding work by India’s bowlers today, but victory deferred till tomorrow by England’s stout-hearted middle and lower order. Sleepless night worrying about the fickle weather though the forecast is reassuring

What a roller-coaster of a day. India started off with four wickets in the first session. Then Buttler and Stokes led England's fightback with 89 runs in the second session without losing a wicket. India were desperately looking to break 169-run stand. That's when Bumrah stepped up and and delivered the spell of the Test. He scythed through the middle and lower order to clinch a five-for. The tail did frustrate at the end but India are just one wicket away from clawing back into the series.

Would you believe it? Rashid has survived, England have survived. We will be coming back tomorrow for possibly one ball. Test cricket is ridiculous and beautiful.

That's it from us here. Hope you enjoyed the coverage of day 4. Joins us at 3 pm tomorrow for the final day. Until then good bye.

OUT! The plan has worked for Ishant as he comes from round the wicket, the ball pitched on off-stump line, shapes away, just enough to take Jennings' edge and the ball is collected cleanly by Pant. India have their first wicket. Jennings c Pant b Ishant 13(31)

OUT! Ishant is wrecking havoc with the ball, same plan as it was for Jennings, from round the wicket, takes the edge off Cook's bat and flies to KL Rahul at second slip, who does not make a mistake, England are floundering away quickly. Cook c Rahul b Ishant 17(39)

OUT! A wicket was always lurking around. Bumrah's persistence in his extended spell has been rewarded. The in angler from wide of the crease has Root poking at it. Was back of a length, Root rocked on his backfoot to punch it through covers, ended up pushing at it with hard hands and KL Rahul at second slip takes a sharp catch and breaks into a celeberation. Root c Rahul b Bumrah 13(40)

OUT! And another one! Root's wicket triggered England's collapse in the first innings, it looks like it is going to be a repeat in their second essay. Shami with a wide full delivery outside off stump. Inviting the drive, but hint of away movement meant Pope only got an outside edge. The ball flew high and it is the Indian captain at third slip, leaps across to a ball that was flying over his head, completing another successful slip catch. Ollie Pope c Kohli b Shami 16(39)

DROPPED! Rishabh was caught wrong footed there. Bumrah keeps getting the inward movement. Pant takes one step to his left and he is unable to dive and pouch Buttler's edge. He sticks out his hand, but cannot grab it cleanly. Early days still. Good bowling from Bumrah to lure Buttler into the shot.

FOUR! FIFTY for Buttler ! He brings it up in style. It's full outside off, Buttler drives it through covers. No fielder moves. 50 off 93 balls with 10 fours.

The 100-run stand comes up between Stokes and Buttler..... The two have played really well and England, at last, get a partnership going.

FIFTY! A well-deserved half century for Ben Stokes. He had a tough last week spending time in the court attending the hearing against affray charges against him. Departed cheaply in the first innings but he has stood up for his team when his side had their backs against the wall. An uncharacteristic innings for him. Took him 147 balls to get to his fifty. That is his slowest fifty, coming at a strike rate of 34.69

CENTURY! Maiden Test century for Jos Buttler . Down the legside from Shami and Buttler turns his body and clip it again into the gap between fine leg and backward square leg. Fantastic knock under the circumstances. He didn't too many runs in the series, dropped a few catches, then had to even keep wickets in this match and then now when his side is up against a daunting target in fourth innings. He comes out fighting! What an innings!

The 2nd new ball has done the trick. It's a big inswinger. Deviates a lot in the air and then jags back in. Buttler, looks to leave, just like he did in Bumrah's previous over but this time the length is a bit further. He gets rapped on the pads. The umpire straightaway lifts his finger on the appeal. Buttler opts for a review and replays show it was clipping top of the stumps.

What a delivery. Good length delivery angled in from outside off. It straightens after landing. Bairstow looks to defend from the crease bit is beaten by the deviation off the pitch. The ball rattles the timber.

This is a snorter. A sharp bouncer angling in. Woakes looks to sway away but can't get his hands out of the line. The ball brushes the glove on the way to keeper. He doesn't take the review. Great spell this.

OUT! Bumrah gets another one! Woakes back in the hut.

OUT! Another one bites the dust. It's a back of a length delivery on middle and off, nips away after landing. Stokes is squared up and gets an outsid edge. Rahul, who has had a fantastic day in slips, makes no mistake.

OUT! WAIT, it's NOT! Rashid is caught in slips as he looks to fend it to the off side. But the umpire goes upstairs to check the front foot no ball and the replays show there was nothing behind the line. Bumrah would have got his five-for had he not overstepped.

DROPPED ! Rashid edges it to third slip, off Shami, where Kohli puts it down......

OUT! Bumrah does have his five-for . Good length delivery outside leg, angling away. Broad is squared up and he gets an outside edge to second slip. Bumrah has his finger on his lips to silence the crowd.

Latest Updates: What a roller-coaster of a day. India started off with four wickets in the first session. Then Buttler and Stokes led England's fightback with 89 runs in the second session without losing a wicket. India were desperately looking to break 169-run stand. That's when Bumrah stepped up and and delivered the spell of the Test. He scythed through the middle and lower order to clinch a five-for. The tail did frustrate at the end but India are just one wicket away from clawing back into the series.

Day 3, report: England will have to set a record for the highest successful fourth-innings chase if they are to win the third test against India after the dominant tourists declared at 352 for seven with Virat Kohli making 103 on Monday.

England's opening pair of Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings survived a tricky nine overs before the close of play, reaching 23 without loss.

That means Joe Root’s side require another 498 runs to win over the final two days of play and history suggests that is highly unlikely.

Only four teams have scored more than 400 to win a test, West Indies’ 418 to beat Australia in 2003 being the highest. The highest fourth-innings winning test total at Trent Bridge is 284 by England against New Zealand in 2004.

Having started the third day on 124 for two, India were barely troubled through two and a half sessions of steady, if unspectacular, accumulation under grey skies.

After a fruitless morning session for England’s bowling attack, Cheteshwar Pujara, who had been dropped in the morning on 40, was caught at first slip by Cook off the bowling of Ben Stokes for 72, ending his partnership with Kohli at 113.

Skipper Kohli, who was out for 97 in the first innings, took few risks during his patient knock which finally came to an end after 197 balls when he was trapped lbw by seamer Chris Woakes.

Hardik Pandya was unbeaten on 52 when Kohli finally decided to declare and let his bowlers give Cook and Jennings an uncomfortable mini-session.

England, who lead the five-test series 2-0, suffered a blow during the morning when wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow had to leave the ground with what turned out to be a fractured finger.

Bairstow, a key part of the home team’s batting line-up, was hit on the end of the middle finger by a James Anderson delivery but is expected to bat in their second innings.

With inputs from Reuters