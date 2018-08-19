After 8 overs,India 46/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 15 , KL Rahul 31) Runs coming at a very quick rate for India. Two boundaries – one each for the batsmen – as England leak nine runs off the over. Going almost six an over.

50 up for India. Rahul has been in imperious mood here. He has looked to make use of the first 15 overs before the ball starts doing something. 31* already, he is scoring at 100-plus.

FOUR! In the air and just wide of cover point fielder's grasp. Dhawan cuts it through the offside, the fielder might have even got a fingetip there.

After 9 overs,India 50/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 19 , KL Rahul 31) The boundary from Dhawan brings the 50-run stand up for the opening wicket. Back-to-back 50-run partnership for Rahul and Dhawan. Stifled appeal for a leg before shout in the over against Dhawan, the pitching was in question there.

After 10 overs,India 56/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 20 , KL Rahul 36 ) Rahul drops and sets off for a quick single on the onside, bowler Ben Stokes runs towards the ball and collidies into Shikhar Dhawan, who takes a a tumble, loses his helmet, gets up and hares to get back in the crease. Nothing malicious as both players wear a smile followed by an handshake. Dhawan turns the strike off the fourth ball with a single to deep square leg and Rahul gets superb delivery that was angled in and kept coming at him, in fact goes through him taking a little inside edge that beats the diving Bairstow behind the wickets and into the fine leg. Stokes isn't amused.

After 11 overs,India 59/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 22 , KL Rahul 36) Very good over there by Chris Woakes that asked the openers, Rahul in particular, a few questions with the ball darting in sharply. Couple of stifled leg before shouts, but on both ocassions the ball was missing the stumps. Three runs off it. Lead now 228.

OUT! Bowled'em! Rahul despite getting 36 was not looking certain in the middle. The inward movement did him. The ball goes through his defences. No real feet movement. KL Rahul b B Stokes 36 (33)

Bowled through the gate... Rahul was starting to take some liberty and not playing as tight. Stokes gets through. Pujara now out to bat. You get the feeling that this make or break for him with squad for the next two Tests to be picked after this match.

FOUR! Back of a length from Stokes and on the hips, Pujara works it fine to get his innings started with a boundary.

After 12 overs,India 66/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 23 , Cheteshwar Pujara 6) Eventful over that from ben Stokes. He has provided hosts with the first breakthrough. They need more of that. Can he deliver an Edgbaston-like spell here for his side? Seven runs including a boundary from Pujara in the over, ends with an edge past the slips for a couple

After 13 overs,India 67/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 24 , Cheteshwar Pujara 6) Dhawan rotates the strike with a single off the first ball to square leg. Pujara leaves and blocks the next five deliveries as Woakes maintains tight lines.

FOUR! SHOT! Straight and angled into Pujara by Stokes. He gets forward and unfurls a gorgeous straight drive past mid on. Beautiful shot!

FOUR! Another glorious shot for a boundary from Pujara's bat. Glanced it off his legs, through mid wicket to collect the second boundary off Stokes' over.

After 14 overs,India 76/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 25 , Cheteshwar Pujara 14) Stokes induces an edge from Dhawan as he hangs his bat out, goes along the ground, apst the slips for a single. Pujara with couple of spectacular shots to the boundary in the over.

FOUR! Nice! Full on the pads from Woakes. Dhawan this time takes advantage. Times the flick well as the ball hurries off the turf.

After 15 overs,India 81/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 30 , Cheteshwar Pujara 14) Boundaries coming thick and fast for India as Dhawan along with Che continue to pile on. Racing towards the 100-run mark. Only a wicket in first hour's play for England. Have lot to ponder. Umpire call for drinks.

FOUR! Short and wide from Rashid. Pujara goes deep in his crease and plays the late cut really well. Short third man's chase ends in vain.

FOUR! Nothing delivery that from Rashid halfway down the track and Pujara just bunts it straight down the ground for another boundary.

The sun has come out and it is almost as if conditions are in favour of India here in this match, returning a favour from the poor luck at Lord's. Meanwhile, Pujara is scoring at 100-plus strike rate too. The lead has liberated Indian batsmen. This is madness.

After 16 overs,India 90/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 31 , Cheteshwar Pujara 22) Rashid starts off with one on the pads, the Dhawan gently taps to square leg for a single. Only one slip in place. Shows England are on the backfoot. Pujara gets forward and defends when the ball is tossed up, whenever Rashid tries to push the ball through Pujara made him pay with couple of boundaries. He is into the 20s.

After 17 overs,India 91/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 32 , Cheteshwar Pujara 22) Woakes runs in to bowl his fifth over. Dhawan takes a single off the first ball. Pujara defends the next five delivery. A fielder is placed at long leg with the broadcaster showing the replays of Pujara's unwarranted pull shot in the first innings.

Again Dhawan works it to long leg for a single off the first ball. Rashid just going through the motions, so is England. The sun is out and with a lot of fielders in the deep, they collect five easy runs.

DROPPED! Chris Woakes must be devastated here. He has worked so hard in this spell. Induces an edge from Dhawan with the ball pitched in the corridor. The ball goes to first slip. Alastair Cook at first slip had a low chance, gets two hands to it but isn't able to hang on.

Indian openers to score 30-plus runs in each innings of a Test in England this century:

After 19 overs,India 97/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 35 , Cheteshwar Pujara 25) Reprieve for Dhawan early in the over. Gets to the other end with a single off the following delivery and Pujara plays out the over. England look down and out.

After 20 overs,India 101/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 38 , Cheteshwar Pujara 26) Dhawan's sweep earns him a couple off the first ball. A single off the next ball brings the 100-up for India. Pujara tucks it behind square on the leg side for another single as Rashid tries a different angle to the left hander. Dhawan blocks the last two deliveries off the front foot.

Cook in his bye-bye series? Hasn’t made significant contribution yet, dropped a few in the slips. Even marginal slowing of reflexes can make huge difference

One innings and two more Tests to go, he can bounce back just like he has done in the past!

After 21 overs,India 102/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 37 , Cheteshwar Pujara 26) Beautiful delivery from Woakes that forces Pujara to play at it. He hangs his bat out, playing inside the line of the ball. An enquiry from the cordon, but decided against the review. Woakes darts one into Pujara and raps on his pads, Che was shuffling across, the ball goes to the leg side and the batsmen sneak in a leg bye. The only run off the over.

Shikhar Dhawan has now gone past his previous highest score of 37 in Tests in England which he made at Southampton in 2014.

After 22 overs,India 103/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 37 , Cheteshwar Pujara 27) Rashid continues. Pujara skips down the track and drives it to cover fielder for no runs. Pads away the next delivery that was outside the off stump. Blocks the googly with a straight batpushes off the back foot for a single through covers. Dhawan defends the final ball.

FOUR! Dhawan glances it nicely off the middle and leg to fine leg. Bowler Woakes unhappy with Rashid's effort in the deep. He wanted his fielder to put in the dive and not escort the ball to the ropes.

After 23 overs,India 109/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 42 , Cheteshwar Pujara 28) Woakes drifts it down the leg side allowing Pujara glance it to long leg dor a single. Dhawan collects a boundary off the following delivery and moves into the 40s. Turns the strike to Pujara with a single to fine leg and Che leaves the final two deliveries

OUT! Dhawan fancies the idea of jumping out of his crease and a wrong'un from Rashid does the trick. Dhawan played for the one that comes in. The ball goes past the outside edge and Bairstow collects it cleanly and whips the bails off. Breakthrough against the run of play and from an unlikely source. Dhawan missed out a chance to score his first half-century in England and remain unbeaten for Day 3. S Dhawan st J Bairstow b A Rashid 44(63)

Three 50-plus stands for India for first two wickets combined in a Test match played in SENA countries:

After 24 overs,India 113/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 29 , Virat Kohli (C) 1) Before being stumped, Dhawan took a couple off the first ball that brought the 50-run partnership for the second wicket. Captain Virat Kohli strides out and starts off with a straight drive to the bowler. Rashid tried deflecting on the bowler's end. Pujara wasn't really outside off his crease so that wouldn't have caused any problem. Kohli gets off the mark. Pujara retains the strike with a single off the final ball.

After 25 overs,India 117/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 31 , Virat Kohli (C) 3) Easy singles on offer and no real swing available for Stokes. Four singles in the over with an effort ball to Pujara to finish. Pujara ducks under it.

After 26 overs,India 119/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 32 , Virat Kohli (C) 4) Kohli gets off strike with a single to backward point. Three slips in position for the new man. Pujara works it to mid wicket for a single. Two dots to Kohli to complete the over.

After 27 overs,India 121/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 33 , Virat Kohli (C) 5) Stokes runs in and bangs in short but is way down leg side to tempt Pujara into hooking. A leg gully, forward short leg and a deep backward square leg in place. Stokes to test Pujara with a barrage of short stuff. Pujara evades the second delivery with some hesitation, but ducks under the next ball with ease. Pushes his off his hips to deep square leg for one. Leg gully moves to backward square leg. Deep backward square leg goes to fine leg, there is a deep mid wicket for Kohli. The Indian captain safely glances is off his chest to fine leg for a single.

After 28 overs,India 122/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 33 , Virat Kohli (C) 6) Only one slip and a gully in place for Kohli now. He goes to the non-striker's with a tap to point for one. The gully comes and stands at second slip for Pujara. After leaving a couple, Pujara chases after a short and wide delivery, looking to cut, misses. Lead now 290.

After 29 overs,India 124/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 33 , Virat Kohli (C) 8) Into the final 10 minutes of play in the day. Stokes continues to bend his back trying to draw Kohli and Pujara into a false pull/ hook shot. Kohli goes after a few and leaves some. Some interest when Kohli missed the pull as there was some noise, Bairstow started appealing even before collecting it cleanly, eventually dropping it, Stokes has his hands over his head, but don't think there was an edge there. Two came off it

After 30 overs,India 124/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 33 , Virat Kohli (C) 8) Stokes goes round the wicket after three short deliveries. Kohli blocks the first and then leaves the other two. Kohli and Stokes share a smile after Kohli let one go as if to say, you continue bowling short, I will continue to let them to go to Bairstow. Maiden over to bring Day 2 to a close. India effectively end on 292 for the loss of two wickets.

A superb day for India, wherein they have taken advantage of whatever conditions offered, both with bat and ball. This is the first time they have been in this positive situation in this series and on Monday will have the chance to bat England out of the game. The hosts have a mountain to climb as the tables have turned in stunning fashion here.

Stumps, Day 2 India are in complete control of the third Test with a massive lead of 292. They might have missed out with a few runs with the bat in the first innings, but their bowlers handed them a huge advantage, after running through England's batting order in the afternoon session. Hardik Pandya led the way with his maiden five wicket haul in the Test, giving a lead of 168 runs. Rahul and Dhawan with yet another 60-run stand in the second innings, followed by another partnership, before Dhawan fell to Rashid. Pujara and skipper Kohli guided the team to 124 for any further loss.

OUT! Pant has played on. Looked to cover for the swing, Pant played outside the line off the full ball outside the offstump, looking to drive it through covers, instead gets the fatal inside edge back on to his wickets. Sad end to a promising start for the youngster. Stuart Broad has a lot to say to the departing batsman. R Pant b S Broad 24(51)

OUT! Ripper! Absolutely unplayable delivery that by Broad. Late (banana) inswing that kept tailing into the right-hander, just like the delivery that knocked over Pujara in the previous Test. Ashwin loses his middle pole. R Ashwin b S Broad 14(17)

OUT! Only a matter of time... wasn't it. Shami wasn't going to hang around defending. Trying to force the initiative, Shami aims to hit the ball out of the park over long on. Anderson aware off the same, doesn't provide him the length, just a touch behind and Shami is unable to hit the screws out of that. Skies it to mid on and Stuart Broad completes a simple catch. M Shami c S Broad b J Anderson 3(5)

OUT! Anderson whips off the tail quickly. Jasprit Bumrah facing the first ball in England, gets a corker from Anderson. Angles on the middle, straightens and hits the top off middle stump. No chance for the number 11 batsman and with that the Indian innings comes to a close. J Anderson b J Bumrah 0 (1)

Day 2, Lunch – After 9 overs,England 46/0 ( Alastair Cook 21 , Keaton Jennings 20) After rain delayed the start of play in the morning session, we did get plenty of play. England with the bragging rights as far as the first session is considered. They folded the Indian tail quickly and then their openers not only played out the tricky phase of nine overs before Lunch, but also scored runs at a healthy pace. Despite conditions being favourable to the bowlers, Shami, Bumrah and Ashwin, who just bowled one over, in the passage of play weren't able to get a breakthrough. Sure, they troubled Cook and Jennings early in the innings, but no wickets to show. The hosts will be mighty pleased. Join us for the afternoon session as we help ourselves with a quick bite.

DROPPED! Genuine outside edge as Ishant pitches one on off stump and gets one to move away. Cook edges it to first slip and Pujara fluffs it. Big miss this! A diving Pant must have distracted him a touch, but the ball arrived at a nice height that needed to be pouched.

OUT! India doesn't have to pay much as Cook gets a nick to Rishabh Pant. Forced to play at it. Ishant has been rewarded for continuing his probing lines. Pujara breathes a sigh of relief.

OUT! Another one! Jennings is caught behind. India have two in two! England openers back in the hut. Angled across by Bumrah and there was no real need to chase that, but by the time Jennings decided to pull out of the stroke, he got some bat to the 'keeper. Two catches for the debutant as well

Not the ball you want to get out to. It's angling in and going down the leg side. Pope stays in his crease and looks to flick. He ends up gloving it and Pant dives to his left and pouches a brilliant catch.

Good length delivery outside off, nips away a tad. Root pushes away from the body, he gets an outside edge, Rahul takes a low catch in the slip cordon and starts celebrating. Root wants the umpires to go upstairs. It looked very close but the third umpire too went with the onfield umpire whose soft signal was out. Root is livid with the decision as he walks off. Boos ring around the stadium.

Good length delivery outside off, nips away. Stokes pushes at it and gets an outside edge to the slips where Rahul grabs an easy catch. This is really good bowling from Indian pacers.

The ball is swinging a bit and the England batsmen seem to be struggling. It's full and outsid eoff, Bairstow pushes and gets an outside edge. Rahul at second slip takes another catch.

Good change of length and it surprises Woakes. It's short on the leg stump, Woakes goes for a pull but gets a slight edge. Pant, at first, goes the wrong way but then recovers well to pull off a brilliant one-handed catch. Woakes isn't sure and asks for a review. Replays show he indeed got an edge. England in deep trouble at 118/7 and they haven't avoided follow on yet!

Hardik is reaping rewards of bowling full. It's an outswinger. Rashid pushes and gets an outside edge to the keeper. Poor technique and very good bowling both combined. Hardik Pandya on a hat-trick.

It was very close to a front foot no ball though. The umpires checked it upstairs but Bumrah's toe was just inches behind. Buttler shaped up for a wild swing, Bumrah cleverly bowled a slower one, Buttler ended up mistiming it to long on where the fielder made no mistake.

OUT! England 161 all out. Buttler the last man to depart.

OUT! Bowled'em! Rahul despite getting 36 was not looking certain in the middle. The inward movement did him. The ball goes through his defences. No real feet movement. KL Rahul b B Stokes 36 (33)

DROPPED! Chris Woakes must be devastated here. He has worked so hard in this spell. Induces an edge from Dhawan with the ball pitched in the corridor. The ball goes to first slip. Alastair Cook at first slip had a low chance, gets two hands to it but isn't able to hang on.

OUT! Dhawan fancies the idea of jumping out of his crease and a wrong'un from Rashid does the trick. Dhawan played for the one that comes in. The ball goes past the outside edge and Bairstow collects it cleanly and whips the bails off. Breakthrough against the run of play and from an unlikely source. Dhawan missed out a chance to score his first half-century in England and remain unbeaten for Day 3. S Dhawan st J Bairstow b A Rashid 44(63)

Latest Updates: India are in complete control of the third Test with a massive lead of 292. They might have missed out with a few runs with the bat in the first innings, but their bowlers handed them a huge advantage, after running through England's batting order in the afternoon session. Hardik Pandya led the way with his maiden five wicket haul in the Test, giving a lead of 168 runs. Rahul and Dhawan with yet another 60-run stand in the second innings, followed by another partnership, before Dhawan fell to Rashid. Pujara and skipper Kohli guided the team to 124 for any further loss.

Day 1, report: Kohli looked poised to mark the first test for 63 years in England to start on a Saturday with a serene ton until Adil Rashid’s spin beat him, but India’s champion batsman did most to guide them to 307-6 by close on a fascinating first day.

With England 2-0 ahead in the five-match series, Joe Root decided to launch another assault on India’s brittle top order after winning the toss and Chris Woakes obliged with three wickets in the morning session to reduce the tourists to 82-3.

Yet Kohli, who has shone amid his side’s batting ruins, once again dug deep and, ably assisted by Ajinkya Rahane in a superb 159-run fourth-wicket partnership, led his side out of another perilous situation.

The pair batted throughout the afternoon session when the ball stopped jagging around, compiling by far India’s best partnership of the series until Rahane was snapped up after tea for 81 by Stuart Broad, courtesy of Alastair Cook’s dazzling left-handed slip catch.

Kohli, having compiled his 18th test fifty, carried on confidently and looked set for his 23rd test hundred, and second of the series, until tempted to drive at a rare Rashid turner which Ben Stokes gobbled up at slip.

It was Stokes’s major contribution on his return to the side four days after being cleared of affray. He had been given a ripple of applause as he came on to bowl in the morning but, not at his best, delivered 15 wicketless overs for 54 runs.

Instead it was England’s less heralded all-rounder Woakes, centurion and man of the match in the second test win at Lord’s, who took centre stage.

Shikhar Dhawan, restored to the side in place of Murali Vijay, and KL Rahul had started well enough with India’s highest partnership of the series — 60 — until the Kohli-Rahane link-up as England’s pacemen failed to make a breakthrough.

Woakes looked the potential game-changer again, having Dhawan caught at slip for 35, trapping Rahul lbw for 23 and tempting Cheteshwar Pujara (14) into a hook on the stroke of lunch which went straight into the hands of Rashid on the boundary.

Kohli was doubtless unimpressed as he faced the prospect of having to bail out a sinking ship again but he found an assured partner in 30-year-old Rahane.

After Kohli’s 152-ball stay, 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant made an assured unbeaten 22 on debut alongside Hardik Pandya, who became James Anderson’s 100th Indian test victim to leave the match delicately poised.

With inputs from Reuters