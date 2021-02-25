Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England LIVE SCORE (test)

India Vs England At Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, 24 February, 2021

24 February, 2021
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Match Ended
England

England

112/10 (48.4 ov)

81/10 (30.4 ov)

3rd Test
India

India

145/10 (53.2 ov)

49/0 (7.4 ov)

India beat England by 10 wickets

Live Blog
England India
112/10 (48.4 ov) - R/R 2.3 145/10 (53.2 ov) - R/R 2.72
81/10 (30.4 ov) - R/R 2.64 49/0 (7.4 ov) - R/R 6.39

Match Ended

India beat England by 10 wickets

Rohit Sharma - 25

Shubman Gill - 15

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma not out 25 25 3 1
Shubman Gill not out 15 21 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Jack Leach 4 1 15 0
Joe Root 3.4 0 25 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

49 (49) R/R: 6.39

Rohit Sharma 25(25)
Shubman Gill 15(21)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
Highlights, India vs England, 3rd Test at Ahmedabad, Day 2, Full cricket score: Rohit, Gill seal India's dominant win

20:24 (IST)

What a Test match! One that doesn’t last even six full sessions! In a Test match that turns out to be the shortest since World War II, both India and England encounter embarrassing batting collapses as the spinners make merry — majority of the wickets coming off deliveries that don’t turn much. What a game for Axar Patel, as he collects a 10-wicket match haul in only his second Test appearance, while Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the second fastest bowler to 400 Test wickets.

While England are now out of contention for a place in the World Test Championship final, they know they still can spoil India’s party by beating them in the fourth and final Test, which will take place at the same venue, with an Indian defeat resulting in Australia qualifying for the final. For that to happen however, England will have to bat, bowl and field out of their skins if they are to stop this Indian unit from making it 3-1 in the Test series!

We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the topsy-turvy third Test between India and England. Do join us in our coverage of the series finale on 4th March. For now, on behalf of my colleague Vishnu, I bid you all a very good night!

20:22 (IST)

Axar Patel, Man of the Match: When it happens, it feels so easy. I don't think much. I just want to continue this form. I am happy that when I am not able to contribute with the bat, I am able to produce with the ball.  

The mindset of batters is they play out couple of maidens, they either go for a sweep or try to hit over the infield. They call me Wasim bhai (Wasim Akram) because they feel my arm ball is very lethal. Ajju Bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) called me that and Pant has picked it up. I would want this wicket to remain the same for the final Test as well as I am picking up wickets.

20:19 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain: I don’t think the result went our way, but I think the quality of batting was upto the standard from both teams. We were 100/3, and were hoping to end up with many more runs. It was a very good pitch to bat on, the ball coming on nicely with the odd ball turning. Below-par batting from both teams, with our spinners being a little more effective, that’s why we got this result. It was bizarre that of the 30 wickets, 21 were off straight deliveries. I feel batsmen need to trust their defence much more. This was a classy example of batsmen not applying themselves enough. Bumrah said “I’m getting workload management while playing the game” while Ishy said “It’s my 100th match and I’m not getting to bowl”. Eventually he was very happy he got to bowl three balls. A lot of guys didn’t get into the game. It was a bizarre game, I don’t think I’ve ever been part of such a game. (On Axar) This guy comes in and rolls faster than Jaddu at a faster height. I don’t know what is it with Gujarati left-arm spinners. It’s impossible to sweep him and defend him all day. For Axar to come in and bowl like this is outstanding. We all need to stand up and take notice of what Ashwin has contributed to Indian cricket. 400 is an outstanding achievements. In Test cricket, he’s surely a modern-day legend. As a captain, I’m so pleased he plays for us. We are going to prepare ourselves for the hard grind. Few days extra obviously feels nice.

20:13 (IST)

England captain, Joe Root: We were 70-2. But we did not capitalise on it. 250 on this wicket would have made a difference. We will come back using this hurt and come back as a better team. It was high quality bowling. Both sides struggled on that wicket. We don't define ourselves on a performance like this. 

20:05 (IST)

One roller-coaster of a day!

19:59 (IST)

Shortest completed Tests in India - by balls:

842 : India v England, Ahmedabad, 2021*

968 : India v Bangladesh, Kolkata, 2019

1028 : India v Afghanistan, Bangalore, 2018

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

19:59 (IST)
19:58 (IST)

Most successful Indian captains at home in Tests:

Virat Kohli : 22 wins*
MS Dhoni : 21 wins
Mohammad Azharuddin : 13 wins

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

19:58 (IST)
19:57 (IST)

Tests ending in two days in India:

India v Afghanistan, Bangalore, 2018
India v England, Ahmedabad, 2021*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

19:57 (IST)
19:53 (IST)

After 7.4 overs,India 49/0 ( Rohit Sharma 25 , Shubman Gill 15)


Rohit smacks back-to-back fours off the first two balls, before smashing the ball into the stands beyond the midwicket fence to finish the job in emphatic fashion as India chase down the 49-run target without losing a wicket. The match doesn’t even last six full sessions!

19:52 (IST)
six

SIX! Rohit Sharma does it in style, smashing the ball over the midwicket fence as India win the third Test by 10 wickets in less than two days, going 2-1 up in the Test series! England have been knocked out of the World Test Championship final! IND 49/0

19:52 (IST)

18:45 (IST)

England 81 all out (Broad 1*, Anderson 0)

ALL OVER! Washington Sundar provides the finishing touch for India as Anderson is caught behind by Pant, wrapping up the England innings for 81. This means India need just 49 runs to win the Test and take a 2-1 lead, and the game could well be done and dusted by the end of the night. Once again, it was Axar Patel (five wickets) and Ashwin (four) who created an impact to wrap up the English innings.
18:32 (IST)

OUT! Leach is caught by Rahane in the slips as Ashwin strikes again. The crowd is loving it, and we could very well get a result by the end of the night. 
18:27 (IST)

OUT! Axar picks up wicket No 11 in the match as Foakes is struck leg before wicket. There's no bat, it's onto the pads and there's a contact with the leg stump. 
18:08 (IST)

OUT! Wicket No 400 for Ashwin with an LBW dismissal of Archer.Archer reviews straightaway, and UltraEdge confirms no bat. The verdict in HawkEye are three reds, with the wickets hitting and Archer departs. 
18:01 (IST)

BOWLED! Wicket No 399 for Ravi Ashwin as the stumps come off, dismissing Ollie Pope. The off-stump has been crashed! Ollie Pope b Ashwin 12
17:08 (IST)

OUT!Sibley has been caught behind by Pant off Axar's ball. England review this instantly, but there's a bit iof an edge and there's spike on UltraEdge, and Sibley has to depart. Sibley c Pant b Axar 7. Eng 19-3
16:37 (IST)

OUT! Not the turning delivery from Axar, but Bairstow ends up playing the wrong line again! 0-2 England! 
16:33 (IST)

OUT!Early blow for England as Crawley is clean bowled by Axar Patel! A fuller length from Axar, but Crawley plays the wrong line as the ball hits the stumps. 
16:11 (IST)

OUT! Joe Root beats Jack Leach to the five-wicket haul, trapping Jasprit Bumrah LBW for 1 as India get bowled out for 145 with a lead of 33! Root walks away with figures of 5/8 from 6.2 overs, his maiden First-Class five-wicket haul.

Bumrah lbw Root 1(12)
15:49 (IST)

OUT! Ashwin pays the price for a rash slog sweep off Root, failing to get the distance required to clear the midwicket fence, instead offering Crawley a simple catch near the boundary. What a spell from Root, who grabs his fourth wicket! IND 134/9

Ashwin c Crawley b Root 17(32)
15:30 (IST)

OUT! Two wickets in three deliveries for Joe Root! Axar tries going big on the off side, but ends up holing out to Sibley standing at extra cover. Root gets his third wicket, having not conceded a single run so far! IND 125/8

Axar c Sibley b Root 0(2)
15:27 (IST)

OUT! Another one bites the dust, as the Indian collapse to spin continues! This time it's an absolute beauty from Root that straightens after pitching along off, clipping the stump along the way. IND 125/7

Sundar b Root 0(12)
15:12 (IST)

OUT! The part-timer gets rid of the dangerous Rishabh Pant, with Joe Root getting the keeper-batsman caught behind for 1! Paid the price for poking at the ball that was turning away sharply, getting a faint nick. IND 117/6

Pant c Foakes b Root 1(8)
15:07 (IST)

OUT! Another wicket for Leach, this time getting the prized scalp of Rohit by trapping him leg-before! Rohit went in for the sweep a tad early, and got hit on the waist in front of off. Goes for the review after a couple of seconds, and the TV Umpire stays with his on-field counterpart's decision. IND 115/5

Rohit lbw Leach 66(96)
14:55 (IST)

OUT! Leach gets the first breakthrough, trapping Rahane leg before, as England strike early in the first session. Rahane quickly consulted Rohit on the review, and eventually decided against it. Ball was very much pitching in line and hit him right in front of off. IND 114/4

Rahane lbw Leach 7(25)
14:45 (IST)

FOUR! Rahane gets down on one knee and paddle-sweeps this towards fine leg, with Broad failing to get to the boundary rope in time. Scores are level now. IND 112/3

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Live Updates: Rohit smacks back-to-back fours off the first two balls, before smashing the ball into the stands beyond the midwicket fence to finish the job in emphatic fashion as India chase down the 49-run target without losing a wicket. The match doesn’t even last six full sessions!

 Day 1 report: Axar Patel claimed six wickets as India gained the upper hand in their crucial day-night third Test against England on Wednesday, bowling out their rivals for 112 and then getting within 13 runs of taking the lead.

Only the loss of captain Virat Kohli in the final over spoiled the opening day for India as they moved to 99 for three at the world's biggest cricket stadium with Rohit Sharma on 57 and Ajinkya Rahane on one.

Spin bowlers again dominated with Patel taking the starring role while England's Jack Leach claimed two wickets, including Kohli for 27.

The Indian captain saw one tough chance dropped by Ollie Pope on 24 but soon after played Leach's left-arm spin onto his stumps and walked off visibly furious with himself.

Patel said the pink ball "skids" more off the pitch giving him more opportunity to get more lbw decisions. Three England victims went leg before.

After taking five wickets on his debut in India's crushing win in the second of the four Tests, Patel said he had carried his "confidence" into the pink-ball game.

With the series poised at 1-1 England won the toss and chose to bat but survived only 48.4 overs.

Patel linked up with Ravichandran Ashwin, who took three wickets, while fast bowler Ishant Sharma, playing his 100th Test, claimed one.

Amid a general collapse, Zak Crawley, returning after missing two tests through injury, top-scored with 53.

Captain Joe Root (17) Ben Foakes (12) and Jofra Archer (11) were the only others to get into double figures.

Crawley put up some resistance with his fourth Test fifty and a 47-run third-wicket stand with Root.

Sharma fifty and pitch invader

Ashwin claimed the England captain with another lbw.

Root reviewed the call but replays showed the ball would have hit the top of leg stump and he left the field to loud cheers from the home crowd.

Crawley said England's batting specialists had let down their bowlers.

"I don't think it will require a miracle actually," he added, however, on the prospects of an England fightback.

"Things will have to go our way, we are going to have to play extremely well but we are very capable."

Crawley predicted that the pitch will continue to break up which could help England's bowlers.

"If we bat well in the third innings and put a bit of pressure on them we can defend anything if the pitch continues to get worse."

England hit back with two wickets after Jofra Archer sent back Shubman Gill for 11 and Cheteshwar Pujara fell for a duck off Leach.

But Sharma stood firm for his 12th Test fifty and put on 64 runs with Kohli, delighting the crowd at India's revamped venue with a capacity of 110,000 fans.

Only half the tickets have been put on sale due to the coronavirus pandemic and a turnout of over 30,000 was reported on the opening day.

India's innings witnessed drama after the new LED lights went off for two minutes in the second over and then for 30 seconds in the 12th.

A young pitch invader also made his way onto the field in the final session and attempted to get close to Kohli before being escorted away by security guards.

England were frustrated by two TV umpire calls, including a stumping chance of Sharma, on 53, and a Ben Stokes catch that was turned down early in the innings.

Root had a long conversation with the on-field umpire on both occasions. He was heard calling for "consistency".

With inputs from AFP

