Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs England At Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, 24 February, 2021

24 February, 2021
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Stumps
England

England

112/10 (48.4 ov)

3rd Test
India

India

99/3 (33.0 ov)

Live Blog
England India
112/10 (48.4 ov) - R/R 2.3 99/3 (33.0 ov) - R/R 3

Stumps

India trail by 13 runs with 7 wickets remaining

Rohit Sharma - 0

Ajinkya Rahane - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma Batting 57 82 9 0
Ajinkya Rahane Batting 1 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jofra Archer 5 2 24 1
Jack Leach 10 1 27 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 98/3 (32.2)

1 (1) R/R: 1.5

Virat Kohli (C) 27(58) S.R (46.55)

b Jack Leach
Highlights India vs England, 3rd Test at Ahmedabad, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Rohit's 57 not out guides hosts to 99/3 at stumps

Highlights India vs England, 3rd Test at Ahmedabad, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Rohit's 57 not out guides hosts to 99/3 at stumps

22:14 (IST)

Ashwin-Axar spin partnership, Zak Crawley's early aggressive approach and later Jack Leach getting rid of main man Virat Kohli. The opening night of the pink-ball Test produced a lot of series-defining moments, moments that could even decide the two teams' fate of reaching the World Test Championship final. Thursday promises to be an engrossing day of Test cricket, with the match likely to get even more intense. So, do join us at 12.30 PM tomorrow for all the build up. Until then, it's goodbye and good night!

Full Scorecard
22:10 (IST)

No. of wickets taken by spinners on Day-1 in D/N Tests:

Today : 11

All other combined : 12*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

22:10 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:06 (IST)

India 99-3 after 33 overs (Rahane 1*, Rohit 57*)

STUMPS! Leach provided arguably England's big breakthrough in the game when he saw off Virat Kohli for 27 in the night's final over, but altogether, India would be satisfied with how the opening night panned out. England were bowled out for 112, and India are 99-3, trailing by 13 runs. Just that one run from new batsman Rahane came off the final over, with in-form Rohit Sharma (57*) looking quite promising. 

Full Scorecard
22:00 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Leach gets his man Kohli! It's a length ball from Leach, and Kohli is playing for the turn, but the ball straightens and skids as Kohli eventually mistimes the shot. Kohli b Jack Leach 27

Full Scorecard
21:57 (IST)

India 98-2 after 32 overs (Kohli 27*, Rohit 57*)

Archer resumes. Rohit brings up his ninth boundary by flicking through the midwicket region. Seven runs come off it with Kohli picking the remaining three runs this over.

Full Scorecard
21:54 (IST)
four

FOUR! Full-pitched ball from Archer on the pads and Rohit swiftly flicks through midwicket region. 

Full Scorecard
21:53 (IST)

India 91-2 after 31 overs (Rohit 53*, Kohli 24*)

Leach delivers brilliant turn and bounce to beat Rohit on the outside edge, and Rohit mistimes the shot as the ball races to Foakes behind the wickets. He appeals for a stumping, but TV replay confirms he has made his ground. Maiden over.

Full Scorecard
21:46 (IST)

India 91-2 after 30 overs (Rohit 53*, Kohli 24*)

Anderson returns. Huge miss for England as Kohli is dropped by Pope at gully! How much more unlucky could one get? Kohli opts to continue his defensive approach as Anderson earns another maiden over.

Full Scorecard
21:41 (IST)

India 91-2 after 29 overs (Kohli 24*, Rohit 53*)

Leach is back. Kohli plays the paddle sweep in the third ball of the over for a single, and is dropped by Pope at short-leg! Just two runs off the over.

Full Scorecard
21:37 (IST)

India 89-2 after 28 overs (Kohli 23*, Rohit 52*)

Anderson begins with a good length onto the stumps to Rohit, which is tucked away to mid-on. He picks up a single few balls later by nudging away to the leg-side. In the fifth ball, Kohli then follows it up with a boundary through point region. Five runs off it.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
22:06 (IST)

India 99-3 after 33 overs (Rahane 1*, Rohit 57*)

STUMPS! Leach provided arguably England's big breakthrough in the game when he saw off Virat Kohli for 27 in the night's final over, but altogether, India would be satisfied with how the opening night panned out. England were bowled out for 112, and India are 99-3, trailing by 13 runs. Just that one run from new batsman Rahane came off the final over, with in-form Rohit Sharma (57*) looking quite promising. 
21:21 (IST)

FIFTY! Rohit Sharma scores his half-centrury with a single towards deep midwicket. It comes in just 63 balls!
20:33 (IST)

WICKET! Pujara is struck lbw by Jack Leach as India lose two wickets in consecutive overs. Pujara lbw b Jack Leach 0
20:28 (IST)

WICKET! Archer strikes to remove Shubman for 11. Short ball and Gill is forced to pull towards Crawley at short midwicket. Shubman Gill c Zak Crawley b Jofra Archer 11
18:16 (IST)

ENG 112 all out in 48.4 overs (Anderson 0)

BOWLED! Axar finishes with a six-for, finishing with 6/38! Foakes is the last man dismissed, the ball staying a touch low and beating his defence to make a mess of the stumps! Yet again, the wicket-taking delivery is one that skids through without turning much.

Foakes b Axar 12(58)
18:05 (IST)

OUT! Another five-wicket haul for Axar Patel, who is playing only his second Test, as Broad holes out to Bumrah at deep square leg after miscuing a slog sweep. ENG 105/9

Broad c Bumrah b Axar 3(29)
17:32 (IST)

OUT! Another one bites the dust, as Leach edges to the slips off Ashwin — who is now three wickets away from entering the 400-club in Test cricket! The TV umpire checks the replays to confirm if Pujara held on to the catch cleanly, before eventually going with the on-field umpire's decision. ENG 98/8

Leach c Pujara b Ashwin 3(14)
17:18 (IST)

OUT! Axar uses the non-turning delivery to good effect once again, this time breaching Archer's defence to rattle his off stump and grabbing his fourth wicket of the innings. ENG 93/7

Archer b Axar 11
17:01 (IST)

OUT! Turning into a procession now! Stokes trapped LBW off Axar's bowling, and he reviews right away! Hitting on the knee roll on the back pad, this one's clipping the top of the stumps. Stokes reviews, but has to walk back as England retain the review. Third wicker for the left-arm spinner. ENG 81/6

Stokes lbw Axar 6(24)
16:54 (IST)

BOWLED EM! Pope's done in by an absolute ripper from Ashwin! The ball straightens ever so slightly after pitching along off, skidding on and beating Pope's outside edge before crashing into the off stump!  ENG 81/5

Pope b Ashwin 1(12)
16:28 (IST)

OUT! Yet another bowl for England as Axar traps the in-form Crawley lbw. Crawley played for the turn, but missed the bat and struck him on the front pad. Crawley lbw b Axar 53
16:02 (IST)

FIFTY! Zak Crawley brings up his half-century with a punching drive through cover point. 
15:01 (IST)

FOUR! Slightly overpitched ball from Ishant as Crawley nails this down the ground for four. 
14:54 (IST)

FOUR! Full face off the bat from Crawley as he gets off the mark. This one is puished past the right side of mid-on. 
14:48 (IST)

EDGED AND CAUGHT! Ishant strikes in his landmark Test to see off Sibley, who edges this one to Rohit in the slips. Early blow for England this one. Sibley c Rohit b Ishant 0
14:32 (IST)

Time for LIVE action to get underway! Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley to open England's innings. The hosts introduce Ishant Sharma to open India's bowling. 

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Live Updates: STUMPS! Leach provided arguably England's big breakthrough in the game when he saw off Virat Kohli for 27 in the night's final over, but altogether, India would be satisfied with how the opening night panned out. England were bowled out for 112, and India are 99-3, trailing by 13 runs. Just that one run from new batsman Rahane came off the final over, with in-form Rohit Sharma (57*) looking quite promising.

Preview: India and England head into a crucial third Test starting Wednesday at the world's biggest cricket stadium with more than a series between two of the biggest rivals at stake, according to their pace spearheads Ishant Sharma and Jimmy Anderson.

With the four-match series tied at 1-1, both sides need a win in Ahmedabad to be able to keep alive their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

India just need to win the series to get through, while England have to win by 3-1. A tied series would let Australia through.

The tension is rising in both camps who each registered a crushing win in the first two matches.

"We have got to win two Tests matches, it is as simple as it gets for us," said Anderson who took crucial wickets in England's 227 run win in the first game.

England have "put to bed the disappointment" of their 317-run defeat in Chennai last week, the 38-year-old added.

The team are "refreshed" and "we are excited that we have still got the opportunity to qualify for the Test championship and have still got the opportunity to beat India in India, which is something that not many teams do."

Ishant's Test ton

"I have just one thing on my mind," responded Sharma, India's 32-year-old veteran who will be in his 100th Test.

"That is to win the next Test, win the series and qualify for the World Test Championship," Sharma said.

"I have just one format to play and this is like a World Cup to me. So if we reach the Test championship final and win, so it's like winning an ICC World Cup."

Pace bowler Umesh Yadav has been added to India's squad for the final two Tests in Ahmedabad after he passed a fitness test following his recovery from a calf injury.

An intense atmosphere is certain at the 110,000 capacity Sardar Patel stadium that was used for a rally by US president Donald Trump last February.

Authorities have said more than 50,000 tickets will go on sale for the first cricket game to be played in the revamped ground.

The pink ball, LED lights instead of usual floodlights and the size of the ground add to the test of nerves, according to batsman Rohit Sharma.

"Whenever you play in a new stadium, that's always a challenge," said Sharma. "Getting used to the lights and the seats in the stadium, because its new seats so obviously it will be shiny."

India's last pink-ball outing ended in a disastrous show in Adelaide when Kohli's team were skittled out for their Test lowest of 36.

The hosts, who beat Bangladesh in under three days in their first day-night Test in Kolkata in 2019, are expected to stick largely to their winning side from Chennai.

Joe Root's England though will be forced to make changes because of their rotation policy.

Moeen Ali headed back home after the second Test loss when he was England's standout performer with eight wickets and a quickfire 43 with the bat.

Off-spinner Dom Bess is expected to get his place back and fast bowler Anderson should return.

"I believe this series is absolutely on a knife-edge," former England spinner Graeme Swann said.

"It is a brilliant place for England to be, and they've got a great chance to go ahead once more. I'm full of optimism going into this game, mainly due to Jimmy coming back.

"He was irrepressible in the first match, and he just keeps defying the odds and gets better and better."

Returning batsman Jonny Bairstow and fast bowler Mark Wood will also be in contention, while Jofra Archer, who missed the second Test with an elbow problem, is expected to make the team.

"Always nice to be in competition for the squad," said a fit-again Archer.

The England paceman said he was looking forward to playing on the new "beautiful" ground in front of the crowd.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: February 24, 2021 22:08:07 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I at Lahore, Full cricket score: Hosts win by 3 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I at Lahore, Full cricket score: Hosts win by 3 runs

Follow live score and ball-by-ball commentary from 1st T20I between Pakistan and South Africa at Lahore

Highlights, Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Dhaka, Full cricket score: Hosts trail by 304 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Dhaka, Full cricket score: Hosts trail by 304 runs

Follow live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from 2nd Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies on our blog

Highlights, India vs England, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Spinners guide hosts to 317-run win
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs England, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Spinners guide hosts to 317-run win

India vs England 2021, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Chennai, England tour of India with ball by ball commentary and live updates at Firstpost.com