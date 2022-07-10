Highlights, India vs England, 3rd T20I, Full cricket score: England clinch hard-fought consolation win

Preview: Rohit Sharma-led Team India take on Jos Buttler’s England in the third and final T20I at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge on Sunday. This will be the second consecutive game the two teams face off in, after having been scheduled to play the second T20I at Edgbaston on Saturday.

The Men in Blue registered a formidable 50-run win over the hosts in the first T20I in Southampton on Thursday. Hardik Pandya was the star of the day for India on Thursday, notching up his maiden T20I fifty while also scalping four wickets.

India had won the toss in the series-opener and opted to bat. Apart from Hardik, Deepak Hooda (33) and Suryakumar Yadav (39) contributed quickfire knocks to take India to 198/8 from 20 overs.

In reply, Hardik took four, while debutant Arshdeep Singh too scalped a couple of wickets to see off England for 148.

Focus will be on England’s batters, including Jos Buttler, with the skipper having been dismissed for a golden duck off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ball in the first T20I.

As far as India are concerned, the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant return for the second and third T20Is, after having played the fifth Test that India lost last week. For India, all eyes will be on that man, Kohli, who has not scored an international century since November 2019.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the third T20I between England and India:

When will the India vs England 3rd T20I be played?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will be played on 10 July 2022 (Sunday).

Where will the India vs England 3rd T20I be played?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

What time will the India vs England 3rd T20I start?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will begin at 7 pm IST, with the toss at 6.30 pm IST.

How can I watch the India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network. It can be streamed on the SonyLIV app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for LIVE score and updates.

