  • Highlights, India vs England, 3rd T20I, Full cricket score: England clinch hard-fought consolation win

England Vs India LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs India At Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10 July, 2022

10 July, 2022
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Match Ended
England

England

215/7 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
India

India

198/9 (20.0 ov)

England beat India by 17 runs

Live Blog
England India
215/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.75 198/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.9

Match Ended

England beat India by 17 runs

Ravi Bishnoi - 2

Avesh Khan - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Avesh Khan not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Richard Gleeson 4 0 31 1
Chris Jordan 4 0 37 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 198/9 (20)

2 (2) R/R: 6

Avesh Khan 0(0)

Ravi Bishnoi 2(2) S.R (100)

b Chris Jordan
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third and final T20I between England and India in Nottingham. India, under Rohit Sharma, have already clinched the series and would be looking to complete a clean sweep. Watch out this space for more updates.

23:15 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this T20I series. The two teams will now shift focus to the one-day internationals (ODIs), wherein they will lock horns in three matches, with the first ODI on 12 July (Tuesday). Do join us for that one, but for now, it's goodbye! 

Full Scorecard
23:08 (IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the Player of the Series 

Full Scorecard
23:06 (IST)

Reece Topley is the Player of the Match  

Full Scorecard
22:47 (IST)

After 20 overs,India 198/9 ( Avesh Khan 1 , )

Two wickets for Chris Jordan in the last over of the contest. England register a hard-fought victory by 17 runs. The complexion of the game changed after SKY's dismissal. That was when the hosts regained their confidence. England win the third match, but India take the series 2-1. 

Full Scorecard
22:44 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Harshal Patel departs for five runs, and that is probably that! Harshal Patel c Richard Gleeson b Jordan 5

Full Scorecard
22:40 (IST)

After 19 overs,India 195/7 ( Harshal Patel 5 , Avesh Khan 0)

Moeen continues. He goes for 20 runs, but India lose Suryakumar Yadav. India need 21 runs off six balls. 

Full Scorecard
22:39 (IST)
wkt

OUT! SKY departs for 117, with Moeen getting rid of the dangerman. 

Full Scorecard
22:34 (IST)

After 18 overs,India 176/6 ( Suryakumar Yadav 103 , Harshal Patel 1)

Eight runs off Gleeson's over but India lose Jadeja. Harshal Patel is the new man in. 

Full Scorecard
22:31 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Struck LBW by Gleeson and Jadeja departs. SKY has scored a century but he is lacking support from partners. India review this one but to no avail. Jadeja lbw b Richard Gleeson 7

Full Scorecard
22:23 (IST)
wkt

CENTURY! Hundred for Suryakumar Yadav, and it's a brilliant one! It's Suryakumar's maiden T20 hundred, and it's been a memorable one. 

Full Scorecard
18:51 (IST)

England XI: Jos Buttler(Captain),  Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

India XI: Rohit Sharma(Captain), Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi
18:43 (IST)

England changes: Reece Topley and Phil Salt in, Matt Parkinson and Sam Curran out

India changes: Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Shreyas Iyer in for Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. 
18:33 (IST)

Toss update: England have won the toss and will bat first against India. 
18:17 (IST)

With the series already in their bag, one wonders what Team India's approach for what is effectively a dead rubber will be like — whether they retain the winning combination from the second game and go for the kill or offer another round of opportunities to some of the younger members of the squad.

Check out the third T20I preview here 

Highlights, India vs England, 3rd T20I, Full cricket score: England clinch hard-fought consolation win

India players leave the field after beating England during the second T20 international cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Preview: Rohit Sharma-led Team India take on Jos Buttler’s England in the third and final T20I at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge on Sunday. This will be the second consecutive game the two teams face off in, after having been scheduled to play the second T20I at Edgbaston on Saturday.

The Men in Blue registered a formidable 50-run win over the hosts in the first T20I in Southampton on Thursday. Hardik Pandya was the star of the day for India on Thursday, notching up his maiden T20I fifty while also scalping four wickets.

India had won the toss in the series-opener and opted to bat. Apart from Hardik, Deepak Hooda (33) and Suryakumar Yadav (39) contributed quickfire knocks to take India to 198/8 from 20 overs.

In reply, Hardik took four, while debutant Arshdeep Singh too scalped a couple of wickets to see off England for 148.

Focus will be on England’s batters, including Jos Buttler, with the skipper having been dismissed for a golden duck off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ball in the first T20I.

As far as India are concerned, the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant return for the second and third T20Is, after having played the fifth Test that India lost last week. For India, all eyes will be on that man, Kohli, who has not scored an international century since November 2019.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the third T20I between England and India:

When will the India vs England 3rd T20I be played?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will be played on 10 July 2022 (Sunday).

Where will the India vs England 3rd T20I be played?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

What time will the India vs England 3rd T20I start?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will begin at 7 pm IST, with the toss at 6.30 pm IST.

How can I watch the India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network. It can be streamed on the SonyLIV app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for LIVE score and updates.

