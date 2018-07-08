WHAT. A. CATCH. There's enough space on this small ground for Jordan to run back and take a stunner diving back at long on... Rahul is gone and trust me half the ground - or more - cannot believe what we have just seen... only the third game between the two but this could be the catch of this entire tour already... Stunner from Jordan!

FOUR! Wristy! Virat Kohli wastes no time to get off the mark. On the pads and flicked away to the boundary.

After 6 overs,India 70/2 ( Rohit Sharma 39 , Virat Kohli (C) 7) Rahul's wicket will hurt India, but his 19 off 10 has helped India put 70 off the first six. Captain Virat Kohli has walked in at number 4 and started off with a confident boundary.

After 7 overs,India 72/2 ( Rohit Sharma 40 , Virat Kohli (C) 8) Ben Stokes into the action. He hasn't bowled in a while and begins with one wide outside off stump. Virat drills it, but the point fielder puts in an outstanding effort to save four runs for his side. Stokes maintains the wide off offstump line and gives away only couple of singles in his first over. Good start for him.

FOUR! Bairstow got around for the first one, but the deep backward point had no chance this time. Rohit Sharma, a batsman who has had all the time in the world, plays the late cut as late as one can play to earn four runs. Unfair for the batsman, was worth more!

After 8 overs,India 82/2 ( Rohit Sharma 48 , Virat Kohli (C) 10) Time for spin. Adil Rashid is brought into the bowling attack. Bairstow does well in the deep to keep Rohit's square cut down to two. After couple if single, Rohit cuts for a boundary. Two more singles to end the over.

FIFTY! Half-century off 28 balls! Rohit Sharma gets to the landmark with a boundary off the top edge to fine leg, but it has been stunning innings to say the least. Free-flowing strokes gliding off Rohit's bat, always a sight to watch.

After 9 overs,India 91/2 ( Rohit Sharma 54 , Virat Kohli (C) 13) India are maintaining the run rate right from the start of the innings. With these two in the middle, the boundary won't be hard to find. Rohit is looking in fine touch after raising his fifty.

FOUR! Ahh well, that's a superb shot by Virat Kohli. Little bit of width from Rashid and he has pounced on it. Cut away past point for a boundary.

After 10 overs,India 100/2 ( Rohit Sharma 56 , Virat Kohli (C) 20) Interesting battle this between Rohit and Virat versus wrist-spinner Adil Rashid. The bowler is been hit for runs, but the batsmen have had to play good strokes to keep the scoreboard ticking. The bowler even foxed Rohit with a googly. 100 up in the 10th over.

SIX! Cross-seamed back of a length delivery outside off and Rohit Sharma stands tall to simply massacre the ball out of the park.

FOUR! Incredible batting! Rohit was about to charge down the pitch but stopped seeing the length of Plunkett's delivery. The short ball was angled into him glide it through slips

What a sound from that shot... Rohit absolutely tonked that... and then playing such a deft shot down past the keeper... this is a master class in T20 batting. Only thing he needs to carry on here for India to move closer to the finish line...

After 11 overs,India 116/2 ( Rohit Sharma 67 , Virat Kohli (C) 25) Phenomenal batting from Rohit Sharma! Some breathtaking strokes from the Indian opener. 83 runs needed off 54 balls with 8 wickets in hand, this is India's series to lose.

SIX! Colossal hit from Virat Kohli. Dances down the pitch and thumps it over long on for a six. He had the spin covered and launched it over.

After 12 overs,India 125/2 ( Rohit Sharma 69 , Virat Kohli (C) 32) These two are making batting look ridiculously easy here. Two modern day greats showing how it is done. 74 needed off 48 balls now. Rashid's over goes for 9 runs.

SIX! Fantastic over ruined because of one bad ball and that's how cruel cricket is these days, but honestly that was not the ideal delivery to end the over with. Jordan searching for that blockhole delivers a fulltoss on pads that has been flicked over long leg.

After 13 overs,India 135/2 ( Rohit Sharma 77 , Virat Kohli (C) 34) Jordan is brought back into the attack. England desperate for a wicket, perhaps two wickets. Was a very good over until the final ball that was dispatched for six. Four singles off first five and then Rohit's six. 64 needed off 7 overs.

Interesting over from Jordan... used his variations to good effect... foxed Rohit on a couple occasions.. but that six has brought them back into the equation... this is turning out to be some chase here.

SIX! Not very often we see Kohli lose his shape, but one thing we often see is him score boundaries. Plunkett had bowled it wide off off-stump and Kohli had decided to go after it. Hits with immense power to strike it over wide long off.

India shifting gears up... Virat and Rohit both targeting the cover boundary... This partnership holds key for a wicket here would cost India momentum..

FOUR! Full outside off and Rohit lofts it over off side to the cover boundary. Not the best of connections still enough for a one-bounce four.

After 14 overs,India 149/2 ( Rohit Sharma 82 , Virat Kohli (C) 42) Prodigious batting from Rohit and Virat. Relentlessly applying the pressure on England bowlers. India need 50 off the last six. England looking clueless.

OUT! The dot ball pressure got to Kohli. Shimmied down the track and was trying to muscle a full delivery, couldn't get underneath it completely and he throbs at it but straight into Chris Jordan, who does well to cling on to that powerful hit. V Kohli c and b C Jordan 43 (29)

After 15 overs,India 151/3 ( Rohit Sharma 83 , Hardik Pandya 0) England eye an opening here. Jordan has bowled an amazing 15th over, giving away just three runs and a wicket of opposition captain. He has one more over left and presumably he will bowl the 19th or 20th. Hardik has come in before Raina and MS Dhoni

After 16 overs,India 155/3 ( Rohit Sharma 85 , Hardik Pandya 2) New man at the crease. A wicket in the previous over and few nerves in the Indian dressing room. Rashid slips in a quiet over as pressure slighlty tilts back on to India, but still very much in control. Tight finish coming up. 44 needed off 24.

FOUR! Mid-off is up in the ring and Hardik likes the invitation. Comes forward to loft it over for a boundary.

FOUR! Very nicely done by Hardik Pandya! Moves closer to the line of the bat and opens the face of the bat to glide it to the third man bundary, played it very fine for the fielder to cut it.

FOUR! Pulled away off the front foot by Rohit Sharma! A sight you wouldn't mind watching over and over again.

After 17 overs,India 170/3 ( Rohit Sharma 90 , Hardik Pandya 12) Just the over India was looking forward to. Targetted Jake Ball and smashed him for three boundaries. Rohit into the 90s. 29 off 18 needed.

FOUR! Oh, Rohit Sharma! How on earth did he get underneath that one. Willey coming from round the wicket angles it full into the base of fourth stump, Rohit moves across and scoops it wide of fine leg for four, which almost carried for six!

SIX! Length by Willey and Hardik goes straight over long off for a six.

FOUR! Pandya carves it past point to beat the sweeper in the deep to collect another boundary. India racing towards the total.

FOUR! Beats the short third man and that is another boundary in the over. Willey taken to the cleaners. Smart thinking by Pandya to simply use the pace of the bowler to earn another boundary.

After 18 overs,India 190/3 ( Rohit Sharma 95 , Hardik Pandya 27) Hardik is too having he share of fun, tonking the ball around. Willey's over costs 20 runs and the over puts the game all but out of England's grasp, not that they ever had firm grip on it, but now the result is merely a formality.

FOUR! Rohit Sharma moves to 99. First ball over Jordan's over is blasted over covers for a boundary. Simply thrashed it. India now one-hit away. Will Rohit celebrate the win with the 100?

CENTURY! What a class act Rohit Sharma is! Dabs it to third man to bring his third T20I hundred. Only the second player to achieve the feat. The team rises in the dug out to applaud the effort.

India win by 7 wickets to win series 2-1 Hardik Pandya finishes it in grand fashion. A huge six over long on to celebrate T20I series win in England. Brings up the 200 as well, in case that matters. India reached the target with 8 balls to spare. Remarkable batting performance by India and they were lead by opener Rohit Sharma, who scored a 56-ball century.

Smashing win. This is a tour de force performance by India. @ImRo45 & @hardikpandya7 the stars. I'll leave it to you to choose MoM

Ayaz has asked an important question. Who will be the MoM?

Rohit Sharma is the Man of the Match and Man of the Series

Rohit Sharma : That's the style of the play. Always knew it was going to be a good pitch. Idea was to hold the shape and play my shots. When I bat, I like to be calm and not to panic too much. Important to spend some time in the middle and then you have chance to make up. I always knew it that if stay there wicket will get easier. He has done it now for few years. The way he bowled gave him a lot of confidence to come out and bat well.

The master enjoyed it as well. With some spot on prediction!

This was always going to be a clash of two brilliant limited-overs' sides... and it has turned out to be so... India have trumped England 2-1 here and we have another clash starting on Thursday in the ODI format. England were slight favourites for this series, and perhaps for the ODIs as well. That has changed now. Clearly India are favourites, but the key thing is that both teams have sized each other up. There is a good chance the ODI series will have even more fireworks because England are an even better ODI side, just like India.

Indian team gets on to the podium to collect the medallions and will be followed by lifting the trophy!

Eoin Morgan, England captain: Jason Roy, Buttler proved how dominant force they are with the bat. We did not do justice to their effort at the top. We have to work hard on finding right balls to hit. India bowled well. On a small ground, you had to score more than that. When a guy like Rohit hits a hundred, it is very difficult to stop. When you play against India and Pakistan, you see a good support. This series has produced three different performances. We have learnt and we now go from here and improve. It is exciting. Trent Bridge is good ground for us. Hopefully, the ODI series will as entertaining as this series was.

Virat Kohli, India captain : Absolutely. The comeback from the bowlers was outstanding. At one point it looked as if they were going to reach 225, which would have been really tough on this surface. Immensely proud of the team. Very happy as a captain. Just hit our areas better I guess. We have the qualities to bowl wicket-taking deliveries as well. 25-30 runs in this format can be massive . We executed it really well and put the pressure back on them. He is really good all-round cricketer. He is very sure of what he wants to do. He got 33 off litreally nothing. It was difficult for the bowlers, was a flat wicket and we enjoyed it as batsman. Brutal day for the bowlers. Don't like to look at in the hindsight but we could've added another bowler. Guys produced goods for us. Very important. The guys are taking this as an opportunity. You saw the kind of energy and attitude we had on the field. Great to have a win at the start of the tour.

Toss : India win the toss in the decider and captain Virat Kohli has decided to field.

FIFTY! SIX! Roy brings up his half-century in style. He has just taken off in the last few overs. Takes the leg-spinner from outside off the stump and flat bats it over wide long on. He is playing a fiery innings here. Laying the platform for England's middle order.

OUT! You miss, I hit! Simple stuff. Straight. Full and wicket! Kaul celebrates as Buttler misses the delivery and India have their first wicket. Much-needed.

OUT! Deepak Chahar has his first T20I wicket and that is of the dangerous Jason Roy. Tame end to what has been an explosive innings. Short ball angled into Roy, he was backing away and trying to ramp it through slips, gets a fine edge and wicket-keeper behind the stumps lunges forward to complete the catch. Roy c Dhoni b Chahar 67(31)

OUT! Morgan must be kicking himself. Dropped the previous ball, he goes after the short ball by Pandya again and skies it straight up. MS Dhoni with the big gloves calmly pouches it only to stumble on breaking the stumps at the striker's end with his knee after taking the catch, but he holds on to it and wears a smile.

OUT! Hales gone! Pandya bowls it in the good length outside off, Hales was trying to get cute and glide it past the keeper, instead gets an edge to MS Dhoni. Double-break for India.

OUT! Stokes miscues another wild swing. Gets a thickish edge to Virat Kohli at long off. He was eyeing the mid wicket boundary but ended up miscuing it horribly. c Kohli b Hardik Pandya 14(10)

OUT! Hardik Pandya has his fourth wicket with the last ball of his spell. Full, quick and outside off. Bairstow was creating some room by taking the front leg out, chases the wide one, gets an to MS Dhoni.

OUT! Full from Umesh. Willey yorks himself, was trying to squeeze it into the ground but gets an inside edge back on his stumps.

OUT! Catch number five for MS Dhoni! Sid Kaul with the wicket. Again it was full and outside off stump, Liam Plunkett moved across and changes his initial intention of paddling it on the onside to run it down on to third man, ends up edging it to MSD. How many times have we seen this happen today. England lose their 8th.

OUT! Gone! Dhawan has flicked the ball on his pads straight to short fine leg fielder. Jake Ball with a sensational diving catch. Dhawan walks off with a smile on his face. Wasn't a wrong shot, just found the man. England with an early and important breakthrough.

OUT! Chris Jordan takes an absolute screammer! Call it 'Air Jordan'. Even the cameraman seemed to have lost the ball for a minute as it looked that Rahul's hit was sailing over wide long on, but running backwards and sideways, Jordan puts in the dive to take a spectacular catch. Jake Ball with the wicket!

India vs England, 3rd T20I, latest score and updates: Hardik Pandya finishes it in grand fashion. A huge six over long on to celebrate T20I series win in England. Brings up the 200 as well, in case that matters. India reached the target with 8 balls to spare. Remarkable batting performance by India and they were lead by opener Rohit Sharma, who scored a 56-ball century.

Preview: With England winning the second Twenty20 International to level the series at 1-1, India will aim to improve the performance and win the third and decisive contest here on Sunday.

In the second match, England bowling attack restricted India to a below-par score of 148/5.

Leaving their previous mistakes behind which they committed in the first T20I, the English bowlers came accurate with the line and length as they struck at regular intervals to deny the visitors post a challenging total on batting-friendly wicket.

Apart from skipper Kohli (47), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (32 not out) no other Indian batsmen clicked and went cheaply. Suresh Raina, however, tried to contribute but the Uttar Pradesh batsmen only managed to score 27 runs.

So, if India want to seal the series, then top-order batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan, who failed in both the matches, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul need to score big.

In the bowling department, unlike first match, Bowlers failed to impress. Pacer Umesh Yadav was the only sucessful bowling, scalping two wickets. Other bowlers--Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal only managed to take one wicket.

In order to restrict England to dominate the visitors, the spin duo of Kuldeep and Chahal have to click along with the pacers.

England, on the other hand, seemed like they did their homework perfectly. After they got thrashing in the first match, the hosts bounced back in style in the second match, thanks to some good bowling and batsman Alex Hales.

Right from the start, England were better team with both bat and ball. Firstly their bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict India to a below-par score and then batsmen, especially Hales and Johnny Bairstow (28) made the road easy for the hosts.

In the final match, their might be only one concern. After getting the start, their top-order batsmen are getting out. Jason Roy (15) Jos Buttler (14), Joe Root along with Eoin Morgan (17) got the start but failed to convert into big innings.

The bowling department also seemed settled but towards the end the English bowers are leaking runs. So to trouble the Indian side, bowlers need to stop the flow of runs towards the end and top-order batsmen need to click.

Squads:

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul.

With inputs from IANS