FOUR! Curran bowls on Pandya's pads, who presents the full face of the bat to stroke it through mid wicket for a boundary.

After 34 overs,India 73/6 ( Hardik Pandya 6 , Ravichandran Ashwin 2) Curran runs in. Ashwin unleashes a crisp cover drive that is half-stopped by the fielder, Ash has to settle for one. Hardik covers the inswing from Curran nicely to work it to mid on for another single. Ashwin is rapped on the knuckles off a delivery from Curran that nips in sharp. The ball rolls to mid off and the batsmen exchange ends, but the real concern is Ashwin's bowling hand, more importantly how much damage it has done to his fingers, also which ones. India's physio runs with his medical kit. Play resumes after Ash gets some medical attention. He is good to continue. Pandya ends the over with a boundary.

FOUR! Broad's inswing targetting the stumps allows Ashwin to use the angle and whip it through mid wicket. Despite couple of short mid wicket the ball is placed in gap for another boundary.

FOUR! Pandya with a pristine on drive. Full and angled in again by Broad. Straight comes down Pandya's bat to send the ball scurrying to long on fence

After 35 overs,India 84/6 ( Hardik Pandya 10 , Ravichandran Ashwin 9) Runs in that over from Stuart Broad. Couple of delightful shots to the fence off each batsman. Ashwin steers one through gully for three as well.

After 36 overs,India 84/6 ( Hardik Pandya 10 , Ravichandran Ashwin 9) Curran continues to get the ball to bend into the right hander, Ashwin is watchful, playing it late, not getting too across, more importantly offering the complete face off the bat, while doing so a shot returns one to bowler Curran, who grabs and takes a shy at the batsman's end. Hits too, but Ashwin is safely in. Maiden.

FOUR! This one holds its line from Stuart Broad, Pandya expected it to come in. Is squared up in end, but manages a thick outside edge that goes past the cordon for a boundary.

After 37 overs,India 88/6 ( Hardik Pandya 14 , Ravichandran Ashwin 9) Broad finds the Pandya's edge off the third ball, where the ball held its line, but eve three slips weren't enough as the rolled past them. Broad gets the fifth ball to jag in sharply with some bounce as well, hits Pandya on the thighs. Came back in a lot there.

FOUR! Played in the air by Ashwin but fortunately for him it flew in the gap as well. Hard hands by Ashwin as throbs at slightly wide delivery. Goes through the point.

After 38 overs,India 96/6 ( Hardik Pandya 14 , Ravichandran Ashwin 13) Two boundaries in Curran's over there. One comes off the thigh pads when strays in line a bit, while the other was uppishly driven by Ashwin. Indian inching towards 100-run mark. Not far away from their first innings total either.

FOUR! Gorgeous straight drive from Hardik Pandya. A shot that would do a world of good to him as a batsman. Length on off and middle from Broad and down comes the blade making the sweetest sound when the ball hits the center of the bat echoes across The Lord's. Textbook straight drive for four runs. Can see it on loop.

After 39 overs,India 102/6 ( Hardik Pandya 20 , Ravichandran Ashwin 13) India goes past the 100-run mark with a classy straight drive off Hardik's bat. James Anderson have started to loosen up, we might see him very soon. Six off Broad's over.

FOUR! Short of a length from Anderson outside off from Anderson and Ashwin goes after it. Upper cuts it over slips for a boundary.

After 40 overs,India 107/6 ( Hardik Pandya 20 , Ravichandran Ashwin 18) Anderson begins second spell. Ash gets the boundary and then a single off the next ball. He started with the one down the leg side, but ends the over with Anderson-trademark delivery that draws Pandya forward and gets the ball to shape away, almost getting the outside edge.

FOUR! Broad gets it to nip back in and Pandya handles it very well. He gets his front leg out of the way, creating enough room for him to flick away through mid wicket. Fifty-run partnership between these two.

First fifty-plus stand of the match for India comes between Hardik Pandya and Ravi Ashwin.

After 41 overs,India 114/6 ( Hardik Pandya 25 , Ravichandran Ashwin 20) These two continue to tick the scoreboard as they bring the first 50-run stand in the match for the visitors. India go past their first innings score. After the Edgbaston Test, Kohli spoke how the top order must learn from the batsman coming lower down the order, while talking about application and approach of the frontline batsmen. No disservice to Pandya and Ashwin as batsman, but I fear Kohli might be tempted to repeat those words after the this Test as well

After 42 overs,India 116/6 ( Hardik Pandya 26 , Ravichandran Ashwin 21) Quiet over from Anderson. If he isn't getting wickets, he has been troubling with his swing and going past the edges and that's exactly what he does in this over. Two singles off the over.

OUT! Bowling change works! Chris Woakes strikes with the first ball. Hint of in swing and the movement continues after pitching to trap Pandya in front. Aleem Dar gave it not out initially, but England are able overturn the decision here. Three reds as the ball tracking showed that the ball would have gone onto hit the leg stump. End of decent innings from Pandya. England three-wicket taking deliveries away. H Pandya lbw Chris Woakes 26 (43)

Pandya's resistance broken... he played well so far and perhaps raised hopes that the game could go into the last day here. But now England are into the tail.

After 43 overs,India 116/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 21 , Kuldeep Yadav 0) Woakes with the breakthrough England wanted. Hardik played a promising hand in 26 comprising some really well-timed strokes. Wicket-maiden from Woakes. England need 3 more. India hoping for a miracle. Kuldeep Yadav comes in. He is on a pair too.

FOUR! Doing a little too much there, the ball slants across and all Ashwin was to do was a get a tickle to fine leg.

OUT! Second pair in the Indian innings as Kuldeep is bowled for a duck by Jimmy Anderson. He rips through Kuldeep Yadav. Good length delivery that starts on off darts it, a faint inside edge and the ball clatters into the leg stump. Kuldeep Yadav b Anderson 0(7)

After 44 overs,India 121/8 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 26 , Mohammed Shami 0) The swing of Andeson continues to haunt the Indian batsmen. After removing Murali Vijay for duck in both the innings. Anderson has had Kuldeep twice for nought in the same game. Loud appeal for caught behind against Mohammed Shami and umpire Eramus gave it out, only to overturn it as there was nothing on the UltraEdge.

Two pairs for India in the same Test:

FOUR! Boundary off the last ball off the over as Ashwin opens the face of the bat to glide it past the slips.

After 45 overs,India 125/8 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 30 , Mohammed Shami 0) After five dots, Ashwin gets the boundary off the final ball off the over. He gets to 30 and is currently the top-scorer in both the innings for India. yes, he has been India's best batsman in this Test and fair to assume that he will remain by the end of the Test.

Not sure why Shami would play a shot like that... horrendous... puts water on Ashwin's efforts at the other day.

OUT! Mohammed Shami's ugly slog results in his downfall. Was the one that comes in from Anderson and Shami goes for a wild swing aiming to hit the ball to the moon, misses, takes it on the pads and umpire raises the finger. Ashwin suggests Shami against reviewing it. Anderson with 9 wickets in the match! M Shami lbw b Anderson 0(3)

After 46 overs,India 127/9 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 30 , Ishant Sharma 2) After the wicket off the first ball off the over, Ishant Sharma does well to keep out five deliveries and also manage to collect a couple of runs. Anderson need one wicket to take a ten-wicket haul and that would also mean, getting his name twice on the honour's board. England one wicket away. Will Woakes bowl it wide?

ALL OUT! Woakes gets the final wicket off the last ball off the over. Anderson will end with 9 wickets in the game. Ishant falls to England's ploy, as he tickles an inswinger off his pads to Ollie Pope at leg gully. I Sharma c O Pope b C Woakes 2 (7) Physio runs onto the pitch once again as a delivery from Woakes spurs up to hit on Ashwin's bottom hand. He has coped a few blows on his hands and it is a worry because it is bowling hand. His fingers and knuckles will surely be swollen by now. The third Test starts the coming Saturday. The ball does ballon up but doesn't carry to the slip fielder. The offie continues. Ashwin steers it to third man, hares back for the second, puts in the dive with his helmet coming off. Ashwin takes a single off the next ball. Ishant is caught off the final delivery.

India bowled out for 130 in the second innings as England win by an innings and 159 runs, claim 2-0 lead in 5-match Test series with three games remaining The home side completing a romp over India. If Edgbaston was an edge-of-the-seat stuff, this was rather drab. Indian batsmen will have to do some soul searching before they go to Trent Bridge. Their batsmen had absolutely no answer to the swing of James Anderson in the first innings. A searing spell from Stuart Broad in the second innings ripped out India's middle order while returning to Test cricket Chris Woakes was easily the star of the match, among wickets and runs.

This is the first time that India have lost a Test under the captaincy of Virat Kohli while batting first.

9/43 - The best match bowling figuers for James Anderson at Lord's in Tests. His previous best was 9/73 against Windies last year.

It was persistent swing bowling and a never-ending battle for India. They never had a chance with conditions rubbing them the wrong way throughout the game. Yet, there is only so much you can complain about in international cricket.

That's it... we have seen an exhibition of astounding swing bowling here by England. James Anderson has a match haul of 9-43 in 25.2 overs. These are staggering figures whichever way you look at them. Then, there are Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad and Sam Curran, each of them with their own set of skills.

Losing is an integral part of the game; but not learning lessons across four innings is worse than the two Test defeats themselves. It is not as if a brilliant batsman has been left behind in India. Time for Kohli to regroup the troops and get the batting unit to show character.

Almost a week's break should help the Indian side to 'regroup' and 'show character' if they have to keep the series alive

Adil Rashid! What a man! Will bag 12,000 pounds as match fees without getting to bat, without bowling and without taking a catch. Dream job! #EngvInd

Virat Kohli, India captain: Not very proud of the way we played. To be honest, we have been outplayed for the first time in the last five Tests. (Were conditions difficult?) Well you can't really think about those. It is what it is. You have been fight your way through conditions. Every time it doesn't go your way. We are not going to sit around and complain about conditions. England were relentless. (Missed the fourth seamer?) The weather was so unpredictable so yeah I think we got the combination slightly wrong. Time to come back in the third Test. (How's the back?) Should be okay.It's a lower back issue. I have got five days' time.

Ravichandran Ashwin's score of 33* in India's second innings is the highest by any Indian batsman other than Virat Kohli in this Test series.

Least runs scored by India in a Test in England losing all 20 wickets:

Joe Root, England captain : Less stressful, definitely. Fantastic win. I thought bowlers did well.The bowling unit were exceptional throughout. We probably had the conditions in our favour almost throughout, but we had to put it in the right places. Certainly did that. Really pleased. Testament to that partnership between Jonny and Woakes.A number of times he's showed how talented he is. He's been working hard. Really pleased with Woakesy. Coming back in the side, who has been a large part of the squad. If we continue to put the ball in right areas and ask questions its something we want to do. Really great position to be in but we don't want to take anything for granted, lot of cricket still left in the series. I think he (Ollie Pope) played really good. To come in and put pressure on the opposition in a tough batting period was good. We've another day to rest and recover and get our heads around what we've done this week. We still haven't played our best game. There's room to improve and that's the most exciting part for us. Absolutely (we would like to win the series at Trent Bridge). You have to pull together as a squad.

India's last innings defeat came in 2014 at Oval before today.

Woakes : Obviously delighted. I think to win the Test match in three days is very special. Getting a hundred on the honours board is a very special feeling. It has sunk in a little more. I was a little nervous from 80 onwards and Jonny calmed me down. It was slightly funny as I calm him down usually. (On partnership with Bairstow) We were in a tricky position even if we were ahead. We started to score more freely after we got in. Really pleased. It would've been really nice to play more cricket (before making a comeback) but I felt like I bowled well. The wrist was behind the ball. I was holding the ball well. It was an excellent performance from the whole bowling group. Jimmy took nine wickets; he could easily have been standing here...

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the first Indian player to top-score batting at No 8 or lower in each innings of a Test. There are other five players who have also done it for their respective teams. Tup Scott, Lee Germon, Guy Whittal, Peter Siddle and Graeme Cremer.

That's a wrap to our coverage for the second Test. England thoroughly outplayed India in the Lord's Test, India have a mountain to scale, but we have some time before we get to Nottingham. An entire week to get through before the third Test begins. Until then sayonara.

OUT! Hardik Pandya is brought into the attack and Curran holes out off his first ball. Angled across the left-hander and Curran backing away to loft it over covers, gets a thick outside edge that sails to the third man fielder and with his wicket Joe Root signals the declaration. S Curran c M Shami b Hardik Pandya 40(49)

England have declared for 396/7 with a lead of 289 . England batted for just 43 deliveries on Day 4 morning added 39 runs to the overnight score Joe Root has declared the innings at the fall of Curran's wicket. Chris Woakes deservedly remains unbeaten on 137 as he soaks in the applause from the spectators at Lord's, who are on their feet. Conditions are good for bowling with the ball nipping around. Anderson will be eager to come out, take the new duke and carry on from where he left in first innings. India have a mountain of 289 to scale first.

OUT! There's the edge. Anderson gets one to jag back in sharply. Vijay prods forward to defend, gets an inside edge to Jonny Bairstow, who was already following the trajectory of the inswinger. Vijay gets a pair at Lord's! 550th Test wicket for Jimmy Anderson and 100th at Lord's what a bowler. M Vijay c J Bairstow b J Anderson 0 (8)

OUT! Gone! Oh dear that's as straight as it can get. Gets the wicket with another sharp inswinger. Rahul was shuffling across and is unable get the bat in way. Doesn't think of reviewing it. Eyes turn to the clock and no Virat Kohli cannot come out to bat just yet. This is shambolic from India. Super from Anderson. KL Rahul lbw b J Anderson 10(16)

Play interrupted due to rain. Covers come on and players walk off. Early Lunch taken on Day 4.

Early lunch taken... scheduled restart at 1.09 pm local time... if rain stops that is.

OUT! And Broad ends the frustration for India. Keeps one outside off and Rahane goes behind it. Chases it. Only to edge it to Keaton Jennings who takes a sharp catch at third slip. Third wicket falls.

OUT! Phew. Stuart Broad has won the battle and how. What a brilliant delivery. Bowls the in swinger and catches Pujara unawares. Hits the pad and then crashes onto the stump. His 87-ball long knock ends...

OUT! Wow. The quality umpring in this match continues. Broad bowls it short and Kohli tries to fend it away. It hits his body and Pope takes a diving catch at short leg. England think they have got their man and appeal. Dar raises the finger. Kohli reviews almost immediately and replays show that it brushed off Kohli's edge before hitting his tummy. The end is nigh for India.

OUT! Two wickets in two balls. Not a good time to be Dinesh Karthik. India are in shambles. He keeps it full and ball nips back in. Karthi fails to read the swing and gets rapped on the pad. Aleem Dar thinks it's out once again. Karthik reviews it after a long discussion with Pandya. HawkEye suggests umpire's call on impact. DK has to walk for a golden duck.

Rain strikes once again. Play has been stopped . India are 223 runs behind. But does it matter? The key is survival and India are hardly managing to do that.

The players are back on the field. Broad has got some rest. He will be eyeing fore wickets. Here we go...

Latest update: After five dots, Ashwin gets the boundary off the final ball off the over. He gets to 30 and is currently the top-scorer in both the innings for India. yes, he has been India's best batsman in this Test and fair to assume that he will remain by the end of the Test.

Day 3 report: Allrounder Chris Woakes displayed his batting ability with a first test century as he guided England to a commanding lead over India on Day 3 of the second test at Lord's.

Woakes struck an unbeaten 120 to take England to 357-6 and a 250-run lead over top-ranked India at stumps on Saturday.

Having come together shortly after lunch with England struggling at 131-5, Woakes and Jonny Bairstow (93) shared a match-changing stand of 189 through to 320-6.

"It's still a bit of a blur — incredible feeling," said Woakes, who hit 18 boundaries and took 2-19 in India's first innings of 107. "That feeling of raising your bat to a standing ovation at Lord's is a bit of a boyhood dream."

The 29-year-old Woakes is playing in place of Ben Stokes, who was forced to miss the second test as he stands trial in a court in Bristol charged with affray.

England's highest sixth-wicket partnership against India has given the hosts a good chance of taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The forecast of further rain over the final two days appears to offer India's best chance of avoiding defeat.

England had looked like wasting an inspired bowling performance that dismissed India so cheaply on a rain-interrupted second day. That followed a first-day washout in London on Thursday.

Mohammed Shami (3-74) removed Keaton Jennings (11) and then England captain Joe Root (19) with the last ball before lunch — both of them leg-before dismissals — to leave England 89-4 at the end of the opening session.

Inbetween Shami's strikes, Ishant Sharma had Alastair Cook (21) caught behind and Hardik Pandya (2-66) removed England debutant Ollie Pope for 28 to help bring India back into the match.

When Jos Buttler went for 24 — Shami's third leg-before wicket — England looked capable of crumbling again.

However, having become the first batsmen to pass 30 in the match, Woakes and Bairstow took England to 230-5 tea, before going on the attack in the evening session.

India's decision to replace pacer Umesh Yadav with slow left-arm bowler Kuldeep Yadav came into question as the tourists struggled to maintain control on a wicket that appeared better suited to seamers than spinners.

"As a bowling unit we tried but all of a sudden the ball stopped swinging," Pandya said. "And Woakes and Bairstow took the game away."

Woakes surged past Bairstow and was suddenly in sight of securing a place on the batting honors board at Lord's — to go along with his place on the bowling honors board after taking two five-wicket hauls at Lord's against Pakistan two years ago.

"I was probably getting a little bit nervous," Woakes said. "I went from 60 to 80 pretty quickly and all of a sudden you start thinking of three figures and you start wafting at things outside off-stump, which I hadn't been doing."

A quick word from Bairstow helped Woakes to compose himself and a pull shot over mid-wicket for three took him to the landmark off just 129 balls.

Bairstow fell agonizingly short of his second test century at Lord's, edging Pandya through to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik for the only wicket of the final session.

Sam Curran struck 22 not out from 24 balls as England chose to continue batting despite Sunday's forecast predicting rain.

England won a tense series opener by 31 runs at Edgbaston.

With inputs from AP