FOUR! This time through the off side. Ashwin drops it short and Woakes rocks back to cut it through cover-point.

Remember the over where Ashwin troubled Bairstow? Yeah, think Ashwin's forgotten whatever he did there. He's back to trying too many things. Nine come in the over.

FOUR! Ishant steams in and well... bowls a rubbish delivery. Short and outside off, Bairstow cuts it to deep point.

Ishant was well... inconsistent in his comeback over. Got good shape on a couple of deliveries but then he bowled short and wide too. Four in the over.

Chris Woakes has gone past his previous highest Test score of 66 which he made against Sri Lanka at Lord's in 2016.

Chris Woakes is now batting on his highest Test score. England's lead has crossed the 150-run mark. If this continues for another hour, England can easily push for an innings win.

Ishant is back now... England in complete control though and India look bereft of ideas. Will Ashwin continue to bowl with him? The fact that Pandya - as third-choice pacer - has only bowled 10 overs is telling.

FOUR! Back of a length, width on offer. Ishant's asking to be punished and Woakes obliges. Guides it past gully and beats Kuldeep Yadav, who was fielding at deep point.

FOUR! Too full and on the sticks. Woakes drives it down the ground.

Right, nothing going India's way right now. The bowlers are losing their confidence. Ishant concedes 11 off his 18th over.

FOUR! Unlucky. Ashwin induces an edge off Woakes but it goes past the first slip and races away to the fence.

Ashwin looked threatening for an over but since then Bairstow and Woakes have played him pretty confidently.

Hardik comes back into the attack and rightly so. Three singles in the over. Where is the wicket going to come form? England are 21 runs away from 300. 193 runs more than India managed to score...

FOUR! Ashwin keeps it on the pads and Woakes tickles it fine and it races away to the fence.

England will need to declare if India are to bat again. At least that's what the feeling one gets after seeing the way India are bowling right now. Two singles and a boundary in the 68th over.

FOUR! Another delivery on the pads and Bairstow paddles it away to the fine leg fence.

Runs are leaking and how. It's the 70th over and bowlers are still bowling on the pads. India have lacked discipline today. Six come in the over.

Maiden century! Woakes mistimes a pull over midwicket but hits it well enough to run three. Ashwin slips in the deep as the batsmen complete the third run. Off comes the helmet and the celebration follows. All the English players are cheering Woakes, who is making a comeback in this match. Outstanding effort from Woakesy.

What a Test comeback for Woakes... maiden Test hundred at Lord's... he has special relationship with this ground... India's bowling has been pedestrian since England crossed 200... and Woakes has made it count... now for a quick double... by which I mean Bairstow is scheduled to get his hundred shortly too.

England batsmen batting at No.7 or lower scoring a century against India at Lord's in Tests:

This is the highest sixth wicket stand for England against India in Tests eclipsing 171 runs stand between Ian Botham and Bob Taylor happened at Mumbai in 1980.

This partnership has cut India out an task but it might also start affecting their morale. They have started scoring for fun. The 300-run mark is up. The lead is 197!

Ashwin will continue. The field is spread. Hardly a challenge for the England batsmen. They settle for three singles. The lead is 200 now.

It won't be wrong to say that India have given up on the idea of bowling England out. They are waiting for the declaration.

Chris Woakes is the fifth player to score a century and take a 10-wicket haul at Lord's in Tests in a career after Gubby Allen, Keith Miller, Ian Botham and Stuart Broad.

Kuldeep returns to the attack. But his role clearly is stop the runs. No catching fielders around the batsmen. Kuldeep was picked for his wicket taking skills... mind you...

OUT! Guess who has ended this frustrating stand? Hardik Pandya. Marginally ahead of a length, outside off, Bairstow flashes and edges it. Karthik dives to his right and takes a fine catch. Bairstow has played his part.

Guess what... Pandya with the breakthrough... took a stunning catch from DK to get it done though... no celebration... sums up the Indian mood... you just know the writing is on the wall...

Hardik Pandya provides the breakthrough and suddenly India have changed their fields. Curran, who tok the game away from them at Edgbaston, will be targetted now. He gets off the mark off his second ball.

FOUR! Full tosses galore from Kuldeep. Curran smacks two of them through midwicket for the same result.

Kuldeep Yadav has had a horrible game so far. Needless to say that it isn't going to do his confidence any good. He is looking like a club bowler right now with all the full tosses and poor lines.

Barring Alec Stewart, I don't remember anyone questioning Kuldeep's Test inclusion... cannot complain about conditions... Ashwin has shown immaculate control. Just goes to show the difference in limited-overs and Test cricket... white Kookaburra and red Dukes ball.

Everyone... almost everyone... you, me, ex-cricketers in India and England... anybody who has a Twitter account... got on the Kuldeep Yadav hype train... and he has had a shocker here today...

FOUR! Hardik bounces Woakes and he is up for the challenge. Pulls it behind square.

India concede six runs once again in this over. They are still pushing for wickets when the need of the hour seems to be defensive bowling.

FOUR! Another full toss from Kuldeep. He is trying to bowl the magic ball here. Curran sends it to the mid on the fence.

A better over from Kuldeep Yadav. After a full toss on the second ball, he beat Curran's outside edge and might just have figured out the ideal pace to bowl on this pitch.

FOUR! Another over starts with a boundary. Short and wide, Curran rides the bounce and cuts it through point.

After the first-ball boundary, Hardik stuck to the stumps and fourth stump line apart from a ball on the pads. Five came in the over. The lead well... it's just too much.

FOUR! Boundaries are flowing. Ashwin pitches it short from round the wicket, Woakes rocks back and drills it through cover.

Ashwin is trying to get Woakes trapped LBW but the batsman is well aware of Ashwin's tricks and managed to see off the over without any trouble.

India have opted for the second new ball. Ishant Sharma comes back...

FOUR! Width again from Ishant and Woakes cuts it to backward point.

No swing on offer in the first over with the second new ball. However, runs did come in the over. Seven of them.

Boos ring out as players go off for bad light... second new ball was taken immediately and the umpires didn't like the pace attack from both ends... We still have 50 minutes of scheduled time. So wait and watch.

Bad light is an utter nonsense in this day and age. Gerronwivit #EngvInd

Frustration for some. Fair to assume that Indian players won't mind the break

Today was all about Chris Woakes and Jonny Bairstow. India dominated the first session and then talk began that they might bounce back if they bowl England out under 200 but alas that wasn't meant to be. Bairstow missed the ton but his contribution was as vital as Woakes'. He is still at the crease. But the question is will England declare or would they want more runs?

And that's stumps. England lead by 250 runs. That's maybe 150-180 runs more than India would've wanted. With two days of cricket left, this match seems to be heading towards only one direction. Heavy showers are expected on Day 4 while light showers are expected on Day 5 but more on that tomorrow.

That's it... India have been put out of their misery. Stumps for the day!

OUT! Mohammed Shami draws first blood. Shami angles it on a full length and Jennings looks to flick but only connects thin air. The ball raps him on the pad and Dar raises the finger. Jennings reviews unsuccessfully. Three reds and England have lost a review.

OUT! What a comeback from Ishant Sharme after being smacked for a boundary. On a length, swingingin, Cook looks to defend but the ball seams away, finds the edge and Karthik makes no mistake. Simply outstanding!

OUT! Huge wicket. Mohammed Shami strikes at the stroke of lunch. Keeps it on a length and the ball stays low. Root fails to bring his bat down in time and is trapped in front. Erasmus raises the finger and Kohli's celebrations begun.

OUT! With Buttler shuffling across a leg before was always on the cards. Straight and full from Shami, Buttler misses the flick and the ball thuds around the shin area. He was dead duck! A pretty straightforward decision for Aleem Dar. Shami has four. England lose five. J Buttler lbw Shami 24 (22)

FIFTY! First fifty off the match. Jonny Bairstow gets to his half-century with a ravishing cover drive. Similar to the previous one, but this time the line was closer to the stumps, so Bairstow opens up a touch to play it into the gap. Bairstow was scratchy in the start but he has hung around playing some quality strokes to reach the landmark.

FIFTY! Woakes completes his fifty! Not the most convincing shot to get to his half-century as he gets a good old french cut to fine leg boundary, but nevertheless it has been a fine innings. A timely knock importantly, providing Bairstow good company and helping England swell the lead.

Tea, Day 3 Only Jos Buttler's wicket for India in the afternoon session. The pair of Bairstow and Woakes have batted solidly giving England a huge lead of 123 runs in the first innings. In a little over 30 overs, India have leaked 141 runs. Lot to rethink and reassess before they come out for the final session. Do join us for that.

Day 2, report: James Anderson took five wickets and Chris Woakes dismissed Virat Kohli as India were bowled out for just 107 on the second day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Friday.

Anderson's return of five wickets for 20 runs in 13.2 overs left him just one dismissal shy of becoming the first bowler to take 100 Test wickets at Lord's.

Woakes, recalled in place of fellow pace-bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes, omitted because of his ongoing trial for affray, removed India captain Kohli (23) and Hardik Pandya (11) in extraordinary fashion on his way to two for 19 in six overs.

In both cases he had the batsmen caught by Jos Buttler the very next delivery after the second slip had dropped each of them, with the ball going for four.

Woakes, 29, missed out on England's 31-run win in the first Test of a five-match series at Edgbaston, his Warwickshire home ground, because of fitness concerns after knee and thigh injuries.

"The first game back can always be tricky, especially when you've got world-class batsmen to come up against," said Anderson. "But he handled the task brilliantly."

'Lick your lips'

England captain Joe Root decided to field when he won the toss, a combination of cloudy skies and a green-tinged pitch were ideal for Anderson.

"Some days it hoops round," Anderson told reporters.

"With the experience we've had of bowling on flat decks and the ball doing nothing, when you get the opportunity like that you lick your lips and try to show off your skills.

"We exploit those conditions as well as anyone in the world."

India's Ajinkya Rahane, who was caught at first slip by Alastair Cook off Anderson for 18, said the conditions were just about as tough for batting as they could be.

"I thought the wicket, because of the weather we cannot control, it was to bat on," he said.

"The first half (of the day), when the game was on and off, it was difficult for the batting team to switch on and off.

"I would like to give credit to the English bowling team –- James Anderson, Stuart Broad -– they bowled really well as a unit," Rahane added.

After rain meant there was no play on Thursday, Anderson struck with the fifth ball of the match when Murali Vijay, aiming legside, was undone by late outswing and bowled for a duck.

Anderson then had KL Rahul (eight) caught behind, with India now 10 for two.

Run out

Soon afterwards, rain stopped play soon afterwards with Cheteshwar Pujara, recalled after Shikhar Dhawan was dropped, and Kohli then both one not out.

The last thing India needed when play resumed was a run out.

Yet that was what happened off the last of the 12 balls bowled between lunch and tea.

Pujara, who has shown in the past he can cope with typical English conditions,set off for a single off Anderson.

Kohli responded, only to change his mind and retreat.

England debutant Ollie Pope kept his composure, however, the 20-year-old Surrey batsman sprinting in from point to remove the bails rather than shying at the stumps.

No sooner had Pujara been dismissed, then there was a fresh downpour and it was not until 5.10pm (1610 GMT) that the match re-started.

Dropped slip catches proved a problem for England at Edgbaston, with Kohli missed twice en route to 149 -- his maiden Test century in England.

England would have been entitled to fear the worst when Kohli, on 19, was dropped by Buttler, their limited-overs wicket-keeper, off Woakes.

But the very next delivery saw Kohli edge a Woakes outswinger and Buttler made no mistake on this occasion.

It was a similar story with Pandya, Woakes putting the disappointment of a dropped catch aside to strike with his very next ball.

Ravichandran Ashwin top-scored with 29 before he was plumb leg before to Broad.

Anderson ended the day's play when No 11 Ishant Sharma was lbw for nought.

That meant Anderson got his name on the Lord's honours board yet again, thanks to a sixth haul of five wickets or more in a Test innings at the 'home of cricket'.

With inputs from AFP