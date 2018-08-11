First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | 4th ODI Aug 08, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
BAN in WI | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
SA in SL Aug 12, 2018
SL vs SA
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
SA in SL Aug 14, 2018
SL vs SA
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

Highlights, India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Lord's, Full Cricket Score: Visitors bowled out for 107

Date: Saturday, 11 August, 2018 00:23 IST Match Status: Stumps
Venue: Lord's, London

Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

107/10
Overs
35.2
R/R
3.04
Fours
14
Sixes
0
Extras
6
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammed Shami not out 10 3 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 13.2 5 20 5
Stuart Broad 10 2 37 1

  • That's all we have for today. Rain interuppted play on number of ocassions but once the weather cleared and Cricket started it was filled with plenty of action. Anderson and company ran through India's batting order, exposing the team's limitations handling swing bowling. Indian bowlers will have their task cut out when they take field tomorrow morning. The weather forecast for Day 3 is good and expect a lot of play. Thanks for hanging around. We shall see you tomorrow. Firstpost's coverage starts at 2:30 onwards. Do tune in! Goodbye.

    Full Scorecard

  • Gaurav Joshi analyses the Day 2 with Prakash Wakankar live from Lord's 

    Full Scorecard

  • Always a great sight – The Lord's, aye!

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most 5-fors among active pacers in Test cricket:
     
    26 - JAMES ANDERSON*
    26 - Dale Steyn 
    16 - Stuart Broad

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    India were out for 96 in the first innings at Lord's in 1979 but still they managed to draw the match with Vengsarkar and Viswanath both scoring tons in India's second innings.

     
     

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most wickets against India in Tests:
     
    105 - Muttiah Muralitharan 
    95 - JAMES ANDERSON*
    94 - Imran Khan 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    Fiver for James Anderson... India bowled out for 107. Stumps. If weather improves tomorrow, it will be a long haul back from this position for India. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • End of the Indian innings 107 all out and that is stumps on Day 2

    After almost two sessions of play were washed out due to rain, England's bowlers made optimum use of the ideal bowling conditions available to them. Magnificent use of swing bowling . Leading the charge was once again, the pro James Anderson, who bagged another five-wicket haul troubling Indian batsmen and bundling them out in an extended session of play. Spell from Chris Woakes was special as well. Indian batsmen never really got in. Couple of 20s from Kohli and Ashwin. Rahane got a start but was accounted by the genius of Anderson.Three ducks in the innings. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! James Anderson fittingly has the final say. Sixth five-wicket haul for him at The Lord's. Length ball on off and Ishant is stuck in his crease as the ball hits his pads. Neither forward or behind. He is the last man to be dismissed. Indian innings have been folded for 107
     

    I Sharma lbw b J Anderson 0(3)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,India 107/9 ( Mohammed Shami 10 , Ishant Sharma 0)

    Broad got Ashwin with a massive inswinger but that had no bearing on Mohammed Shami.He slogged India past 100 with couple of boundaries, even a fly slip wasn't able to help Broad and England.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! More bonus runs for India via Shami's bat. Another swing of bat across the line and another edge over the slips for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Mohammed Shami takes a wild a swipe and the ball sails over the slips, drops few times before going into the third man boundary

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    Both Kuldeep and Ashwin gone... plumb lbws.... what a miserable, miserable day for India... honestly, try as may that we watch from a neutral point of view in the press box, starting to feel a little sorry for them. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Only Muttiah Muralitharan (105) has now taken more wickets than James Anderson (94) against India in Tests.
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! If Anderson and Woakes can get some deliveries to prodigiously swing away. Broad has the knack of getting it back in. Jags back in late and has Ashwin trapped. The bat was close to the pad but the ball just zipped a little too much. He uses the DRS, but is unsuccessful to overturn umpire Marais Erasmus's decision. India nine down.

    R Ashwin lbw b S Broad 29(38)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,India 96/8 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 29 , )

    Ashwin turns the strike off the second ball. The young Kuldeep is befuddled with the ball zooming around like that. Anderson unfurls the inswinger to end Kuldeep's stay in the middle. Duck for him.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Anderson has his fourth! Pitched it on middle with the seam pointing towards fine leg. Straightens a touch and raps him right in front! Aleem Dar raises his finger and it looked plumb. Kuldeep wants to have another look as he signals for a referral.  Straightforward decision, no bat involved. The ball was hitting the center of the middle stump. India lose a review and their eighth wicket. Kuldeep out for a duck.

    Kuldeep Yadav lbw b Anderson 0(11)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,India 95/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 28 , Kuldeep Yadav 0)

    Ashwin struck couple of sweetly timed strokes to collect couple of boundaries in the over. India inching towards 100. This might be a low scoring affair and if India get to 130-140, they would believe they can do the same to England. Important runs these. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short ball on off stump that sits up nicely for Ashwin to pull it to deep mid wicket. There is fielder in the deep, but Ashwin timed it sweetly to become the highest run-scorer (so far) in this innings. He moves to 27.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Back of a length outside off stump and Ashwin creams it off the back foot. What a lovely punch through the covers. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Stuart Broad is brought back

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,India 86/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 19 , Kuldeep Yadav 0)

    Ashwin sees through the first four balls from Anderson as he delivers one outswinger after another. Ashwin taps it to cover point for a single, the only run in the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,India 85/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 18 , Kuldeep Yadav 0)

    India in a hole here at Lord's. Virat Kohli is still the top-scorer for the Indian side. Will he be the one for the third consecutive Indian innings? A single off Curran's over. Kuldeep Yadav manages to play four deliveries.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,India 84/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 17 , Kuldeep Yadav 0)

    Jimmy, oh Jimmy! Root throws the ball to him expecting him to get the big wicket of Rahane and he does! He is closing on Glen McGrath's tally of 563 in a bid to take the throne of the leading pacer with most wickets. After couple of balls that were shaped away from outside the off stump. Anderson aims at the stumps, Rahane gets behind the line to defend it well before he is dismissed. Kuldeep Yadav is in at number 9. Will India be bowled out today? Can England do it before they go past 100?

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    India couldn't contend with Woakes, and then Anderson returned to etch out Rahane... India have drawn the short straw today... with conditions and everything else... but this is Test cricket. Can't really complain about conditions. Right now, they will be worrying about crossing 100, not that it would do much good. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most wickets at home in Tests:

    493 - Muttiah Muralitharan
    351 - JAMES ANDERSON*
    350 - Anil Kumble

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most wickets at home in Tests:

    493 - Muttiah Muralitharan
    351 - JAMES ANDERSON*
    350 - Anil Kumble

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Indian players scoring 3000-plus runs and taking 500-plus wickets in international cricket:

    Kapil Dev
    Anil Kumble
    Harbhajan Singh
    RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN*

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Ideal dismissal for James Anderson! What a terrific bowler, this man is! Perfect outswinger on the fourth stump, right length that draws Rahane forward. The ball moves away, takes the outside edge to Alastair Cook at first slip. Rahane looked solid in his stay, good ball to induce an error. Credit to Root for bringing Anderson back. England with a huge opportunity bowling India out today.

    A Rahane c A Cook b J Anderson 18(44) 

    Full Scorecard

  • Jimmy Anderson has been called back into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,India 84/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 18 , Ravichandran Ashwin 17)

    With Ashwin in the middle, the scoreboard will keep ticking. He has sped his way to 17 off 21 balls. The partnership have added 22 in quick time as well. The boundary only scoring shot off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Indian players scoring 3000-plus runs and taking 500-plus wickets in international cricket:

    Kapil Dev
    Anil Kumble
    Harbhajan Singh
    RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN*

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Curran drops it short outside off and Ashwin gets behind the line to play it through the covers. Well-controlled shot by Ashwin.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 28 overs,India 80/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 18 , Ravichandran Ashwin 13)

    Woakes slips one on the pads and Ashwin tries to glance it off his pads. The ball straightened a little and Ashwin got an leading edge up in the air, fortunately for India the ball landed in no man's land. Adil Rashid at silly mid on had no clue where the ball was as he seem to not pick where the ball went. Ashwin takes a couple. He gets another brace as he drives past mid off off the following delivery. With a single behind square leg off the final ball, Ashwin retains the strike.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 27 overs,India 75/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 18 , Ravichandran Ashwin 8)

    A rather quiet over from Curran. Just a couple of singles off the over. When all batsmen fail, Rahane stands tall. Confidently defending the swinging delivery. Gets the big stride out, maintains his shape, defends under his eye. So solid! 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 26 overs,India 73/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 17 , Ravichandran Ashwin 7)

    Woakes with his late outswingers delivers another good over. Gets Ashwin edging, that falls short of the cordon. A boundary the only runs in the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Ashwin doesn't fear to throw his bat out. If the ball is pitched up, he will go for it. Drives it uppishly but all the men are placed behind the stumps so safe shot through cover point for four.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 25 overs,India 69/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 17 , Ravichandran Ashwin 3)

    Curran's inward movement was always going to be a threat that the batsman need to counter. DK didn't make a smart choice by going forward and the sharp movement back in was simply too good for Karthik. Ashwin drives through the covers for three to get off the mark. He gets it from the dead center of the bat. Typical Ash! Rahane clips the next ball off his hips to fine leg boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Not the right line to Rahane. On the thigh pads and Rahane flicks it to fine leg fence.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Dinesh Karthik's scores since his comeback into Indian Test side: 0, 20, 1
     

     

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Hardik Pandya in his last eight innings away from home:

    11, 31, 22, 4, 0, 6, 15, 1

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    DK is bowled. Curran and Woakes are getting it to swing from the fourth stump.... and they are England's second line of attack. Jeez. 
     

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Wowzza! Curran with a big inswinger to  knock over Dinesh Karthik's stumps. Sharp movement to get throught the gap between bat and pad. India now six down.

    D Karthik b Sam Curran 1(3)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 24 overs,India 62/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 13 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 1)

    Woakes oin absolute fire here! After the wicket of Pandya. Root deploys six men in the slips, hard to differentiate between the cordon and gully, for Karthik. DK gets an edge straightaway but it falls just short.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    Six slips for DK.... This is madness redux from Birmingham. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    ​Pandya gone for 11. After getting a life off the last ball... this has been a ridiculous passage of play. Not even commenting on the poor batting, but England's catching in slips is horrific. It would be a thing to laugh at, if India weren't so bad themselves. Absolutely ridiculous. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! These drops aren't costing England a lot here! Woakes is middle of a superb spell. Slightly back of a length and hint of away movement is enough to get an edge from Hardik Pandya, with the ball going straight into the Buttler's hands at second slip. India in deep, deep trouble.

    Hardik Pandya c Buttler b Woakes 11(10)

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Not quite sure what Hardik was doing there! Wide and swinging away from him. Pandya pokes at it, gets an healthy edge and goes through Buttler's hands. The ball runs into the boundary. Pandya living on the edge.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 23 overs,India 57/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 13 , Hardik Pandya 7)

    Eight runs come off Curran's over. Rahane has looked pretty solid out there even though the ball is doing its bit. Pandya isn't looking very comfortable

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Lucky! Pandya's inside edge evades the stumps by not much. The ball trickles to fine leg boundary. Curran had pitched up and the ball swung back in significantly. Not the best of shot selections from Hardik.

    Full Scorecard
Load More

Latest updates: After almost two sessions of play were washed out due to rain, England's bowlers made optimum use of the ideal bowling conditions available to them. Magnificent use of swing bowling . Leading the charge was once again, the pro James Anderson, who bagged another five-wicket haul troubling Indian batsmen and bundling them out in an extended session of play. Spell from Chris Woakes was special as well. Indian batsmen never really got in. Couple of 20s from Kohli and Ashwin. Rahane got a start but was accounted by the genius of Anderson.Three ducks in the innings

Day 1 report: Rain meant there was no play on the first day of the second Test between England and India at Lord's on Thursday.

Early morning overcast skies in north London eventually gave way to gentle but persistent rain which was sufficient to ensure the pitch and square remained fully covered.

England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. Agencies

England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. Agencies

The match had been due to start at 11:00am local time (1000 GMT) but with rain still falling and the skies above Lord's increasingly dark, the umpires called it a day at 4:50pm (1550 GMT).

It was the first time a whole day's Test play in England had been lost to bad weather since 24 August 2013 when the fourth day of the fifth Ashes clash at The Oval was abandoned without a ball bowled.

The last time a day's Test play was washed out completely at Lord's came 17 years ago when the scheduled opening day of the first Test against Pakistan was abandoned on 17 May 2001.

Officials later confirmed they would look to conduct the toss at 10:30am on Friday, with a view to an 11:00am start and that 98 overs, rather than the standard 90, would be scheduled for the second day in a bid to make-up lost playing time.

England lead the current five-match series 1-0 after a 31-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

They will, however, make at least two changes to their side.

England captain Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday that Ollie Pope, a 20-year-old Surrey batsman, would make his Test debut in place of the dropped Dawid Malan.

Pope will become the fourth player under 21 to represent England in Test cricket this year, following Mason Crane, Dominic Bess and Sam Curran.

England will be without Ben Stokes at Lord's because of the all-rounder's ongoing trial for affray in Bristol.

Stokes took three wickets on Sunday's fourth and last day at Edgbaston, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli.

England have yet to decide whether Chris Woakes, a fellow pace-bowling all-rounder, or off-spinner Moeen Ali will replace Stokes.

Neither England nor India, who might also make changes, are obliged to confirm their teams until the toss takes place.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018

Tags : #Ben Stokes #Cheteshwar Pujara #Chris woakes #Cricket #Cricket Score #England #England vs India 2018 #Ind vs Eng #Ind vs Eng live score #India #India vs England #India vs England 2018 #India vs England 2nd Test #India vs England live #India vs England live Score #James Anderson #Joe Root #Kuldeep Yadav #live cricket score #Live score #Ollie Pope #Test cricket #Virat Kohli



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4247 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all