FOUR! Lucky! Pandya's inside edge evades the stumps by not much. The ball trickles to fine leg boundary. Curran had pitched up and the ball swung back in significantly. Not the best of shot selections from Hardik.

After 23 overs,India 57/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 13 , Hardik Pandya 7) Eight runs come off Curran's over. Rahane has looked pretty solid out there even though the ball is doing its bit. Pandya isn't looking very comfortable

DROPPED! Not quite sure what Hardik was doing there! Wide and swinging away from him. Pandya pokes at it, gets an healthy edge and goes through Buttler's hands. The ball runs into the boundary. Pandya living on the edge.

OUT! These drops aren't costing England a lot here! Woakes is middle of a superb spell. Slightly back of a length and hint of away movement is enough to get an edge from Hardik Pandya, with the ball going straight into the Buttler's hands at second slip. India in deep, deep trouble. Hardik Pandya c Buttler b Woakes 11(10)

​Pandya gone for 11. After getting a life off the last ball... this has been a ridiculous passage of play. Not even commenting on the poor batting, but England's catching in slips is horrific. It would be a thing to laugh at, if India weren't so bad themselves. Absolutely ridiculous.

Six slips for DK.... This is madness redux from Birmingham.

After 24 overs,India 62/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 13 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 1) Woakes oin absolute fire here! After the wicket of Pandya. Root deploys six men in the slips, hard to differentiate between the cordon and gully, for Karthik. DK gets an edge straightaway but it falls just short.

OUT! Wowzza! Curran with a big inswinger to knock over Dinesh Karthik's stumps. Sharp movement to get throught the gap between bat and pad. India now six down. D Karthik b Sam Curran 1(3)

DK is bowled. Curran and Woakes are getting it to swing from the fourth stump.... and they are England's second line of attack. Jeez.

Hardik Pandya in his last eight innings away from home:

FOUR! Not the right line to Rahane. On the thigh pads and Rahane flicks it to fine leg fence.

After 25 overs,India 69/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 17 , Ravichandran Ashwin 3) Curran's inward movement was always going to be a threat that the batsman need to counter. DK didn't make a smart choice by going forward and the sharp movement back in was simply too good for Karthik. Ashwin drives through the covers for three to get off the mark. He gets it from the dead center of the bat. Typical Ash! Rahane clips the next ball off his hips to fine leg boundary.

FOUR! Ashwin doesn't fear to throw his bat out. If the ball is pitched up, he will go for it. Drives it uppishly but all the men are placed behind the stumps so safe shot through cover point for four.

After 26 overs,India 73/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 17 , Ravichandran Ashwin 7) Woakes with his late outswingers delivers another good over. Gets Ashwin edging, that falls short of the cordon. A boundary the only runs in the over.

After 27 overs,India 75/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 18 , Ravichandran Ashwin 8) A rather quiet over from Curran. Just a couple of singles off the over. When all batsmen fail, Rahane stands tall. Confidently defending the swinging delivery. Gets the big stride out, maintains his shape, defends under his eye. So solid!

After 28 overs,India 80/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 18 , Ravichandran Ashwin 13) Woakes slips one on the pads and Ashwin tries to glance it off his pads. The ball straightened a little and Ashwin got an leading edge up in the air, fortunately for India the ball landed in no man's land. Adil Rashid at silly mid on had no clue where the ball was as he seem to not pick where the ball went. Ashwin takes a couple. He gets another brace as he drives past mid off off the following delivery. With a single behind square leg off the final ball, Ashwin retains the strike.

FOUR! Curran drops it short outside off and Ashwin gets behind the line to play it through the covers. Well-controlled shot by Ashwin.

After 29 overs,India 84/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 18 , Ravichandran Ashwin 17) With Ashwin in the middle, the scoreboard will keep ticking. He has sped his way to 17 off 21 balls. The partnership have added 22 in quick time as well. The boundary only scoring shot off the over.

OUT! Ideal dismissal for James Anderson! What a terrific bowler, this man is! Perfect outswinger on the fourth stump, right length that draws Rahane forward. The ball moves away, takes the outside edge to Alastair Cook at first slip. Rahane looked solid in his stay, good ball to induce an error. Credit to Root for bringing Anderson back. England with a huge opportunity bowling India out today. A Rahane c A Cook b J Anderson 18(44)

India couldn't contend with Woakes, and then Anderson returned to etch out Rahane... India have drawn the short straw today... with conditions and everything else... but this is Test cricket. Can't really complain about conditions. Right now, they will be worrying about crossing 100, not that it would do much good.

After 30 overs,India 84/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 17 , Kuldeep Yadav 0) Jimmy, oh Jimmy! Root throws the ball to him expecting him to get the big wicket of Rahane and he does! He is closing on Glen McGrath's tally of 563 in a bid to take the throne of the leading pacer with most wickets. After couple of balls that were shaped away from outside the off stump. Anderson aims at the stumps, Rahane gets behind the line to defend it well before he is dismissed. Kuldeep Yadav is in at number 9. Will India be bowled out today? Can England do it before they go past 100?

After 31 overs,India 85/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 18 , Kuldeep Yadav 0) India in a hole here at Lord's. Virat Kohli is still the top-scorer for the Indian side. Will he be the one for the third consecutive Indian innings? A single off Curran's over. Kuldeep Yadav manages to play four deliveries.

After 32 overs,India 86/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 19 , Kuldeep Yadav 0) Ashwin sees through the first four balls from Anderson as he delivers one outswinger after another. Ashwin taps it to cover point for a single, the only run in the over.

FOUR! Back of a length outside off stump and Ashwin creams it off the back foot. What a lovely punch through the covers.

FOUR! Short ball on off stump that sits up nicely for Ashwin to pull it to deep mid wicket. There is fielder in the deep, but Ashwin timed it sweetly to become the highest run-scorer (so far) in this innings. He moves to 27.

After 33 overs,India 95/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 28 , Kuldeep Yadav 0) Ashwin struck couple of sweetly timed strokes to collect couple of boundaries in the over. India inching towards 100. This might be a low scoring affair and if India get to 130-140, they would believe they can do the same to England. Important runs these.

OUT! Anderson has his fourth! Pitched it on middle with the seam pointing towards fine leg. Straightens a touch and raps him right in front! Aleem Dar raises his finger and it looked plumb. Kuldeep wants to have another look as he signals for a referral. Straightforward decision, no bat involved. The ball was hitting the center of the middle stump. India lose a review and their eighth wicket. Kuldeep out for a duck. Kuldeep Yadav lbw b Anderson 0(11)

After 34 overs,India 96/8 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 29 , ) Ashwin turns the strike off the second ball. The young Kuldeep is befuddled with the ball zooming around like that. Anderson unfurls the inswinger to end Kuldeep's stay in the middle. Duck for him.

OUT! If Anderson and Woakes can get some deliveries to prodigiously swing away. Broad has the knack of getting it back in. Jags back in late and has Ashwin trapped. The bat was close to the pad but the ball just zipped a little too much. He uses the DRS, but is unsuccessful to overturn umpire Marais Erasmus's decision. India nine down.

Only Muttiah Muralitharan (105) has now taken more wickets than James Anderson (94) against India in Tests.

Both Kuldeep and Ashwin gone... plumb lbws.... what a miserable, miserable day for India... honestly, try as may that we watch from a neutral point of view in the press box, starting to feel a little sorry for them.

FOUR! Mohammed Shami takes a wild a swipe and the ball sails over the slips, drops few times before going into the third man boundary

FOUR! More bonus runs for India via Shami's bat. Another swing of bat across the line and another edge over the slips for a boundary.

After 35 overs,India 107/9 ( Mohammed Shami 10 , Ishant Sharma 0) Broad got Ashwin with a massive inswinger but that had no bearing on Mohammed Shami.He slogged India past 100 with couple of boundaries, even a fly slip wasn't able to help Broad and England.

OUT! James Anderson fittingly has the final say. Sixth five-wicket haul for him at The Lord's. Length ball on off and Ishant is stuck in his crease as the ball hits his pads. Neither forward or behind. He is the last man to be dismissed. Indian innings have been folded for 107

End of the Indian innings 107 all out and that is stumps on Day 2 After almost two sessions of play were washed out due to rain, England's bowlers made optimum use of the ideal bowling conditions available to them. Magnificent use of swing bowling . Leading the charge was once again, the pro James Anderson, who bagged another five-wicket haul troubling Indian batsmen and bundling them out in an extended session of play. Spell from Chris Woakes was special as well. Indian batsmen never really got in. Couple of 20s from Kohli and Ashwin. Rahane got a start but was accounted by the genius of Anderson.Three ducks in the innings.

Fiver for James Anderson... India bowled out for 107. Stumps. If weather improves tomorrow, it will be a long haul back from this position for India.

India were out for 96 in the first innings at Lord's in 1979 but still they managed to draw the match with Vengsarkar and Viswanath both scoring tons in India's second innings.

That's all we have for today. Rain interuppted play on number of ocassions but once the weather cleared and Cricket started it was filled with plenty of action. Anderson and company ran through India's batting order, exposing the team's limitations handling swing bowling. Indian bowlers will have their task cut out when they take field tomorrow morning. The weather forecast for Day 3 is good and expect a lot of play. Thanks for hanging around. We shall see you tomorrow. Firstpost's coverage starts at 2:30 onwards. Do tune in! Goodbye.

England have won the toss and opted to bowl at Lord's.

England have made two changes. Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes come in the XI in place of Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes.

OUT! Bowled! Neck and crop! Jimmy Anderson dismisses Murali Vijay with an absolute peach. Terrific delivery. Beautiful outswinger that started on the middle, was pitched up and the length drew Vijay forward, the swing went past Vijay's bat and into the off stump. Vijay gone for duck. Major setback for India. M Vijay b J Anderson 0 (5)

OUT! Another one! Anderson is relishing these conditions. KL Rahul gets a thin nick and Bairstow pouches it. Incredible bowling. Wonderful seam position with the ball that was angled in slightly, pitches.. straightens and Rahul was lured forward got an edge to keeper. KL Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8 (14)

Blimey! Rain stops play After 6.3 overs: India 11-2 (Cheteshwar Pujara 1, Virat Kohli 1) Kohli is beaten on his first delivery, which moves off the seam, and he gets off the mark with a quick single off his second ball. And again before we could see the ultimate battle of Anderson v Kohli in these conditions at Lord's, the rain gods have their say. Umpires hurry everyone off the field.

OUT! PUJARA HAS BEEN RUN OUT. AGAIN! We have had several interruptions today. But it just added to the drama and there is more as Pujara drops on the offside and sets off for a run, Virat responds and after taking couple of strides only to deny him after coming in touching distance with him. He runs back and returns to his crease. He makes it. Pujara doesn't. He is left stranded. Pujara run out (Ollie Pope) 1(25) India lose top three! 15/3

DROPPED! Joe Root puts down Rahane at fourth slip. Slightly full from Broad, trying to invite the drive. Rahane goes for it, gets a thick outside edge that flies to the fielder. Root sticks out his right hand, with slips standing close, difficult to hold on. But a big life for Rahane

OUT! BREAKING: England's slip fielder has managed to hang on to an edge from Virat Kohli's bat in 2018! GONE! Kohli was living dangerously and Woakes gets him. Woakes kept this full and on stumps, getting some late movement. Kohli closed the face of the bat a little early and the leading outside edge flies to Jos Buttler at second slip and takes a good low smart catch. Woakes deserved the wicket for some really good bowling. V Kohli c J Buttler b C Woakes 23(57)

OUT! Wowzza! Curran with a big inswinger to knock over Dinesh Karthik's stumps. Sharp movement to get throught the gap between bat and pad. India now six down. D Karthik b Sam Curran 1(3)

Day 1 report: Rain meant there was no play on the first day of the second Test between England and India at Lord's on Thursday.

Early morning overcast skies in north London eventually gave way to gentle but persistent rain which was sufficient to ensure the pitch and square remained fully covered.

The match had been due to start at 11:00am local time (1000 GMT) but with rain still falling and the skies above Lord's increasingly dark, the umpires called it a day at 4:50pm (1550 GMT).

It was the first time a whole day's Test play in England had been lost to bad weather since 24 August 2013 when the fourth day of the fifth Ashes clash at The Oval was abandoned without a ball bowled.

The last time a day's Test play was washed out completely at Lord's came 17 years ago when the scheduled opening day of the first Test against Pakistan was abandoned on 17 May 2001.

Officials later confirmed they would look to conduct the toss at 10:30am on Friday, with a view to an 11:00am start and that 98 overs, rather than the standard 90, would be scheduled for the second day in a bid to make-up lost playing time.

England lead the current five-match series 1-0 after a 31-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

They will, however, make at least two changes to their side.

England captain Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday that Ollie Pope, a 20-year-old Surrey batsman, would make his Test debut in place of the dropped Dawid Malan.

Pope will become the fourth player under 21 to represent England in Test cricket this year, following Mason Crane, Dominic Bess and Sam Curran.

England will be without Ben Stokes at Lord's because of the all-rounder's ongoing trial for affray in Bristol.

Stokes took three wickets on Sunday's fourth and last day at Edgbaston, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli.

England have yet to decide whether Chris Woakes, a fellow pace-bowling all-rounder, or off-spinner Moeen Ali will replace Stokes.

Neither England nor India, who might also make changes, are obliged to confirm their teams until the toss takes place.

With inputs from AFP