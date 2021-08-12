Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs India At Lord's, London, 12 August, 2021

12 August, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

276/3 (90.0 ov)

2nd Test
England

England

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India England
276/3 (90.0 ov) - R/R 3.07

Stumps

KL Rahul - 8

Ajinkya Rahane - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
KL Rahul Batting 127 248 12 1
Ajinkya Rahane Batting 1 22 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ollie Robinson 23 7 47 1
Sam Curran 18 1 58 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 267/3 (84.4)

9 (9) R/R: 1.68

KL Rahul 8(10)

Virat Kohli (C) 42(103) S.R (40.77)

c Joe Root b Ollie Robinson
Highlights, India vs England, 2nd Test at Lord's, Full cricket score: KL Rahul's unbeaten 127 puts visitors in front on Day 1

Highlights, India vs England, 2nd Test at Lord's, Full cricket score: KL Rahul's unbeaten 127 puts visitors in front on Day 1

23:56 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the opening day of the second Test between England and India at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. Joe Root might just go on to regret choosing to bowl first on a surface that has appeared ideal for batting so far. Conditions aside, it was also a terrific display from the pair of Rahul (127*) and Rohit (83), the pair negotiating a hostile early spell from James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, surviving several close shaves and keeping threats at bay before capitalising on England’s dwindling intensity, putting India within touching distance of the 300-run mark with seven wickets in hand and a plenty of batting to come.

Couple of disappointments though, with Virat Kohli’s century drought getting another extension as he got dismissed in the final minutes of the day’s play. And Cheteshwar Pujara might have made it even more difficult for Kohli and the team management to retain him at No 3 after yet another low score.

Do join us tomorrow from 2 pm for our live coverage of the second day’s play. For now, we bid you good night.

23:51 (IST)

After 90 overs,India 276/3 ( KL Rahul 127 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)

India vs England 2nd Test


Curran bowls out the final over of the day, conceding one off it, as India end the day on a commanding position of 276/3, thanks mainly to KL Rahul’s majestic 127 not out and Rohit Sharma’s superb 83 earlier today. Still a fair amount of batting to come with Rahane slowly finding his touch, and Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja yet to come. Anderson the pick of the English bowlers today with figures of 2/52.

23:48 (IST)

After 89 overs,India 275/3 ( KL Rahul 126 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)

India vs England 2nd Test


Robinson ends the day with figures of 23-7-47-1, giving away just a solitary run in his last over of the day. Rahane, meanwhile has collected just one run so far while having faced 17 deliveries. Big shout for LBW in the last delivery with the vice-captain the batsman in question, but umpire Illingworth thinks it’s high. One more over to go after this.

23:43 (IST)

After 88 overs,India 274/3 ( KL Rahul 125 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)

India vs England 2nd Test


Curran returns with just three overs left in the day’s play. Just one from the over as Rahul collects a single off the third ball to move to 125. The pair will hope to see off the remaining two overs without creating any more chances for the hosts.

23:39 (IST)

After 87 overs,India 273/3 ( KL Rahul 124 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)

India vs England 2nd Test


Couple of shouts for LBW against Rahane in this over, with the hosts going for the review in the second one in the fourth delivery. Looked like it was sliding down leg to the naked eye, and that is indeed the case on Hawk Eye, resulting in England wasting yet another review, leaving just one more in their kitty. Rahane remains defensive for the remainder of the over as Robinson collects a maiden.

23:34 (IST)

After 86 overs,India 273/3 ( KL Rahul 124 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)

India vs England 2nd Test


Six from Anderson’s latest over, including a single off the third ball that gets vice-captain Rahane off the mark, followed by an exquisite boundary to Rahul the very next delivery.

23:33 (IST)
four

FOUR! Glorious from Rahul! Takes a couple of steps forward and pushes the half volley from Anderson past the man at cover. IND 273/3

23:30 (IST)

After 85 overs,India 267/3 ( KL Rahul 119 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)

India vs England 2nd Test


India’s hopes of the set pair staying unbeaten overnight are put to rest as Robinson gets rid of Kohli for 42 with a little over five overs left in the day. Root collects the catch safely in the slips to dismiss his Indian counterpart. Interestingly, it’s Rahane walking out instead of a nightwatchman. Just one run and a wicket from this over.

23:27 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Big wicket for England as Kohli misses out on a half-century by just eight runs. Another outside edge, this time the ball flies straight to first slip. The partnership, meanwhile, has finally been broken, as Kohli's century drought continues. IND 267/3

Kohli c Root b Robinson 42(103)

23:24 (IST)

After 84 overs,India 266/2 ( KL Rahul 118 , Virat Kohli (C) 42)

India vs England 2nd Test


A single on either side of the boundary collected by Rahul off the second delivery, in which he gets on the back foot and punches a back-of-length ball through backward point. Another close shave for Kohli in the last delivery as the outside edge off his bat dies down before it can land in the palms of one of the slip fielders. Six from the over.

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
23:27 (IST)

OUT! Big wicket for England as Kohli misses out on a half-century by just eight runs. Another outside edge, this time the ball flies straight to first slip. The partnership, meanwhile, has finally been broken, as Kohli's century drought continues. IND 267/3

Kohli c Root b Robinson 42(103)
23:04 (IST)

Hundred partnership up between Rahul and Kohli for the third wicket, the latter collecting a single at the start of the 80th over to bring up the milestone. The partnership, which has put the Indians back in control after Anderson's dismissal of Rohit and Pujara in the second session, has withstood 175 deliveries so far, and will hope to last till stumps. IND 250/2
22:57 (IST)

FOUR! KL Rahul makes up for the near-miss at Trent Bridge by making it to the Lord's honours board! And what a way to bring up his sixth Test hundred and second on English soil, steering the ball towards wide third man off Wood. Takes 212 balls to get to the milestone, the first 100 of which was spent in a state of extreme caution, which was followed by him switching gears and taking charge after Rohit Sharma's exit. IND 245/2
22:00 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Rahul and Kohli for the third wicket, the pair having consumed 81 deliveries so far. The India skipper brings up the milestone, as well as India's 200, with a double off Wood. A much-needed stand to revive India's hopes for a big total after Rohit and Pujara's dismissals. IND 200/2
20:42 (IST)

FIFTY! Rahul scores another half-century, a well played knock this! 
20:38 (IST)

OUT! Another wicket for Anderson! Pujara's stint is sort-lived, being caught by Bairstow at third slip. Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 9
20:06 (IST)

WICKET! Breakthrough for England, heartbreak for Rohit. Rohit is cleaned up by James Anderson, and Englandhave something to smile about finally. 
Rohit b Anderson 83
18:47 (IST)

FIFTY! Rohit Sharma registers his 13th Test fifty with a single towards deep midwicket 
17:43 (IST)

After 18.4 overs,India 46/0 ( Rohit Sharma 35 , KL Rahul 10)

India vs England 2nd Test

Lunch, Day 1: Rain forces match officials to take early lunch on the opening day of the second Test at Lord's, with the morning session belonging to the Indians after having collected nearly fifty runs without losing a wicket. Credit especially to Rohit, who teed off after getting off to a cautious start, the four boundaries in a single Curran over liberating him. He'll hope to convert the start into a bigger score today though. Don't go anywhere. We'll be back in sometime with the second session of the opening day.
16:00 (IST)

Good news: The covers have been taken off and players are making their way back to the centre. We should have the first of the day in a minute.

Revised timings (in IST):

Session 1: 4 pm to 6 pm

Session 2: 6.40 pm to 8.40 pm

Session 3: 9 pm to 11 pm

Play can be extended till 11.30 pm.
15:27 (IST)

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson
15:26 (IST)

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.
15:22 (IST)

TOSS: England win the toss, and skipper Joe Root opts to bowl.

ENG vs IND, Day 1 Live Cricket Streaming India vs England 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Curran bowls out the final over of the day, conceding one off it, as India end the day on a commanding position of 276/3, thanks mainly to KL Rahul’s majestic 127 not out and Rohit Sharma’s superb 83 earlier today. Still a fair amount of batting to come with Rahane slowly finding his touch, and Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja yet to come. Anderson the pick of the English bowlers today with figures of 2/52.

Preview: India take on England in the 2nd Test at Lord's. Both the teams would be looking to draw first blood after an intriguing Test ended in a draw due to Day 5 washout.

Live Score Updates England Vs India 2nd Test Where To Watch Watch Live Cricket Streaming Today Match Eng Vs Ind. AP

Live Score Updates England Vs India 2nd Test Where To Watch Watch Live Cricket Streaming Today Match Eng Vs Ind. AP

India have the combination conundrum back again with Shardul Thakur ruled out due to a hamstring injury he suffered during a practice session at the Lord’s.

While India skipper Virat Kohli had hinted that they would stick with the same template (the 4-1 pace-spin combination) they followed in the first Test, concerns surrounding India’s balance will assume centre stage.

Now Ravichandran Ashwin will be seriously considered, especially if the pitch is on the drier side. However, if India strictly follow the 4-1 combination, then Umesh Yadav or Ishant Yadav could make their way into the side.

As compared to England, India batted far better in the first innings, albeit skipper Virat Kohli and Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane would be itching to make a noteworthy contribution, come the second Test.

The hosts are also dealing with injury concerns, with Stuart Broad ruled out of the second Test, and James Anderson in doubt.

England added Lancashire seam bowler Saqib Mahmood in the squad as a cover with ECB informing that spinner Dom Bess will be leaving the squad and returning to Yorkshire.

England skipper Joe Root, the Player of the Match in the previous game, would want the batting unit to step up and fire in unison.

Here's all you need to know about the second Test between India and England:

When will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 12 August, 2021.

Where will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second Test between England and India will be played at Lord's in London.

What time will the second India vs England Test begin?

The second Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the second England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

Updated Date: August 12, 2021 23:59:15 IST

Tags:

