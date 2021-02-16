Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs England At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 13 February, 2021

13 February, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

329/10 (95.5 ov)

286/10 (85.5 ov)

2nd Test
England

England

134/10 (59.5 ov)

164/10 (54.2 ov)

India beat England by 317 runs

Live Blog
India England
329/10 (95.5 ov) - R/R 3.43 134/10 (59.5 ov) - R/R 2.24
286/10 (85.5 ov) - R/R 3.33 164/10 (54.2 ov) - R/R 3.02

Match Ended

India beat England by 317 runs

Stuart Broad - 5

Moeen Ali - 33

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Stuart Broad not out 5 10 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravichandran Ashwin 18 5 53 3
Kuldeep Yadav 6.2 1 25 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 164/10 (54.2)

38 (38) R/R: 12

Stuart Broad 5(10)
Moeen Ali 33(9)

Moeen Ali 43(18) S.R (238.88)

st Rishabh Pant b Kuldeep Yadav
Highlights, India vs England, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Spinners guide hosts to 317-run win

Highlights, India vs England, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Spinners guide hosts to 317-run win

13:10 (IST)

A massive 317-run win for India in the second Test, and a well-deserved victory. The hosts were dominant right from the word go.

Rohit (161) and Rahane (67) and Pant (58*) stepped up in the first innings as India posted a mammoth 329. Ashwin, the local boy, spun a web around the England batters and claimed a brilliant five-for.

After missing out in the first innings, Kohli got into the act in the second and scored a resilient 62. Ashwin, the local boy was once again, the star of the show and top scored with a superb 106. Axar claimed a five for in the second innings while Ashwin also chipped in with three wickets.

Good glovework from Pant, while the fast bowlers also did their bit.

That’s it from us today, but do join us for the third Test at Ahmedabad on 4th March. Remember, it’s a pink ball Test and with the series levelled at 1-1, it promises to be a mouth-watering contest. We hope you enjoyed our coverage.

Full Scorecard
13:08 (IST)

Ashwin: This wickets’s very different from the one we had in the previous game. I thought it was the mind that was getting the wickets, so you had to play on the batsman’s mind. It takes a certain amount of pace and guile to do it, and I’m very happy I did it. Keeping the intent was very important. If you don’t put pressure and allow them to dictate terms, it gets easier for them. I(On century)  wanted to take it upon myself, and once I got the hang of the wicket, things got easier from there. I’m someone who tries hard. When it doesn’t go my way, I try harder. Vikram (Rathour) has been very supportive towards me with my batting. Ajinkya played a crucial role in telling me not to overthink things. Very, very pleased with how things have gone, and extremely happy I got it in Chennai. (Different actions) Every load up gives a different result. All these things are working beautifully due to the awareness I’ve created for myself. If I don’t do it here, where else will I do it? I dedicate this award to the Chennai crowd for what they did.

Full Scorecard
13:08 (IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin is the Player of the Match for his 106 and eight wickets!

Full Scorecard
13:05 (IST)

India skipper Virat Kohli: It was a bit strange in the first game, playing without the crowd.But from the second innings onwards in the first game, we picked up and wee on the money in terms of our body language. The crowds make a big difference, this game was an example of the grit and determination this side shows and the crowd is a big part of that. Chennai crowd are very intelligent, they understand their cricket really well. In a 15–20-minute period where the bowler needs the support of the crowd, it is my responsibility to involve everyone and bring in the crowd. If I am running in to bowl in this heat, I need people to motivate me. It is a perfect game for us. The conditions were challenging for both sides, but we showed more application with the bat. We didn't panic out there looking at the turn and bounce, we showed grit, got into the game and scored 600 runs in the game. We know our bowlers would do the job for us if we put up these runs. The toss wouldn't have mattered much in this game to be honest, because if you looked at our second innings, we got 300 as well. It wasn't unfair if the toss went either way. Both teams should be in the game from the first session onwards. That’s exactly how this game was. Pant has really worked hard in Australia. When he moves with the gloves, he’s worked physically on himself in Australia. He has improved with his reflexes and we are happy since we know what he brings to the team. For Axar, it is a very, very special moment for Axar. He would've played the first game as well if he didn't have that niggle. He was keen to step on, and if you get that kind of pitch, he was all smiles and couldn't wait to get the ball in his hands. Hope he builds on from here. Perfect game for us. 

Full Scorecard
12:56 (IST)

Indian players part of most won Tests:

72 : Sachin Tendulkar
56 : Rahul Dravid
48 : Cheteshwar Pujara*
47 : VVS Laxman
45 : Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

12:56 (IST)
Full Scorecard
12:55 (IST)

Joe Root, England captain: I think the credit goes to India. They outplayed us in all three departments. We’ve got to learn from this, and find a way to score runs in these conditions. It was quite challenging from Day 2 onwards. They played very well in these conditions. It’s 1-1; I’m very excited about that. We could’ve played the extra spinner. It’s always easy to look at that on the flip side of things. The wicket was dramatically different from the first Test. We’re in for a very exciting last two games. (On Moeen) I think he got better with the ball as the game went on, and we know how destructive he can be with the bat. (On Foakes) His keeping is world-class anyway. It’s very important we stay level as a team, and we’ve got to learn our lessons and learn them quickly. Little bit of break now to refresh, and have a look at a few things.

Full Scorecard
12:46 (IST)

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have a quick chat with Deep Dasgupta after the win.

Axar: Getting five wickets on debut boosts your confidence. Bowled according to what the team needed. My strategy was focusing on the speed variations along with the stump-to-stump line. Forcing the batsmen to make mistakes.

Kuldeep: Important to back your team when they need you. My job was to bowl wicket to wicket and contain the runs. It was to ensure wicket would fall at the other end. Spoke a lot to Ash bhai, and it was tough for me playing after two years, felt almost like a debut. Settled after my first over. Ash’s presence gives us a lot of support.

Full Scorecard
12:46 (IST)

India bouncing bank in the second Test after losing the first Test - last three instances:
 

v Eng, Lost in Chennai & Won in Chennai, 2021
v Aus, Lost in Adelaide & Won in Melbourne, 2020
v Aus, Lost in Pune & Won in Bangalore, 2017

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

12:46 (IST)
Full Scorecard
12:43 (IST)

Biggest Test wins for India - by runs:

337 v SA, Delhi, 2015/16
321 v NZ, Indore, 2016/17
320 v Aus, Mohali, 2008/09
318 v WI, North Sound, 2019
317 v Eng, Chennai, 2020/21 *

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

12:43 (IST)
Full Scorecard
12:43 (IST)

Virat Kohli is now the joint most successful Indian Test captain at home.

Both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have won 21 Tests at home.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

12:43 (IST)
Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
13:08 (IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin is the Player of the Match for his 106 and eight wickets!
12:43 (IST)

Virat Kohli is now the joint most successful Indian Test captain at home.

Both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have won 21 Tests at home.
12:39 (IST)

OUT! Kuldeep bowls it slower, further away from Moeen, who charges down the track and misses the ball. Pant collects it and dislodges the bails in a jiffy. Moeen Ali st Pant b Kuldeep Yadav 43(18)  

That's it then, India have beaten England by a massive margin of 317 runs. The series stands levelled at 1-1. 
11:29 (IST)

After 48.3 overs,England 116/7 ( Joe Root (C) 33 , )

OUT! Kuldeep gets the wicket after all! Foakes sweeps — straight into Axar's hands at midwicket, the latter making no mistake! Kuldeep's elated! And that's lunch on Day 4, with India on the brink of victory. ENG 116/7

Foakes c Axar b Kuldeep 2(9)
11:12 (IST)

OUT! Change of ends works for Axar as Pope pays the price playing a sweep shot too many, getting enough power on the shot for ball to reach Ishant at deep square leg for an easy chance. ENG 110/6

Pope c Ishant b Axar 12(20)
10:46 (IST)

OUT! Ashwin's persistence finally pays off for him as he breaks the resilient partnershp by getting rid of Stokes, who gets an inside edge that deflects off his thigh before landing in Kohli's palms in the slips. Ashwin gets Stokes again after rattling his off stump with a beauty in the previous innings. ENG 90/5

Stokes c Kohli b Ashwin 8(51)
09:54 (IST)

OUT! Brilliant from both Pant and Ashwin to get Dan Lawrence dismissed, the off-spinner striking off his very first delivery of the day! Ashwin saw the batsman charge down the track and altered his line, the ball ultimately passing through Lawrence's legs. Pant then had to stretch a little to collect and whip the bails off. ENG 66/4

Lawrence st Pant b Ashwin 26(53)

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Live Updates: OUT! Kuldeep bowls it slower, further away from Moeen, who charges down the track and misses the ball. Pant collects it and dislodges the bails in a jiffy. Moeen Ali st Pant b Kuldeep Yadav 43(18). That's it then, India have beaten England by a massive margin of 317 runs. The series stands levelled at 1-1.

Day 3 report: Ravichandran Ashwin hit a sparkling century and took a key wicket Monday to edge India closer to a series-levelling victory in the second Test against England, who face a daunting target of 482 to win.
The tourists, who lead the four-match series 1-0, were struggling at 53 for three at stumps on the third day in Chennai.

Dan Lawrence, on 19, and skipper Joe Root, on two, will resume batting Tuesday on the turning pitch.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel took two wickets including Dom Sibley, for three, and Jack Leach, who was sent in as nightwatchman, for nought.

"There is spin on offer but it depends how much speed you hit (as a spinner). Bowling slow is not helping," Patel told reporters.

Pundits have criticised the pitch at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium with former England captain Michael Vaughan calling it a "Chennai beach".

But Patel said no one should have reservations about the pitch.

"When we go outside India and get seaming tracks, we don't say that the pitch has too much grass. People should change their mindset," he said.

England spin coach Jeetan Patel said the team will not throw in the towel.

"We have got to keep staying positive. We have got stroke makers in the group and we want them to keep expressing themselves," said the former New Zealand spinner.

"I am not going to say we are going to win this game but we are going to shake a stick at it."

Following up on his five wickets in the first innings, Ashwin got Rory Burns caught at slip for 25 to take his match tally to six.

Ashwin scored his fifth Test century and first against England before India were bowled out for 286 in the final session.

Ravichandran Ashwin of India during day three of the second PayTM test match between India and England held at the Chidambaram Stadium stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India on the 15th February 2021 Photo by Pankaj Nangia/ Sportzpics for BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin scored his fifth Test century in the second Test against England. Sportzpics

Spinners Moeen Ali and Jack Leach claimed four wickets each.

England have been battling to avoid defeat since a first innings collapse on the second day, and will have to mount a record run chase to secure a miracle victory.

Freak run out

The Chennai-born Ashwin survived reprieves on 28, 56 and 70 runs.

He then got to his hundred with an edge to the boundary, which was met by loud cheers from the home crowd.

He put on a 96-run seventh-wicket stand with skipper Virat Kohli, who made 62 before falling to Ali's off spin.

Ashwin got help from number 11 Mohammed Siraj to get to his century as they put on 49 runs for the final wicket. Olly Stone bowled Ashwin to end India's innings.

"I don't know when I will play my next Test here, but I'm very pleased," said Ashwin.

"I was just telling Siraj to look at the line of the ball and go wherever he wants. It was a funny thing and it was exciting to see how he (Siraj) celebrated and that says a few things about the dressing room."

Resuming the day on 54-1, India lost five wickets in the morning session with Ali and Leach combining to do some damage.

Cheteshwar Pujara went for seven after a freak run out when his bat jammed behind the crease while attempting to get back following a flick to short leg.

Sharma, who made 161 in India's first innings, added one to his overnight 25 before being stumped by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes off Leach.

Foakes, who celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday, was in action again to send back his Indian rival Rishabh Pant, stumped for eight off Leach again.

The stadium witnessed a security breach in the lunch break when a boy walked onto the ground from the stands near where players from both sides were practising. Security guards escorted him away.

Fans have been allowed to watch the second Test action live in Chennai, the first time that has been permitted at a stadium in India since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: February 16, 2021 13:16:20 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs England, Highlights, 1st Test at Chennai, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Sibley departs in last over; Visitors 263/3 at Stumps
First Cricket News

India vs England, Highlights, 1st Test at Chennai, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Sibley departs in last over; Visitors 263/3 at Stumps

India vs England 2021, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test at Chennai, England tour of India with ball by ball commentary and live updates

Highlights, India vs England, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Axar, Ashwin restrict visitors to 53/3 at stumps
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs England, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Axar, Ashwin restrict visitors to 53/3 at stumps

India vs England 2021, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Chennai, England tour of India with ball by ball commentary and live updates at Firstpost.com

India vs England, Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Chennai, Full Cricket Score: Hosts lead by 249 runs at stumps
First Cricket News

India vs England, Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Chennai, Full Cricket Score: Hosts lead by 249 runs at stumps

India vs England 2021, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Chennai, England tour of India with ball by ball commentary and live updates at Firstpost.com