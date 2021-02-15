Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England LIVE SCORE (test)

India Vs England At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 13 February, 2021

13 February, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

329/10 (95.5 ov)

286/10 (85.5 ov)

2nd Test
England

England

134/10 (59.5 ov)

53/3 (19.0 ov)

India England
329/10 (95.5 ov) - R/R 3.43 134/10 (59.5 ov) - R/R 2.24
286/10 (85.5 ov) - R/R 3.33 53/3 (19.0 ov) - R/R 2.79

Stumps

England need 429 runs to win with 7 wickets remaining

Joe Root (C) - 2

Dan Lawrence - 1

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Dan Lawrence Batting 19 38 2 1
Joe Root (C) Batting 2 8 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Axar Patel 9 3 15 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 50/3 (17)

3 (3) R/R: 1.5

Jack Leach 0(1) S.R (0)

c Rohit Sharma b Axar Patel
Highlights, India vs England, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Axar, Ashwin restrict visitors to 53/3 at stumps

Highlights, India vs England, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Axar, Ashwin restrict visitors to 53/3 at stumps

17:10 (IST)

Stumps, Day 3 (England 53/3)

Another day, another impressive show from the Indians as they set a massive target of 482 before England and then picked up three wickets upfront, including those of the openers. The hosts still have two days to dismiss England but expect them to seal the deal tomorrow itself. Local lad Ashwin, once again, the star of the show, this time with the bat as he top-scored with a fabulous 106.

That’s it from us today but do join us tomorrow as we’ll bring you the live updates from Day 4 of the second Test. Adios.

17:04 (IST)

After 19 overs,England 53/3 ( Dan Lawrence 19 , Joe Root (C) 2)

Axar continues. Massive appeal for LBW against Root off the first delivery and third deliveries, with India opting to review off the first. The third umpire turned down the first appeal, and the Indian skipper was furious and straight away had a word with the umpire. The umpire’s call on impact saved Root there. Just one off the over. And that’ll be stumps on Day 3.

16:58 (IST)

After 18 overs,England 52/3 ( Dan Lawrence 19 , Joe Root (C) 1)

The England skipper joins Lawrence at the crease. Huge appeal for a catch at leg slip, Lawrence was the batsman in danger but the umpire wasn’t interested. Two runs off the over.

16:55 (IST)

After 17 overs,England 50/3 ( Dan Lawrence 18 , Joe Root (C) 0)

Axar picks up his second wicket as he removes Leach, the nightwatchman, which forces Root to make his way out in the middle. One run and a wicket in the over.

16:54 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Axar picks up his second wicket. Leach, the nightwatchman departs. Spun into the left hander and he handed a catch to Rohit at leg slip. Jack Leach c Rohit b Axar 0(1)

16:51 (IST)

After 16 overs,England 49/2 ( Dan Lawrence 17 , Jack Leach 0)

Ashwin returns and he gets the breakthrough for his captain. The final delivery was nicely tossed up dipped on Burns, who edged it straight to Kohli at second slip. One run and a wicket in the over.

16:48 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Outside edge and gone! Burns closes the face of the bat and plays across the line. Ashwin with the breakthrough. Virat completes a nice reflex catch at second slip. Rory Burns c Kohli b Ashwin 25(42) 

16:45 (IST)

After 15 overs,England 48/1 ( Rory Burns 25 , Dan Lawrence 16)

Axar continues and he goes round the wicket to Burns. The right-hander gets off strike with a tap towards the leg side off the first. After three dots, Burns nudges the ball towards mid-wicket for another single in the over.

16:41 (IST)

After 14 overs,England 46/1 ( Rory Burns 24 , Dan Lawrence 15)

Ashwin keeping things tight in his sixth over barring the fifth delivery, which was pummelled for a maximum by Lawrence. The right-hander’s making good use of the feet to counter the turn.

16:39 (IST)
six

SIX! Lawrence charges down the track and smokes it over long on. Massive hit!

16:48 (IST)

OUT! Outside edge and gone! Burns closes the face of the bat and plays across the line. Ashwin with the breakthrough. Virat completes a nice reflex catch at second slip. Rory Burns c Kohli b Ashwin 25(42) 
16:24 (IST)

OUT! Axar traps Sibley LBW. Sibley went deep in the crease whereas it was a full delivery and paid the price. First wicket for India. Sibley lbw b Axar 3(25)
15:47 (IST)

IND 286 after 85.5 overs

Right, Ashwin departs after a slamming a brilliant ton. India have been bundled out for 286. The visitors need 482 runs to win. India will have the chance to bowl a few overs and get early breakthroughs. See you after a short break when England openers take guard.
15:20 (IST)

100 up for Ashwin and in front of his home crowd and gets there with a boundary. What a knock this has been! And after his five-for. Indeed special! 
13:47 (IST)

OUT! A second leg-before appeal that goes Moeen's way in as many overs as he gets rid of Kuldeep this time, the round-the-wicket angle working quite well in his favour. Kuldeep reviews, and gets three reds that results in India losing another of their reviews. IND 210/8

Kuldeep lbw Moeen 3(9)
13:41 (IST)

FOUR! Ashwin brings up the 400-run lead with a boundary off Broad, guiding the ball behind square on the off side with a well-timed drive. IND 206/7
13:36 (IST)

OUT! Virat Kohli's long vigil finally comes to an end today as Moeen traps him leg-before, the second time the offie's dismissed him this match! Partnership broken just short of the century mark. Kohli goes for the review, with the ball having hit him high on the pad, but ball is found to be clipping the top of middle on HawkEye. IND 202/7

Kohli lbw Moeen 62(149)
12:58 (IST)

FOUR! FIFTY for Ravichandran Ashwin! And brings up the milestone for the 12th time in Test cricket in style, slapping a short ball from Stone through cover point for a boundary! What a knock this has been from the Chennai boy! Takes 64 balls for the fifty, far less than Kohli. IND 190/6
12:37 (IST)

Fifty for Virat Kohli off 107 deliveries! Has been an absolute gem of a knock from the India captain on a surface that has been slammed a minefield by many a former cricketer, pundit and fan, especially the English. Collects seven fours along the way, raising his bat towards the pavilion as soon as he gets there. IND 172/6
10:45 (IST)

OUT! Axar lbw b Moeen Ali 7(18)

Axar beaten on forward defence and is given out LBW. He is not sure about the height and reviews it but it's umpire's call on hitting. Axar has to leave.
10:42 (IST)

FOUR! Poor delivery. Juicy ful toss and Kohli whips it on leg side for a boundary
10:20 (IST)

WICKET! Rahane c Ollie Pope b Moeen Ali 10(14) 

Rahane nervy stay in the middle is over. He was finding it tough o deal with the spin bowling and came out to defend against a flighted delivery which spun, took the inside-edge onto the pads and went into the hands of Pope.
10:09 (IST)

DROPPED! A very very difficult chance for Ben Foakes. An under-edge off Rahane's bat and the keeper had no time to react. 
10:01 (IST)

OUT! Another brilliant piece of work by Ben Foakes behind the stumps as he's quick to whip the bails off after Pant misses a slog! Good work by Leach too! IND 65/4

Pant st Foakes b Leach 8(11)
09:45 (IST)

OUT! STUMPED! Rohit departsSuperb work from Foakes behind the stumps. Gathered it cleanly and took off the bails in a flash. Tough call but it showed that Rohit had no part of his foot inside the crease. Leach with the breakthrough. Rohit st Foakes b Jack Leach 26(70) 
08:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Firstpost.com's coverage of the second Test between India and England! The hosts currently find themselves in an excellent spot, having batted their way to a massive total of 329 in the first innings before bowling out England for just 134 runs. With Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara now at the crease, and India's lead already stretched to 249 runs, Day 3 will probably see the hosts go for the jugular in their attempt to level the series at 1-1. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from today's action!

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Live Updates: Another day, another impressive show from the Indians as they set a massive target of 482 before England and then picked up three wickets upfront, including those of the openers. The hosts still have two days to dismiss England but expect them to seal the deal tomorrow itself. Local lad Ashwin, once again, the star of the show, this time with the bat as he top-scored with a fabulous 106. That’s it from us today but do join us tomorrow as we’ll bring you the live updates from Day 4 of the second Test. Adios.

Day 2 Report: The hosts were 54 for one at stumps in Chennai with Rohit Sharma on 25 and Cheteshwar Pujara on seven.

India are in sight of a victory that would level the four-match series after their crushing defeat in the opening Test.

Sharma, who hit 161 in India's first innings, survived a stumping chance on 20 when England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes failed to gather the ball to his left off Moeen Ali.

Jack Leach trapped Shubman Gill leg before for 14 with his left-arm spin and the opener walked back after an unsuccessful TV review.

Ashwin had earlier claimed five wickets as England collapsed in response to India's 329, conceding a lead of 195.

Virat Kohli (captain) of India and Joe Root (captain) of England posing with Test series Trophy during day one of the first test match between India and England held at the Chidambaram Stadium stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India on the 5th February 2021. Sportzpics

Virat Kohli (captain) of India and Joe Root (captain) of England posing with Test series Trophy during day one of the first test match between India and England held at the Chidambaram Stadium stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India on the 5th February 2021. Sportzpics

England assistant coach Graham Thorpe said it was one of the most difficult batting pitches he had seen.

"The guys have plans but they didn't happen today for us," said Thorpe.

But Ashwin said batsmen have to adapt on a spinners' pitch like they do on tracks that favour fast bowlers.

"It's about being very patient (on a turning track) like you play on a seaming wicket. You need to really tide through the early phase and then start putting runs on the board," he said.

"So I think the same kind of expectations and benchmarks need to be set on a challenging pitch."

It was the veteran off-spinner's second successive five-wicket haul and his 29th in 76 Tests. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel and fast bowler Ishant Sharma took two wickets each.

'Extremely difficult to bat'

England's Foakes made an unbeaten on 42 off 107 balls.

"It was extremely difficult (to bat) against a high-quality spin outfit and the pitch was playing tricks," Foakes told Channel 4 television.

"I just tried to play within my limits and try to play the ball late. I think some balls are taking the top of the surface and I was trying to stick to my game plan."

He added: "I think the wicket has plenty, if we bowl well we have a good chance of bowling them out."

England lost half their side for 52 when Ashwin bowled Ben Stokes for 18.

Foakes, taking the place of Jos Buttler who returned home after the opening win, put on 35 with Ollie Pope.

The pair batted for over 50 minutes before pace bowler Mohammed Siraj struck with his first ball of the Test, removing Pope for 22. Patel then dismissed Moeen Ali for six.

England had crashed to 39 for four in a dramatic morning session that saw the fall of eight wickets, including skipper Joe Root for six.

Ishant Sharma trapped Rory Burns leg before with the third ball of the innings.

But it was Patel claiming Root for his maiden Test wicket that raised the roof in the stadium where fans were allowed for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic erupted.

Coming into his 101st Test with scores of 228, 186 and 218 in his previous three matches, Root mistimed a sweep and was caught at short fine leg.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant hit an unbeaten 58 before India's innings ended in the first hour of play. They had resumed on 300-6.

Ali claimed four wickets, including two in his first over of the day. Fast bowler Olly Stone took three.

With inputs from AFP.

