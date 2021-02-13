Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England LIVE SCORE (test)

India Vs England At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 13 February, 2021

13 February, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

300/6 (88.0 ov)

2nd Test
England

England

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India England
300/6 (88.0 ov) - R/R 3.41

Stumps

Rishabh Pant (W) - 11

Axar Patel - 5

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rishabh Pant (W) Batting 33 56 5 1
Axar Patel Batting 5 7 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Olly Stone 15 5 42 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 284/6 (82.3)

16 (16) R/R: 2.9

Axar Patel 5(7)

Ravichandran Ashwin 13(19) S.R (68.42)

c Ollie Pope b Joe Root
Highlights, India vs England, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Pant not out on 33 as hosts end day on 300/6

17:10 (IST)

Stumps, Day 1

End of the day’s play. It’s been a good day for Team India. The 162-run partnership between Rohit and Rahane was crucial. Both the batsmen made batting look easy whereas it isn’t that easy a wicket to bat on. The ongoing stand between Axar and Pant will be important too, it will be interesting to see how far they can take India tomorrow.

That’s it from us today, but do join us tomorrow as we will bring the live updates from Day 2 of the second Test. We hope you enjoyed our coverage.

17:06 (IST)

After 88 overs,India 300/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 33 , Axar Patel 5)

Stone with the last over of the day. Starts off with two dots. A short delivery off the third, Pant swivels on his feet and pulls it for a four. A sharp bouncer from Stone off the fourth hits Pant on his bicep. Four runs off the over.

17:03 (IST)
four

FOUR! Short from Stone, Pant swivels on his feet and pulls it towards square leg.

17:02 (IST)

After 87 overs,India 296/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 29 , Axar Patel 5)

Root continues. Just one run off the over as Pant pushes the final delivery towards covers. Meanwhile, an exchange between Stokes and Pant at the end of the over. All in good spirit, it seems, as both the players were smiling.

16:57 (IST)

After 86 overs, India 295/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 28 , Axar Patel 5)

Stone returns to the attack. Finally, England take the new ball after the third delivery of this over. Stone strays on Axar’s pads off the fourth and the left hander flicks it for a boundary. Good use of the wrists there, Axar showing he can bat. Five runs off the over.

16:55 (IST)
four

FOUR! First boundary in Test cricket for Axar Patel. Angling into Axar’s pads and he flicks it towards square leg.

16:52 (IST)

After 85 overs,India 290/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 27 , Axar Patel 1)

Root continues. He is mixing it up really well, going over the wicket to Pant, so far, the move has been successful. Huge LBW appeal off the second as Pant plays down the wrong line. But Woakes suggests Root not to go for the review. Two runs off the over.

16:49 (IST)

After 84 overs,India 288/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 26 , Axar Patel 0)

Four runs off Moeen’s 26th over, with a boundary from the blade of Pant, who played the pull shot with perfection. Oh, and the ball went just over Pope’s head at forward short leg.

16:47 (IST)
four

FOUR! Short and wide from Mooen and Pant pulls it towards square leg for a boundary.

16:46 (IST)

After 83 overs,India 284/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 22 , Axar Patel 0)

Successful over from Root, a wicket maiden. Ashwin is the batsman the batsman who departs after inside edging the ball straight down Pope’s throat at forward short leg.

Load More

Highlights

title-img
16:10 (IST)

OUT! Rahane looks to sweep a full delivery outside off but misses as the ball rattles his stumps. Needless shot at this stage. Moeen gets the breakthrough. Rahane b Moeen Ali 67(149) 
15:59 (IST)

OUT! Rohit has been good with the sweep shot and the same shot has led to his dismissal. Leach with the breakthrough for England. Eventually, he couldn’t clear the fence and holed out to Moeen at deep square leg. Rohit c Moeen Ali b Jack Leach 161(231) 
14:58 (IST)

50! 23rd Test half century for Ajinkya Rahane. He’s made batting look so easy. He has got his eye in and India would want him to convert this into three-figures now.
14:01 (IST)

Hundred of the partnership up between Rohit and Rahane for the fourth wicket, the former bringing up the milestone with a brace off Leach. The pair consume 180 deliveries along the way in what has been a patient display so far. IND 187/3
13:19 (IST)

CENTURY NO 7 for Rohit Gurunath Sharma! Brings up the milestone with a double off Moeen, consuming 130 deliveries along the way. Fabulous knock from the opener, who roars back to form after a couple of low scores at the same venue in the previous Test! IND 147/3
13:00 (IST)

SIX! Rohit takes a couple of steps down the track and launches the ball over the long off fence for the second maximum of his innings! Moves to 97 with that hit while bringing up the fifty stand with Rahane! IND 139/3
11:19 (IST)

OUT! Two wickets in quick succession. This time, Kohli departs. A duck for the Indian skipper. Classic off break from Mooen, invites Kohli for the drive, gets good drift there and the ball rattles Kohli’s stumps. Kohli was clueless. Kohli b Moeen Ali 0(5)
11:11 (IST)

OUT! Outside edge and Pujara departs. Leach with the breakthrough. The right-hander wasn’t expecting the ball to spin that much as he committed to his forward prod. Stokes with a sharp catch at first slip. Pujara c Stokes b Jack Leach 21(58)
10:46 (IST)

50 for Rohit Sharma. And the Hitman gets there in style, with a sweep shot for a boundary. Brisk half century for the Mumbai batsman, will do wonders for his confidence.  
09:40 (IST)

OUT! What a start for Stone and England! Just a hint of inswing and the pacer traps Gill LBW. The Punjab batsman was in two minds, whether to play or leave it, paid the price eventually. Shubman Gill lbw b Olly Stone 0(3)

India vs England Live Score, Ind vs Eng 2021 2nd Test at Chennai: End of the day’s play. It’s been a good day for Team India. The 162-run partnership between Rohit and Rahane was crucial. Both the batsmen made batting look easy whereas it isn’t that easy a wicket to bat on. The ongoing stand between Axar and Pant will be important too, it will be interesting to see how far they can take India tomorrow. That’s it from us today, but do join us tomorrow as we will bring the live updates from Day 2 of the second Test. We hope you enjoyed our coverage.

Second Test preview: England will field a new pace attack for the second Test with Jofra Archer ruled out due to elbow injury and James Anderson making way for Stuart Broad as part of the rotation policy. England announced their 12-man squad for the second Test match which also features Moeen Ali and Ben Foakes.

Foakes will be donning the wicket-keeping gloves for England in place of Jos Buttler who has flown back to England.

Archer has had an injection in the joint, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Thursday, and the team expects he will be fit for the third Test in Ahmedabad starting on 24 February.

Archer felt discomfort in his elbow during the 227-run win in the first Test, which was also in Chennai.

“The issue is not related to any previous injury,” the ECB said, “and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly.”

India are most likely to include Axar Patel in the second Test, making way for Kuldeep Yadav as well. It will be interesting to see if the hosts make changes in the batting department.

As per a report in the New Indian Express, the track for the second Test is expected to be more friendly to spin. The pitch may start turning from Day 1 itself unlike the one in first Test to throw toss factor completely out of equation. In the first Test, the pitch was batting friendly with Ishant Sharma saying it was like bowling on a road. India struggled to pick wickets on the first two days and by the third day they came out to bat, the pitch had begun to spin. Losing the toss in the first Test caused India a Test match.

The second Test is of huge importance to India. They cannot go to Ahmedabad for last two Tests, trailing in series 0-2. Also, from the standpoint of the World Test Championship, India need a win. They need a 2-1 margin at least to set up final clash with New Zealand at Lord's.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs England second Test match:

When will India vs England 2nd Test match take place?

The India vs England second Test will take place from 13 February to 17 February, 2021.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs England second Test match will be played in MA Chidamabaram stadium in Chennai.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs England second Test match will begin at 9.30 am IST, with the toss scheduled at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishab Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasiprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shardul Thakur.

England: Joe Root (captain), Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: February 13, 2021 17:14:18 IST

