Highlights, India vs England, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Pant not out on 33 as hosts end day on 300/6

India vs England Live Score, Ind vs Eng 2021 2nd Test at Chennai: End of the day’s play. It’s been a good day for Team India. The 162-run partnership between Rohit and Rahane was crucial. Both the batsmen made batting look easy whereas it isn’t that easy a wicket to bat on. The ongoing stand between Axar and Pant will be important too, it will be interesting to see how far they can take India tomorrow. That’s it from us today, but do join us tomorrow as we will bring the live updates from Day 2 of the second Test. We hope you enjoyed our coverage.

Second Test preview: England will field a new pace attack for the second Test with Jofra Archer ruled out due to elbow injury and James Anderson making way for Stuart Broad as part of the rotation policy. England announced their 12-man squad for the second Test match which also features Moeen Ali and Ben Foakes.

Foakes will be donning the wicket-keeping gloves for England in place of Jos Buttler who has flown back to England.

Archer has had an injection in the joint, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Thursday, and the team expects he will be fit for the third Test in Ahmedabad starting on 24 February.

Archer felt discomfort in his elbow during the 227-run win in the first Test, which was also in Chennai.

“The issue is not related to any previous injury,” the ECB said, “and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly.”

India are most likely to include Axar Patel in the second Test, making way for Kuldeep Yadav as well. It will be interesting to see if the hosts make changes in the batting department.

As per a report in the New Indian Express, the track for the second Test is expected to be more friendly to spin. The pitch may start turning from Day 1 itself unlike the one in first Test to throw toss factor completely out of equation. In the first Test, the pitch was batting friendly with Ishant Sharma saying it was like bowling on a road. India struggled to pick wickets on the first two days and by the third day they came out to bat, the pitch had begun to spin. Losing the toss in the first Test caused India a Test match.

The second Test is of huge importance to India. They cannot go to Ahmedabad for last two Tests, trailing in series 0-2. Also, from the standpoint of the World Test Championship, India need a win. They need a 2-1 margin at least to set up final clash with New Zealand at Lord's.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs England second Test match:

When will India vs England 2nd Test match take place?

The India vs England second Test will take place from 13 February to 17 February, 2021.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs England second Test match will be played in MA Chidamabaram stadium in Chennai.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs England second Test match will begin at 9.30 am IST, with the toss scheduled at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishab Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasiprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shardul Thakur.

England: Joe Root (captain), Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.

With inputs from AP