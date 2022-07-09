Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Highlights, India vs England, 2nd T20I, Full cricket score: India clinch series with 49-run win

England Vs India LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs India At Edgbaston, Birmingham, 09 July, 2022

09 July, 2022
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

170/8 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
England

England

121/10 (17.0 ov)

India beat England by 49 runs

Live Blog
India England
170/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.5 121/10 (17.0 ov) - R/R 7.12

Match Ended

India beat England by 49 runs

David Willey - 12

Matt Parkinson - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
David Willey not out 33 22 3 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3 1 15 3
Harshal Patel 4 0 34 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 121/10 (17)

12 (12) R/R: 9

David Willey 12(6)

Matt Parkinson 0(2) S.R (0)

b Harshal Patel
England vs India, 2nd T20I Live Score and Update: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the second T20I between England and India at Birmingham's Edgbaston. India will be looking to seal the series, with the Men in Blue having won the first T20I by 50 runs just a couple of days back. Stay tuned

22:39 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this match. India take the series, and will get a chance to complete the clean sweep tomorrow, when the two teams take on each other in Nottinghamm. Do join us for that one, but for now, it's goodbye!

22:35 (IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the Player of the Match 

22:26 (IST)

After 17 overs,England 121/10 ( David Willey 33 , )

India win by 49 runs! Harshal Patel with the finishing touch as he removes Matt Parkinson. India seal the series with a game to spare now. England are completely outplayed. 

22:23 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Cleaned up and Matt Parkinson has to depart. Harshal Patel with the wicket. India win by 49 runs and clinch series with a game to spare. 

22:12 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Bhuvneshwar with the wicket of Richard Gleeson. Richard Gleeson c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 2

22:09 (IST)

After 15 overs,England 106/8 ( David Willey 20 , Richard Gleeson 0)

England lose Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan in the same over. Now, India should seal the game without much fuss. Moeen's resistance ended after he was dismissed for 35. 18 runs come off the over but wickets atregular intervals hurt England. 

22:07 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Jordan is run-out and England are eight down now. India on the verge of victory at Edgbaston, the exact venue wherethey surrendered the fifth Test to England just a few days back. Jordan run out (Chahal/Rohit) 1

22:05 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Moeen Ali's resistance in the middle comes to an end. Moeen looks to hit over id-off, but mishits this one to Rohit Sharma. Moeen Ali c Rohit b Hardik Pandya 35

21:59 (IST)

After 13 overs,England 74/6 ( Moeen Ali 21 , David Willey 3)

Harshal Patel into the attack. Short ball from Harshal in the last ball of the over, Moeen manages to get enough bat to guide the ball over the wicketkeeper's head and en route to short fine leg. 

21:53 (IST)

After 12 overs, England 69/6

Jasprit Bumrah with the wicket of Sam Curran. Curran looks to hit over mid-off but finds Hardik with the catch. England in all sorts of trouble now. 

Playing XI

England XI: Jos Buttler(Captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

India XI: Rohit Sharma(Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
18:33 (IST)

Toss update: England win the toss and skipper Jos Buttler says the hosts will bowl first against India
England's Richard Gleeson, celebrates after dismissing India's Virat Kholi during the second T20 international cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

England vs India, 2nd T20I Live Score and Update: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the second T20I between England and India at Birmingham's Edgbaston. India will be looking to seal the series, with the Men in Blue having won the first T20I by 50 runs just a couple of days back. Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview: High on confidence from their 50-run win in the first T20I in Southampton, India face England in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, hoping to seal the series.

Hardik Pandya produced a clinical display with both bat and ball in the first T20I. While he scored his maiden T20I fifty for India after the Men in Blue opted to bat, Hardik’s four-wicket spell was pivotal in restricting the hosts to 148, while thy looked to chase down 199.

Apart from Hardik, Deepak Hooda (33 off 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) also played aggressive knocks in leading India to 198/8. In reply, England’s new limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler got off to a miserable start with the bat, being dismissed for a golden duck by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

There will be personnel changes as far as India are concerned though, with the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant making their way back to the squad for the first time since India’s fifth Test defeat to England at Edgbaston last week.

England will hope for an improved performance from their top and middle-order batters. Moeen Ali (36) was their top-scorer on Thursday, and Daawid Malan (28), Harry Brook (21) and Chris Jordan (26*) too got off to starts but the likes of Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler failed to fire.

Here’s all you need to know regarding when and where to watch the second England vs India T20I:

When will the India vs England 2nd T20I be played?

The India vs England 2nd T20I will be played on 9 July 2022 (Saturday).

Where will the India vs England 2nd T20I be played?

The India vs England 2nd T20I will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time will the India vs England 2nd T20I start?

The India vs England 2nd T20I will begin at 7 pm IST, with the toss at 6.30 pm IST.

How can I watch the India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE?

The India vs England 2nd T20I will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network. It can be streamed on the SonyLIV app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for over-by-over updates.

Updated Date: July 09, 2022 22:40:23 IST

