Highlights, India vs England, 2nd T20I, Full cricket score: India clinch series with 49-run win

That's all we have for you from this match. India take the series, and will get a chance to complete the clean sweep tomorrow, when the two teams take on each other in Nottinghamm. Do join us for that one, but for now, it's goodbye!
|India
|England
|170/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.5
|121/10 (17.0 ov) - R/R 7.12
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|David Willey
|not out
|33
|22
|3
|2
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|3
|1
|15
|3
|Harshal Patel
|4
|0
|34
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 121/10 (17)
|
12 (12) R/R: 9
David Willey 12(6)
Matt Parkinson 0(2)
|
Matt Parkinson 0(2) S.R (0)
b Harshal Patel
England vs India, 2nd T20I Live Score and Update: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the second T20I between England and India at Birmingham's Edgbaston. India will be looking to seal the series, with the Men in Blue having won the first T20I by 50 runs just a couple of days back. Stay tuned
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the Player of the Match
After 17 overs,England 121/10 ( David Willey 33 , )
India win by 49 runs! Harshal Patel with the finishing touch as he removes Matt Parkinson. India seal the series with a game to spare now. England are completely outplayed.
OUT! Cleaned up and Matt Parkinson has to depart. Harshal Patel with the wicket. India win by 49 runs and clinch series with a game to spare.
OUT! Bhuvneshwar with the wicket of Richard Gleeson. Richard Gleeson c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 2
After 15 overs,England 106/8 ( David Willey 20 , Richard Gleeson 0)
England lose Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan in the same over. Now, India should seal the game without much fuss. Moeen's resistance ended after he was dismissed for 35. 18 runs come off the over but wickets atregular intervals hurt England.
OUT! Jordan is run-out and England are eight down now. India on the verge of victory at Edgbaston, the exact venue wherethey surrendered the fifth Test to England just a few days back. Jordan run out (Chahal/Rohit) 1
OUT! Moeen Ali's resistance in the middle comes to an end. Moeen looks to hit over id-off, but mishits this one to Rohit Sharma. Moeen Ali c Rohit b Hardik Pandya 35
After 13 overs,England 74/6 ( Moeen Ali 21 , David Willey 3)
Harshal Patel into the attack. Short ball from Harshal in the last ball of the over, Moeen manages to get enough bat to guide the ball over the wicketkeeper's head and en route to short fine leg.
After 12 overs, England 69/6
Jasprit Bumrah with the wicket of Sam Curran. Curran looks to hit over mid-off but finds Hardik with the catch. England in all sorts of trouble now.
OUT! Wickets keep collapsing for England, Sam Curran departs. Curran looks to loft over mid-off but Hardik does the job for India, taking the catch. Sam Curran c Hardik Pandya b Bumrah 2
OUT! Full toss from Chahal and Malan with a reverse sweep towards Harshal Patel at backward point. Another one bites the dust as England are now five down. Malan c Harshal Patel b Chahal 19
OUT! Chahal joins the party, he sees off Harry Brook to inflict more misery on England. Brook has hit this straight to Suryakumar at long-on. Harry Brook c Suryakumar Yadav b Chahal 8
OUT! Jasprit Bumrah cleans up Liam Livingstone as another one bites the dust. Early wickets hurting England. Livingstone b Bumrah 15
OUT! Jordan with his fourth as he removes Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Caught by Willey and Bhuvi departs. Bhuvneshwar c Willey b Jordan 2
OUT! Poor shot execution by Harshal and he finds Gleeson at third man. Jordan gets his third wicket. Harshal Patel c Richard Gleeson b Jordan 13
OUT! Karthik is run-out. More problems for India as they lose their sixth wicket. Jadeja falls victim to a sharp and precise run-out by Buttler, who collects the ball off Brooks' throw. Karthik run out (Buttler) 12
OUT! Chris Jordan's bounce does it again. Hardik hits this straight to Malan at backward point. Jordan is now on a hat-trick. Hardik Pandya c Malan b Jordan 12
OUT! Chris Jordan strikes to remove Suryakumar Yadav after the drinks break. Another one bites the dust. SKY gets a top edge and Sam Curran, coming from deep midwicket, completes the catch. Suryakumar Yadav c Sam Curran b Jordan 15
OUT! Another wicket, wicket number three for Richard Gleeson. He removes Rishabh Pant now who gets a thick edge and Jos Buttler does the rest. Pant c Buttler b Richard Gleeson 26
OUT! Another forgettable outing for Kohli as debutant Gleeson strikes yet again! Wicket number two for the Englishman. Kohli c Malan b Richard Gleeson 1
OUT! Debutant Richard Gleeson strikes in his first over as he removes India skipper Rohit Sharma. Short ball from Gleeson, Rohit looks to pull but gets a top-edge towards Jos Buttler, who takes the catch. Rohit c Buttler b Richard Gleeson 31
Playing XI
England XI: Jos Buttler(Captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson
India XI: Rohit Sharma(Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Toss update: England win the toss and skipper Jos Buttler says the hosts will bowl first against India
Preview: High on confidence from their 50-run win in the first T20I in Southampton, India face England in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, hoping to seal the series.
Hardik Pandya produced a clinical display with both bat and ball in the first T20I. While he scored his maiden T20I fifty for India after the Men in Blue opted to bat, Hardik’s four-wicket spell was pivotal in restricting the hosts to 148, while thy looked to chase down 199.
Apart from Hardik, Deepak Hooda (33 off 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) also played aggressive knocks in leading India to 198/8. In reply, England’s new limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler got off to a miserable start with the bat, being dismissed for a golden duck by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
There will be personnel changes as far as India are concerned though, with the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant making their way back to the squad for the first time since India’s fifth Test defeat to England at Edgbaston last week.
England will hope for an improved performance from their top and middle-order batters. Moeen Ali (36) was their top-scorer on Thursday, and Daawid Malan (28), Harry Brook (21) and Chris Jordan (26*) too got off to starts but the likes of Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler failed to fire.
Here’s all you need to know regarding when and where to watch the second England vs India T20I:
When will the India vs England 2nd T20I be played?
The India vs England 2nd T20I will be played on 9 July 2022 (Saturday).
Where will the India vs England 2nd T20I be played?
The India vs England 2nd T20I will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
What time will the India vs England 2nd T20I start?
The India vs England 2nd T20I will begin at 7 pm IST, with the toss at 6.30 pm IST.
How can I watch the India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE?
The India vs England 2nd T20I will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network. It can be streamed on the SonyLIV app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for over-by-over updates.
