FOUR! Despite getting a wicket of a ball that was pitched up, Umesh pulls the length back and Jos Buttler has no problem in putting it to the fence. Stands tall and pulls it over mid wicket fielder in the ring!

FOUR! Here the bowler must doff his hat to the batsman. Did whatever he could, but the class of Jos Buttler oozed in that shot! Pristine timing on the forward drive past the bowler for four runs

Bowled him... that's a weakness for Roy... superb from Umesh... India have the breakthrough... what a ball! Now, if India can get Buttler at the other end...

After 3 overs,England 25/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 9 , Joe Root 1) Joe Root is in at three after Umesh got one to cannon into Roy's stumps. Buttler is unperturbed as he strokes couple of boundaries in the over, not letting the pressure shift onto the home side.

After 4 overs,England 28/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 10 , Joe Root 3) No prodigious swing on offer for Bhuvneshwar Kumar but he is holding his line and length and not allowing the batsmen to collect runs easily. Three singles off his second over.

DROPPED! Oh dear! Virat Kohli has put down Jos Buttler. Full from Umesh and Buttler couldn't get underneath the ball to lift it over mid off fielder. Kohli leaps gets both hands to the ball annndddd...spills it! Big moment in the match!

FOUR! Jos Buttler goes straight up, Kohli is chasing hopeful of getting there, but the ball evades him, falls just ahead of the boundary ropes and bounces over it.

OUT! Life doesn't give you second chance. Virat Kohli gets another chance to redeem himself that too just in the space of couple of deliveries. What has Buttler done here! Doesn't make most of his reprieve. Was looking to hit it on the up once again and Kohli runs to his right and grabs it safely this time. Umesh has another wicket. Buttler c Kohli b U Yadav 14(12)

What an over of drama... Virat drops Buttler at mid off and then three balls later, he has caught him.. near similar dismissal and this time.. Buttler is out. England in trouble at 33/2... this will take some doing now that their main man is gone and all eight overs of spin remaining...

After 5 overs,England 33/2 ( Joe Root 4 , Alex Hales 0) Need to lie down after the drama that happened in the over. Story of redemption for Kohli, story for repeated mistakes for Jos Buttler, the beneficiary? Umesh Yadav. Like India, England have lost both their openers in Powerplay.

After 6 overs,England 42/2 ( Joe Root 8 , Alex Hales 5) Hardik Pandya's first over leaks nine runs off the over. Umesh saves a run in the deep. However, the last ball of the over is smashed by Hales to the boundary.

OUT! Beautiful from Chahal! Tossed up and it is the googly that turns in sharply. Root misses the sweep, not sure if he read that one and the ball came in a long way to strike the off stump. India are well back into this game! Root b Chahal 9(10)

First googly and bowled him... Joe Root clueless only this time its Chahal... India in the ascendancy... another 7 overs of wrist spin left here...

After 7 overs,England 44/3 ( Alex Hales 6 , Eoin Morgan (C) 0) Fantastic first over from leggie Yuzvendra Chahal. England's big test will begin now! Spinner has struck in the first over and it is the big wicket of Joe Root. Couple of singles and a wicket to start with for Chahal.

After 8 overs,England 49/3 ( Alex Hales 9 , Eoin Morgan (C) 2) Interesting phase of the game this! England need to rebuild. India want to get some quick overs, before unfurling their trump card in Kuldeep Yadav. Hardik concedes five singles

After 9 overs,England 55/3 ( Alex Hales 13 , Eoin Morgan (C) 3) Chahal is causing some real trouble for the batsmen, especially Morgan. He tried the reverse sweep, but couldn't get any contact, instead the ballw ent on with the arm and after a mini conference between Kohli, bowler Chahal, slip fielder Raina and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni, whose word would was decisive for Kohli to not use the referral. Replays confirmed that the decision wouldn't have been had it been reviewed and the on-field call would have stayed on umpire's call. Another fine over from Chahal.

After 10 overs,England 59/3 ( Alex Hales 14 , Eoin Morgan (C) 3) Kuldeep begins with a nothing delivery dragged in the center of the pitch but Hales couldn't make full use of it, finds the fielder in the deep. Morgan has no idea of the wrong'un, playing outside the line of the ball. MSD appeals but seems the impact was outside the off stump. Kuldeep delivers a seam up delivery that hits Hales full almost on the boot as he missed to paddle it. Kuldeep convinces Virat into the review, despite Dhoni not to keen on it, at least that's what can be surmised through the visuals. Morgan misses another shot, but the ball takes the pad giving England another leg bye. At halfway mark, England 59 for 3. Seven more than what India were.

SIX! Flighted from Chahal and Hales remains in the crease to sweep it across the line for the maximum.

FOUR! Well played from Hales. Brings out the late cut to slice it through first slip for a boundary.

After 11 overs,England 72/3 ( Alex Hales 26 , Eoin Morgan (C) 4) Chahal continues to fox Eoin Morgan. Must be tough to watch as an England supporter, the English captain has no clue whatsoever, just surviving out there in a way only known to him. Hales played couple of breakout strokes, but the spinners continue to possess threat. Still 4 more overs of Wrist spin remaining in the innings.

FOUR! Tossed up from Kuldeep and Morgan comes out of his crease to smash it aerially towards the long-on fence

SIX! There's the biggie! Hales' eyes light up on seeing the flight and hits it cleanly over long on for a six!

After 12 overs,England 85/3 ( Alex Hales 32 , Eoin Morgan (C) 11) Kuldeep's over taken for 13 runs including couple of boundaries. England batsmen have waited for the one that has been tossed up and gone after it.

Short boundary and that's out of the ground... Barring that Root dismissal, England have had a handle on things. Reading Chahal well and now contending with Kuldeep... that six should help move things along... 64 needed off 48 balls...

FOUR! Chahal pays the price for missing his line. Chahal bowls it way down the leg side and Morgan has no problems sweeping it around the corner.

After 13 overs,England 92/3 ( Alex Hales 33 , Eoin Morgan (C) 17) Chahal's spell comes to an end. India and the wrist spinner won't be happy that he could only pick a single wicket, neither was he miserly in his spell. Giving away 28 runs at 7 runs an over. England are back in it. 56 runs needed of 42 balls.

OUT! Hardik Pandya comes into the attack for his second spell and strikes off the first ball, was the short ball that has been pulled to fine leg, where Shikhar Dhawan holds on to a screamer! Absolutely spectacular! The ball was sailing over his head and his full stretch effort helps India with a much-needed breakthrough. c Dhawan b Hardik Pandya 17(19)

What a stunning catch from Dhawan at fine leg... changes the game again... Morgan is gone just as things were looking settled... couple of invaders celebrating with Dhawan... that should earn them a life ban in exchange of a stupid memory...

After 14 overs,England 99/4 ( Alex Hales 34 , Jonny Bairstow 6) Jonny Bairstow is the new batsman, who has come and looked busy from the outset, nudging it around the park for singles and doubles. England 50 runs away. 36 balls remaining. Kuldeep has two overs up his sleeve.

After 15 overs,England 103/4 ( Alex Hales 36 , Jonny Bairstow 8) Quiet over from Kuldeep, giving away just four singles, but importantly for England they have not lost a wicket. Sensible from Hales and Bairstow as they look to target the other bowlers. 45 runs needed off the last 30 deliveries.

After 16 overs,England 110/4 ( Alex Hales 37 , Jonny Bairstow 14) Hales rotates the strike off the first ball. Hardik tries to bowl few bumpers to Bairstow, who happily ducks under a couple, while slaps it to mid wicket for a couple. Two more braces off the final couple of deliveries. England keep fighting. India making 148 look much, much more. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has two overs and Kuldeep has one more to go. Asaking rate is just under 10 and so an interesting backend of the innings coming up.

39 needed off 24 balls... in a way this is getting tight. But a few big shots could just ease things for England... And just as I type... Bairstow smacks Kuldeep over square for six...

SIX! Shot! Bairstow bends on his knee and whacks it over deep square leg boundary! Terrific hit. Kuldeep might have missed his line a touch, but it was an excellent sweep shot executed by Bairstow!

SIX! Wow! Another good looking shot. Anything pitched within the range, England batsmen have deployed the tactic of sweep it. This time Bairstow plays it lot straighter than the previous one but what matters is, it adds six more to the total.

After 17 overs,England 126/4 ( Alex Hales 39 , Jonny Bairstow 28) From claiming five-for in the previous game. Kuldeep has gone wicket-less in the second T20I. Meryln? Pitch? Just the application of the English batsmen or did Kuldeep have a bad day. I think England batsmen have applied themselves better. 23 needed off 18 balls now.

OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes! What a time to do it! Short ball and Bairstow tries to play the short-arm pull, just attempting to guide it over fine leg, didn't have enough. Kuldeep runs in, dives ahead and takes a superb catch. J Bairstow c K Yadav b Bhuvneshwar 28(18)

After 18 overs,England 129/5 ( Alex Hales 40 , David Willey 1) So many times have India have turned to their bowling spearhead, Bhuvneshwar Kumar in recent times to pull them out of crucial situations. In Bumrah's absence his role becomes all the more instrumental and like a trusted statesman he delivers more often than not. Tremendous death over from Bhuvi. Three runs and wicket. Has this over put India back in the game? 20 needed off 12.

FOUR! Hales shimmies down the wicket, to take the ball on the full and he finds the narrow gap through covers to get it to the fence.

After 19 overs,England 137/5 ( Alex Hales 47 , David Willey 2) Umesh Yadav begins the penulitmate over with a very good yorker. Willey set off for a run only to be denied by Hales. He gets off strike off the second ball. Another full yorker and Hales fails to get a connection. Dot ball. Full and outside off, Hales manages to squeeze it to third man. Scampers back for two. Finds the boundary off the fifth ball and retains the strike with a single. 13 needed off last 6 .

Ball 1: SIX! Woah! What.A.Hit! Hales stands tall and clears the front leg and clubs the length ball straight down the ground. Mighty hit. Has the balance shifted once again. The fourth umpire runs out with a set of balls, seems like the one which was being used has been lost. Indian players engage in a mini conference, with Rohit Sharma imparting few words. 6 needed off 5 balls

Ball 2: FOUR! Hales has played it fine and that should be it for England. 2 needed off 4 balls now.

Ball 3 : Full and straight from Kumar and Hales has managed to play it on the onside for a single. Willey will be on strike. 1 needed off 3 balls

Ball 4 : David Willey on strike, the field comes in. Bhuvi bowls it back of a length and Willey gets it through the gap as the ball runs to the boundary, but well it won't count as players completed the run before the ball crossed the ropes and that is that. England win by 5 wickets and two balls to spare to level the series 1-1.

And England have done it... they have pulled level with a 1-1 victory... Alex Hales the hero with a superb anchoring hundred... India's wrist spinners have been handled well today and that aspect alone sets up the clash on Sunday. What a contest we have on our hands at Bristol, just two days from now.

Virat Kohli, India captain: We thought 149 was competitive. Six good balls in this format can change the game completely. They played Kuldeep very well. Chahal was outstanding. That's the beauty of this format. Credit to England as they played beautifully today. Even Umesh's over was outstanding. We had a good game but England were better than us.

Eoin Morgan, England captain : As unit we did really well. To get over the line gives us a lot of confidence. Alex played magnificently. The momentum ebbed and flowed throughout the game.We normally play spin well, and the guys had their confidence flying high coming into the series and they stuck to the plans and executed extremely well today.

Alex Hales: Very important game and nice to play this innings for the team. I had never faced Kuldeep before. Had to come with a plan. Played him more on the back foot. Last time it was a bad day in the office. The long term is 2019 World Cup and we are looking for the best batting line up, hence changing positions. To grab momentum in the game was very important and bowlers did that job. Two very strong teams, everything to play for, it will be a good game in Bristol.

England have managed to scrape through. Alex Hales held the innings together, but they played the spinners really well and that was the difference between their first and second game. India would have liked a few more on the board, but England's win sets up the series nicely. The last match at Bristol will be the decider that will set the tone for the remainder of the tour. That brings us to the end of today's coverage. Do join us from the next third T20I, until then we bid goodbye.

TOSS : England win toss and Eoin Morgan has decided that they will invite India to bat.

OUT! And there it is! Rohit's misery comes to an end. Never got going, went for a wild hoick. Gets the top-edge that goes straight up allowing 'keeper Jos Buttler to settle underneath it and take a simple catch. Jake Ball has his first T20I victim in Rohit Sharma. c Buttler b Ball R Sharma 5 (9)

OUT! Bizzare wicket! Dhawan is rapped on the knuckles by Liam Plunkett while he attempting the pull. Rahul called for the single it seems. Dhawan responds without knowing where the ball is. He couldn't hold the bat, forget dragging it. Morgan removes the bails and after a belated appeal, the TV umpire is asked to have a look. Replays confirm Dhawan was just short. India lose their openers inside the first 6. Jason Roy the fielder who released the ball quickly from point. Dhawan run out (Roy) 10(12)

OUT! Double blow for India in a single over. Liam Plunkett has cleaned up the in form KL Rahul. Rahul was eyeing to go over the covers, missed it completely. Plunkett is pumped. KL Rahul b Plunkett 6 (8)

DROPPED! Very difficult chance for the fielder in the deep. Roy at long on did put in the dive and got two hands to it, but the ball didn't stick. Rashid tossed it up and Kohli jumped out of his crease and went straight. The ball touches the advertising cushions on the full. The first six of the match, comes in the 11th over.

OUT! Gone! Raina charged down the wicket having little clue about the trajectory of the delivery. Rashid slips in the one that goes the other way, making look the left-hander very stupid. Raina didn't read it and Buttler completes the stumping. Smart bowling by Rashid. st Buttler b Rashid S Raina 27 (20)

OUT! Annndd Joe Root holds on after almost making a meal of it. Coming round the wicket, it was bowled short down leg with Virat pulling it in front of fine leg, with the ball dipping, Root dives and takes it on the second attempt. c Root b Willey V Kohli 47 (38)

OUT! Knocked him over!! Too good for Roy! Umesh pitches it up, gets some inward movement and the ball crashes into the middle stump. The ball snuck through the defences of Roy! Boy, isn't Umesh happy. J Roy b U Yadav 15 (12)

India vs England, 2nd T20I, latest score and updates: David Willey on strike, the field comes in. Bhuvi bowls it back of a length and Willey gets it through the gap as the ball runs to the boundary, but well it won't count as players completed the run before the ball crossed the ropes and that is that. England win by 5 wickets and two balls to spare to level the series 1-1.

Preview: Fresh from a clinical eight-wicket victory over England, India will aim to clinch the series when they face the hosts in the second Twenty-20 International of the three-match rubber at Sophia Gardens here on Friday.

The Men-in-Blue completely outclassed England in the first game as Kuldeep Yadav's fifer followed by Lokesh rahul's unbeaten ton guided Indian to comfortable victory at the Old Trafford.

Virat Kohli will be expecting another dominant show from his side to set the tone for the long England tour.

On Friday, the Indian team management is likely to stick to the same playing eleven as they will not try to disturb their winning combination.

In batting department, Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who failed in the first match would like to rectify his mistakes in the coming match while in bowling department, pacers were punished in the first 10 overs would like to display some disciplined bowling initially.

On the other hand, the hosts will be desperate to bounce back in the series and would once again rely on opener Jos Buttler, who continued his purple patch of form with another fifty in the opening match.

In order to put a fight against the visitors, apart from Buttler, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan will have to quickly learn to read the spinners.

While England spinner Adil Rashid did a fair job in the first outing, Moeen Ali was expensive and will have to be economical against the spin-friendly Indian batsmen.

The English camp will also miss the services of pacer Tom Curran, who has been ruled out of the remaining T20Is and the ODI series owing to a left side strain.

A loss on Friday will see England drop down to rank seven below New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies, respectively.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey

With inputs from PTI