23:42 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain: I think we started off pretty well with the bat. It was a good wicket. It got slower in the later half. But when they got three wickets in the middle overs, that's where we could never really recover. Credit to the bowlers they bowled good line and length. We are always going to test characters of new guys. We expect Umesh and Kaul to do the job. It is a great thing to test their characters. We are going to put this behind us. Those three wickets early on did play massive role. Moeen and Rashid are good bowlers in this format. They kept it tight and created pressure in middle overs. When you are chasing a big score, you need partnership and not lose wicket. This thing comes up again and again, when he (MS Dhoni) plays like that. One day he is called the best finisher and then people say these things and jump to conclusions when he does not perform. We had an off day as a team and not just him. When we lost in Cardiff, we were very calm and composed. England deserved to win.