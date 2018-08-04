Virat IS GONE.... read that again... Stokes with the breakthrough... too forward and across... that's been the ploy to counter swing and it takes only one ball to undo it... and Stokes has delivered that ball... Virat is waved off by the crowd as Joe Root is punching the air... this is madness... India need 53... it feels like 153...

OUT! England running through the tail now. Shami departs as he edges Stokes' delivery to Bairstow. Shami c Bairstow b Stokes 0(3)

Stokes has done the magic for England. He has removed the big man - Kohli. A dejected look on Kohli's face after he saw the red signal from the third umpire. Shami is gone too and England just 2 wickets away now from victory. Looks more possible than India chasing target of 53 from here. Cricket is a funny game and we know that now. How an over has completely changed the course of the game. Can India do the unimaginable from here?

Ishant is the new man in. Sam Curran has been brought back into the attack

Curran comes into the attack. He bowls to Ishant, the number 10 batsman in the line-up and the tall man does well to defend it. India's target- 53 still to go.

This Test was on a knife edge until @benstokes38 trapped @imVkohli LBW. Now the knife has made a deep incision into India’s hopes.

FOUR! Precious this is. Ishant Sharma guides the short ball between the gully and slip cordon, gets a boundary.

FOUR! Another short ball and this time it strikes Ishant on the gloves while he plays it on the rise, the ball flies over the fourth slip for a boundary to third man.

Stokes to continue. Hardik takes a single off the first ball. He did the same thing in the last over. Think he has the faith in Ishant to face th fast bowlers. Ishant, in turn, has provided two boundaries, both not in the most convincing manner. But runs are runs and India's target has come down to 43 now. This is not over, we think. What do you think?

Less than fifty needed now... for some reason England removed the wide third man... extra runs for India... this is what Ishant can do... not sure why Shami came ahead of him at all...

Ishant doing what Shami couldn't... even fended off a short ball with his blade edge... two fours... how costly those 8 fours will be? Wide third man now back in position... what an hour of madness!

Here's something interesting... Rashid is bowling now... not sure that's the best option for England... a single here and Pandya will attack Rashid...

OUT! Rashid takes the first wicket of the match and what a time to make it happen. He has trapped Ishant in front of the stumps. India now 9 down. One wicket away from the loss. Ishant lbw b Adil Rashid 11(15)

Rashid comes into the attak and he has sent back Ishant. India are 9 down now and looking down at the loss.

And the gamble has paid off... Ishant is gone... two googlies in and he is gone lbw on the second one... twice in two innings that is why Rashid was brought on... England need one more wicket... you just know this is over now.

FOUR! Hardik goes over the cover fielder on the last ball of the over to get a boundary.

Stokes continues. Hardik is the last hope for India but is not this too much for him. 36 to get. He did not take a single when the opportunity was there and then scored a boundary off the last ball.

Rashid continues. Umesh has been able to deal with him in this over. There was a single on the last ball but obviosuly Umesh did not run.

Stokes continues. Hardik continues to wait for the weak ball on which he can score. The players have spread all over the ground. Just the three slips inside the circle. Root does not want to give any scope of scoring boundadries to Hardik.

Rashid continues and Pandya tries to go big but gets sjust 2. The next ball ball bounces on to him but he handles it well. He is intentionally playing the first five balls of the over and letting Umesh face the last ball. India 32 runs away from victory.

India's highest stand in this match came between Virat Kohli and Umesh Yadav for the 10th wicket in the first innings. They added 57 runs.

OUT! And that's it! England win by 31 runs Back of the length from Stokes, comes in to Pandya, who edges it to Alastair Cook at first slip. Cook hold on to it and England get 1-0 up in the 5-match series. Hardik Pandya c Cook b Stokes 31(61)

That's the end of the first Test between Kohli and England. Hopefully, India will turn up in the next game. Apart from two vital contributions from Ashwin and Ishant, no Indian player stood up. England go back smiling. It is a shame that Stokes, who shone in this match with the ball, won't be there at Lord's when the second Test begins. India have not won a single game at Edgbaston and they have made sure that the record remains intact.

In the last five Tests, India's bowlers have taken 100 wickets. That's a terrific performance. But where's the batting? It's been virtually a one-batsman show barring the match against debutants Afghanistan

On the other hand, there was Stokes, who has gone through a lot in last one year and needed this kind of performance to settle scores with the critics. The way he has bowled today shows the character in him. Picked up Kohli in the first over of the spell today. And that celebration said it all. What a shame that he won't be there with England at Lord's.

Also, a word for two England cricketers in particular, Sam Curran and Ben Stokes. One, a 20-year-old, playing his second Test, rising to the occasion and showing big heart for a boy of his age. Was there for 71 balls in the first innings with the bat and then came to run through the Indian batting line-up, picking up 4 wickets in the process. Not to forget his fifty in the second innings when the hosts were struggling to score runs.

But the maintained this intensity through the second innings when defending a low 194-run total and got the job done in stunning fashion. What a Test this was and sets up the series so brilliantly!

Massive turn around from England in this game after they submitted advantage in the first innings. Ben Stokes single-handedly brought them back in the Test, albeit there was some chipping in from Sam Curran. James Anderson bowled in majestic fashion... he is not yet finished in Test cricket. Their bowling lacked a certain intensity in the first innings, especially when Virat Kohli batted with the Indian tail.

India's bowling attack is on the money but their batting is in woeful form and this will be a huge test for them this summer... for someone to stand up and support Kohli... short turn around to the second Test at Lord's... can they find the answers?

The less said about the remaining Indian batsmen the better... Ajinkya Rahane looks short of confidence... Murali Vijay needs a big contribution soon... KL Rahul is prone to loose shots... Shikhar Dhawan is not fit for Test cricket in England... they left out the one batsman who had county experience this summer. Cheteshwar Pujara's runs in county cricket don't matter. His runs here might have mattered.

India well... they fought brilliantly too and Virat Kohli scored one of the best hundreds he ever will... higher than his double hundred at Mumbai and just lower than his massive efforts at Adelaide... what a batsman he is!

Virat Kohli, Indian captain : First of all. Great game of cricket.Glad to be a part of an exciting Test match. Great game to watch. Couple of times we showed character and came back. Team like England will not give too many opportunities.A team like England is relentless, they made us work very hard for our runs. Proud of the fight we put, sets up the series nicely.Our shot selection could have been better. We definitely need to apply ourselves better with the bat, but England came back superbly and we need to take the positives and move forward. There is a lot to learn from the lower order in the first innings, Ishant and Umesh got stuck in the middle. Definately need to apply more character with the bat. The bowlers were fantasticwith the ball. Application, as top order batsmen, we need to apply ourselves better. We got to be positive, fearless and take out negatives. From the team's point of view, my innings in the first innings is right up there, perhaps second after the knock in Adelaide. Had we won it would have been the best. It is lovely. Test cricket is my favourite format, there is nothing better than testing yourselves over five days and I hope everyone watching should enjoy it as well.

Joe Root, England captain: Coming in today, told guys to play with passion and show some belief. I felt quite clam but I might not appear to be. That's what makes Test cricket so difficult. You have to really think your away around. You have to stay at positive. We were good in making sure how we wanted to go on in the game. I am sure it made a fantastic watch. It is a great start in the series. We know there is a lot of hard work going into the series. It is more than skills, and runs and wicket in Test cricket. It is a great sign for us going forward. Brilliant gamer for Sam Curran. Huge amount of skill. Did not have any pressure going about the batting as well. Very exciting and promising cricketer. We need to sit down and see things clearly on how to go about selection. in second Test.

Sam Curran is the Player of the Match , for his fifty in the second innings and five wickets in the match.

Sam Curran : I can't take it all at the moment. It is all pretty special and feels like a dream. I hope I sleep well tonight, just couldn't get any last night. When Jimmy took the first one, getting Karthik first up, obviously gave us a bit of confidence. Once Kohli was there obviously still going to be nervous. Luckily for Stokesy he got an awesome spell. I was trying to take it as any other game, quite hard with the Barmy Army chanting down there. World class player on show. Playing my second game, tried to learn a bit from Virat. The way he batted with the tail in first innings. Chatted with Kumar how he bats with the tail.I have dreamt of growing up playing Test cricket in front of these big crowds with all these big players I have seen growing up. Obviously going to see Jimmy, Broady and Stokesy with the top class batters in our side, I am just trying to learn everything, everyday.

A series that had the experts as well as fans abuzz for months is off to a cracking start, with the Edgbaston battle turning out to be every bit a mouth-watering affair that everyone had hoped to witness.

We will be back with the over-by-over coverage of the second Test, which begins at Lord's on 9 August. It again starts at 3:30 pm IST. See you back again then. Take care and good-bye from our side for now.

Phew, what a Test match. Disappointment for Indian fans in respect to the result of the match but as an enthusiast and lover of Test cricket, Edgbaston Test 2018 will go on in our memories as one of the best India-England contests in whites. Kohli was very positive at the post-match press conference. This is a long tour and he sees the team improving with every game. England are 1-0 up and deservingly so.

OUT! And here it is, the first wicket, ball swinging away and takes the edge off Karthik's bat, goes straight in Malan's hand, and this time he does not make a mistake. Karthik c Malan b Anderson 20(50)

FOUR and that's FIFTY for Kohli! Poor ball from Anderson, on Kohli's hips and he steers it away through the fine leg for a boundary. What a fine knock this is for him.

OUT! Big Wicket, Virat Kohli walks back. Stokes bowls the wicket-to-wicket delivery, Kohli tries to steer it to mid-wicket and steal a single, misses it completely, the ball thuds the pads. Huge appeal and umpire raises the finger. Kohli lbw b Stokes 51(93)

Day 3 Report: India's hopes of victory in the first test against England once again rest with captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli, a brilliant century-maker in the first innings, is underpinning the tourists' quest to chase down a target of 194 in what could be a tight finish to a riveting match at Edgbaston. India ended day three on 110-5, still needing another 84 runs to win, with Kohli unbeaten on 43. Dinesh Karthik was with his captain on 18.

If India was to pull off a first victory in seven attempts at Edgbaston, it would almost single-handedly be down to Kohli. He ran out England captain Joe Root on the opening day, then rescued India's first innings with a gritty knock of 149 that ended a sorry run of test scores on English soil.

Kohli has scored exactly half of India's runs (384) in the match. This from a player whose top score from 10 innings in the five-test series in England in 2014 was 39.

England began the day on 9-1, lurched to 87-7, and then needed a first test half-century from 20-year-old swing bowler Sam Curran to get to 180 all out. India was reduced to 78-5 — four of the wickets coming from catches by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow — but Kohli and Karthik battled to reach stumps unscathed, with their partnership up to 32.

The last hour, played in fading light and overcast, muggy conditions, was tense, with Kohli reining in his shot-making, knowing how important it was to be there on Saturday morning.

Curran's 65-ball knock of 63 was the opposite, a wonderful salvo that featured two sixes — one coming over extra cover off paceman Ishant Sharma to bring up his fifty. The innings was all the more impressive because England was in such trouble when he came in, after Sharma had taken three wickets in five balls either side of lunch to plunge the hosts from 85-4 to 87-7.

Curran was given a standing ovation when he was last man out, caught behind by Karthik. "It's been a special day," said Curran, adding, "I had goosebumps down there in front of the fans when they were singing 'Barmy Army'. It's going to be close tomorrow, the first hour will be crucial, you'll win or lose the game in that first hour."

Sharma claimed 5-51 and offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who dismissed Alastair Cook with the last ball of day two and then removed Keaton Jennings (8) and Root (14) early on Friday, picked up 3-59. India started its second innings nervously with Murali Vijay — dropped in the slips on 1 by Dawid Malan, who also had two spills in the first innings — trapped lbw by Stuart Broad for 6.

Shikhar Dhawan (13) nicked Broad to make it 22-2 before Ben Stokes, Curran and Jimmy Anderson enticed edges to remove Lokesh Rahul (13), Ajinkya Rahane (2) and Ashwin (13) and leave India 78-5.

However, with Kohli still there at the close, India will be confident of sealing the deal on Saturday. "I hope they don't need me, and Virat and Dinesh will do the job," said lower-order batsman Sharma, adding, "the good thing is I have scored 50 in county cricket (for Sussex), so I am just carrying that confidence."

With inputs from AP.