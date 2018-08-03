Rahane gone... his form is looking very worrisome... he doesn't look the same calm Rahane that we know... anyway... it could come down to Kohli again...

FOUR! The second ball that he faces and Ashwin drives it through the covers for a boundary.

Curran to continue. And another wicket has landed into their lap. This was not the best of the deliveries from Curran but worst of the shots from Rahane. Mainstream for him these days. If this drama was not enough, Ashwin has come in to bat at number 6.

Anderson continues. There are now two of India's best performers so far in this Test match in the middle - Ashwin and Kohli. The question is - Against such quality fast bowling, can Ashwin deliver with the bat? At the moment, he is slowly falling into Anderson's trap.

FOUR! Full in length and that prompts Ashwin to drive through the point region to get a boundary.

Stokes replaces Curran. Ashwin has bowled a lot today and is now on strike trying to steal a victory for the country. At number six he has scored 523 runs in 15 innings. Stats favour him but most of those runs have come in India.

FOUR! Ball comes in, takes the edge off Ashwin's bat and beats the slip fielder to run away for four to wide of third man.

OUT! Here it is, India's fifth wicket. Ashwin nicks this out-swinging delivert from Anderson to Bairstow. It was always coming. Always. Ashwin c Bairstow b Anderson 13(15)

FOUR! Rare bad ball from Anderson, on Kohli's hips and it runs away for a boundary to deep fine-leg.

Anderson continues. And Ashwin has been undone here. Anderson it is. He yells, screams, as he sends Ashwin back. The game is slowly inclining towards England but the match is far from being over.

Madness continues... Ashwin is gone and they are singing Jimmy Jimmy in the aisles.... this is madness in the name of Test cricket.

England are going up every time the ball thuds the pad. Hardik Pandya is practicing shots sitting on the chair. Not sure whether that would help. India should look to get the required runs below 100 first and then the reverse-counting will begin. KOHLI HAS TO BE THERE TILL THE END is the big clause.

Anderson continues. Sangakkara on commentary is speaking on how Indian batsmen apart from Kohli have not used the feet to good effect, trying to come in line of the deliveries. Thankfully, for India, the example for other Indian batsmen still stands tall in the middle.

FOUR! First boundary for Karthik, a full fledged swing of the arms from him, the ball races way for four through the covers.

Stokes continues to bowl. Karthik has hit his first boundary of the match, moves into double figures. This should do world of good for his confidence.

FOUR! Jeez, the edge off Karthik beats the fourth slip and runs away for four to widish third-man.

Right so, Broad has been brought back. Root would want Broad to deliver on what could be his last outburst today.

Stokes continues. Kohli continues too, batting on and on. Karthik is concentrating hard. He is trying to get forward and then the next ball, Stokes bowls a bouncer to unsettle him. The last ball of the over, huge appeal for LBW for Karthik but umpire shakes his head. The big stride by Karthik apparently saved him. Kohli and Karthik would have taken a sigh of relief with the score touching 100. 94 more to go.

Broad continues. The match sweetly hangs in balance. India would want to go back to the dressing room without having lose another wicket and with the way Karthik is batting, it looks like a possibility. India need 91 runs to win.

What a Test unfolding at Edgbaston - to think there are some muppets who think this game better served by 10-ball overs and 15 a side - tinker not ye heathens

Virat Kohli has now played more balls in this Test than he played in England's entire Test tour of 2014 (288).

Stokes comes in again. The look on Karthik's face when he is concentrating is a sight in itself. Eyes bulging out. Cheeks stretched. He has been able to defend properly and has looked the best batsmen in this innings after Kohli even in this short stay. On the other end, Kohli is brimming a smile. He must have cracked a joke in his mind or may be he can see India winning this one. Karthik ducks on the last ball of the over. 9 overs left today. India need 91 to win.

Sun is trying to peek through... it has suddenly gone brighter... semblance of a partnership between DK and Virat... the former is looking more comfortable by the minute... well, as comfortable as you can be on this wicket or in this situation... about 15 minutes left in the day's play...

Close call on the first ball as the ball misses Kohli's edge. On the next ball, Kohli steps forrwad and leaves it. His forward defence looking solid ball after ball. 8 overs to go today, 90 runs required.

Stokes continues with a short leg and short fine leg in place. Karthik ducks again to the bouncer. The plan is very obvious. Hit the deck hard, ask the Indians to hit. Karthik, who faced the maximum deliveries this over, managed not to fall in the trap.

Okay so Adil Rashid is here. Signs that we are approaching the end of the day.

Adil Rashid comes into the attack. All the talks about him after his selection in England squad before this Test and all that he has been used for is the bowler who bowls some quick overs at the fag end of the day to keep up with the over-rate. You never know, he might spring up a surprise.

This might be the last over of the day. Stokes comes in running.

Stokes into his 10th over on the run, the final over of the day. Short leg still in place. Short fine leg as well. As Michael Holding puts it, Karthik not interested in anything short. India ends at the day at 110/5. Still needing 84 runs. Phew, what a session. What a day of Test cricket.

Right... that's it... Virat and DK have stemmed the slide and taken the game into day four... India just about hanging on... there are 84 runs to play for still, so another session, or so, of play... or the other way to look at it is that England have five wickets to etch out. Either way, it will be one helluva Saturday morning, much like the last three days.

Tomorrow, we will be back again, at 3:30 IST sharp. And how dare we not come back? This is a Test match not to be missed. Tomorrow's last day and it has all the makings of an exciting finish. Till then, good-bye and take care.

Edgbaston Test is living up to all the hype it had created before the Test series. The match is getting better with each day here. The good part is that when we began the day the match was hanging in balance and now that we are done with Day 3, we cannot say anything different. Whatever happened in between makes you believe more in the power of Test cricket.

OUT! Beautiful flight from Ashwin, traps Jennings. The ball pitches on middle-off, draws Jennings forward, he is late to the ball and the edge goes straight into the hands of Rahul at second slip. Jennings c Rahul b Ashwin 8(18)

OUT! A little short and wrong line, Root tried to hit from his hips but ended up giving a straight catch to Rahul at leg slip, who almost spilled it but held on to it in the end. Root cannot believe it but has to take the long walk back. Root c Rahul b Ashwin 14(35)

OUT! At last, the consistency and plan works for Ishant as he comes round the wicket, takes it away from Malan, who edges it to Rahane at gully. England four down. Malan c Rahane b Ishant 20(64)

OUT! Ishant delivers again, that delivery that he was looking for, on off stump line and the ball slants in, takes the edge off Bairstow's bat and flies to Dhawan who takes a good low catch and celebrates in his trademark style. Bairstow c Dhawan b Ishant 28(40)

OUT! Beauty. Brilliant from Ishant Sharma, comes from round the wicket, takes the ball away from Stokes, who offers a shot but the ball takes the edge and flies to Kohli at third slip. England dented now. six down now. India pick their fifth wicket this morning. Stokes c Kohli b Ishant 6(13)

Three bowlers used by India this morning. Ashwin, Shami and Ishant and they have got five wickets. Two in the dying stages of the session. This is a remarkable bowling and fielding effort from the visitors, who bowled disciplined line and length and also took their catches. We will be back soon with what promised to be an equally exciting afternoon session.

OUT! My word..my word! Second ball after Lunch and India have a wicket. Ishant Sharma is at it. This the third wicket in an over. Jos Buttler edges it to Karthik. What a spell from Ishant! Back of length, jags back a touch and Buttler gets an edge looking to punch it off the back foot. What a horrid Test for Jos Buttler. J Buttler c D Karthik b I Sharma 1 (2)

DROPPED! S hort and wide from Shami and Curran flashes hard at it. Shikhar Dhawan was the man in business, but the ball dipped and Dhawan couldn't grab it, infact couldn't even get his hands on it properly. Will go down as a chance.

DROPPED! Blimey! Dhawan puts down another one at first slip. Fast, full and swinging delivery outside off from Umesh Yadav and Rashid looks to drive it, gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies to first slip almost chest high, Dhawan gets two hands to it. The ball bobs up, has another attempt, misses. The ball climbs over the shoulder is slighted deflected and off balance tumbling Dhawan isn't able to cling on. Umesh is disappointed, so is Kohli. Dhawan smiles.

Players are walking off the field as bad light stops play. The light meters are out and it has got quite gloomy. More than 50 overs of play remaining still in the day. Rashid and Curran have joined forces to add 44 runs for the eigth wicket partnership. They have taken the lead to 144.

OUT! Castled! Sets Rashid up with big outswingers and then nips one back in. Sneaks through the gate and crashes into the off stump. Spectacular delivery by Umesh to flatten the offstump. A Rashid b U Yadav 16 (40)

FIFTY! What a shot to bring up his maiden Test fifty! Advances down the wicket and slaps Ishant over covers for a mighty six. Audacious batting. He is putting a show after taking 4 wickets in the first innings. He is just 20 years old.

OUT! Shikhar Dhawan clings on! Ishant Sharma has a five-for. Worked hard for his five wickets and deserves it completely. Finally finds the edge after the ball straightened after it was angled in and Dhawan gets it at a comfortable height to his left and India have the ninth wicket. S Broad c S Dhawan b I Sharma 11

ALL OUT! Sam Curran the final wicket to fall. DK moves across, dives and takes the catch. Valiant innings from 20-year-old Sam Curran, who counter-attacked his way to 63. He was trying to run it down third man for a single to keep the strike for the next over, but got a thin edge to Karthik. Sam Curran c Karthik b U Yadav 63(65) England dismissed for 180 in the second innings, lead by 193. India will need 194 to win.

DROPPED! This is the fifth catch that England have dropped and third that Malan has, Reprieve for Vijay. Anderson is gutted!

OUT! Vijay's gone, Broad brings the ball in and Vijay offers no shot, ball hits the pad and that looked out from the word go. England get their first victim. Vijay lbw b Broad 6(17)

OUT! Dhawan again plays a foul shot as Broad's plan to bring him forward works, the ball takes the edge off the bat and flies to Bairstow who holds on to it. Dhawan c Bairstow b Broad 13(24)

OUT! KL Rahul is gone, a little short in length, the ball deviates away after pitching, taking the edge off Rahul's bat in the process. Rahul c Bairstow b Stokes 13(24)

FOUR! And that's fifty for India. Kohli leans down and drives it through the cover for a boundary.

Not-Out! Well, well, well, Kohli survives a close LBW call. The incoming ball thuds his pads, Curran appeals and then opts to go for DRS after umpire shakes his head. Review shows the ball was missing the stumps.

OUT! Rahane goes for another adventure outside the off-stump line and teases with it, ball takes the inside edge, collected eventually by Bairstow. Umpires go upstairs and the third umpire calls it a clean catch. India in TROUBLE. Rahane c Bairstow b Sam Curran 2(16)

Day 2 Report: Virat Kohli notched up a hundred to guide India to 274 all out in the first innings before leaving the hosts on 9/1 with a slender lead of 22 runs at stumps on the second day of the first Test match on Thursday.

Replying to England's 287, Kohli — dropped by Dawid Malan off James Anderson — scored a gritty 149, in which he smashed 22 fours and a six, to enable the visitors trim the first innings deficit to 13 runs. For the hosts, Sam Curran returned career's best figures of 4/74 while pace spearhead Anderson (2/41), Adil Rashid (2/31) and Ben Stokes (2/73) accounted for the rest of the wickets.

The icing on the cake for India in the brief second innings spell was when Ravichandran Ashwin castled former skipper Alastair Cook for a duck. Cook was drawn forward as the ball pitched on middle stump to zip past him and hit the off stump. Keaton Jennings was not out on 5 at the close of play.

Earlier, resuming the third session 160/6 and still trailing by a good margin, Kohli continued his solo act after bringing up his half century just before tea. India lost Ashwin (10) just after the break, the 31-year old clean-bowled by Anderson who claimed his first wicket of the day. Mohammed Shami (2) did not last long, Anderson taking his wicket too before Kohli upped the ante and stitched stands of 35 and 57 runs with tailenders Ishant Sharma (5) and Umesh Yadav (1 not out). From 182/8, the skipper dragged his team to 274.

Kohli, who exorcised the ghosts of the 2014 England tour, brought up his hundred by hitting Stokes for a four and roaring towards the stands to then kiss his wedding ring as wife Anushka Sharma watched from the stands. From then on, he added the next 49 runs in brisk pace knowing they had only one wicket in hand.

Kohli finally fell to Rashid, cutting a short and wide delivery to Stuart Broad but the job was already done. The worry for India would be that none of the other visiting batsmen reached the 30-run mark.

The day began with England managing to add just two runs to their overnight total of 285 runs in their first innings. India needed just 10 balls on the second day to end England's innings, that slipped from a comfortable 216/3 to 287. Pacer Mohammed Shami, who started the proceedings along with Ashwin, got Curran (24) caught behind by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Karthik had dropped Curran on the opening day off the same bowler.

India then squandered a watchful start to slip to 76/3 at lunch as Kohli remained undefeated with Rahane. India got off to a near perfect start with the opening duo of Murali Vijay (20) and Shikhar Dhawan (26) putting on a 50-run stand.

But the introduction of Curran turned the tide in England's favour. Curran's three-wicket burst in eight balls reduced India to 59/3 in no time even as Rahane joined his captain to sneak in a few singles before heading for the break. It was the Kohli show from there on as he notched his 17th Test fifty off 100 balls but was dropped twice either side of his fifty.

India kept losing wickets with Karthik (0) and Pandya — who added 48 runs for the sixth wicket with his skipper — falling at regular intervals.

With inputs from IANS.