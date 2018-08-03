First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in NED | 2nd ODI Aug 03, 2018
NED Vs NEP
Nepal beat Netherlands by 1 run
NEP in NED | 1st ODI Aug 01, 2018
NED Vs NEP
Netherlands beat Nepal by 55 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test, Day 3 at Edgbaston, Full cricket score: Kohli, Karthik steer India to 110/5 at stumps

Date: Friday, 03 August, 2018 23:46 IST Match Status: Stumps
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

287/10
Overs
89.4
R/R
3.21
Fours
32
Sixes
0
Extras
13
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
James Anderson not out 2 15 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Umesh Yadav 17 2 56 1
Ishant Sharma 17 1 46 1
274/10
Overs
76.0
R/R
3.61
Fours
36
Sixes
1
Extras
20
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Umesh Yadav not out 1 16 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 22 7 41 2
Stuart Broad 10 2 40 0
180/10
Overs
53.0
R/R
3.4
Fours
19
Sixes
2
Extras
13
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
James Anderson not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 12 2 38 0
Ravichandran Ashwin 21 4 59 3
110/5
Overs
36.0
R/R
3.06
Fours
11
Sixes
0
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 43 76 3 0
Dinesh Karthik (W) Batting 18 44 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 11 2 33 1
Stuart Broad 9 1 29 2

  • Edgbaston Test is living up to all the hype it had created before the Test series. The match is getting better with each day here. The good part is that when we began the day the match was hanging in balance and now that we are done with Day 3, we cannot say anything different. Whatever happened in between makes you believe more in the power of Test cricket. 

    Tomorrow, we will be back again, at 3:30 IST sharp. And how dare we not come back? This is a Test match not to be missed. Tomorrow's last day and it has all the makings of an exciting finish. Till then, good-bye and take care. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Day-3 summary:

    1st session: 77/5 (27 overs)
    2nd session: 94/4 (22.2 overs) 
    3rd session: 110/5 (36 overs)

    Overall: 281/14 (85.2 overs)

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Edgbaston

    Right... that's it... Virat and DK have stemmed the slide and taken the game into day four... India just about hanging on... there are 84 runs to play for still, so another session, or so, of play... or the other way to look at it is that England have five wickets to etch out. Either way, it will be one helluva Saturday morning, much like the last three days. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,India 110/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 43 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 18)

    STUMPS!

    Stokes into his 10th over on the run, the final over of the day. Short leg still in place. Short fine leg as well. As Michael Holding puts it, Karthik not interested in anything short. India ends at the day at 110/5. Still needing 84 runs. Phew, what a session. What a day of Test cricket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • This might be the last over of the day. Stokes comes in running. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,India 109/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 43 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 17)

    Adil Rashid comes into the attack. All the talks about him after his selection in England squad before this Test and all that he has been used for is the bowler who bowls some quick overs at the fag end of the day to keep up with the over-rate. You never know, he might spring up a surprise. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Okay so Adil Rashid is here. Signs that we are approaching the end of the day.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,India 105/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 15)

    Stokes continues with a short leg and short fine leg in place. Karthik ducks again to the bouncer. The plan is very obvious. Hit the deck hard, ask the Indians to hit. Karthik, who faced the maximum deliveries this over, managed not to fall in the trap.  

    Full Scorecard

  • Stokes continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,India 104/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 40 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 15)

    Close call on the first ball as the ball misses Kohli's edge. On the next ball, Kohli steps forrwad and leaves it. His forward defence looking solid ball after ball. 8 overs to go today, 90 runs required.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Edgbaston

    Sun is trying to peek through... it has suddenly gone brighter... semblance of a partnership between DK and Virat... the former is looking more comfortable by the minute... well, as comfortable as you can be on this wicket or in this situation... about 15 minutes left in the day's play... 

    Full Scorecard

  • Broad steams in again. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,India 103/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 39 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 15)

    Stokes comes in again. The look on Karthik's face when he is concentrating is a sight in itself. Eyes bulging out. Cheeks stretched. He has been able to defend properly and has looked the best batsmen in this innings after Kohli even in this short stay. On the other end, Kohli is brimming a smile. He must have cracked a joke in his mind or may be he can see India winning this one. Karthik ducks on the last ball of the over. 9 overs left today. India need 91 to win. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Virat Kohli has now played more balls in this Test than he played in England's entire Test tour of 2014 (288). 

    Full Scorecard

  • Stokes continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Keep it real. Keep it simple.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,India 103/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 39 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 15)

    Broad continues. The match sweetly hangs in balance. India would want to go back to the dressing room without having lose another wicket and with the way Karthik is batting, it looks like a possibility. India need 91 runs to win.

    Full Scorecard

  • Broad continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,India 101/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 38 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 14)

    Stokes continues. Kohli continues too, batting on and on. Karthik is concentrating hard. He is trying to get forward and then the next ball, Stokes bowls a bouncer to unsettle him. The last ball of the over, huge appeal for LBW for Karthik but umpire shakes his head. The big stride  by Karthik apparently saved him. Kohli and Karthik would have taken a sigh of relief with the score touching 100. 94 more to go. 

    Full Scorecard

  • HUNDRED! India reaches hundred, a big relief this would be for India. 94  more to go. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Stokes continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,India 98/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 36 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 14)

    Right so, Broad has been brought back. Root would want Broad to deliver on what could be his last outburst today. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Jeez, the edge off Karthik beats the fourth slip and runs away for four to widish third-man.

    Full Scorecard

  • Stuart Broad brought back!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 28 overs,India 94/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 36 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 10)

    Stokes continues to bowl. Karthik has hit his first boundary of the match, moves into double figures. This should do world of good for his confidence. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! First boundary for Karthik, a full fledged swing of the arms from him, the ball races way for four through the covers.

    Full Scorecard

  • Stokes to continue. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 27 overs,India 89/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 36 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 5)

    Anderson continues. Sangakkara on commentary is speaking on how Indian batsmen apart from Kohli have not used the feet to good effect, trying to come in line of the deliveries. Thankfully, for India, the example for other Indian batsmen still stands tall in the middle.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Dinesh Karthik's batting average in Test cricket:

    At home: 20.37
    In SENA countries: 41.22

    It's time for him to prove himself in the whites.

    Full Scorecard

  • Anderson continues.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 26 overs,India 87/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 35 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 4)

    England are going up every time the ball thuds the pad. Hardik Pandya is practicing shots sitting on the chair. Not sure whether that would help. India should look to get the required runs below 100 first and then the reverse-counting will begin. KOHLI HAS TO BE THERE TILL THE END is the big clause. 

    Full Scorecard

  • First there is Kohli and then the rest!

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Edgbaston

    Madness continues... Ashwin is gone and they are singing Jimmy Jimmy in the aisles.... this is madness in the name of Test cricket. 

    DK sticks out his bat first ball... unreal stuff... unreal... 

    Full Scorecard

  • Very, very important question this!

    Full Scorecard

  • Stokes continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 25 overs,India 83/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 34 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 1)

    Anderson continues. And Ashwin has been undone here. Anderson it is. He yells, screams, as he sends Ashwin back. The game is slowly inclining towards England but the match is far from being over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Rare bad ball from Anderson, on Kohli's hips and it runs away for a boundary to deep fine-leg.

    Full Scorecard

  • Dinesh Karthik, right handed bat, in at 7 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Here it is, India's fifth wicket. Ashwin nicks this out-swinging delivert from Anderson to Bairstow. It was always coming. Always. Ashwin c Bairstow b Anderson 13(15) 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Ball comes in, takes the edge off Ashwin's bat and beats the slip fielder to run away for four to wide of third man.

    Full Scorecard

  • Anderson continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 24 overs,India 73/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 29 , Ravichandran Ashwin 9)

    Stokes replaces Curran. Ashwin has bowled a lot today and is now on strike trying to steal a victory for the country. At number six he has scored 523 runs in 15 innings. Stats favour him but most of those runs have come in India. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Full in length and that prompts Ashwin to drive through the point region to get a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ben Stokes replaces Sam Curran

    Full Scorecard

  • After 23 overs,India 69/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 29 , Ravichandran Ashwin 5)

    Anderson continues. There are now two of India's best performers so far in this Test match in the middle - Ashwin and Kohli. The question is - Against such quality fast bowling, can Ashwin deliver with the bat? At the moment, he is slowly falling into Anderson's trap. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ajinkya Rahane's last 10 Test innings:

    4, 0, 2, 1, 10, 9, 48, 10, 15, 2

    Indian vice-captain is surely not in-form.

    Full Scorecard

  • Anderson continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 22 overs,India 67/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 28 , Ravichandran Ashwin 4)

    Curran to continue. And another wicket has landed into their lap. This was not the best of the deliveries from Curran but worst of the shots from Rahane. Mainstream for him these days. If this drama was not enough, Ashwin has come in to bat at number 6. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! The second ball that he faces and Ashwin drives it through the covers for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Edgbaston

    Rahane gone... his form is looking very worrisome... he doesn't look the same calm Rahane that we know... anyway... it could come down to Kohli again... 

    but surprise, surprise... Ashwin ahead of DK... Indian team management never ceases to amaze. 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

Latest Update:Stokes into his 10th over on the run, the final over of the day. Short leg still in place. Short fine leg as well. As Michael Holding puts it, Karthik not interested in anything short. India ends at the day at 110/5. Still needing 84 runs. Phew, what a session. What a day of Test cricket.

Day 2 Report: Virat Kohli notched up a hundred to guide India to 274 all out in the first innings before leaving the hosts on 9/1 with a slender lead of 22 runs at stumps on the second day of the first Test match on Thursday.

England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. Agencies

England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. Agencies

Replying to England's 287, Kohli — dropped by Dawid Malan off James Anderson — scored a gritty 149, in which he smashed 22 fours and a six, to enable the visitors trim the first innings deficit to 13 runs. For the hosts, Sam Curran returned career's best figures of 4/74 while pace spearhead Anderson (2/41), Adil Rashid (2/31) and Ben Stokes (2/73) accounted for the rest of the wickets.

The icing on the cake for India in the brief second innings spell was when Ravichandran Ashwin castled former skipper Alastair Cook for a duck. Cook was drawn forward as the ball pitched on middle stump to zip past him and hit the off stump. Keaton Jennings was not out on 5 at the close of play.

Earlier, resuming the third session 160/6 and still trailing by a good margin, Kohli continued his solo act after bringing up his half century just before tea. India lost Ashwin (10) just after the break, the 31-year old clean-bowled by Anderson who claimed his first wicket of the day. Mohammed Shami (2) did not last long, Anderson taking his wicket too before Kohli upped the ante and stitched stands of 35 and 57 runs with tailenders Ishant Sharma (5) and Umesh Yadav (1 not out). From 182/8, the skipper dragged his team to 274.

Kohli, who exorcised the ghosts of the 2014 England tour, brought up his hundred by hitting Stokes for a four and roaring towards the stands to then kiss his wedding ring as wife Anushka Sharma watched from the stands. From then on, he added the next 49 runs in brisk pace knowing they had only one wicket in hand.

Kohli finally fell to Rashid, cutting a short and wide delivery to Stuart Broad but the job was already done. The worry for India would be that none of the other visiting batsmen reached the 30-run mark.

The day began with England managing to add just two runs to their overnight total of 285 runs in their first innings. India needed just 10 balls on the second day to end England's innings, that slipped from a comfortable 216/3 to 287. Pacer Mohammed Shami, who started the proceedings along with Ashwin, got Curran (24) caught behind by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Karthik had dropped Curran on the opening day off the same bowler.

India then squandered a watchful start to slip to 76/3 at lunch as Kohli remained undefeated with Rahane. India got off to a near perfect start with the opening duo of Murali Vijay (20) and Shikhar Dhawan (26) putting on a 50-run stand.

But the introduction of Curran turned the tide in England's favour. Curran's three-wicket burst in eight balls reduced India to 59/3 in no time even as Rahane joined his captain to sneak in a few singles before heading for the break. It was the Kohli show from there on as he notched his 17th Test fifty off 100 balls but was dropped twice either side of his fifty.

India kept losing wickets with Karthik (0) and Pandya — who added 48 runs for the sixth wicket with his skipper — falling at regular intervals.

With inputs from IANS.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018

Tags : #Ajinkya Rahane #Cheteshwar Pujara #Cricket Score #England vs India 2018 #Ind vs Eng #Ind vs Eng live score #India vs England #India vs England 1st Test #India vs England 2018 #India vs England live Score #Joe Root #KL Rahul #live cricket score #Live score #Murali Vijay #Shikhar Dhawan #Virat Kohli



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all